Saudi ministry: Bright ideas wanted in Absher tech challenge

Saudi Heritage Commission launches event to revive historical value of Uqair seaport

JEDDAH: The Heritage Commission has launched an event at the Uqair port site on the eastern coast of Saudi Arabia in Al-Ahsa governorate to shed light on the heritage of the first seaport in the Arabian Gulf.

The event aims to revive the historical value of the seaport, and highlight its great cultural role and place in national memory. It will run until Jan. 24, offering visitors various cultural and creative heritage programs and activities, starting from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

The 10-day event will include live performances that embody the ancient port of Uqair, sand sculpting activities, marine handicrafts, and a camel caravan show. An exhibition featuring historical pictures of the Uqair seaport will also be on display and will impart important information about its culture and heritage to visitors. The Little Explorer activity is available for children.

Uqair seaport features a number of historic buildings built during the Ottoman period. Other buildings on the site were built when the first Saudi state was established by King Abdulaziz.

The King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives documented the history of the port in 2018 in an effort to preserve Saudi Arabia’s history.

When the Kingdom was established, Uqair was its economic gateway and the main port for accessing the east and middle of the country. Its historic position was strengthened due to the political agreements during the reign of King Abdulaziz.

The foundation reviewed the political, commercial, military, and intellectual impact of the port, which was the site of numerous historic meetings between the founding king and foreign diplomats, and the place in which he conducted negotiations with international political forces in the region.

With the transformation of commercial routes after the discovery of oil in Abqaiq and Dhahran, Uqair’s importance declined as modern paved roads and more-modern ports close to the oil fields and markets in the Eastern Province were developed.

According to the foundation, Uqair’s importance started to diminish in 1957, when the construction of the port in Dammam and the railway started, and routes began to open up through which it was easier to transport workers to oil sites.

As a tourist destination, Uqair is one of the most beautiful coastal locations in the Kingdom. It boasts a diverse range of geographical features, and several important islands, including Zakhounia and Al-Futtaim. The customs building at the port of Uqair has been registered in the national antiquities register, and the warehouses and port buildings have been restored.

Moreover, the beach at Uqair, which is about 65 km from the city of Hofuf, attracts a lot of visitors from different regions of the Kingdom, especially Al-Ahsa, the Eastern Province, and Riyadh.