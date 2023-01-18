Industrial, manufacturing sector development can turn Saudi Arabia into global hub, Bandar Alkhorayef tells WEF
Industrial, manufacturing sector development can turn Saudi Arabia into global hub, Bandar Alkhorayef tells WEF/node/2234356/business-economy
Industrial, manufacturing sector development can turn Saudi Arabia into global hub, Bandar Alkhorayef tells WEF
Plans under Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 strategy to make the Kingdom a hub for global manufacturing, which will transform its industrial base, are well underway, said Bandar Alkhorayef. (Screenshot/WEF)
DAVOS: Plans under Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 strategy to make the Kingdom a hub for global manufacturing, which will transform its industrial base, are well underway, the Saudi industry and minerals minister said on Tuesday.
Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Bandar Alkhorayef said: “We will see more complexity, more advanced products.”
He added: “We will be able to utilize the natural resources that we have, be it oil and gas or minerals, for more advanced productivity, which will add value to the country.”
Alkhorayef said disruption seen over the past few years, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, raises challenges but also opportunities for countries such as Saudi Arabia.
“With our great location, access to different markets (and natural resources), as well as our most important asset — our people and our talent — we can be a serious player in attracting investments in manufacturing,” he added.
“We are betting on technology. We believe that technology will allow us to leapfrog into the future, so advanced manufacturing is key.
“Artificial intelligence, 3D printing and so on will allow us to create the right jobs for the future, the jobs we want to see for our children and their children.”
Alkhorayef said the Saudi government’s view is that it should act as an “enabler” for investments in the manufacturing and industrial sectors.
He outlined three key ways in which governments can achieve similar results: Ensuring there is a proper regulatory framework for investments; having a solid connectivity infrastructure to create “factories of the future”; and developing human capital by ensuring education and training.
The ambition, Alkhorayef said, is to create a “global citizen” who “would not only have opportunities in Saudi Arabia, but be able to work anywhere else.”
Regime in Tehran must face maximum pressure over crackdown on women’s rights, WEF panel hears
Governments must commit to targeted sanctions, Human Rights Watch chief tells World Economic Forum
Protests have raged across Iran since 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in morality police custody last September
Updated 18 January 2023
Arab News
DAVOS: The international community must apply maximum pressure on the Iran regime to end the violent crackdown on protesters in the country, the executive director of Human Rights Watch has told a Davos panel.
Tirana Hassan on Tuesday told the World Economic Forum: “At this particular point, the international community needs to put as much pressure as possible on the Iranian regime — the message needs to come across that violence will not be tolerated.
During a panel discussion on women’s rights in Iran, Hassan called on governments around the world to commit to targeted sanctions against the Iran regime to ensure that “the pressure is consistent.”
She added: “At this point in time, it’s about political stamina in the long run.”
Masih Alinejad, an Iranian US journalist, author and women’s rights activist, told the panel: “It has been almost four months (but) none of the European countries who claim that they care for women’s rights, equality, dignity, have sanctioned Ali Khamenei.”
The Iranian supreme leader is not only “ordering the massacre and killing of Iranian teenagers,” but is “also the one sending drones to Putin to kill innocent Ukrainians,” Alinejad added, urging G7 leaders to “recall their ambassadors and kick out Iranian diplomats.”
Hassan said: “We have seen in the response to Ukraine, for example, what can happen and what can be achieved by standing up to the most powerful of regimes if the international community works together.
People in Iran “expect the same sort of solidarity, the same sort of action, and the same sort of unity coming from international actors,” she added.
The executive director said that a major struggle facing HRW in its work on Iran “is that there is very little accurate information coming out on the number of people that are killed.
“We can’t verify all this information,” she added, suggesting that local journalists in Iran “be empowered to provide information by reporting from the ground.”
To “relieve the pressure valve” in the short term, Hassan said, the international community can help by providing “certain remittances to be able to go into the country and support protesters.
“These small changes can be very powerful,” Hassan said.
Iranian British actress and activist Nazanin Boniadi told the panel: “If you look at history — Argentina, to Chile, to the Philippines — when women are at the center of a movement, the likelihood of it succeeding and of democracy prevailing increases.”
This is because women “have access to lead as a power in society that men, frankly, don’t have access to,” she added.
