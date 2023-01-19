You are here

UAE's Masdar to issue green finance framework within weeks: CEO

CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi. (Supplied)
CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi. (Supplied)
Reuters

UAE’s Masdar to issue green finance framework within weeks: CEO

UAE’s Masdar to issue green finance framework within weeks: CEO
Reuters

ABU DHABI: UAE renewable energy company Masdar will publish its first green finance framework within weeks, enabling it to issue its first green bonds, its chief executive said on Thursday.

"Masdar will be ready to issue its first-ever green bond in 2023, and we intend to move forward subject to market conditions," CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi said, speaking at the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Forum.

Last month, TAQA, Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co. and Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. said they would become shareholders in Masdar, with stakes of 43 percent, 33 percent and 24 percent, respectively.

Fitch and Moody's reaffirmed their A+ and A2 credit ratings assigned in 2021 following the change to the company's shareholding structure, Al Ramahi said.

Issuers in the hydrocarbon-rich Gulf have increasingly looked to burnish their environmental credentials by issuing green bonds or other sustainability-linked debt.

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund raised $3 billion in green bonds in October in its maiden debt issue.

The UAE will host this year's COP28 climate summit and last week named the head of oil giant ADNOC, Sultan al-Jaber, to lead it. He also chairs Masdar and was its founding CEO.

Topics: UAE masder Green

Saudi real estate prices up 1.6% in Q4 2022: GASTAT

Saudi real estate prices up 1.6% in Q4 2022: GASTAT
Saudi real estate prices up 1.6% in Q4 2022: GASTAT

Saudi real estate prices up 1.6% in Q4 2022: GASTAT
RIYADH: Real estate prices in Saudi Arabia increased by 1.6 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, primarily driven by a rise in residential properties values, according to the latest report released by the General Authority for Statistics.

The GASTAT report revealed that the price of residential properties increased by 2.6 percent in the fourth quarter of the previous year, mainly fueled by a 2.7 percent rise in land plot prices.

According to the report, other sub-sectors such as commercial and agricultural real estate saw a marginal decline of 0.2 percent and 0.8 percent respectively, resulting in reducing the rate of increase in the general index.

The report further noted that the price of villas increased by 1.7 percent, while apartments rose by 2.2 percent.

Topics: Saudi real estate GASTAT

Tadweer signs five operations contracts worth $545 million

Tadweer signs five operations contracts worth $545 million
Tadweer signs five operations contracts worth $545 million

Tadweer signs five operations contracts worth $545 million
  • Agreements aim to improve quality of services through provision of equipment for transport of waste, street cleaning services and automatic sweeping, plus staff training
  • Tadweer said it is also investigating opportunities for collaboration in the selective conversion of solid municipal waste into sustainable aviation fuel
ABU DHABI: The Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company, also known as Tadweer, has signed five contracts worth more than 2 billion dirhams ($545 million) covering operations in Abu Dhabi and Al-Ain, the Emirates News Agency reported.

The six-year contracts cover the collection of solid waste, transportation services, public cleaning services, and waste container management. They were signed with Alphamed Abu Dhabi, Terberg RosRoca Vehicle Manufacturing, Beeah Sharjah Environment Company, Averda Waste Management, and Nael and Bin Harmal Hydroexport at the EcoWaste 2023 Exhibition and Forum at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center.

They aim to improve the quality and environmental friendliness of services through the provision of electrical equipment for waste collection and transportation, cleaning services for main roads and automatic sweeping, and employee-training programs that conform to international standards.

“Tadweer is constantly seeking to cooperate and establish partnerships with global stakeholders, to exchange best practices, success stories and innovative solutions for the sector,” said CEO Ali Al-Dhaheri.

“Through these partnerships, we aim to join our efforts and utilize the best practices to overcome waste-management challenges, by raising the public’s awareness and addressing challenges related to waste collection, transportation and treatment.

“Tadweer plays a key role in supporting sustainability by reducing the amount of waste disposed of in landfills, investing in advanced technologies and solutions, and recycling waste by utilizing available resources, in accordance with the best standards and practices.”

He added that “the company is committed to leading the change in waste management, providing an integrated waste-management system … and supporting the energy and facilities sector. This can be achieved by executing innovative projects and initiatives and utilizing the latest technologies to realize the nation’s ambitions to adopt a circular economy.”

