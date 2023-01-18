You are here

  • Home
  • Shaping the future of the financial and monetary system
WEF 2023
WEF 2023

Shaping the future of the financial and monetary system

Shaping the future of the financial and monetary system
Short Url

https://arab.news/zhby2

Updated 15 sec ago
Zeina Zbibo

Shaping the future of the financial and monetary system

Shaping the future of the financial and monetary system
  • Different regulation applies to different products, including unbacked assets, to mitigate money laundering and provide better investor protection
  • The challenge is to keep up with the fast-evolving technology. A solution is to develop partnerships between regulators or public authorities and banks
Updated 15 sec ago
Zeina Zbibo

DUBAI/DAVOS: In a context of rising inflation, higher defaults, cost reductions including job cuts impacting consumers and businesses, 2023 seems to be pivotal for the banking industry.  

The rising geopolitical challenges and the role of China, Russia, Ukraine, and climate change considerations perfectly position the industry in the “eye of the storm”. 

The banking industry is faced with several risks including cyber security risks, private credit risks, and the risk of an economic slowdown. These risks are all connected, as witnessed by the pandemic and the war in Ukraine. 

A panel of bankers and regulators at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday highlighted some of the risks facing the sector today and the challenges brought by non-banks and the lack of regulation. 

However, “there is a feeling of optimism in Davos this year,” declared François Villeroy de Galhau, Governor of the Central Bank of France, with the level of activity in Europe being more resilient than expected, “we should avoid a recession this year. Inflation in Europe will peak during first half of 2023, but we will bring inflation towards two percent by 2024-2025,” an ECB commitment. 

Banks and insurance companies are regulated and are systemically safe. There were critics by banks of overreaction and over regulation to the financial crisis, nonetheless, “we were right, and if banks are on a better health today, and more solid in terms of capital solvency or liquidity, it is thanks to this type of regulation. We will not diminish the requirements,” added the governor.  

This year might witness more regulation as banks lean towards the final implementation of Basel III across jurisdictions.  

The panel stressed assets linked to non-banks as a rising challenge, with recent episodes of financial instability related to money market funds, LDI derivatives, and FTX among others. 

The challenges arise from the nature of the landscape that is constantly evolving. 2022 was marked by disruptions from FTX and crypto due to a lack of regulation. As such, it is crucial to have a consistent global framework for managing new forms of money and payment systems. 

Different regulation applies to different products, including unbacked assets, to mitigate money laundering and provide better investor protection. 

For Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Senior Minister of the Government of Singapore, “Anti-money laundering needs to be applied to all new innovations” however, regulation may seem as a “never ending game,” and as such, encourages better consumer education on risk taking. 

“Crypto is part of the equation, but it's not the only factor,” Jane Fraser (CEO, Citi) added ffinancial inclusion and addressing inefficiencies in payment flows, as factors needed to build the right regulatory framework. 

Going forward, new asset classes will be created in one form or another and will require regulatory framework to respond to investors who choose to tap into them.

“We had to draw a line on what was suitable for our investors, what is our fiduciary duty and by the way what is of compliance responsibility,” said Colm Kelleher (Chairman, UBS AG).

There is consensus for a need for a global regulatory framework. The challenge is to keep up with a fast-evolving technology. A solution is to develop partnerships between regulators or public authorities and banks. “Banks should not be against any regulation because regulation can help stabilize the industry, while public authorities work on promoting innovation,” added François Villeroy de Galhau. 

CBDCs (Central Bank Digital Currency) are a good example of partnership driving innovation and efficiencies on a larger scale in the industry. The Fed and the ECP are currently working on a digital currency. CBDCs are not about disintermediating banks, rather help facilitate cross-border flows, financial inclusion, support the economy and the financial markets. “Digital currencies are part of the toolkit. They are not the toolkit,” added Jane Fraser. 

In addition to developing tools and digital currencies, regulators in the banking industry are working on providing the conditions that make cross-border deals more accessible to the industry.  

In Europe, it is called “banking union” and it serves to facilitate cross-border mergers. The banking industry will benefit from economies of scale arising from consolidation, “to have cross-border macroeconomic effects because it means that savings can circulate across Europe and this has a powerful stabilizing effect,” added the governor.

