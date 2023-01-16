You are here

Saudi Arabia's desalination summit 'Evolve' begins in Riyadh 

Saudi Arabia’s desalination summit ‘Evolve’ begins in Riyadh 
The event will focus on new technologies, groundbreaking ideas, research and sustainable approaches (Shutterstock)
Nour El-Shaeri 

Saudi Arabia’s desalination summit ‘Evolve’ begins in Riyadh 

Saudi Arabia’s desalination summit ‘Evolve’ begins in Riyadh 
Nour El-Shaeri 

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia’s desalination summit Evolve 2023 has begun in Riyadh and will last three days from Jan. 16 to 18. 

Presented by the Saline Water Conversion Corp., the forum will proceed under the theme “Developing, Enabling, Localizing Next-Generation Desalination in the Kingdom.” 

The event will focus on new technologies, groundbreaking ideas, research and sustainable approaches, as well as invite delegates to debate the role of public and private initiatives to drive the industry’s growth. 

The forum will host Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli, as he aims to introduce promising opportunities in the field of desalination technologies and the transformation that these technologies offer to this thriving industry. 

Al-Fadhli inaugurated the event in the presence of Deputy Minister of Industry and Mineral Resource, Osama Al-Zamil, and President of King Faisal University, Mohammed Al-Ohali. 

On its opening day, the forum included four panel discussions aimed at identifying the drivers of water desalination and the facilitators of the desalination industry, accelerating the adoption of new technologies to develop the next generation of desalination, defining the investment returns and opportunities, as well as determining leadership in the value-added chain in the industry. 

The event will extend to 10 panel discussions to explore ways to advance toward the future of an environmentally friendly industry as well as sources of water at competitive prices. 

The forum will also include workshops and presentations while hosting over 60 local and international speakers, experts, academics, and researchers from around the world. 

As part of its role as a global player in the desalination industry, the SWCC aims to promote localization of water desalination, contribute to reducing costs in desalination operations, and empower innovation and diversification through the event in line with Saudi Vision 2030. 

Topics: desalination Evolve 2023

Saudi Arabia to surpass UAE in receiving FDI in 2023: Report

Saudi Arabia to surpass UAE in receiving FDI in 2023: Report
Updated 16 January 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to surpass UAE in receiving FDI in 2023: Report

Saudi Arabia to surpass UAE in receiving FDI in 2023: Report
Updated 16 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is expected to surpass the UAE in receiving foreign direct investment in 2023, for the first time since 2012, as both nations continue to be major beneficiaries of the inflow of funds, a recent industry report showed. 

According to the Lumina Cross-Border insights report, FDI into Saudi Arabia and the UAE hit record highs with $40 billion in 2022, showing a rise of 58 percent over the previous year.    

“Key MENA projects driving FDI and UK-to-Middle East investment in 2023 will include infrastructure and engineering, tourism and hospitality, and clean/renewable energy, most notably, the megaprojects in Saudi Arabia,” stated the report.   

For instance, Saudi Arabia’s top seven infrastructure projects will cost $690 billion to construct. These schemes are NEOM, ROSHN, Diriyah Gate, Jeddah Central, Red Sea Project, AlUla, and Qiddiya.   

It added: “Regional presence for aspiring global firms to take advantage of such growth is now seen as a must rather than a nice-to-have.”  

The report further predicted that the two-way investments between the Middle East and Europe will drive record FDI levels in 2023. 

“As global corporates and funds increasingly set up roots in the region, with talent continuing to move in, 2023 is anticipated to be another record year for FDI in the Middle East.”  

It said that deal-making is also expected to flourish due to a largely resilient regional-led global mergers and acquisitions environment last year.   

The report also predicts a significant change in existing partnerships in the region as firms in the UK will reassess joint ventures in the Middle East to determine their relevance today.  

“2023 will be a tale of two halves, with H1 seeing highly active Middle East corporates and funds continuing to invest into European companies, as domestic markets continue to face varying levels of economic turbulence. This will create a myriad of investment opportunities to diversify globally and gain access to best-in-class skills and talents,” said Andrew Nichol, partner at Lumina Capital Advisers.   

He added: “In H2 we anticipate improving sentiment across developed markets, which will drive global demand for natural resources, oil included. The region is extremely well positioned for yet another strong year ahead.”

Topics: sauid UAE Investment FDI

King Abdulaziz International tops airport performance in December as travel sector revives: GACA data

King Abdulaziz International tops airport performance in December as travel sector revives: GACA data
Updated 16 January 2023
Arab News

King Abdulaziz International tops airport performance in December as travel sector revives: GACA data

King Abdulaziz International tops airport performance in December as travel sector revives: GACA data
Updated 16 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Abdulaziz International airport in Jeddah ranked top among international airports in Saudi Arabia for overall performance in December, as the Kingdom’s travel sector shows strong signs of rebounding, according to the latest report by the General Authority for Civil Aviation.

