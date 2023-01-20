You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia stays top crude supplier to China in 2022, Russian barrels surge

Saudi Arabia stays top crude supplier to China in 2022, Russian barrels surge

Saudi Arabia stays top crude supplier to China in 2022, Russian barrels surge
Saudi Arabia is expected to remain a key, if not the dominant, crude exporter to China after President Xi Jinping’s visit to Riyadh in December (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6m6xd

Updated 20 January 2023
Reuters

Saudi Arabia stays top crude supplier to China in 2022, Russian barrels surge

Saudi Arabia stays top crude supplier to China in 2022, Russian barrels surge
Updated 20 January 2023
Reuters

LONDON/SINGAPORE: Saudi Arabia remained the top supplier of crude oil to China in 2022, despite the Asian powerhouse snapping up low-cost Russian barrels while Western countries shunned Moscow after the Ukraine crisis, according to Reuters.

The Kingdom shipped a total of 87.49 million tons of crude to China in 2022, equivalent to 1.75 million bpd, customs data showed, on par with the level in 2021.

China’s state-backed oil refiners largely fulfilled their term contracts with Saudi Arabia in 2022 despite the sluggish domestic demand.

Saudi Arabia is expected to remain a key, if not the dominant, crude exporter to China after President Xi Jinping’s visit to Riyadh in December, where he told Gulf leaders that China would work to buy oil in Chinese yuan, rather than US dollars.

China’s crude oil imports from Russia jumped 8 percent in 2022 from a year earlier to 86.25 million tons, equivalent to 1.72 million barrels per day, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Friday.

Russian crude has been trading in widening discounts to global oil benchmarks following Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, which the Kremlin has called a “special operation.”

China, which refused to condemn the attack, cranked up procurement of Russian barrels and has largely ignored the sanctions imposed by Western nations on seaborne Russian crude from Dec. 5.

In December, it brought in 6.47 million tons of crude oil from Russia, or 1.52 million bpd, compared to 1.7 million bpd in the same period in 2021.

China’s state-backed refiners have wound down the purchase of Russian oil since November, but the independent refineries have continued buying from intermediary traders who arrange shipping and insurance, shielding them from the risk of secondary sanctions.

Customs data also showed that crude imports from Malaysia almost doubled in 2022 to 35.68 million tons.

The Southeast Asian country is a transfer point for sanctioned shipments originating from Iran and Venezuela.

No Venezuelan crude imports were recorded by Chinese customs throughout 2022 and a total of 780,392 tons of crude oil from Iran arrived in China.

China is Iran’s biggest oil buyer, but most Iranian exports are rebranded as crude from other countries to evade US sanctions. Vortexa, a ship tracking specialist, assessed that China’s December imports of Iranian oil rose to a record of 1.2 million bpd, up 130 percent from a year earlier.

Crude shipments from the US reached 7.89 million tons in 2022, down 31 percent year-on-year.

Topics: Saudi Arabia China Oil

Related

Oil Updates — Crude edges up; IEA says China's COVID-19 reopening to push oil demand
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude edges up; IEA says China's COVID-19 reopening to push oil demand

Global markets: Stocks set for weekly loss as rate rise worries temper China reopening cheer

Global markets: Stocks set for weekly loss as rate rise worries temper China reopening cheer
Updated 20 January 2023
Reuters

Global markets: Stocks set for weekly loss as rate rise worries temper China reopening cheer

Global markets: Stocks set for weekly loss as rate rise worries temper China reopening cheer
Updated 20 January 2023
Reuters

TOKYO/LONDON: Global stocks were set for their first weekly loss of the year so far, as a rally driven by hopes of China fueling a global economic recovery was tempered by central bankers vowing to persist with rate hikes, according to Reuters.

The MSCI World Price Index edged 0.3 percent higher into the London morning on Friday, boosted by gains in Asia, after Chinese authorities said on Thursday that the number of COVID-19 patients needing critical care in hospitals had peaked.

The all-country equity gauge was also on course to notch up a loss of around 1.4 percent for the week, although it remained almost 4 percent ahead this month following an optimistic start to 2023.

Some analysts say equities had been showing too much optimism about an economic improvement, as both the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank remain resolute about continuing to tighten monetary policy to battle inflation.