Topics: WEF 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF)

Related

Investment banking fees generated in MENA reach $1.6bn in 2022, up 5%
Business & Economy
Investment banking fees generated in MENA reach $1.6bn in 2022, up 5%
Saudi listed firms’ net profit soars 32% as energy, banking sectors shine
Business & Economy
Saudi listed firms’ net profit soars 32% as energy, banking sectors shine

Geopolitical instability is raising risk of ‘catastrophic cyberattack’: WEF study 

Geopolitical instability is raising risk of ‘catastrophic cyberattack’: WEF study 
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

Geopolitical instability is raising risk of ‘catastrophic cyberattack’: WEF study 

Geopolitical instability is raising risk of ‘catastrophic cyberattack’: WEF study 
  • “Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2023” report is based interviews with experts and executives
  • Majority of those surveyed warn a critical skills gap threatens societies and key infrastructure
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

DAVOS: The risk of catastrophic cyberattacks is soaring because of geopolitical instability, according to a report launched at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos on Wednesday.

More than 93 percent of cybersecurity experts and 86 percent of business leaders, who were interviewed for the report, believe that “a far-reaching, catastrophic cyber event is likely in the next two years,” and that there is a critical skills gap threatening societies and key infrastructure.

The “Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2023” report is based on polls, workshops and interviews with more than 300 experts and senior executives. Half of the companies surveyed said the current landscape is making them reevaluate the countries in which they do business.

Despite challenges, organizations are improving cyber resilience, one of the key priorities of the WEF’s Centre for Cybersecurity.

The report said that awareness and preparation would help organizations balance the value of new technology against the cyber risk that comes with it.

It highlighted the need to address the shortage of talent and skilled experts. A significant 34 percent of cybersecurity experts said they lacked some skills in their team, while 14 percent said they lacked critical skills.

The problem is more pronounced in key sectors such as energy utilities, where nearly 25 percent of the cybersecurity experts surveyed said they lacked the necessary critical skills to protect their organizations’ operations.

Expanding the cybersecurity talent pool is needed to solve this problem, according to “Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2023,” which was written in collaboration with Accenture.

Several successful cybersecurity skills programs are underway around the world, but many have difficulty scaling to large numbers. Greater cross-industry collaboration and public-private partnerships are needed to overcome this challenge.

Geopolitics is reshaping the legal, regulatory and technological environment. “As global instability increases cyber risk, this report calls for a renewed focus on cooperation,” Jeremy Jurgens, managing director of the WEF, said.

“All stakeholders from public and private sectors who are responsible for our common digital infrastructure must work together to build security, resilience and trust.”

A WEF news release that accompanied the launch of “Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2023” highlighted the views of leading industry figures on a range of topics.

“The research shows that business leaders are now more aware of their organizations’ cyber risks. However, there is the need to go further to assessing and translating the business risk into actionable next steps across the entire organization,” Paolo Dal Cin, global lead of Accenture Security, said.

“Long-term cyber resilience requires a closely coordinated team effort across the C-suite to gain a clearer view of the cyber risks so security can be embedded in all strategic business priorities and protect the digital core. As our digitally connected world expands, now is the time to build cyber resilient businesses for customers, employees and supply chain partners.”

Commenting on the skills gap, Ken Xie, chairman of the board and CEO of Fortinet, said: “The threat landscape continues to expand and evolve with cyber adversaries targeting organizations of all sizes, locations and industries around the world.

“The disruption of operations or services and the compromise of data due to cyberattacks against the backdrop of a global skills gap places every individual, organization and even nation at risk. When we work together to encourage best practices we see greater progress in the fight against cybercrime.

“Shared data and trusted global partnerships can enable more effective responses and better predict future attack strategies to deter adversary efforts.”

Leaders are now more likely than one year ago to see data privacy laws and cybersecurity regulations as an effective tool for reducing cyber risks across a sector. But speed is clearly an issue.

On the question of regulation, Hoda Al-Khzaimi, director of the Center for Cybersecurity and founder and director of Emartsec at New York University, Abu Dhabi, said: “Standardization can take 18 months but a cyberattack takes seconds. The speed at which emerging technologies are implemented often outpaces our ability to build security measures around them. We need to go beyond simple compliance with regulations if organizations are to be cyber-resilient.”

Underscoring the importance of investing in cybersecurity, Nikesh Arora, CEO and chairman of Palo Alto Networks, said: “Cyberattackers don’t rest with macro-economic challenges, they double down on them. There is no path to success that is not heavily driven by AI and automation.

“As companies accelerate their digital transformation journeys, the time for reimagining and investing in cybersecurity architectures — intelligent platforms — is now. Boards and the C-suite must embrace a strategy whereby cybersecurity is deeply embedded across the enterprise from operations to innovation. Only then will organizations be able to create a state of resilience that enables, not inhibits, their strategic business outcomes.”

A lingering, vexing challenge is how to price cybersecurity, according to the “Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2023” report. It quoted one survey respondent as saying: “Board members are interested in risk, opportunities and investment in cost.

