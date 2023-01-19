US crude stockpiles post surprise large build: EIA

NEW YORK: US crude oil stockpiles last week posted a large build that took analysts by surprise, as inventories in the Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub gained while the market continued to recover from a winter storm last month, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Thursday.
Winter Storm Elliott last month brought sub-freezing temperatures and extreme weather alerts to about two-thirds of the US, forcing oil and gas well freeze-ins at the time.
Crude inventories rose by 8.4 million in the week to Jan. 13 to about 448 million, their highest since June 2021, EIA data showed. Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected a 593,000-barrel drop.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 3.6 million barrels to 31.4 million, the highest since January 2022, the data showed.
“It’s all a function of the freeze-in still,” Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho in New York, said of the build at Cushing. “Nobody is in a hurry to bring back refineries.”
“Until that happens, you’re not going to get a draw,” he added.
Crude production held steady last week at 12.2 million barrels per day and net US crude imports fell by 1.2 million bpd.
Refinery utilization rates rose by 1.2 percent to 85.3 percent of total capacity. Utilization rates, however, were above 90 percent before the storm. Refinery crude runs rose by about 202,000 bpd.
Gasoline stocks rose by about 3.5 million barrels in the week, the EIA said, compared with analysts’ expectations for a 2.5 million-barrel gain.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 1.9 million barrels in the week, versus expectations for a 122,000-barrel build, the data showed.
Oil prices were mixed on the data and pared gains before recovering. Brent crude futures rose 88 cents to trade at $85.86 a barrel by 11:40 a.m. EST (1640 GMT). US crude futures rose 56 cents to $80.04 a barrel.
Saudi Arabia, MENA growth outlook bright despite challenges, ministers say
Nations must be wary of geopolitical upheaval, inflation, Davos panel agrees
Kingdom’s Vision 2030 agenda already paying dividends, economy minister says
Updated 19 January 2023
Arab News
DAVOS: The future looks bright for Saudi Arabia and other Middle East and North African economies, but governments in the region must be wary of geopolitical instability and inflation to sustain growth, ministers told the World Economic Forum on Thursday.
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim took part in a panel discussion on how the MENA region can build an inclusive and sustainable economic future for all of its nations.
He said the Kingdom’s economy was beginning to see results from its Vision 2030 agenda, which led to its economy being one of the fastest growing in the world in 2022.
“Our non-oil activities, the private sector essentially, has grown at a very high rate up until the end of Q3. On a cumulative basis it reached 5.9 percent and before that in Q2 it was even higher. That is one of the highest, if not the highest, rates in 11 years,” he said.
“We will continue our plans to diversify the economy. We were very fortunate that we have seen results of Vision 2030 materialize over the last few years, especially in 2022, and Saudi becoming the global growth story.”
That private sector growth, coupled with an increase in foreign direct investment in new and revived sectors like tourism, culture, sport and entertainment, and mining, were set to deliver long-term prosperity to Saudi Arabia, Alibrahim said.
“We have a very strong fiscal position, a very strong and resilient financial system and a monetary system as well, so we continuously assess if this will impact the private sector, which has been growing consistently and we’ve seen even foreign direct investment grow at 250 percent,” he said.
“The private sector in terms of exports has grown around 20 percent and manufacturing has grown more than 20 percent in the last year.”
Alibrahim said the government’s efforts to make the Kingdom an attractive proposition for foreign direct investment would lead to a “co-creation of value” with its partners.
“We started at 0.7 percent (FDI) and we’re still moving forward. We want to move faster but with the introduction of the National Investment Strategy and with the many trillions that are targeted to be attracted, we’re moving forward,” he said.
“We are trying to build the right business environment in terms of transparency, policy predictability an institutional environment that never existed this well before to attract this FDI.”
Egypt’s Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala El-Said and Bahrain’s Minister of Sustainable Development Noor Ali Al-Khulaif echoed Alibrahim’s optimism for the region’s economies as they diversify and attract investment, with both highlighting the progress made in their own countries.
But the panelists warned against the threat to growth from looming crises, with geopolitical upheaval and inflation being the most concerning. They also highlighted the need for keeping channels of communication and cooperation open between nations in the region.
“Inflation is one of the things that is a worry not only for Egypt but for all countries … because it is an extra cost on prices to any citizen,” El-Said said.
Al-Khulaif said: “Certainly, the geopolitical situation (is concerning) … but touching on the theme of WEF this year, communication, I’ve seen it a lot this week … this understanding that my own stability and prosperity, really depends on the stability and prosperity of the countries around me.”
“I think there is a huge amount of willingness to communicate and work together toward growth,” she said.
Saudi economy minister hails Kingdom's VAT rise 'success' during pandemic
Increase was not at expense of economic growth, Faisal Alibrahim says
Minister speaking during discussion of global tax reforms in Davos
Updated 19 January 2023
Arab News
DAVOS: Saudi Arabia is one of only a few countries that successfully raised its value-added tax rate during the COVID-19 pandemic, a government minister said on Thursday.
