Saudi Arabia’s desalination summit ‘Evolve’ begins in Riyadh 

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia’s desalination summit Evolve 2023 has begun in Riyadh and will last three days from Jan. 16 to 18.

Presented by the Saline Water Conversion Corp., the forum will proceed under the theme “Developing, Enabling, Localizing Next-Generation Desalination in the Kingdom.”

The event will focus on new technologies, groundbreaking ideas, research and sustainable approaches, as well as invite delegates to debate the role of public and private initiatives to drive the industry’s growth.

The forum will host Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli, as he aims to introduce promising opportunities in the field of desalination technologies and the transformation that these technologies offer to this thriving industry.

Al-Fadhli inaugurated the event in the presence of Deputy Minister of Industry and Mineral Resource, Osama Al-Zamil, and President of King Faisal University, Mohammed Al-Ohali.

On its opening day, the forum included four panel discussions aimed at identifying the drivers of water desalination and the facilitators of the desalination industry, accelerating the adoption of new technologies to develop the next generation of desalination, defining the investment returns and opportunities, as well as determining leadership in the value-added chain in the industry.

The event will extend to 10 panel discussions to explore ways to advance toward the future of an environmentally friendly industry as well as sources of water at competitive prices.

The forum will also include workshops and presentations while hosting over 60 local and international speakers, experts, academics, and researchers from around the world.

As part of its role as a global player in the desalination industry, the SWCC aims to promote localization of water desalination, contribute to reducing costs in desalination operations, and empower innovation and diversification through the event in line with Saudi Vision 2030.