“We need to better respond to the question(s), What is the return? How do I know this is a good investment across the myriad of things that I could potentially be invested in? How can we improve at making effective metrics to help boards make better-informed decisions?”

Cybersecurity is also influencing strategic business decisions, with 50 percent of participants in the research saying that it was a consideration when they evaluated which countries in which to invest and do business.

Compared with last year, the report found that board-level executives are more likely to prioritize cyber risk and are more aware of their own role in addressing it. This has led to increased interaction with cybersecurity leaders, “cyber leaders, business leaders and boards of directors are now communicating more directly and more often.” The bad news is that they “continue to speak different languages.”

All too often, according to the report, when security and business leaders discuss cybersecurity, the rapidly evolving contours of cyber risks get lost in translation. Chief information security officers may fail to convey the complex data they have gathered — on risk points, threat actors, mapping of criminal campaigns — into an accessible story that results in specific mitigating actions in their organizations.

Instead, they need to tell stories that align with their corporate and business priorities. “Boards should be presented with a cyber posture that resonates with customers’ and authorities’ expectations and helps address sectorial ecosystem challenges,” said Christophe Blassiau, senior vice-president of cybersecurity and global chief information security officer at Schneider Electric.

Despite this challenge, “Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2023” reports that the disconnect between cybersecurity managers and business executives has begun to close. Both increasingly perceive the elevated degree of risk exposure and are allocating more resources to coordinate responses in an effective manner, it said, adding that the priority today is on speed.

Topics: Cybersecurity Editor’s Choice

AD Ports Group signs deals to expand Kazakhstan oil industry

AD Ports Group signs deals to expand Kazakhstan oil industry
Updated 18 January 2023
Arab News

AD Ports Group signs deals to expand Kazakhstan oil industry

AD Ports Group signs deals to expand Kazakhstan oil industry
  • Collaboration with national firm on Caspian and Black Sea projects
  • Kazakh chairman says deal will help manage growing exports
Updated 18 January 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: AD Ports Group has signed deals with Kazakhstan’s national oil company and government to develop shipping fleets and facilities on the Caspian and Black Seas to aid growing exports.

The KazMunayGas partnership agreement will explore projects including the development of a new shallow-water fleet to support operations in the Caspian and a tanker fleet to carry Kazakh oil exports. 

AD Ports has also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Industry to develop international trade and transport corridors, including upgrading port and logistics facilities and strengthening the national maritime fleet.

The agreements expand on the shareholder agreement signed in December with Kazmortransflot, a subsidiary of KazMunayGas, to establish a joint venture that will provide offshore services to energy companies in the Caspian. 

The deals were signed in the presence of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. 

AD Ports Group Chairman Falah Mohammed Al-Ahbabi said the deal with KazMunayGas “aligns with the strategic priorities of the UAE and establishes a strong platform for growth in Kazakhstan and the wider region.” 

The company’s CEO Mohamed Juma Al-Shamisi added that the deal “provides us with a solid foundation for growth in one of the most important markets.” 

KazMunayGas Chairman Mirzagaliyev Magzum said the agreement would help address the challenges of a growing industry and help develop port infrastructure and shipping.

Kazakh Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Marat Karabayev said the deals “represent an important step forward in the fraternal economic relationship between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the UAE.

“We see significant potential in developing port and logistics facilities in Kazakhstan to enhance our role as a trade corridor and increase export opportunities for our companies,” Karabayev added.

AD Ports Group will also work with Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy to develop bespoke training and development programs for Kazakh teams.

 

Topics: ad ports group Kazakhstan

Related

AD Ports awards Kizad gas network project to Al-Nasr Contracting: MEED
Business & Economy
AD Ports awards Kizad gas network project to Al-Nasr Contracting: MEED
AD Ports group conducts workshop on marine ecosystems
Corporate News
AD Ports group conducts workshop on marine ecosystems

Etihad Airways signs contrail management contract with UK green aerospace firm

Etihad Airways signs contrail management contract with UK green aerospace firm
Updated 18 January 2023
Arab News

Etihad Airways signs contrail management contract with UK green aerospace firm

Etihad Airways signs contrail management contract with UK green aerospace firm
  • Contract signals carrier’s commitment to tackling aviation’s non-CO2 impacts, Etihad chief says
Updated 18 January 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Etihad Airways signed a contract on Wednesday with SATAVIA, a UK-based green aerospace firm, for contrail management within daily flight operations. 

Under the agreement, the two will work together to generate future carbon credits from contrail management activity. 

The contract was signed by Etihad’s Head of Sustainability and Excellence Mariam Al-Qubaisi and SATAVIA CEO Dr. Adam Durant at the World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi. 