Tadweer said it is also investigating opportunities for collaboration in the selective conversion of solid municipal waste into sustainable aviation fuel, as well as the possibility of converting waste into other fuels and sustainable chemical materials.

Topics: Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company Tadweer Abu Dhabi EcoWaste 2023 Exhibition and Forum

A better understanding of region's place in the world 

A better understanding of region’s place in the world 
A better understanding of region’s place in the world 

A better understanding of region’s place in the world 
  • Majid Al Futtaim Group, McKinsey & Company present MENAP Economic Integration Barometer during WEF
  • Barometer aims to provide better understanding of the region’s economic integration, interconnectedness with other world markets
DAVOS: Emirati holding company Majid Al Futtaim Group together with the World Economic Forum and management consulting firm McKinsey & Company have launched the world’s first Economic Integration Barometer for the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan region.

Presented on Wednesday at WEF Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, the barometer will offer a deeper understanding of the status of MENAP economic integration and the region’s interconnectedness with other world markets.

“The barometer is an attempt to establish a baseline of where we are today (as a region) versus our potential,” said Ahmed Galal Ismail, CEO at Majid Al Futtaim Holding, during a special panel session at WEF.

The barometer is designed to spark dialogue and drive collective action by tracking progress across four key metrics — trade, intangibles, capital and people — and provide public and private stakeholders “with tools to help standardize the interpretation and definition of economic integration.”

The panel emphasized the importance of boosting regional cross-border collaboration and grasping the enormous opportunity given by diversification of the economic market beyond oil.

Sven Smit, chairman of the McKinsey Global Institute, said that the region “will need to be more of a maker of services and goods” that would support the creation of “different sets of industries active in the region that can export to each other.”

Over several months, Majid Al Futtaim has worked with McKinsey Global Institute to develop a barometer capable of providing real-world insights that demonstrate where the region stands today.

Given the scarcity and inconsistency of data available, the MENAP Economic Integration Barometer aims to provide leaders in the region with “transparent and systematic tracking.”

“The barometer is a live instrument that is going to change and evolve over time,” Ismail said.

“This is the precise type of input we need in order to make sure the barometer is...a catalyst for action.”

During the panel, participants also highlighted the importance of improved collaboration between the public and private sectors to nurture human capital in the region, particularly in forging a new highly skilled labor force.

“We have the highest youth unemployment in the world that, for us, is seen as a problem but should be an opportunity,” said Majid Jafar, CEO at Crescent Petroleum, adding that the private sector must take the lead in job creation as the “public sector cannot absorb all of them.”

Ismaili said the barometer will be updated every year, coinciding with the WEF, and engage with key stakeholders at Davos on results and imperatives to drive incremental progress.

“The opportunity is immense. We have many ingredients and we can take one step at a time. I am confident that in 20 years we will be on the main stage talking about MENAP being a successful lighthouse story of economic integration and prosperity for all,” Ismail concluded.

 

Topics: WEF 2023 World Economic Forum Majid Al Futtaim Group (MAF) McKinsey & Company MENAP Economic Integration Barometer

UAE likely to include hydrogen in revised energy strategy

UAE likely to include hydrogen in revised energy strategy
UAE likely to include hydrogen in revised energy strategy

UAE likely to include hydrogen in revised energy strategy
ABU DHABI: The UAE’s energy minister expects hydrogen to be included in a revised energy strategy, to be launched this year, as part of the Gulf state’s ambitions to become a top hydrogen exporter and advance its clean energy development projects.

It launched its energy strategy plan for 2050 in 2017 but is preparing to update it to align with its goal of achieving climate neutrality by 2050.

“My expectation is that it (the revised strategy) is going to put hydrogen as one element in the target of the strategy of energy by 2050,” Suhail Al-Mazrouei said at a hydrogen summit during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

“That would require us to go and significantly increase the installed capacity of solar in order for us to produce enough hydrogen to use it as a fuel.”

In October, Al-Mazrouei said the UAE aimed to reach a 25 percent share of the hydrogen export market and that Japan, South Korea and Germany would be top destinations for it.

The UAE, one of the world’s top oil exporters, is preparing to host the UN’s climate conference COP28 toward the end of this year amid questions from some activists about fossil fuel interests dominating the debate.

Al-Mazrouei said the UAE hoped to demonstrate its ability to “walk the talk” by implementing projects and meeting clean energy targets.

