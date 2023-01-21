DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) distributed 12,198 tons of food parcels on Thursday to families in-need in Yemen.
The food aid benefited 798 individuals in the war-torn country’s city of Marib, state agency SPA reported.
Meanwhile, KSRelief launched an aid project that aims to distribute food supplies worth $3 million to flood-hit communities and underprivileged families in Afghanistan for the year of 2022-2023.
In cooperation with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the relief center distributed 550 food parcels to 550 families at the Afghan Red Crescent Society in Kabul Province since the launch of the project.
KSRelief continues aid effort in Yemen, Afghanistan