The Kingdom increased VAT from 5 to 15 percent in July 2020 without damaging its economic growth, Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim said at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
“We look at simplifying tax revenues and utilizing them in a way that was never done before, but not at the expense of economic growth or economic development,” he said.
Speaking on a panel that discussed whether efforts to reform global tax systems were stalling, Alibrahim said Saudi Arabia “broadly supports” global tax reforms, such as those tabled by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.
Almost 140 countries agreed to sign up to the OECD tax reform deal in October 2021, which aims to ensure multinational firms pay their fair share of corporate tax and prevent climate tax evasion.
Its two main pillars give countries taxing rights on digital profits and set a universal minimum corporation tax rate of 15 percent. The first is expected to generate between $13 billion and $36 billion in annual revenue for countries involved and the second about $220 billion.
Alibrahim said that despite some minor issues, the Kingdom regarded the OECD’s reform efforts as a “step in the right direction” as they were “underpinned by fairness.”
“This will push governments to think about true fundamentals of competitiveness and competition at the same time,” he said. “This will drive productivity and competitiveness, it will take us away from the environment that had that ‘race to the bottom’ focus on fiscal incentives.”
He added: “We have to make sure everyone is at the table, and listen to everyone and voices are heard. One thing we learned from the past seven years is collaboration does yield results.”
He said it was also important that countries adhered to the time frame for the implementation of the OECD agreement, which was set as the start of 2024.
Oil is 'basically irreplaceable,' OPEC leader tells Davos
‘We are not climate change deniers,’ insists Haitham Al-Ghais
Updated 19 January 2023
Frank Kane
DAVOS: Oil is “basically irreplaceable” and will be an essential part of the global energy mix for years to come, Haitham Al-Ghais, secretary general of OPEC, has told the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the WEF, Al-Ghais said that global leaders are beginning to understand the need for hydrocarbon fuels to power economic growth, even as they transition toward cleaner forms of energy, such as renewables.
The WEF has leaned increasingly toward an environmentalist position in recent years.
However, according to Al-Ghais, “globally, there is a better understanding that is being developed of the importance of oil.”
OPEC has “a clear vision and strategy” about the development of renewables, he said.
“But oil is basically irreplaceable, in the future, as far as we can see, for the next couple of decades, at least. The only way is that we have to fuel global economic growth by a diverse energy mix, with renewables taking up more share as the world transitions to protect climate, and hopefully keeps the targets of the 1.5 degrees (of the Paris Agreement). But that does not mean that oil has to be kicked out of the energy equation.
“We are not climate change deniers, but we have a different approach to dealing with this issue,” Al-Ghais added, highlighting the need for dialogue between differing sides of the energy debate.
OPEC’s calculations suggest that oil will still make up more than half the global energy requirement by 2045, even as renewables’ share of the world market increases.
It estimates that the global hydrocarbon industry will require $12.1 trillion of investment by 2045 to maintain supplies sufficient for economic growth.
Some financial institutions have stopped investing in new hydrocarbon resources because of pressure from the environmental activist lobby, but Al-Ghais said there were signs that this was beginning to change, especially in the energy heartlands of the US, including Texas.
“We are hoping that this will change, and we are seeing signs,” he said.
“I would hope that this will change because, again, this brings us back to the issue of dialogue and common understanding, sitting around the table with one common objective, and not to point the finger at each other, as opposed to working with each other.”
But OPEC is also committed to developing cleaner forms of energy, Al-Ghais said.
“We have to be open to adopting new forms of energy, such as renewables. Many of our member countries are already advancing this, and adopting and implementing renewables, including Saudi Arabia, of course, which is leading through the circular carbon economy and has ambitious hydrogen projects, under the leadership of (Saudi Energy Minister) Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman.”
OPEC+, the alliance of producers that includes Russia, is not scheduled to meet again until June, despite stresses in the global energy sector caused by international sanctions over the war in Ukraine.
Al-Ghais said that OPEC+ supply policy will not be affected by geopolitical tensions.
“We always continue to try to keep politics out of our decision making. We are a technical, intergovernmental organization that looks at raw data, supply demand balances, technical things, and with an objective of doing what’s best for our countries, and the wider global community,” he said.
Saudi's Ministry and WEF innovation platform UpLink team up to address food insecurity
The Food Ecosystems and Arid Climates Challenge calls on entrepreneurs to help solve food issues in regions with arid climates
The winners will receive $109,000 to help scale up and implement their ventures, and benefit from a profile boost and increased networking opportunities
Updated 19 January 2023
Arab News
LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Economy and Planning has launched an innovation challenge focusing on global food security issues.
The Food Ecosystems and Arid Climates Challenge has been organized in partnership with UpLink, the World Economic Forum’s innovation platform, which aims to connect entrepreneurs with investors and other collaborators.
Organizers said the challenge invites industry players to tackle problems through collaboration and cooperation, with the aim of crowdsourcing transformative solutions designed to enhance food security in countries affected by low rainfall, drought and desertification.
