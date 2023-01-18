AD Ports Group signs deals to expand Kazakhstan oil industry

You are here

The deals were signed in the presence of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. (Twitter/@ADPortsGroup)
Updated 18 January 2023
Arab News

  • Collaboration with national firm on Caspian and Black Sea projects
  • Kazakh chairman says deal will help manage growing exports
Arab News

ABU DHABI: AD Ports Group has signed deals with Kazakhstan’s national oil company and government to develop shipping fleets and facilities on the Caspian and Black Seas to aid growing exports.

The KazMunayGas partnership agreement will explore projects including the development of a new shallow-water fleet to support operations in the Caspian and a tanker fleet to carry Kazakh oil exports. 

AD Ports has also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Industry to develop international trade and transport corridors, including upgrading port and logistics facilities and strengthening the national maritime fleet.

The agreements expand on the shareholder agreement signed in December with Kazmortransflot, a subsidiary of KazMunayGas, to establish a joint venture that will provide offshore services to energy companies in the Caspian. 

The deals were signed in the presence of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. 

AD Ports Group Chairman Falah Mohammed Al-Ahbabi said the deal with KazMunayGas “aligns with the strategic priorities of the UAE and establishes a strong platform for growth in Kazakhstan and the wider region.” 

The company’s CEO Mohamed Juma Al-Shamisi added that the deal “provides us with a solid foundation for growth in one of the most important markets.” 

KazMunayGas Chairman Mirzagaliyev Magzum said the agreement would help address the challenges of a growing industry and help develop port infrastructure and shipping.

Kazakh Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Marat Karabayev said the deals “represent an important step forward in the fraternal economic relationship between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the UAE.

“We see significant potential in developing port and logistics facilities in Kazakhstan to enhance our role as a trade corridor and increase export opportunities for our companies,” Karabayev added.

AD Ports Group will also work with Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy to develop bespoke training and development programs for Kazakh teams.

 

Topics: ad ports group Kazakhstan

Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

Tadweer signs five operations contracts worth $545 million

  • Agreements aim to improve quality of services through provision of equipment for transport of waste, street cleaning services and automatic sweeping, plus staff training
  • Tadweer said it is also investigating opportunities for collaboration in the selective conversion of solid municipal waste into sustainable aviation fuel
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company, also known as Tadweer, has signed five contracts worth more than 2 billion dirhams ($545 million) covering operations in Abu Dhabi and Al-Ain, the Emirates News Agency reported.

The six-year contracts cover the collection of solid waste, transportation services, public cleaning services, and waste container management. They were signed with Alphamed Abu Dhabi, Terberg RosRoca Vehicle Manufacturing, Beeah Sharjah Environment Company, Averda Waste Management, and Nael and Bin Harmal Hydroexport at the EcoWaste 2023 Exhibition and Forum at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center.

They aim to improve the quality and environmental friendliness of services through the provision of electrical equipment for waste collection and transportation, cleaning services for main roads and automatic sweeping, and employee-training programs that conform to international standards.

“Tadweer is constantly seeking to cooperate and establish partnerships with global stakeholders, to exchange best practices, success stories and innovative solutions for the sector,” said CEO Ali Al-Dhaheri.

“Through these partnerships, we aim to join our efforts and utilize the best practices to overcome waste-management challenges, by raising the public’s awareness and addressing challenges related to waste collection, transportation and treatment.

“Tadweer plays a key role in supporting sustainability by reducing the amount of waste disposed of in landfills, investing in advanced technologies and solutions, and recycling waste by utilizing available resources, in accordance with the best standards and practices.”

He added that “the company is committed to leading the change in waste management, providing an integrated waste-management system … and supporting the energy and facilities sector. This can be achieved by executing innovative projects and initiatives and utilizing the latest technologies to realize the nation’s ambitions to adopt a circular economy.”

Tadweer said it is also investigating opportunities for collaboration in the selective conversion of solid municipal waste into sustainable aviation fuel, as well as the possibility of converting waste into other fuels and sustainable chemical materials.

Topics: Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company Tadweer Abu Dhabi EcoWaste 2023 Exhibition and Forum

A better understanding of region’s place in the world 

Updated 19 January 2023
Arab News

A better understanding of region’s place in the world 

  • Majid Al Futtaim Group, McKinsey & Company present MENAP Economic Integration Barometer during WEF
  • Barometer aims to provide better understanding of the region’s economic integration, interconnectedness with other world markets
Arab News

DAVOS: Emirati holding company Majid Al Futtaim Group together with the World Economic Forum and management consulting firm McKinsey & Company have launched the world’s first Economic Integration Barometer for the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan region.