“In 2022 alone, SATAVIA technology has enabled us to eliminate thousands of tons of carbon dioxide equivalent climate impact,” Al-Qubaisi said 

“We are delighted to sign this pioneering contract with SATAVIA at WFES, signaling our intent to tackle aviation’s non-CO2 impacts with cutting-edge science and ground-breaking technical innovation,” she added. 

In addition to facilitating contrail management, SATAVIA undertakes climate impact analyses in preparation for the future conversion of carbon credits to be shared with Etihad. 

“By implementing minimal changes to a small percentage of flights, eco-conscious operators like Etihad can eliminate most of their non-CO2 climate footprint with little to no impact on day-to-day operations and on shorter timescales than other green aviation interventions,” Durant said.

According to Etihad, aircraft-generated condensation trails are responsible for up to two-thirds of aviation’s climate impact.

SATAVIA says that its contrail management platform optimizes commercial flight plans for greener operations by implementing minor route adjustments on a minority of flights to prevent the formation of persistent warming contrails.

 

Topics: Etihad Airways

Related

Etihad Airways named MENA airline of the year
Business & Economy
Etihad Airways named MENA airline of the year
e& becomes founding partner of Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Business & Economy
e& becomes founding partner of Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Saudi Arabia to buck regional trend with public spending increase: Moody’s

Saudi Arabia to buck regional trend with public spending increase: Moody’s
Updated 18 January 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to buck regional trend with public spending increase: Moody’s

Saudi Arabia to buck regional trend with public spending increase: Moody’s
Updated 18 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is on track to expand public spending in 2023 by a total of 9 percent in 2023 as other countries in the Gulf Corporation Council region tighten their belts, according to Badis Shubailat, an analyst at American credit firm Moody’s.

His comments came as the company released a report highlighting that the GCC banks are set to secure a solid financial performance in 2023 amid continued economic growth as well as average domestic inflation and higher rates; therefore, driving a stable outlook.

“Strong business and consumer confidence in the GCC will keep loan demand high, despite rising interest rates. For 2023, we expect credit growth in high-single digits across the region. All Gulf countries bar Saudi Arabia are keeping public spending tightly controlled,” said Shubailat.

The report further outlines Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 economic diversification plan, which includes an overabundance of real-estate and infrastructure megaprojects such as NEOM, and the Red Sea Project. 

These megaprojects are boosting corporate credit demand in the Kingdom.

Another economic driver in Saudi Arabia is the government’s plan to achieve a 70 percent home ownership rate – a goal that will help in supporting retail mortgage credit growth in the Gulf country across 2023, the report revealed.

As Saudi banks are tight on funding, the report also cautions that unless lending activity in the Kingdom is met by diversified funding sources or continued timely liquidity assistance intervention from the central bank, it will risk slowing down.

Moving on to other countries, the report suggests that a liquified natural gas expansion project in Qatar – referred to as North Field – is on track to untap new business opportunities for Qatari banks.

In addition to this, the expansion project is also projected to raise the Gulf country’s LNG capacity by 64 percent by 2027, the report disclosed.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the UAE also have plans in their pipelines for oil production expansion.

Meanwhile, the report delineated that Islamic banks are set to benefit from the rising rate cycle since they “focus on higher-yielding household lending and have near-zero deposit costs”.

Topics: Moody’s Saudi Vision 2030

Related

Moody's sees Aramco's cash flow rise in line with big oil players
Business & Economy
Moody's sees Aramco's cash flow rise in line with big oil players

Egypt's 2022 exports increased by 20% to around $53.8bn, PM says

Egypt's 2022 exports increased by 20% to around $53.8bn, PM says
Updated 18 January 2023
Reuters

Egypt's 2022 exports increased by 20% to around $53.8bn, PM says

Egypt's 2022 exports increased by 20% to around $53.8bn, PM says
Updated 18 January 2023
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Wednesday that initial figures showed that the country's exports totaled around $53.8 billion in 2022, up from about $45 billion the previous year.

Topics: Egypt export

Latest updates

Shaping the future of the financial and monetary system
Shaping the future of the financial and monetary system
Arsenal reveal ‘anti-Semitism’ incidents after Spurs clash
Arsenal reveal ‘anti-Semitism’ incidents after Spurs clash
Geopolitical instability is raising risk of ‘catastrophic cyberattack’: WEF study 
Geopolitical instability is raising risk of ‘catastrophic cyberattack’: WEF study 
Saudi wildlife reserve to host sustainable hunting competition
Saudi wildlife reserve to host sustainable hunting competition
Dubai crowned top global destination for 2nd successive year
Dubai crowned top global destination for 2nd successive year

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.