The Stoxx Europe 600 share index, which rose 0.1 percent on Friday, has during the first three weeks of January recovered almost half of its 12.9 percent loss of 2022. That bounce was driven by China reopening trades and easing natural gas prices.

“The market remains unprepared for the wave of pain that is coming from credit conditions tightening,” Andreas Bruckner, European equity strategist at Bank of America, said.

ECB President Christine Lagarde told the World Economic Forum’s Davos gathering on Thursday that the bank would stay the course with raising interest rates.

The US Fed also looks set to sustain its tightening campaign, even after reports on Wednesday showed retail sales, producer prices and production at US factories fell more than expected in December. On Thursday, US weekly jobless claims were lower than expected, pointing to a tight labor market and sending Wall Street’s S&P 500 share gauge 0.8 percent lower.

Boston Fed President Susan Collins said the central bank would probably need to raise rates to “just above” 5 percent, then hold them there, while Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard said that despite the recent moderation in inflation, it remains high and “policy will need to be sufficiently restrictive for some time.”

Those comments by “usually reliable Fed dove” Brainard in particular are “compounding rate hike fears,” said Tony Sycamore, an analyst at IG.

“The labor market is just a little too hot to back off,” Sycamore added.

The market expects the Fed’s benchmark interest rate will be a touch below 5 percent in June, implying just over 50 basis points of additional tightening.

On Friday morning, S&P futures ticked 0.3 percent higher.

The dollar index — which measures the US currency against six peers, including the euro and yen — edged 0.14 higher to 102.17, adding a bit more distance from the 7-1/2-month low of 101.51 reached on Wednesday.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was around 3.4 percent after bouncing off the lowest since mid-September at 3.321 percent overnight.

In Asia, Japanese government bond yields stayed depressed.

The 10-year JGB yields slipped half a basis point to 0.4 percent, hovering around that level since getting knocked back from above the Bank of Japan’s 0.5 percent policy ceiling on Wednesday, when the central bank refrained from further tweaks to its yield curve controls.

The yen, which has been volatile as traders debate when the BOJ might eventually abandon its controversial policy of buying up vast quantities of JGBs to suppress borrowing costs, weakened 0.5 percent to 128.9 per dollar.

Elsewhere, crude oil prices continued to rise. Brent futures for March delivery gained 30 cents, or 0.35 percent, to $86.46 a barrel, while US crude advanced 49 cents to $80.82 per barrel, a 0.6 percent gain.

Topics: global stocks China

Related

Global markets: Stocks tepid before US jobs test; dollar stands tall
Business & Economy
Global markets: Stocks tepid before US jobs test; dollar stands tall

Saudi minister discusses space cooperation with UK and India counterparts at WEF

Saudi minister discusses space cooperation with UK and India counterparts at WEF
Updated 20 January 2023
Arab News

Saudi minister discusses space cooperation with UK and India counterparts at WEF

Saudi minister discusses space cooperation with UK and India counterparts at WEF
Updated 20 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s minister for communications held talks with the UK’s business minister on the growing cooperation between the two countries on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum.

Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha met with Grant Shapps – also responsible for Britain’s energy and industrial strategy - in Davos, and the pair discussed the expansion of the strategic partnership in the fields of science, technology, and space, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

As well as meeting with the UK minister, Al-Swaha also held talks with Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Indian federal minister for railways, communications, electronics and information technology.

The pair discussed strengthening the strategic partnership between Saudi Arabia and India in the areas of technology, innovation, and digital entrepreneurship.

The two meetings were also attended by Mohammed Al-Tamimi, the Saudi governor of the Communications, Space & Technology Commission.

The meetings came after Bandar Alkhorayef, the Saudi minister of industry and mineral resources, appeared on a panel with Shapps at the Future Minerals Forum held in Riyadh earlier in January.

The pair agreed that immediate collective action is required to combat climate change and achieve net-zero emissions during a discussion titled “Lands of Opportunity: Enabling Mineral Development in Africa, Western and Central Asia.”

Shapps said that there is significant scope for cooperation between the UK and Saudi Arabia in the clean-energy sector, and emphasized the importance of international collective action to achieve global goals related to the transition.

