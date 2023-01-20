You are here

  • Home
  • Global markets: Stocks set for weekly loss as rate rise worries temper China reopening cheer

Global markets: Stocks set for weekly loss as rate rise worries temper China reopening cheer

Global markets: Stocks set for weekly loss as rate rise worries temper China reopening cheer
Some analysts say equities had been showing too much optimism about an economic improvement (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4dvaf

Updated 20 January 2023
Reuters

Global markets: Stocks set for weekly loss as rate rise worries temper China reopening cheer

Global markets: Stocks set for weekly loss as rate rise worries temper China reopening cheer
Updated 20 January 2023
Reuters

TOKYO/LONDON: Global stocks were set for their first weekly loss of the year so far, as a rally driven by hopes of China fueling a global economic recovery was tempered by central bankers vowing to persist with rate hikes, according to Reuters.

The MSCI World Price Index edged 0.3 percent higher into the London morning on Friday, boosted by gains in Asia, after Chinese authorities said on Thursday that the number of COVID-19 patients needing critical care in hospitals had peaked.

The all-country equity gauge was also on course to notch up a loss of around 1.4 percent for the week, although it remained almost 4 percent ahead this month following an optimistic start to 2023.

Some analysts say equities had been showing too much optimism about an economic improvement, as both the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank remain resolute about continuing to tighten monetary policy to battle inflation.

The Stoxx Europe 600 share index, which rose 0.1 percent on Friday, has during the first three weeks of January recovered almost half of its 12.9 percent loss of 2022. That bounce was driven by China reopening trades and easing natural gas prices.

“The market remains unprepared for the wave of pain that is coming from credit conditions tightening,” Andreas Bruckner, European equity strategist at Bank of America, said.

ECB President Christine Lagarde told the World Economic Forum’s Davos gathering on Thursday that the bank would stay the course with raising interest rates.

The US Fed also looks set to sustain its tightening campaign, even after reports on Wednesday showed retail sales, producer prices and production at US factories fell more than expected in December. On Thursday, US weekly jobless claims were lower than expected, pointing to a tight labor market and sending Wall Street’s S&P 500 share gauge 0.8 percent lower.

Boston Fed President Susan Collins said the central bank would probably need to raise rates to “just above” 5 percent, then hold them there, while Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard said that despite the recent moderation in inflation, it remains high and “policy will need to be sufficiently restrictive for some time.”

Those comments by “usually reliable Fed dove” Brainard in particular are “compounding rate hike fears,” said Tony Sycamore, an analyst at IG.

“The labor market is just a little too hot to back off,” Sycamore added.

The market expects the Fed’s benchmark interest rate will be a touch below 5 percent in June, implying just over 50 basis points of additional tightening.

On Friday morning, S&P futures ticked 0.3 percent higher.

The dollar index — which measures the US currency against six peers, including the euro and yen — edged 0.14 higher to 102.17, adding a bit more distance from the 7-1/2-month low of 101.51 reached on Wednesday.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was around 3.4 percent after bouncing off the lowest since mid-September at 3.321 percent overnight.

In Asia, Japanese government bond yields stayed depressed.

The 10-year JGB yields slipped half a basis point to 0.4 percent, hovering around that level since getting knocked back from above the Bank of Japan’s 0.5 percent policy ceiling on Wednesday, when the central bank refrained from further tweaks to its yield curve controls.

The yen, which has been volatile as traders debate when the BOJ might eventually abandon its controversial policy of buying up vast quantities of JGBs to suppress borrowing costs, weakened 0.5 percent to 128.9 per dollar.

Elsewhere, crude oil prices continued to rise. Brent futures for March delivery gained 30 cents, or 0.35 percent, to $86.46 a barrel, while US crude advanced 49 cents to $80.82 per barrel, a 0.6 percent gain.

Topics: global stocks China

Related

Global markets: Stocks tepid before US jobs test; dollar stands tall
Business & Economy
Global markets: Stocks tepid before US jobs test; dollar stands tall

Italian industry chief praises Kuwait’s changing economy

Italian industry chief praises Kuwait’s changing economy
Updated 28 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

Italian industry chief praises Kuwait’s changing economy

Italian industry chief praises Kuwait’s changing economy
  • Confidustria president says Italian firms want bigger role in Kuwait as state implements Vision 2035 development strategy
Updated 28 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

ROME: Top Italian firms want in on Kuwait’s development, establish partnerships within its private sector and offer expertise to businesses, an industry chief from Italy says.
Carlo Bonomi, President of Italian business confederation Confidustria, lauded its efforts to diversify its economy under the Kuwait Vision 2035 development strategy, reported the state’s official news agency (KUNA) on Friday.
Bonomi praised the approach “to create an effective government administration, develop a diversified economy, an integrated infrastructure, increase contribution of the private sector and lure international entrepreneurs.”
He said there were already Italian business agents and distributors, particularly for clothes and entertainment, working in Kuwait.
Italian companies in 2019 won contracts worth $672 million but only a single one was awarded the next year valued at $87.5m, he said, indicating that investments shrank due to COVID-19.
Bonomi said the Italian exports to Kuwait rose to $1.52 billion, which was double the 2021 figure.
Italian exports include aircraft, aerial devices, computer chips, medical equipment, watches and food products.
 