GACA monthly report evaluates the country’s airports’ commitment to implementing improvements in passenger experience and services based on fourteen performance criteria including time spent in travel procedures, passports, customs areas and disability services.

With a commitment rate of 82 percent in December, up from 64 percent in November, King Abdulaziz Airport, also known as Jeddah International Airport, topped the list where the number of passengers exceeded 15 million annually.

In the same list, King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh came second with a commitment rate of 64 percent, down from 73 percent in November 2022.

GACA has followed the principle of transparency when evaluating the airports’ performance, which was divided into five categories based on the number of passengers traveling annually and the type of airports.

According to the report, King Fahd International Airport maintained the first spot in the second category, where the number of passengers ranges between 5 to 15 million annually, with a commitment rate of 91 percent.

Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport also had a commitment rate of 91 percent in the second category in December, up from 82 percent in November 2022.

As for the third category of international airports, where the number of passengers ranges between 2 and 5 million annually, Abha International Airport and King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Airport in Jazan maintained a 100 percent commitment rate in December 2022.

Meanwhile, Al-Jouf Airport ranked first in the fourth category of international airports that receive less than two million passengers annually, with a 100 percent commitment rate in December, the same as the rate recorded in November.

The fifth category is a ranking for domestic airports, in which Bisha Airport came first, achieving a score of 100 percent.

The National Aviation Strategy is one of the key elements in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 as the Kingdom aims to diversify its revenue sources by elevating its travel and tourism sector.

According to the National Aviation Strategy, Saudi Arabia is aiming to increase air connectivity to 250 destinations, reaching 330 million passengers, and double air cargo capacity to 4.5 million tons by 2030.

Topics: Saudi Airport

Saudi government raises $5bn in 2022 to become the MENA’s biggest debt issuer

Saudi government raises $5bn in 2022 to become the MENA’s biggest debt issuer
Updated 16 January 2023
Arab News

Saudi government raises $5bn in 2022 to become the MENA’s biggest debt issuer

Saudi government raises $5bn in 2022 to become the MENA’s biggest debt issuer
Updated 16 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s government was the Middle East and North Africa’s biggest debt issuer in 2022 as it raised $5 billion, according to a report released by global provider of financial market data and infrastructure Refinitiv.

The Kingdom’s administration was also in the lead when it came to the issuance of Islamic bonds, securing $2.5 billion.

The UAE government came second in the ranking with $3 billion, the report disclosed.

Islamic bonds raised $12.2 billion across the MENA region during 2022, reflecting a seven-year low as well as a 55 percent drop from 2021.

As for sukuks, they accounted for one-third of the total bond proceeds in 2022. 

The Islamic Development Bank Trust Service has raised as much as $1.6 billion during the year, making it the largest issuer of sukuk from the financial sector in 2022.

Overall, MENA debt issuance has hit $37.3 billion in 2022, reflecting the lowest full year total since 2011.

In addition to this, the figure also reflects a 65 percent drop in value when compared to the corresponding period in 2021.

The UAE was the biggest debt issuer in 2022 when the private and public sectors combined, accounting for 42 percent of the total, while the Kingdom ranked second with 40 percent.

Qatar followed with 10 percent of total bond proceeds and then Bahrain with 3 percent.

While financial issuers accounted for as much as 67 percent of total proceeds during the year, government and agency issuers made up 25 percent.

From the financial sector, the Kingdom’s GACI First Investment Co posed the largest issuer having raised $2.87 billion.

Earlier in January, the Kingdom’s National Debt Management Center confirmed it had received more than $38 billion in bids for its dollar-denominated bonds issuance, as it announced the completion of receiving investor requests for this year’s first international issuance. 

The issuances were made under the Kingdom’s Global Medium-Trust Note Issuance Program, NDMC said in a statement.

The NDMC mission is to secure the Kingdom’s financing needs at the best possible costs in the short, medium, and long term and to achieve Saudi Arabia’s sustainable access to various global markets at fair prices.

Topics: Sukuk Islamic bonds Saudi Arabia

Qatar inflation surges 5.93% following World Cup hosting

Qatar inflation surges 5.93% following World Cup hosting
Updated 16 January 2023
Farida Elgazzar

Qatar inflation surges 5.93% following World Cup hosting

Qatar inflation surges 5.93% following World Cup hosting
Updated 16 January 2023
Farida Elgazzar

RIYADH: Qatar’s inflation surged 5.93 percent year-on-year in December 2022 largely as a result of a rise in the prices of recreation and culture, according to data from the Planning and Statistics Authority.  