Topics: WEF 2023 Grant Shapps Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha India UK

Related

Saudi foreign minister meets Tunisia’s prime minister at WEF 2023 in Davos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi foreign minister meets Tunisia’s prime minister at WEF 2023 in Davos

Oil heads for second week of gains on China demand outlook

Oil heads for second week of gains on China demand outlook
Updated 49 min 25 sec ago
Reuters

Oil heads for second week of gains on China demand outlook

Oil heads for second week of gains on China demand outlook
Updated 49 min 25 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Oil rose on Friday and was heading for a second straight weekly gain, spurred largely by brightening economic prospects for China and resulting expectations of a boost to fuel demand in the world’s second-biggest economy.

The lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in China is set to increase global demand to a record high this year, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday, a day after OPEC also forecast a Chinese demand rebound in 2023.

Brent crude gained 9 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $86.25 a barrel by 1211 GMT. US crude advanced 71 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $81.04.

“Many traders believe it is highly likely that we are going to see higher demand coming from China as it continues to dismantle its COVID policies,” said Naeem Aslam, analyst at broker Avatrade.

For the week, Brent was heading for a gain of about 1.1 percent and the US benchmark for a 1.5 percent rise.

Oil was also supported by hopes that the US central bank will soon downshift to smaller rises in interest rates and by hopes for the US economic outlook.

A Reuters poll predicted that the US Federal Reserve will end its tightening cycle after increases of 25 basis points at each of its next two policy meetings and is then likely to hold rates steady for at least the rest of the year.

The chances of a “soft landing” for the US economy appear to be growing, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said on Thursday. The Fed’s next rate-setting meeting is over Jan. 31 to Feb. 1.

The two largest economies in the world need more crude, said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

“The oil market has been down on global recession fears, but it is still showing signs it can remain tight a little while longer,” he said.

Oil rose despite US inventory figures this week showing crude stockpiles rose by 8.4 million barrels in the week to Jan. 13 to about 448 million barrels, the highest since June 2021.

Topics: Oil China

Related

Saudi Arabia stays top crude supplier to China in 2022, Russian barrels surge
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia stays top crude supplier to China in 2022, Russian barrels surge

Saudi Arabia, MENA growth outlook bright despite challenges, ministers say

Saudi Arabia, MENA growth outlook bright despite challenges, ministers say
Updated 19 January 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, MENA growth outlook bright despite challenges, ministers say

Saudi Arabia, MENA growth outlook bright despite challenges, ministers say
  • Nations must be wary of geopolitical upheaval, inflation, Davos panel agrees
  • Kingdom’s Vision 2030 agenda already paying dividends, economy minister says
Updated 19 January 2023
Arab News

DAVOS: The future looks bright for Saudi Arabia and other Middle East and North African economies, but governments in the region must be wary of geopolitical instability and inflation to sustain growth, ministers told the World Economic Forum on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim took part in a panel discussion on how the MENA region can build an inclusive and sustainable economic future for all of its nations.

He said the Kingdom’s economy was beginning to see results from its Vision 2030 agenda, which led to its economy being one of the fastest growing in the world in 2022.

“Our non-oil activities, the private sector essentially, has grown at a very high rate up until the end of Q3. On a cumulative basis it reached 5.9 percent and before that in Q2 it was even higher. That is one of the highest, if not the highest, rates in 11 years,” he said.

“We will continue our plans to diversify the economy. We were very fortunate that we have seen results of Vision 2030 materialize over the last few years, especially in 2022, and Saudi becoming the global growth story.”

That private sector growth, coupled with an increase in foreign direct investment in new and revived sectors like tourism, culture, sport and entertainment, and mining, were set to deliver long-term prosperity to Saudi Arabia, Alibrahim said.

“We have a very strong fiscal position, a very strong and resilient financial system and a monetary system as well, so we continuously assess if this will impact the private sector, which has been growing consistently and we’ve seen even foreign direct investment grow at 250 percent,” he said.

“The private sector in terms of exports has grown around 20 percent and manufacturing has grown more than 20 percent in the last year.”

Alibrahim said the government’s efforts to make the Kingdom an attractive proposition for foreign direct investment would lead to a “co-creation of value” with its partners.

“We started at 0.7 percent (FDI) and we’re still moving forward. We want to move faster but with the introduction of the National Investment Strategy and with the many trillions that are targeted to be attracted, we’re moving forward,” he said.

“We are trying to build the right business environment in terms of transparency, policy predictability an institutional environment that never existed this well before to attract this FDI.”