Presented on Wednesday at WEF Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, the barometer will offer a deeper understanding of the status of MENAP economic integration and the region’s interconnectedness with other world markets.

“The barometer is an attempt to establish a baseline of where we are today (as a region) versus our potential,” said Ahmed Galal Ismail, CEO at Majid Al Futtaim Holding, during a special panel session at WEF.

The barometer is designed to spark dialogue and drive collective action by tracking progress across four key metrics — trade, intangibles, capital and people — and provide public and private stakeholders “with tools to help standardize the interpretation and definition of economic integration.”

The panel emphasized the importance of boosting regional cross-border collaboration and grasping the enormous opportunity given by diversification of the economic market beyond oil.

Sven Smit, chairman of the McKinsey Global Institute, said that the region “will need to be more of a maker of services and goods” that would support the creation of “different sets of industries active in the region that can export to each other.”

Over several months, Majid Al Futtaim has worked with McKinsey Global Institute to develop a barometer capable of providing real-world insights that demonstrate where the region stands today.

Given the scarcity and inconsistency of data available, the MENAP Economic Integration Barometer aims to provide leaders in the region with “transparent and systematic tracking.”

“The barometer is a live instrument that is going to change and evolve over time,” Ismail said.

“This is the precise type of input we need in order to make sure the barometer is...a catalyst for action.”

During the panel, participants also highlighted the importance of improved collaboration between the public and private sectors to nurture human capital in the region, particularly in forging a new highly skilled labor force.

“We have the highest youth unemployment in the world that, for us, is seen as a problem but should be an opportunity,” said Majid Jafar, CEO at Crescent Petroleum, adding that the private sector must take the lead in job creation as the “public sector cannot absorb all of them.”

Ismaili said the barometer will be updated every year, coinciding with the WEF, and engage with key stakeholders at Davos on results and imperatives to drive incremental progress.

“The opportunity is immense. We have many ingredients and we can take one step at a time. I am confident that in 20 years we will be on the main stage talking about MENAP being a successful lighthouse story of economic integration and prosperity for all,” Ismail concluded.

 

Topics: WEF 2023 World Economic Forum Majid Al Futtaim Group (MAF) McKinsey & Company MENAP Economic Integration Barometer

UAE likely to include hydrogen in revised energy strategy

Updated 18 January 2023
Reuters

UAE likely to include hydrogen in revised energy strategy

Reuters

ABU DHABI: The UAE’s energy minister expects hydrogen to be included in a revised energy strategy, to be launched this year, as part of the Gulf state’s ambitions to become a top hydrogen exporter and advance its clean energy development projects.

It launched its energy strategy plan for 2050 in 2017 but is preparing to update it to align with its goal of achieving climate neutrality by 2050.

“My expectation is that it (the revised strategy) is going to put hydrogen as one element in the target of the strategy of energy by 2050,” Suhail Al-Mazrouei said at a hydrogen summit during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

“That would require us to go and significantly increase the installed capacity of solar in order for us to produce enough hydrogen to use it as a fuel.”

In October, Al-Mazrouei said the UAE aimed to reach a 25 percent share of the hydrogen export market and that Japan, South Korea and Germany would be top destinations for it.

The UAE, one of the world’s top oil exporters, is preparing to host the UN’s climate conference COP28 toward the end of this year amid questions from some activists about fossil fuel interests dominating the debate.

Al-Mazrouei said the UAE hoped to demonstrate its ability to “walk the talk” by implementing projects and meeting clean energy targets.

The UAE launched 11 environmentally friendly energy projects worth AED 159 billion ($43.2 billion) in 2022, the energy minister recently revealed. Al-Mazrouei said that the country’s clean energy production in 2021 totaled 7,035.75 MW.

He said the UAE has adopted the latest innovations that drive the path of sustainable development and was among the first countries to ratify the Paris Agreement.

Topics: UAE Hydrogen clean energy Suhail Al-Mazrouei Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week

Shaping the future of the financial and monetary system

Updated 18 January 2023
Zeina Zbibo

Shaping the future of the financial and monetary system

  • Different regulation applies to different products, including unbacked assets, to mitigate money laundering and provide better investor protection
  • The challenge is to keep up with the fast-evolving technology. A solution is to develop partnerships between regulators or public authorities and banks
Zeina Zbibo

DUBAI/DAVOS: In a context of rising inflation, higher defaults, cost reductions including job cuts impacting consumers and businesses, 2023 seems to be pivotal for the banking industry.  

The rising geopolitical challenges and the role of China, Russia, Ukraine, and climate change considerations perfectly position the industry in the “eye of the storm”. 