“We have the access to tell our sons and everybody else in society that this is not OK — and that is contagious. Courage is contagious,” Boniadi said.
The actress added: “For every person killed, a thousand rise behind them.
“This is not just a political issue, there is a huge economic component here. The Iranian diaspora — in its millions — is worth about $2.5 trillion dollars.
“We have a lot of power that we have not tapped into, and we live all across the world,” she added. “We are responsible, I think, for engaging our world leaders and tapping into that resource.”
Hassan warned that the Iran regime will continue to “meet the resistance with increasing violence,” warning that authorities had already “talked about the use of pellet guns.
“It is called non-lethal weaponry, but these tiny pellets lodge in the eyes of many protesters and they will blind people,” she said, urging the international community to hold the regime accountable in the long term.
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Human Resources Development Fund, also known as Hadaf, helped get 400,000 Saudis jobs in the private sector in 2022 through its various program and initiatives, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The report quoted the fund’s Director General Turki Al-Jawini as saying that more than 1.49 million Saudis benefitted from training, empowerment and guidance programs and services provided by Hadaf last year.
HADAF runs several initiatives including training programs to drive employability among Saudis while supporting establishments in various activities, sectors and professions, as the Kingdom pursues its localization goals outlined in Vision 2030.
These programs include Tamheer, an on-the-job training program; the 9/10ths startup accelerator, which provides early-stage mentorship and funding; Wusool, which promotes women’s participation in the workplace through subsidized transportation; the child support program Qurrah; and other initiatives to localize sectors in the labor market.
The fund spent SR6 billion ($1.6 billion) on training and support programs in 2022, Al-Jawini said.
The number of establishments that benefited from the fund’s services during the same year exceeded 138,000 across various sectors of the labor market and different areas in the Kingdom, he added.
Future of trade is ‘digital, green, inclusive,’ WTO chief says at WEF
World leaders should rethink trade agenda, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala urges
Deglobalization, fragmentation pose threat to economic growth, inclusion
Updated 17 January 2023
Arab News
DAVOS: Director-General of the World Trade Organization, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, said that the “future of trade is services, it is digital, it is green, and it should be inclusive,” while addressing the World Economic Forum.
Okonjo-Iweala argued that the challenge surrounding trade was not only slowing global growth, but the different approaches adopted by many countries had led some leaders to question the future of globalization.
She urged world leaders to rethink a new agenda for global growth, and warned against deglobalization, saying it would negatively impact the world and its emerging economies.
With several countries seeking bilateral trade agreements, the WTO has been quick to warn of the dangers of global trade fragmenting into economic blocs.
The conflict in Ukraine, COVID-19, and the fragility of the supply chain has pushed many countries to relocate manufacturing closer to consumers’ demand, Okonjo-Iweala said.
This protectionist trend had been further accelerated when many countries questioned their reliance on specific areas for key goods and services, such as European dependence on Russian energy.
This trajectory, according to Okonjo-Iweala, which prioritizes national security concerns over trade inclusion, risks favoring certain players over others, creating an unequal distribution of income and economic growth.
She said: “When we talk of friend-sharing, I don’t know who is a friend. I don’t ever hear countries in Africa mentioned.”
Belgium’s Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said coordination is crucial if the world is serious about hitting environmental targets.
He emphasized how industrial policy has become a major focus for many nations rethinking their approach to trade, and how certain industries have been overhauled due to new pressures to increase resilience and national security.
“Five years ago [industrial policy] was not a very sexy topic. Today it is top of the agenda,” he said.
Financial institutions hold key to helping Mideast reach net-zero, says report
Updated 17 January 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: As Middle Eastern countries are set to face funding gaps in achieving their energy transition goals, regional regulators, development banks, and financial institutions hold the key to reaching net zero in the region, noted Boston Consulting Group in its latest sustainability report.
The group said out of the six Gulf Cooperation Council countries only Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain have made clear decarbonization commitments, but even they face funding gaps as the amount needed to achieve national net-zero goals is “enormous.”
Giving an example of the UAE, Boston Consulting said the emirate has already committed $163 billion to its net-zero pledges, but independent analysis suggests that the total investment needed is $680 billion, leaving a gap of more than $500 billion.
Shelly Trench, managing director and partner at BCG and co-author of the report, said: “The Middle East banking sector has an opportunity to benefit significantly from financing the transition of the oil and gas industry and other strategically important sectors to cleaner, more sustainable technologies.”