“Our world faces a wide range of major socioeconomic challenges and food security is at the top of the list,” said Faisal F. Alibrahim, the Saudi minister of economy and planning.
“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is fully committed to being a major innovation accelerator, and dedicating resources to empower and support entrepreneurs who are determined to tackle the challenge of food security, in this case in regions with arid climates.”
The initiative was unveiled on Thursday during the WEF’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, with a call for food industry entrepreneurs, start-ups, social ventures, and small and medium-sized enterprises to submit their proposals.
The winners of the challenge will receive 100,000 Swiss francs ($109,000) to invest in scaling up and implementing their ventures in arid regions, and also benefit from increased visibility and access to networking opportunities.
According to UN’s World Food Program, 828 million people worldwide face hunger, 2.3 billion are considered food insecure, and 3.1 billion cannot afford a healthy diet. It is estimated that by 2030, water scarcity and droughts will have displaced 700 million people.
The collaboration between the Saudi ministry and UpLink aims to enhance food security and improve the supply of healthy and nutritious foods in regions that need them most, organizers said, to help achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goal of zero hunger by 2030.
It is the first of two challenges related to food systems, the second of which, focusing on climate-smart agriculture, will be launched later this year.
NEOM CEO says 20 percent infrastructure works already completed
Updated 19 January 2023
Nirmal Narayanan
RIYADH: Nearly 20 percent of infrastructure works at NEOM, Saudi Arabia’s $500 billion megacity, have been completed, according to a top official.
Nadhmi Al-Nasr, NEOM’s CEO, said that works are progressing in the futuristic city as per schedule in an interview with Al Arabiya TV.
The project is set to run on 100 percent renewable energy when completed, and will encompass several megaprojects.
To showcase the works, NEOM released a video earlier this week which shows the rapid progress being made on the project.
The video includes real-world footage of the large-scale constructions across NEOM regions which includes The Line, Trojena, OXAGON, and the luxury island development project Sindalah.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched the Sindalah Island project, which will extend over an area of approximately 840,000 sq. m and the island will act as a main gateway to the Red Sea for guests from early 2024.
The video sets out the key achievements made in 2022, including the launch of Tonomus, the first company to be established as a full-fledged subsidiary of NEOM that will integrate artificial intelligence technology in the buildings of the mega project.
The three-minute clip also shows construction workers being deployed to lay the foundations for the megaproject.
“A project unique in scale, already being built in a place with 95 percent of the land protected for nature where rewilding is in motion, bringing animals back to their natural habitat,” the clip said.
The video also portrayed the works which are currently underway in Trojena, the mountain destination which will host the 2029 Asian Winter Games.
In December, during an exclusive interview with Arab News, Peter Fitzhardinge, head of Tourism Marketing at NEOM, said that the 2029 Asian winter games at Trojena will showcase how NEOM will use innovation to carry out the event in a meticulous manner.
“NEOM is all about innovation. I think now, not only we have to launch Trojena to show the vision, but we have to also showcase how we can bring Asian winter games into reality for people to come and participate in winter sports in NEOM,” said Fitzhardinge.
The clip also shows the works that are going on in OXAGON, a futuristic industrial city touted to be the largest floating industrial complex in the world upon completion.
While speaking to Arab News at the World Travel and Tourism Council Global Summit in Riyadh on Nov. 30 Al-Nasr had noted that OXAGON also has all the potential to become a world-class tourist destination, where visitors can come and see how the future will be.
“It is in OXAGON where all industries will be, and it is the port of NEOM. Yet, we would like to see tourists spending a day or two in OXAGON. They will see the future of industries in OXAGON. Everything in NEOM is built for the future era. We want them to come and see how future sea ports will operate,” said Al-Nasr.
Another subsidiary that was launched in 2022 was Enowa, responsible for managing NEOM’S sustainable energy and water systems. Enowa will also have the world’s largest green hydrogen plant which will catalyze NEOM’s sustainability journey.
“At NEOM, we are addressing some of the most pressing challenges facing humanity by bringing together a community of the brightest minds committed to reimagining what a sustainable future will look like in 20 to 30 years, and building it today. We are redefining the future now. NEOM is open for business,” Al-Nasr said in a separate statement.
It also highlighted NEOM’s $175 million investment in “Volocopter, the next generation of transport.”
“It’s why athletes from 25 countries participated in the NEOM Beach Games and it’s why the planet’s fastest growing lifestyle brand, Ennismore, has become the first hotel partner for Trojena,” said the narrator in the video.
Saudi Arabia’s national carrier Saudia now also offers direct flights to NEOM from London and Dubai.
The video also highlighted NEOM’s growing media sector, which has supported 25 productions in 18 months, working with names such as the BBC, Apple TV and NBC.
NEOM also partnered with McLaren to drive innovation and talent development in electrical motorsport. The megacity, in cooperation with the Asian Football Confederation, also launched the Shuhub Community Program to “develop the next generation of Saudi footballers.”
The video also highlighted NEOM’s efforts to “protect the secrets hidden at the bottom of the Red Sea” with OceanX.