The banking industry is faced with several risks including cyber security risks, private credit risks, and the risk of an economic slowdown. These risks are all connected, as witnessed by the pandemic and the war in Ukraine. 

A panel of bankers and regulators at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday highlighted some of the risks facing the sector today and the challenges brought by non-banks and the lack of regulation. 

However, “there is a feeling of optimism in Davos this year,” declared François Villeroy de Galhau, Governor of the Central Bank of France, with the level of activity in Europe being more resilient than expected, “we should avoid a recession this year. Inflation in Europe will peak during first half of 2023, but we will bring inflation towards two percent by 2024-2025,” an ECB commitment. 

Banks and insurance companies are regulated and are systemically safe. There were critics by banks of overreaction and over regulation to the financial crisis, nonetheless, “we were right, and if banks are on a better health today, and more solid in terms of capital solvency or liquidity, it is thanks to this type of regulation. We will not diminish the requirements,” added the governor.  

This year might witness more regulation as banks lean towards the final implementation of Basel III across jurisdictions.  

The panel stressed assets linked to non-banks as a rising challenge, with recent episodes of financial instability related to money market funds, LDI derivatives, and FTX among others. 

The challenges arise from the nature of the landscape that is constantly evolving. 2022 was marked by disruptions from FTX and crypto due to a lack of regulation. As such, it is crucial to have a consistent global framework for managing new forms of money and payment systems. 

Different regulation applies to different products, including unbacked assets, to mitigate money laundering and provide better investor protection. 

For Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Senior Minister of the Government of Singapore, “Anti-money laundering needs to be applied to all new innovations” however, regulation may seem as a “never ending game,” and as such, encourages better consumer education on risk taking. 

“Crypto is part of the equation, but it's not the only factor,” Jane Fraser (CEO, Citi) added ffinancial inclusion and addressing inefficiencies in payment flows, as factors needed to build the right regulatory framework. 

Going forward, new asset classes will be created in one form or another and will require regulatory framework to respond to investors who choose to tap into them.

“We had to draw a line on what was suitable for our investors, what is our fiduciary duty and by the way what is of compliance responsibility,” said Colm Kelleher (Chairman, UBS AG).

There is consensus for a need for a global regulatory framework. The challenge is to keep up with a fast-evolving technology. A solution is to develop partnerships between regulators or public authorities and banks. “Banks should not be against any regulation because regulation can help stabilize the industry, while public authorities work on promoting innovation,” added François Villeroy de Galhau. 

CBDCs (Central Bank Digital Currency) are a good example of partnership driving innovation and efficiencies on a larger scale in the industry. The Fed and the ECP are currently working on a digital currency. CBDCs are not about disintermediating banks, rather help facilitate cross-border flows, financial inclusion, support the economy and the financial markets. “Digital currencies are part of the toolkit. They are not the toolkit,” added Jane Fraser. 

In addition to developing tools and digital currencies, regulators in the banking industry are working on providing the conditions that make cross-border deals more accessible to the industry.  

In Europe, it is called “banking union” and it serves to facilitate cross-border mergers. The banking industry will benefit from economies of scale arising from consolidation, “to have cross-border macroeconomic effects because it means that savings can circulate across Europe and this has a powerful stabilizing effect,” added the governor.

Topics: WEF 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF)

Geopolitical instability is raising risk of ‘catastrophic cyberattack’: WEF study 

Updated 18 January 2023
Arab News

Geopolitical instability is raising risk of ‘catastrophic cyberattack’: WEF study 

  • “Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2023” report is based interviews with experts and executives
  • Majority of those surveyed warn a critical skills gap threatens societies and key infrastructure
Arab News

DAVOS: The risk of catastrophic cyberattacks is soaring because of geopolitical instability, according to a report launched at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos on Wednesday.

More than 93 percent of cybersecurity experts and 86 percent of business leaders, who were interviewed for the report, believe that “a far-reaching, catastrophic cyber event is likely in the next two years,” and that there is a critical skills gap threatening societies and key infrastructure.

The “Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2023” report is based on polls, workshops and interviews with more than 300 experts and senior executives. Half of the companies surveyed said the current landscape is making them reevaluate the countries in which they do business.

Despite challenges, organizations are improving cyber resilience, one of the key priorities of the WEF’s Centre for Cybersecurity.

The report said that awareness and preparation would help organizations balance the value of new technology against the cyber risk that comes with it.

It highlighted the need to address the shortage of talent and skilled experts. A significant 34 percent of cybersecurity experts said they lacked some skills in their team, while 14 percent said they lacked critical skills.

The problem is more pronounced in key sectors such as energy utilities, where nearly 25 percent of the cybersecurity experts surveyed said they lacked the necessary critical skills to protect their organizations’ operations.