Even though the climate crisis poses a significant threat to banks’ portfolios, Boston Consulting said the regulatory pressure in most of the region is not yet strong enough to push banks into taking immediate action. The comparative lack of regulation of green financial instruments in the Middle East poses a significant challenge in seizing its potential for growth.
Trench noted that regulators and policymakers could address this challenge by establishing carbon prices that adequately represent the cost of greenhouse gases and are aligned with international carbon price levels. “In addition, they could create financial and other incentives to support decarbonization and develop environmental and industrial policies that align with climate objectives,” she added.
The report noted that overall issuance of green and sustainability-linked debt in the region quadrupled in 2021 compared to the four years prior and continues to grow despite the lack of regulation of financing instruments in the region.
Governments in the region drove 97 percent of green bonds in 2020 compared to only 13 percent in 2016, showed the report.
“With time, as climate finance regulation is rolled out and green projects become more bankable, banks and financial institutions will become the key source of funding for the climate transition,” stated Aytech Pseunokov, project leader at BCG.
He explained that financial institutions must take the necessary steps toward becoming the key funding sources, or else put their portfolios at risk.
He added that until they are suited to be the main source of funding, “Middle Eastern banks would benefit from reviewing the impact of transition risk on their portfolios and preparing themselves for the future by declaring portfolio emissions reduction targets and joining global alliances to exchange best practices.”
Domestic flights seen at more than 80% of pre-COVID levels
Updated 17 January 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: China’s economic growth fell to its second-lowest level in at least four decades last year under pressure from anti-virus controls and a real estate slump, but activity is reviving after restrictions that kept millions of people at home and sparked protests were lifted.
The world’s No. 2 economy grew by 3 percent in 2022, less than half of the previous year’s 8.1 percent rate, official data showed on Tuesday. That was the second-lowest annual rate since at least the 1970s after 2020, when growth fell to 2.4 percent at the start of the coronavirus disease pandemic.
China’s slump has hurt its trading partners by reducing demand for oil, food, consumer goods and other imports. A rebound would be a boost to global suppliers who face a growing risk of recession in Western economies.
Economic growth sank to 2.9 percent over a year earlier in the three months ending in December from the previous quarter’s 3.9 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics reported.
Consumer spending started to recover but still was weak in December after the government abruptly ended its “zero-COVID” controls.
Travel
Urban workers crowded train stations across China’s largest cities on Tuesday as travel for Lunar New Year holidays hit high gear, an early sign of economic recovery as officials confirmed a plunge due to COVID-19 curbs.
While many analysts say a return to economic normality will be gradual as the impact of COVID weakens, some see the Lunar New Year as a welcome early consumption boost.
“Peak infections passed in major cities in January, and with the Spring Festival coming, tourism is back, and the signs of a recovery in consumption are obvious,” said Nie Wen, a Shanghai-based economist at the investment firm Hwabao Trust.
But with so many people on the move, health experts fear a deepening of the COVID outbreak, leaving the elderly in rural villages particularly vulnerable.
The Ministry of Transport has estimated the rush will see a total of 2.1 billion passenger trips nationwide between Jan. 7 and Feb. 15.
The holiday season has also sparked a revival in domestic air travel with more than 70,000 flights across China between Jan. 7-13, according to industry data reported by Shanghai Securities News on Monday. That is equivalent to more than 80 percent of the levels seen before the pandemic.
Ride-hailing app
Didi Global’s Chinese ride-hailing app returned to some Android app stores on Tuesday, according to Reuters checks and a source with direct knowledge of the matter, signaling its emergence from around 1-1/2 years of regulatory troubles.
Didi has been awaiting approval to resume new user registrations and downloads of its 25 banned apps in China as a key step to return to normal business since its regulatory problems started in mid-2021.
The ride-hailer, launched in Beijing in 2012 and backed by prominent investors including Alibaba, Tencent and SoftBank Group, ran afoul of the powerful Cyberspace Administration of China regulator when in 2021 it pressed ahead with a US stock listing against the regulator’s wishes, sources previously
told Reuters.
Its 25 mobile apps were then ordered to be taken down from app stores, the registration of new users was suspended, and it was fined $1.2 billion over data-security breaches.