The Consumer Price Index, a comprehensive measure for inflation, reached 108.20 points, showing the highest annual jump since September 2022.  

The PSA data released on Monday indicated there was an annual price increase in seven categories, the largest being a 25.36 percent surge in prices of recreation and culture.  

Housing, water, electricity and other fuel came next with a 11.90 percent rise, restaurants and hotels by 10.08 percent, and food and beverages by 1.62 percent. 

The three other groups – education, transport, and furniture and household equipment – all witnessed a CPI increase of less than 1 percent year-on-year in December.  

The figures mean that Qatar has recorded the highest CPI among the region’s nations, and a Fitch ratings report published ahead of the FIFA World Cup being held in the nation anticipated the “inflationary pressures” of the event.

However, the level is below global levels, which averaged at 8.3 percent in 2022, with advanced economies standing at 6.6 percent and emerging markets and developing economies at 9.5 percent, according to the International Monetary Fund.  

Qatar’s annual inflation dropped in four groups, whereas one category remained still throughout the year.  

  • Communication: fell by 3.37 percent  
  • Health: fell by 2.31 percent  
  • Clothing and footwear: fell by 0.38 percent 
  • Miscellaneous goods and services: fell by 0.08 percent 
  • Tobacco: no change  

The country’s December CPI rate also showed a month-on-month increase of 1.24 percent, according to the PSA data.  

With regards to the monthly changes in CPI, Qatar saw an increase in six groups, a drop in two groups, while four groups remained unchanged. 

Recreation and Culture saw the largest month-on-month increase in prices recording a 7.33 percent rise in December 2022.  

Prices of restaurants and hotels increased by 1.84 percent, transport increased by 1.22 percent, and miscellaneous goods and services by 0.51 percent, showed the PSA release.  

In addition, Qatar recorded a rise in prices of food and beverages by 0.43 percent, furniture and household equipment by 0.10 percent in December of last year.  

On the other hand, communication price levels saw the largest drop of 2.03 percent, while clothing and footwear only fell by 0.42 percent month on month.  

Tobacco, health, education, and housing, water, electricity and other fuel remained the same as the previous month’s price level 

Qatar’s CPI excluding the group housing, water, electricity and other fuel stood at 110.88 points in December of last year.  

This inflation recorded an increase of 1.53 percent when compared to November 2022, and an increase of 4.61 percent when compared to the previous year. 

Topics: Qatar Inflation consumer price index (CPI) 2022 FIFA World Cup

UAE In-Focus — US, UAE allocate $20bn to fund 15 GW of clean energy projects  

UAE In-Focus — US, UAE allocate $20bn to fund 15 GW of clean energy projects  
Updated 16 January 2023
REEM WALID
REEM WALID 

UAE In-Focus — US, UAE allocate $20bn to fund 15 GW of clean energy projects  

UAE In-Focus — US, UAE allocate $20bn to fund 15 GW of clean energy projects  
Updated 16 January 2023
REEM WALID 

RIYADH: The UAE and the US have announced the allocation of $20 billion to fund 15 GW of renewable energy projects before 2035, Emirates news agency WAM reported. 

Led by UAE-government-owned renewable energy company Masdar as well as a consortium of US private investors, the investment is divided into $7 billion in private sector cash equity and $13 billion in US debt financing. 

UAE, India green interconnection deal 

The UAE and India are close to sealing a major deal on a renewable electricity grid link between both countries, Reuters reported, citing India's Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy Raj Kumar Singh. 

According to Singh, the deal is just awaiting final approvals; however, a proper time frame is yet to be disclosed. 

The deal comes under the initiative titled “One Sun, One World, One Grid” which has been jointly created by a group of countries in an attempt to propel green energy networks. 

Emirates further expands operations to China 

UAE-based airlines Emirates is set to further expand its operations in China as COVID-19 entry-related restrictions slowly ease off, Trade Arabia reported. 

The airline’s plans to ramp up operations in China aim to boost connectivity with its gateways Guangzhou, Shanghai, and Beijing. 

Dubai price rises to further slow in 2023 

Dubai property prices are projected to rise by 5 percent in 2023, after surging 11 percent in 2022, reflecting yet another slowdown from the 21 percent climb captured in 2021, Reuters reported, citing group managing director of Betterhomes Richard Waind. 

“Higher interest rates haven't removed the underlying demand. But they are certainly having an impact on people's willingness and ability to pay more for properties," said Waind. 

This comes as Dubai recorded over a 60 percent increase in total units sold in 2022, according to one of the city’s biggest real estate consultancies. 

“We’re obviously less exposed to interest rates here through the prevalence of cash purchases. So, in the UK and the US, cash purchases are somewhere between 20 and 40 percent of all transactions. Over here, it's roughly 70 percent,” he explained. 

Topics: UAE US energy renewables Investment