Expanding the cybersecurity talent pool is needed to solve this problem, according to “Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2023,” which was written in collaboration with Accenture.

Several successful cybersecurity skills programs are underway around the world, but many have difficulty scaling to large numbers. Greater cross-industry collaboration and public-private partnerships are needed to overcome this challenge.

Geopolitics is reshaping the legal, regulatory and technological environment. “As global instability increases cyber risk, this report calls for a renewed focus on cooperation,” Jeremy Jurgens, managing director of the WEF, said.

“All stakeholders from public and private sectors who are responsible for our common digital infrastructure must work together to build security, resilience and trust.”

A WEF news release that accompanied the launch of “Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2023” highlighted the views of leading industry figures on a range of topics.

“The research shows that business leaders are now more aware of their organizations’ cyber risks. However, there is the need to go further to assessing and translating the business risk into actionable next steps across the entire organization,” Paolo Dal Cin, global lead of Accenture Security, said.

“Long-term cyber resilience requires a closely coordinated team effort across the C-suite to gain a clearer view of the cyber risks so security can be embedded in all strategic business priorities and protect the digital core. As our digitally connected world expands, now is the time to build cyber resilient businesses for customers, employees and supply chain partners.”

Commenting on the skills gap, Ken Xie, chairman of the board and CEO of Fortinet, said: “The threat landscape continues to expand and evolve with cyber adversaries targeting organizations of all sizes, locations and industries around the world.

“The disruption of operations or services and the compromise of data due to cyberattacks against the backdrop of a global skills gap places every individual, organization and even nation at risk. When we work together to encourage best practices we see greater progress in the fight against cybercrime.

“Shared data and trusted global partnerships can enable more effective responses and better predict future attack strategies to deter adversary efforts.”

Leaders are now more likely than one year ago to see data privacy laws and cybersecurity regulations as an effective tool for reducing cyber risks across a sector. But speed is clearly an issue.

On the question of regulation, Hoda Al-Khzaimi, director of the Center for Cybersecurity and founder and director of Emartsec at New York University, Abu Dhabi, said: “Standardization can take 18 months but a cyberattack takes seconds. The speed at which emerging technologies are implemented often outpaces our ability to build security measures around them. We need to go beyond simple compliance with regulations if organizations are to be cyber-resilient.”

Underscoring the importance of investing in cybersecurity, Nikesh Arora, CEO and chairman of Palo Alto Networks, said: “Cyberattackers don’t rest with macro-economic challenges, they double down on them. There is no path to success that is not heavily driven by AI and automation.

“As companies accelerate their digital transformation journeys, the time for reimagining and investing in cybersecurity architectures — intelligent platforms — is now. Boards and the C-suite must embrace a strategy whereby cybersecurity is deeply embedded across the enterprise from operations to innovation. Only then will organizations be able to create a state of resilience that enables, not inhibits, their strategic business outcomes.”

A lingering, vexing challenge is how to price cybersecurity, according to the “Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2023” report. It quoted one survey respondent as saying: “Board members are interested in risk, opportunities and investment in cost.

“We need to better respond to the question(s), What is the return? How do I know this is a good investment across the myriad of things that I could potentially be invested in? How can we improve at making effective metrics to help boards make better-informed decisions?”

Cybersecurity is also influencing strategic business decisions, with 50 percent of participants in the research saying that it was a consideration when they evaluated which countries in which to invest and do business.

Compared with last year, the report found that board-level executives are more likely to prioritize cyber risk and are more aware of their own role in addressing it. This has led to increased interaction with cybersecurity leaders, “cyber leaders, business leaders and boards of directors are now communicating more directly and more often.” The bad news is that they “continue to speak different languages.”

All too often, according to the report, when security and business leaders discuss cybersecurity, the rapidly evolving contours of cyber risks get lost in translation. Chief information security officers may fail to convey the complex data they have gathered — on risk points, threat actors, mapping of criminal campaigns — into an accessible story that results in specific mitigating actions in their organizations.

Instead, they need to tell stories that align with their corporate and business priorities. “Boards should be presented with a cyber posture that resonates with customers’ and authorities’ expectations and helps address sectorial ecosystem challenges,” said Christophe Blassiau, senior vice-president of cybersecurity and global chief information security officer at Schneider Electric.

Despite this challenge, “Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2023” reports that the disconnect between cybersecurity managers and business executives has begun to close. Both increasingly perceive the elevated degree of risk exposure and are allocating more resources to coordinate responses in an effective manner, it said, adding that the priority today is on speed.

Topics: Cybersecurity Editor’s Choice

