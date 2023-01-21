KSRelief continues aid effort in Yemen, Afghanistan

Saudi Design Festival ‘tailor-made’ for industry growth, says director

RIYADH: The Saudi Design Festival is “tailor-made” to promote sustainable growth in the industry, the event’s director and co-founder, and CEO of consultancy firm &bouqu, told Arab News.

Basma Bouzo said: “We started Saudi Design Week with the notion and mindset of growing it organically. That means expanding and accommodating different versions that we felt the community was ready for. This was further pushed with COVID-19 and festivals around the world adopting new formats.”

The festival is highlighting young talent and promoting the growth of local design communities around the Kingdom.

“Whether young or established, all designers all play a big role in building these design communities,” Bouzo said.

Based at The City Hub until Jan. 23, the event will feature panel discussions, workshops, exhibitions and mentorship sessions in collaboration with the Saudi Architecture and Design Commission.

The festival’s panel sessions have created a forum that “allows for luminaries of the design field to share their insights and wisdom,” Bouzo said.

“It also helps connect like-minded individuals as well as cultivates the design scene further. It is also a great way to really discuss ideas, projects and initiatives,” she added.

“This community — our design community — will continue to redefine design now and in the future.”

The festival will host events in more than 35 locations around the city, including Oud Square, The Boulevard Riyadh, galleries and three design destinations.