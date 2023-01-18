You are here

Arab leaders arrive in UAE for a consultative meeting

Arab leaders arrive in UAE for a consultative meeting
Leaders of the GCC, Egypt and Jordan arrived at Abu Dhabi on Wednesday (WAM)
Arab leaders arrive in UAE for a consultative meeting

Arab leaders arrive in UAE for a consultative meeting
  • UAE President will discuss with the leaders various aspects of cooperation
DUBAI: Leaders of the GCC, Egypt and Jordan arrived at Abu Dhabi on Wednesday to attend a meeting called by UAE president Mohammad Bin Zayed.

Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi arrived in Abu Dhabi, where they were received by UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

While King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain and King Abdullah of Jordan arrived earlier in the country.

During the consultative meeting, UAE President will discuss with the leaders various aspects of cooperation that will serve stability and prosperity in the region.

Israel deports Italian activist arrested in West Bank raid

Israel deports Italian activist arrested in West Bank raid
Israel deports Italian activist arrested in West Bank raid

Israel deports Italian activist arrested in West Bank raid
JERUSALEM: Israel deported an Italian activist to Italy after security forces detained her during a raid in the occupied West Bank, Israeli authorities said Tuesday, accusing her of having links to a Palestinian militant group.
The Israeli military arrested Stefania Costantini during a pre-dawn incursion Monday into the the Dheisha refugee camp in the Palestinian city of Bethlehem.
Footage shared on social media shows an Israeli soldier picking up Costantini and flipping her over his shoulders as she shrieks. A group of soldiers drag her out of the camp and shove her into a military vehicle, videos show. Israeli forces fatally shot a 14-year-old boy in the head during the same raid as they opened fire on Palestinians throwing rocks and Molotov cocktails.
Italian media described Costantini as an advocate for Palestinian rights. Israel’s Shin Bet security service said Costantini was arrested on suspicion of belonging to, and transferring funds to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. The militant group, known as the PFLP, was involved in hijacking passenger planes in the 1960s and 1970s and later claimed responsibility for suicide attacks during the Second Intifada, or Palestinian uprising, in the early 2000s. It is considered a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union.
The Shin Bet said Costantini arrived in Israel on May 2 last year on a tourist visa and was summoned for interrogation last September about her alleged involvement with the PFLP. Costantini did not report to authorities “and even continued her activities” for the militant group, the security agency said. Israel deported her on Monday afternoon, the Interior Ministry said.
The COBAS leftist labor union in Pisa, Italy, to which Costantini belongs, expressed “consternation” at the news of her arrest and deportation. The union said it was concerned for Costantini’s “health and safety.”
The group described Costantini as a specialist working with students with disabilities who has long sought to defend “those whose rights are denied.” Several months ago, the group said, Costantini left her life in Italy and moved to a Palestinian refugee camp. It made no mention of the Israeli security agency’s allegations.
The Italian consulate in Jerusalem did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Israeli and Italian foreign ministries also did not comment.
But on Monday, the day of Costantini’s deportation, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen wrote on Twitter that he held a phone conversation with his Italian counterpart. The readout of the call focused on the countries’ joint efforts to “fight terrorism” and boost their “political cooperation.” It made no mention of Costantini’s case.
Israel has stepped up its fight in recent years against Palestinian activists and rights groups. Last summer, the Israeli military raided and shuttered the offices of Palestinian human rights organizations that it designated as terrorist groups over their alleged links to the PFLP. Nine European countries rejected Israel’s charges against the rights groups, citing a lack of evidence.

Saved from death at sea, Syrian refugees face deportation

Saved from death at sea, Syrian refugees face deportation
Saved from death at sea, Syrian refugees face deportation

