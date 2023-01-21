You are here

KSRelief continues aid effort in Yemen, Afghanistan

KSRelief continues aid effort in Yemen, Afghanistan
KSRelief distributed 12,198 tons of food parcels to families in-need in Yemen. (SPA)
KSRelief continues aid effort in Yemen, Afghanistan
KSRelief distributed 550 food parcels to 550 families in Afghanistan. (SPA)
KSRelief continues aid effort in Yemen, Afghanistan

KSRelief continues aid effort in Yemen, Afghanistan
  • 798 individuals benefited from the food aid distributed in Yemen's city of Marib
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) distributed 12,198 tons of food parcels on Thursday to families in-need in Yemen. 
The food aid benefited 798 individuals in the war-torn country’s city of Marib, state agency SPA reported. 
Meanwhile, KSRelief launched an aid project that aims to distribute food supplies worth $3 million to flood-hit communities and underprivileged families in Afghanistan for the year of 2022-2023. 
In cooperation with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the relief center distributed 550 food parcels to 550 families at the Afghan Red Crescent Society in Kabul Province since the launch of the project.

King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Yemen Afghanistan

Saudi Design Festival ‘tailor-made’ for industry growth, says director

The festival will host events in more than 35 locations in Riyadh and three design destinations. (Supplied)
The festival will host events in more than 35 locations in Riyadh and three design destinations. (Supplied)
Saudi Design Festival 'tailor-made' for industry growth, says director

The festival will host events in more than 35 locations in Riyadh and three design destinations. (Supplied)
  • ‘All designers play a big role in building these design communities’
RIYADH: The Saudi Design Festival is “tailor-made” to promote sustainable growth in the industry, the event’s director and co-founder, and CEO of consultancy firm &bouqu, told Arab News.

Basma Bouzo said: “We started Saudi Design Week with the notion and mindset of growing it organically. That means expanding and accommodating different versions that we felt the community was ready for. This was further pushed with COVID-19 and festivals around the world adopting new formats.”

Basma Bouzo

The festival is highlighting young talent and promoting the growth of local design communities around the Kingdom.

“Whether young or established, all designers all play a big role in building these design communities,” Bouzo said.

This community — our design community — will continue to redefine design now and in the future.

Basma Bouzo, Festival director

Based at The City Hub until Jan. 23, the event will feature panel discussions, workshops, exhibitions and mentorship sessions in collaboration with the Saudi Architecture and Design Commission.

The festival’s panel sessions have created a forum that “allows for luminaries of the design field to share their insights and wisdom,” Bouzo said.

“It also helps connect like-minded individuals as well as cultivates the design scene further. It is also a great way to really discuss ideas, projects and initiatives,” she added.

“This community — our design community — will continue to redefine design now and in the future.”

The festival will host events in more than 35 locations around the city, including Oud Square, The Boulevard Riyadh, galleries and three design destinations.

 

Saudi Design Festival

Saudi minister discusses finance, investment and innovation with business leaders in Davos

Faisal Al-Ibrahim meets with Stephen Schwarzman in Davos. (Supplied)
Faisal Al-Ibrahim meets with Stephen Schwarzman in Davos. (Supplied)
Saudi minister discusses finance, investment and innovation with business leaders in Davos

Faisal Al-Ibrahim meets with Stephen Schwarzman in Davos. (Supplied)
  • The agreement was signed during a meeting between a high-level delegation from Saudi Arabia and the WEF leadership
DAVOS: Faisal Al-Ibrahim, the Saudi minister of economy and planning, on Friday met Stephen Schwarzman, the chairman, CEO and co-founder of private equity firm Blackstone, in Davos, Switzerland, to discuss the future of finance and ways to make a positive long-term economic impact.

The minister also held talks with Jean-Louis Girodolle, the CEO of Lazard Investment Banking in France, about inclusive models for collaborative investment and transformative business solutions, and Maelle Gavet, the CEO of pre-seed investment firm Techstars, which has supported more than 3,300 early-stage startups globally.

The meetings came after the World Economic Forum, which held its annual meeting in Davos this week, and Saudi Arabia signed a letter of intent on Tuesday to set up an accelerator program to help boost innovation in the Kingdom. The agreement was signed during a meeting between a high-level delegation from the Kingdom and the WEF leadership.

In addition to Al-Ibrahim, the Saudi delegation in Davos included Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Saudi Ambassador to the US Princess Reema bint Bandar, Minister of Communications and IT Abdullah Al-Swaha, and Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef.