Topics: Kuwait Italy economy

Related

Kuwait reiterates support for ceasefire efforts in Ukraine
Middle-East
Kuwait reiterates support for ceasefire efforts in Ukraine
NATO chief recognizes Kuwait’s security role
Middle-East
NATO chief recognizes Kuwait’s security role

Saudi Arabia leads as Middle East defies global trend on hotel room development: STR report

Saudi Arabia leads as Middle East defies global trend on hotel room development: STR report
Updated 20 January 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia leads as Middle East defies global trend on hotel room development: STR report

Saudi Arabia leads as Middle East defies global trend on hotel room development: STR report
Updated 20 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Hotel pipeline activity in the Middle East and Africa bucked a global trend by seeing an uptick at the end of 2022, according to data released by analytics company STR.

The figures show that in December, 238,635 hotel rooms were under contract in the region, a 1.1 percent rise on same month in 2021.

That increase was in contrast to other all other regions, with Europe posting a decline of 11.2 percent, Asia Pacific seeing a 5.4 percent drop and the Americas registering a 3.2 percent fall.

Leading the way in hotel room construction in the Middle East and Africa was Saudi Arabia, accounting for 40,742. 

The UAE was second, with 27,456 rooms.

The construction in Saudi Arabia is in keeping with the Kingdom’s goal to attract 100m visitors to its borders by the end of the decade as part of its Vision 2030 plan.

Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative forum in Riyadh last October, Gloria Guevara – the chief special advisor to the Minister of Tourism – said Saudi Arabia was making the most of its natural “assets”, such as the Red Sea, in a bid to boost the fledgling sector.

Guevara, who served as the Secretary of Tourism in Mexico from 2010 and 2012, said her home country took 40 years to develop its tourism industry — but Saudi Arabia can do it in a quarter of that time.

She said that more than 1 million jobs are going to be created in the sector by 2030, and added: “We are going to have 100 million visitors by then, and we're hoping to have 10 percent of the GDP, which is very important because one in $10 are going to be the contribution for travel and tourism.”

Her comments came fewer than six months after Turab Saleem, head of hospitality, tourism and leisure consultancy at Knight Frank in the Middle East and North Africa, told Arab News:  “You can call the coming 10 years of Saudi Arabia the golden era of its hospitality. It will not happen again in the coming years and years to come. It will lay the foundation for hospitality in the long term.”

Topics: hotel hotel rooms Saudi Vision 2030 construction

Related

Masar inaugurates construction work for primary luxury hotels venture
Corporate News
Masar inaugurates construction work for primary luxury hotels venture
Exclusive Almost 40 new Marriott hotels set for Saudi Arabia, leading manager reveals
Business & Economy
Almost 40 new Marriott hotels set for Saudi Arabia, leading manager reveals

Saudi minister discusses space cooperation with UK and India counterparts at WEF

Saudi minister discusses space cooperation with UK and India counterparts at WEF
Updated 20 January 2023
Arab News

Saudi minister discusses space cooperation with UK and India counterparts at WEF

Saudi minister discusses space cooperation with UK and India counterparts at WEF
Updated 20 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s minister for communications held talks with the UK’s business minister on the growing cooperation between the two countries on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum.

Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha met with Grant Shapps – also responsible for Britain’s energy and industrial strategy - in Davos, and the pair discussed the expansion of the strategic partnership in the fields of science, technology, and space, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

As well as meeting with the UK minister, Al-Swaha also held talks with Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Indian federal minister for railways, communications, electronics and information technology.

The pair discussed strengthening the strategic partnership between Saudi Arabia and India in the areas of technology, innovation, and digital entrepreneurship.

The two meetings were also attended by Mohammed Al-Tamimi, the Saudi governor of the Communications, Space & Technology Commission.

The meetings came after Bandar Alkhorayef, the Saudi minister of industry and mineral resources, appeared on a panel with Shapps at the Future Minerals Forum held in Riyadh earlier in January.

The pair agreed that immediate collective action is required to combat climate change and achieve net-zero emissions during a discussion titled “Lands of Opportunity: Enabling Mineral Development in Africa, Western and Central Asia.”

Shapps said that there is significant scope for cooperation between the UK and Saudi Arabia in the clean-energy sector, and emphasized the importance of international collective action to achieve global goals related to the transition.

Topics: WEF 2023 Grant Shapps Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha India UK

Related

Saudi foreign minister meets Tunisia’s prime minister at WEF 2023 in Davos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi foreign minister meets Tunisia’s prime minister at WEF 2023 in Davos

Oil heads for second week of gains on China demand outlook

Oil heads for second week of gains on China demand outlook
Updated 20 January 2023
Reuters

Oil heads for second week of gains on China demand outlook

Oil heads for second week of gains on China demand outlook
Updated 20 January 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Oil rose on Friday and was heading for a second straight weekly gain, spurred largely by brightening economic prospects for China and resulting expectations of a boost to fuel demand in the world’s second-biggest economy.

The lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in China is set to increase global demand to a record high this year, the International Energy Agency  said on Wednesday, a day after OPEC also forecast a Chinese demand rebound in 2023.

Brent crude gained 47 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $86.63 a barrel by 1431 GMT. US crude advanced 39 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $80.72.

“Many traders believe it is highly likely that we are going to see higher demand coming from China as it continues to dismantle its COVID policies,” said Naeem Aslam, analyst at broker Avatrade.

For the week, Brent was heading for a gain of about 1.2 percent and the US benchmark for a 0.8 percent rise.

Oil was also supported by hopes that the US central bank will soon downshift to smaller rises in interest rates and by hopes for the US economic outlook.

A Reuters poll predicted that the US Federal Reserve will end its tightening cycle after increases of 25 basis points at each of its next two policy meetings and is then likely to hold rates steady for at least the rest of the year.

The chances of a “soft landing” for the US economy appear to be growing, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said on Thursday. The Fed’s next rate-setting meeting is over Jan. 31 to Feb. 1.

The two largest economies in the world need more crude, said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

“The oil market has been down on global recession fears, but it is still showing signs it can remain tight a little while longer,” he said.

Oil rose despite US inventory figures this week showing crude stockpiles rose by 8.4 million barrels in the week to Jan. 13 to about 448 million barrels, the highest since June 2021. 

Topics: Oil China

Related

Saudi Arabia stays top crude supplier to China in 2022, Russian barrels surge
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia stays top crude supplier to China in 2022, Russian barrels surge

Saudi Arabia stays top crude supplier to China in 2022, Russian barrels surge

Saudi Arabia stays top crude supplier to China in 2022, Russian barrels surge
Updated 20 January 2023
Reuters

Saudi Arabia stays top crude supplier to China in 2022, Russian barrels surge

Saudi Arabia stays top crude supplier to China in 2022, Russian barrels surge
Updated 20 January 2023
Reuters

LONDON/SINGAPORE: Saudi Arabia remained the top supplier of crude oil to China in 2022, despite the Asian powerhouse snapping up low-cost Russian barrels while Western countries shunned Moscow after the Ukraine crisis, according to Reuters.

The Kingdom shipped a total of 87.49 million tons of crude to China in 2022, equivalent to 1.75 million bpd, customs data showed, on par with the level in 2021.

China’s state-backed oil refiners largely fulfilled their term contracts with Saudi Arabia in 2022 despite the sluggish domestic demand.

Saudi Arabia is expected to remain a key, if not the dominant, crude exporter to China after President Xi Jinping’s visit to Riyadh in December, where he told Gulf leaders that China would work to buy oil in Chinese yuan, rather than US dollars.

China’s crude oil imports from Russia jumped 8 percent in 2022 from a year earlier to 86.25 million tons, equivalent to 1.72 million barrels per day, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Friday.

Russian crude has been trading in widening discounts to global oil benchmarks following Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, which the Kremlin has called a “special operation.”

China, which refused to condemn the attack, cranked up procurement of Russian barrels and has largely ignored the sanctions imposed by Western nations on seaborne Russian crude from Dec. 5.

In December, it brought in 6.47 million tons of crude oil from Russia, or 1.52 million bpd, compared to 1.7 million bpd in the same period in 2021.

China’s state-backed refiners have wound down the purchase of Russian oil since November, but the independent refineries have continued buying from intermediary traders who arrange shipping and insurance, shielding them from the risk of secondary sanctions.

Customs data also showed that crude imports from Malaysia almost doubled in 2022 to 35.68 million tons.

The Southeast Asian country is a transfer point for sanctioned shipments originating from Iran and Venezuela.

No Venezuelan crude imports were recorded by Chinese customs throughout 2022 and a total of 780,392 tons of crude oil from Iran arrived in China.

China is Iran’s biggest oil buyer, but most Iranian exports are rebranded as crude from other countries to evade US sanctions. Vortexa, a ship tracking specialist, assessed that China’s December imports of Iranian oil rose to a record of 1.2 million bpd, up 130 percent from a year earlier.

Crude shipments from the US reached 7.89 million tons in 2022, down 31 percent year-on-year.

Topics: Saudi Arabia China Oil

Related

Oil Updates — Crude edges up; IEA says China's COVID-19 reopening to push oil demand
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude edges up; IEA says China's COVID-19 reopening to push oil demand

Latest updates

On Lunar New Year, Indonesia’s minority Chinese Muslims embrace ancient heritage
Indonesians shop at stalls selling items for Lunar New Year in Jakarta on Feb. 11, 2021. (AFP/File)
Italian industry chief praises Kuwait’s changing economy
Italian industry chief praises Kuwait’s changing economy
Japan’s Foreign Minister expresses concern over Israeli-Palestinian tensions
Japan’s Foreign Minister expresses concern over Israeli-Palestinian tensions
Japan supports Lebanese Hospital Geitaoui University Medical Center with medical equipment
Japan supports Lebanese Hospital Geitaoui University Medical Center with medical equipment
Inspections of Ukrainian grain ships halved since October
Inspections of Ukrainian grain ships halved since October

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.