Saved from death at sea, Syrian refugees face deportation
  • Since the collapse of Lebanon’s economy in 2019, refugees tried to leave the country and reach Europe by sea
  • Boat survivors are a troubling new twist in Lebanon’s ongoing push for Syrian refugees to go home
TRIPOLI, Lebanon: On New Year’s Eve, a small boat carrying more than 230 would-be migrants, most of them Syrians, broke down and began to sink after setting sail from the northern coast of Lebanon.
Since the collapse of Lebanon’s economy in 2019, an increasing number of people — mostly Syrian and Palestinian refugees but also Lebanese citizens — have tried to leave the country and reach Europe by sea. The attempts often turn deadly.
This time, rescue crews from Lebanon’s navy and UN peacekeepers deployed along the border with Israel, were able to save all but two of the passengers, a Syrian woman and a child who drowned. For many of the survivors, however, the relief was fleeting.
After bringing them back to shore, to the port of Tripoli, where they recovered overnight, the Lebanese army loaded nearly 200 rescued Syrians into trucks and dropped them on the Syrian side of an unofficial border crossing in Wadi Khaled, a remote area of northeastern Lebanon, some of the survivors and human rights monitors said.
It remained unclear who had ordered the deportation but the incident marked an apparent escalation in the Lebanese army’s deportations of Syrians at a time of heightened anti-refugee rhetoric in the small, crisis-ridden nation. Officials with the army and General Security — the agency normally responsible for managing immigration issues — did not respond to repeated requests for comment.
Once on the other side of the border, the boat survivors were intercepted by men wearing Syrian army uniforms who herded them into large plastic greenhouses. They were held captive there until family members paid to have them released and brought back to Lebanon by smugglers.
“It was a matter of buying and selling, buying and selling people,” said Yassin Al-Yassin, 32, a Syrian refugee living in Lebanon since 2012.
Al-Yassin said he paid $600 — to be split between the Syrian army and the smugglers — to have his brother brought back to Lebanon. Syrian officials did not respond to requests for comment on the allegations.
One of the boat survivors, Mahmoud Al-Dayoub, a 43-year-old refugee from the Syrian area of Homs, said he overheard their captors negotiating the price of each detainee.
“I don’t know if it was the Syrian army or the smugglers,” said Dayoub, who has also been registered as a refugee in Lebanon since 2012,
“There were 30 people surrounding us with guns and we didn’t know what was going on,” he said. “All I cared about was not being taken to Syria, because if I’m taken to Syria, I might not come back.”
Dayoub said he managed to slip away and flee back across the border — his family never paid a ransom for him.
Human rights monitors say the case of the boat survivors is a troubling new twist in Lebanon’s ongoing push for Syrian refugees to go home.
Lebanon hosts some 815,000 registered Syrian refugees and potentially hundreds of thousands more who are unregistered, the highest population of refugees per capita in the world. But since the country’s economic meltdown erupted three years ago, Lebanese officials have increasingly called for a mass return of the Syrians.
Lebanon’s General Security agency has tried to coax the refugees into going home voluntarily, with anemic results. In some cases, the agency has deported people back to Syria, citing a 2019 regulation allowing unauthorized refugees who entered Lebanon after April of that year to be deported.
Reports by human rights organizations have cited cases of returning refugees being forcibly detained and tortured, allegations Lebanese authorities deny. Until recently, deportations mostly involved small numbers of people and were carried out under formal procedures, giving the UN and human rights groups a chance to intervene and, in some cases, halt them.
What happened to the boat survivors, “is a violation of human rights and of the Lebanese laws and international treaties,” said Mohammed Sablouh, a Lebanese human rights lawyer.
Lisa Abou Khaled, a spokesperson for the UN refugee agency in Lebanon, said the UNHCR was “following up with the relevant authorities” on the case. “All individuals who are rescued at sea and who may have a fear of (returning) to their country of origin should have the opportunity to seek protection,” she said.
The Lebanese army regularly returns people caught crossing illegally from Syria.
Jimmy Jabbour, a member of Parliament representing the northern Akkar district, which includes Wadi Khaled, said that when army patrols intercept would-be migrants who crossed into Lebanon through smuggler routes, they often round them up and dump them in the no man’s land across the border — instead of initiating formal deportation proceedings.
Afterward, the deportees simply pay smugglers to bring them in again, Jabbour said, adding that he had complained to the army about the practice.
“It’s not the army’s job to create work opportunities for the smugglers,” he said. “The job of the army is to hand them over to General Security … and General Security is supposed to hand them over to the Syrian authorities.”
In contrast to the newly entered migrants, the New Year’s Eve boat survivors included refugees who had been living in Lebanon for more than a decade and were registered with the United Nations.
One of them, a Syrian woman from Idlib who spoke on condition of anonymity fearing retaliation, said she spent two nights detained at the border before her relatives paid $300 for her to be released back into Lebanon.
“I can’t return (to Syria). I would rather die and throw myself in the sea,” she said.
Jasmin Lilian Diab, director of the Institute for Migration Studies at the Lebanese American University, said many refugees take to the sea to avoid deportation.
Diab said her institute found a spike in migrant boats leaving Lebanon in late 2022. Some told her team of researchers that they left because of the increasingly aggressive anti-refugee rhetoric. They feared “deportations were going to happen and that they were going to be sent back to Syria,” Diab said.
“So they felt like it was their only chance to get out of here.”