The UAE launched 11 environmentally friendly energy projects worth AED 159 billion ($43.2 billion) in 2022, the energy minister recently revealed. Al-Mazrouei said that the country’s clean energy production in 2021 totaled 7,035.75 MW.

He said the UAE has adopted the latest innovations that drive the path of sustainable development and was among the first countries to ratify the Paris Agreement.

Topics: UAE Hydrogen clean energy Suhail Al-Mazrouei Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week

Shaping the future of the financial and monetary system

Shaping the future of the financial and monetary system
Shaping the future of the financial and monetary system

Shaping the future of the financial and monetary system
  • Different regulation applies to different products, including unbacked assets, to mitigate money laundering and provide better investor protection
  • The challenge is to keep up with the fast-evolving technology. A solution is to develop partnerships between regulators or public authorities and banks
DUBAI/DAVOS: In a context of rising inflation, higher defaults, cost reductions including job cuts impacting consumers and businesses, 2023 seems to be pivotal for the banking industry.  

The rising geopolitical challenges and the role of China, Russia, Ukraine, and climate change considerations perfectly position the industry in the “eye of the storm”. 

The banking industry is faced with several risks including cyber security risks, private credit risks, and the risk of an economic slowdown. These risks are all connected, as witnessed by the pandemic and the war in Ukraine. 

A panel of bankers and regulators at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday highlighted some of the risks facing the sector today and the challenges brought by non-banks and the lack of regulation. 

However, “there is a feeling of optimism in Davos this year,” declared François Villeroy de Galhau, Governor of the Central Bank of France, with the level of activity in Europe being more resilient than expected, “we should avoid a recession this year. Inflation in Europe will peak during first half of 2023, but we will bring inflation towards two percent by 2024-2025,” an ECB commitment. 

Banks and insurance companies are regulated and are systemically safe. There were critics by banks of overreaction and over regulation to the financial crisis, nonetheless, “we were right, and if banks are on a better health today, and more solid in terms of capital solvency or liquidity, it is thanks to this type of regulation. We will not diminish the requirements,” added the governor.  

This year might witness more regulation as banks lean towards the final implementation of Basel III across jurisdictions.  

The panel stressed assets linked to non-banks as a rising challenge, with recent episodes of financial instability related to money market funds, LDI derivatives, and FTX among others. 

The challenges arise from the nature of the landscape that is constantly evolving. 2022 was marked by disruptions from FTX and crypto due to a lack of regulation. As such, it is crucial to have a consistent global framework for managing new forms of money and payment systems. 

Different regulation applies to different products, including unbacked assets, to mitigate money laundering and provide better investor protection. 

For Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Senior Minister of the Government of Singapore, “Anti-money laundering needs to be applied to all new innovations” however, regulation may seem as a “never ending game,” and as such, encourages better consumer education on risk taking. 

“Crypto is part of the equation, but it's not the only factor,” Jane Fraser (CEO, Citi) added ffinancial inclusion and addressing inefficiencies in payment flows, as factors needed to build the right regulatory framework. 

Going forward, new asset classes will be created in one form or another and will require regulatory framework to respond to investors who choose to tap into them.

“We had to draw a line on what was suitable for our investors, what is our fiduciary duty and by the way what is of compliance responsibility,” said Colm Kelleher (Chairman, UBS AG).

There is consensus for a need for a global regulatory framework. The challenge is to keep up with a fast-evolving technology. A solution is to develop partnerships between regulators or public authorities and banks. “Banks should not be against any regulation because regulation can help stabilize the industry, while public authorities work on promoting innovation,” added François Villeroy de Galhau. 

CBDCs (Central Bank Digital Currency) are a good example of partnership driving innovation and efficiencies on a larger scale in the industry. The Fed and the ECP are currently working on a digital currency. CBDCs are not about disintermediating banks, rather help facilitate cross-border flows, financial inclusion, support the economy and the financial markets. “Digital currencies are part of the toolkit. They are not the toolkit,” added Jane Fraser. 

In addition to developing tools and digital currencies, regulators in the banking industry are working on providing the conditions that make cross-border deals more accessible to the industry.  

In Europe, it is called “banking union” and it serves to facilitate cross-border mergers. The banking industry will benefit from economies of scale arising from consolidation, “to have cross-border macroeconomic effects because it means that savings can circulate across Europe and this has a powerful stabilizing effect,” added the governor.

Topics: WEF 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF)