 

 

Saudi foreign minister, Interpol chief discuss combating crime, terrorism

Saudi foreign minister, Interpol chief discuss combating crime, terrorism
Saudi foreign minister, Interpol chief discuss combating crime, terrorism

Saudi foreign minister, Interpol chief discuss combating crime, terrorism
DAVOS: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with the Secretary-General of the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) Gen. Jurgen Stock, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum 2023, in the Swiss city of Davos.

During the meeting, they reviewed several issues of common concern, in addition to discussing international efforts to eradicate crime and combat terrorism and extremism, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said.

The two sides also discussed the most important topics on the agenda of this year’s Davos forum.

Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan Jurgen Stock Interpol

Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province observatory member of UN network

Fahad Almutlaq, CEO of Sharqia Development Authority. (Supplied)
Fahad Almutlaq, CEO of Sharqia Development Authority. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province observatory member of UN network

Fahad Almutlaq, CEO of Sharqia Development Authority. (Supplied)
  • Urban observatories around the world are responsible for a wide range of functions including data gathering and analysis, research and knowledge development
RIYADH: The Eastern Province Development Authority Urban Observatory Center has recently been certified as a member of UN Habitat’s Global Urban Observatory Network.

GUO-Net is a global information and capacity-building network of local, national and regional urban observatories convened by UN Habitat.

Fahad Almutlaq, CEO of Sharqia Development Authority, one of the regional development authorities in Saudi Arabia, took part in GUO-Net discussions on the certification process and consultations on the establishment of a network steering committee.

“This is a very exciting development for the authority and for the region. It confirms our positioning as a leading Urban Observatory Center in specific and our positioning as a forward-thinking Urban Planning Authority. It also attests to our unique positioning between academia and practice, international standards and our national processes and procedures,” he said.

“Such achievement will provide a platform for our internationalization agenda and enables cross-pollination with other leading urban observatories across the world. I truly appreciate the efforts of my colleagues, we have achieved this target through real collaboration, determination and passion.”

Urban observatories around the world are responsible for a wide range of functions including data gathering and analysis, research and knowledge development, policy analysis, and capacity development to enable the growth and development of cities and regions consistent with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

There are about 374 urban observatories that GUO-Net coordinates worldwide, with 101 in Africa, 143 in Asia and 130 in Latin America.

 

 

Eastern Province Development Authority Urban Observatory Center

Saudi Arabia’s aid agency efforts continue in Ethiopia, Somalia, Yemen

Saudi aid agency in Yemen distributed 16,000 food baskets to displaced families in Marib governorate. (SPA)
Saudi aid agency in Yemen distributed 16,000 food baskets to displaced families in Marib governorate. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia's aid agency efforts continue in Ethiopia, Somalia, Yemen

Saudi aid agency in Yemen distributed 16,000 food baskets to displaced families in Marib governorate. (SPA)
  • $915,000 to provide food, shelter and medicine
  • Syrian, Palestinian refugees to benefit in Lebanon
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, or KSrelief, continues to provide humanitarian assistance to people across the world, with the latest initiatives covering Ethiopia, Somalia, Yemen and Lebanon.

On Thursday, KSrelief inked an agreement with the International Medical Corps. The pact was co-signed by KSrelief’s Assistant General Supervisor of Operations and Programs Ahmed bin Ali Al-Baiz and representative of the IMC in the Kingdom Haneen Sawalha.

KSrelief project in Ethiopia distributed 3,600 food baskets benefiting 21,600 people. (SPA)

The agreement will see the donation of $915,000 to support aid efforts in Ethiopia, Somalia and Yemen. The money was raised from donations made by the winners of the Gamers Without Borders competition, organized by the Saudi Arabian Federation for Electronic and Intellectual Sports.

In Yemen, KSrelief launched a project to distribute 16,000 food baskets to displaced people in Marib governorate, Yemen, benefiting 16,000 families.

A total of 31 KSrelief trucks crossed Al-Wadiah Crossing Point between Jan. 5 and 19, carrying 959 food baskets, 209 kilograms of medical aid, 1,260 shelter bags and 410 tents, SPA reported.

Saudi aid agency in Yemen distributed 16,000 food baskets to displaced families in Marib governorate. (SPA)

On Wednesday, KSrelief inaugurated the Kanaf project in Beirut, in the presence of Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Walid Bukhari. The project aims to purchase and distribute winter clothing to around 18,000 Syrian and Palestinian refugees and needy families in various regions of Lebanon.

Another KSrelief project was launched in Ethiopia on Wednesday to distribute 3,600 food baskets benefiting 21,600 people.

The inauguration was attended by the representative of the Saudi Embassy to Ethiopia, Muhannad Al-Nofal, KSrelief representative Faisal bin Saad Al-Zamil, and several Ethiopian senior officials.

 

King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Yemen Ethiopia Lebanon