UAE education set for wholesale change to meet market needs

UAE education set for wholesale change to meet market needs
UAE education set for wholesale change to meet market needs

UAE education set for wholesale change to meet market needs
DAVOS: Teaching methods at one the UAE’s biggest universities were being transformed to better prepare students for the changing needs of the labor market, the country’s education minister said on Tuesday.

Ahmad bin Abdullah Belhoul was speaking during a panel session — titled “Preparing 1 Billion People for Tomorrow’s Economy” — at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The minister told delegates that government owned Zayed University in Abu Dhabi was among Emirati institutions leading the way in adapting to the nation’s future workforce requirements.

He noted that as part of the preparations, the focus was shifting toward soft skills and more interdisciplinary fields of study. 

Belhoul said: “There’s a gap between education outcomes and what the labor market requires today, that has always existed.

“But now, in the changing evolution of jobs, we are focusing a lot on soft skills such as adaptability, and we are looking on graduate students with interdisciplinary majors who are also able to adapt.”

He pointed out how Zayed University planned to phase out traditional university degrees by 2026 and launch interdisciplinary degrees, such as social entrepreneurship and business innovation, to meet post-coronavirus pandemic hybrid workplace needs.

“We are trying as much as we can to intertwine different fields of study to graduate students that are interdisciplinary but also focus on soft skills that we believe are going to be useful in the future,” he added.

Panel moderator, Zanny Minton Beddoes, the editor-in-chief of The Economist, said soft skills — including communication, time management, adaptability, curiosity, and a growth mindset — were now as important to the job market as science, technology, engineering, and mathematics skills were five years ago.

Belhoul said: “We can retrain someone technically, but if they don’t acquire the soft skills during the education system, it is difficult to train them later on.”

According to WEF studies, as technology shifted, companies tended to opt for green solutions, and as the global labor market adjusted to the fallout from the pandemic, up to 1 billion jobs would be radically transformed in the next decade.

By 2030, a WEF program aims to introduce critical interventions to provide better skills, jobs, and education for 1 billion people who may be at risk of being made redundant due to ongoing changes.

And since its launch in 2020, the forum’s re-skilling revolution initiative has been working with more than 350 organizations to provide 1 billion people with better education, skills, and economic opportunities by 2030.

Kuwait reiterates support for ceasefire efforts in Ukraine

Kuwait reiterates support for ceasefire efforts in Ukraine
Kuwait reiterates support for ceasefire efforts in Ukraine

Kuwait reiterates support for ceasefire efforts in Ukraine
  • Kuwait called for deescalation and dialogue amid increased Russia strikes
KUWAIT: Kuwait has reiterated its support for international ceasefire efforts in Ukraine and emphasized the need to respect the sovereignty of states amid the recent war escalation.

The official statement was issued after a meeting between Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Al-Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Ukrainian Ambassador to Kuwait Oleksandr Balanutsa where the two discussed the latest developments of the war.

During the meeting, the foreign minister reaffirmed Kuwait’s stance towards the war, calling for an adherence to the principles of international law, the United Nations Charter and territorial sanctity with internationally recognized borders, reported the Kuwait News Agency.

He reiterated his country’s support for international efforts to achieve ceasefire in Ukraine, deescalate the violence, promote dialogue and reach a peaceful solution.

Balanutsa praised Kuwait’s humanitarian support for Ukraine and its supportive stance to efforts that aim to end the suffering of civilians impacted by the war and achieve peace.  