Egypt’s Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala El-Said and Bahrain’s Minister of Sustainable Development Noor Ali Al-Khulaif echoed Alibrahim’s optimism for the region’s economies as they diversify and attract investment, with both highlighting the progress made in their own countries.

But the panelists warned against the threat to growth from looming crises, with geopolitical upheaval and inflation being the most concerning. They also highlighted the need for keeping channels of communication and cooperation open between nations in the region.

“Inflation is one of the things that is a worry not only for Egypt but for all countries … because it is an extra cost on prices to any citizen,” El-Said said.

Al-Khulaif said: “Certainly, the geopolitical situation (is concerning) … but touching on the theme of WEF this year, communication, I’ve seen it a lot this week … this understanding that my own stability and prosperity, really depends on the stability and prosperity of the countries around me.”

“I think there is a huge amount of willingness to communicate and work together toward growth,” she said.

Topics: WEF 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF) Saudi Arabia MENA

Related

Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim speaking on the global tax reform panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Business & Economy
Saudi economy minister hails Kingdom’s VAT rise ‘success’ during pandemic

Saudi economy minister hails Kingdom’s VAT rise ‘success’ during pandemic

Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim speaking on the global tax reform panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim speaking on the global tax reform panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Updated 19 January 2023
Arab News

Saudi economy minister hails Kingdom’s VAT rise ‘success’ during pandemic

Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim speaking on the global tax reform panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
  • Increase was not at expense of economic growth, Faisal Alibrahim says
  • Minister speaking during discussion of global tax reforms in Davos
Updated 19 January 2023
Arab News

DAVOS: Saudi Arabia is one of only a few countries that successfully raised its value-added tax rate during the COVID-19 pandemic, a government minister said on Thursday.

The Kingdom increased VAT from 5 to 15 percent in July 2020 without damaging its economic growth, Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim said at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“We look at simplifying tax revenues and utilizing them in a way that was never done before, but not at the expense of economic growth or economic development,” he said.

Speaking on a panel that discussed whether efforts to reform global tax systems were stalling, Alibrahim said Saudi Arabia “broadly supports” global tax reforms, such as those tabled by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Almost 140 countries agreed to sign up to the OECD tax reform deal in October 2021, which aims to ensure multinational firms pay their fair share of corporate tax and prevent climate tax evasion.

Its two main pillars give countries taxing rights on digital profits and set a universal minimum corporation tax rate of 15 percent. The first is expected to generate between $13 billion and $36 billion in annual revenue for countries involved and the second about $220 billion.

Alibrahim said that despite some minor issues, the Kingdom regarded the OECD’s reform efforts as a “step in the right direction” as they were “underpinned by fairness.”

“This will push governments to think about true fundamentals of competitiveness and competition at the same time,” he said. “This will drive productivity and competitiveness, it will take us away from the environment that had that ‘race to the bottom’ focus on fiscal incentives.”

He added: “We have to make sure everyone is at the table, and listen to everyone and voices are heard. One thing we learned from the past seven years is collaboration does yield results.”

He said it was also important that countries adhered to the time frame for the implementation of the OECD agreement, which was set as the start of 2024.

Topics: WEF 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF) VAT Saudi Arabia Faisal Alibrahim Global taxation OECD

Related

Tax expert explains why Saudi VAT hike could boost investment
Business & Economy
Tax expert explains why Saudi VAT hike could boost investment
Saudi VAT revenues hit SR46.7bn in a year: Finance minister
Saudi Arabia
Saudi VAT revenues hit SR46.7bn in a year: Finance minister

Latest updates

Google axes 12,000 jobs, layoffs spread across tech sector
Google axes 12,000 jobs, layoffs spread across tech sector
Germany expects further Iran sanctions at EU foreign ministers meeting
Germany expects further Iran sanctions at EU foreign ministers meeting
US superstar Jennifer Lopez steps out in Lebanese designer heels
US superstar Jennifer Lopez steps out in Lebanese designer heels
Global markets: Stocks set for weekly loss as rate rise worries temper China reopening cheer
Global markets: Stocks set for weekly loss as rate rise worries temper China reopening cheer
Saudi Arabia’s debut Islamic Arts Biennale spotlights 18 local artists
Saudi Arabia’s debut Islamic Arts Biennale spotlights 18 local artists

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.