Meanwhile, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg recognized Kuwait’s role in maintaining security and stability in the region during a ceremony in which Kuwaiti Ambassador Nawaf Al-Enezi presented his credentials as ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Kuwait to NATO.

UN has cash for Safer salvage but finding a replacement vessel is proving a challenge

UN has cash for Safer salvage but finding a replacement vessel is proving a challenge
UN has cash for Safer salvage but finding a replacement vessel is proving a challenge

UN has cash for Safer salvage but finding a replacement vessel is proving a challenge
  • Spokesman Farhan Haq said that suitable oil tankers have become harder to find and more expensive because of the war in Ukraine
  • The Safer, which contains more than 1.14 million barrels of oil, has been moored in the Red Sea since 2015 with little or no maintenance
NEW YORK CITY: The UN is “closer than ever” to beginning the first phase of the salvage operation on the decaying Safer oil tanker off the coast of Yemen.

However, as a result of the war in Ukraine, it has become harder and more expensive to find and hire a replacement oil tanker, posing yet another challenge for the long-delayed operation.

“Donors have generously pledged more than $84 million of the funding required for the UN-coordinated plan to prevent a major oil spill from the Safer,” UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Tuesday. “Additional funding from the private sector is expected soon.”

The vessel, which contains more than 1.14 million barrels of oil, has been moored in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen for more than seven years. During that time it has had little or no maintenance and its condition has deteriorated to a point where there are growing fears of a catastrophic oil spill.

The planned salvage operation to make it safe has been split into two phases. First, the oil will be transferred from the tanker to another vessel, then moved to a permanent storage facility until the political situation in Yemen allows for it to be sold or transported elsewhere.

Haq said that with $73 million of pledges now received, the UN has been able to begin “essential preparatory work.”

“All of the technical expertise is in place to undertake the procurement for the complex operation,” he said. “This includes a marine management consultancy firm, maritime legal firm, insurance and ship brokers and oil spill experts.

“The contracting of the salvage company that will carry out the emergency operation is at an advanced stage.”

The key challenge now, Haq said, is procuring the use of a large enough oil tanker because “the UN cannot begin the emergency operation until it is certain that a safe crude carrier will be in place to take on the oil.”

However, the availability of suitable ships has decreased in the past six months and prices have doubled since the budget for the operation was prepared, “basically due to events having to do with the war in Ukraine,” he explained.

“So just as we were gearing up for operations, the cost to both lease and purchase this type of a vessel increased. So a very large crude carrier now costs at about 50 percent more than what’s budgeted in the original plan. So we have some additional expenses and it’s a little bit harder finding the right ships but we’re proceeding with the work.

“The UN is working expeditiously with a maritime broker and other partners to find a workable solution and remains confident the work can begin in the coming months.”

If the Safer breaks up and the oil spills into the Red Sea, the clean-up operation could cost an estimated $30 billion. The environmental disaster would affect not only Yemen but neighboring countries including Saudi Arabia, Djibouti, Eritrea and Somalia. In addition, fisheries would be damaged and shipping disrupted.

More than 17 countries have contributed to the funds needed for the first phase of the salvage operation, including Saudi Arabia, which donated $10 million. There have also been contributions from the private sector, public foundations and a crowdfunding campaign set up by the UN. A donation of $7 million from the Netherlands late last year brought the total up to the initial target.

The Houthis control Yemen’s western Red Sea ports, including Ras Issa, close to which the Safer is moored. The UN had been negotiating with the rebel militias for several years in an attempt to gain access to the tanker for a proper inspection. Both sides signed a memorandum of understanding in March last year, which authorized a four-month emergency operation to eliminate the immediate threat by transferring the oil to another vessel.

On Monday, France announced an additional contribution of &euro;1 million ($1.08 million) to the UN salvage fund.

Alexandre Olmedo, deputy political coordinator of France to the UN, said he hopes the first phase of the operation can be “quickly implemented to avoid an ecological disaster.”

“We also call on the Houthis, who are currently in control of the vessel, to fully cooperate with the UN in the implementation of the rescue plan,” he said.

