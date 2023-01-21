Oppo unveils new products to help achieve those New Year goals

As 2023 begins, people everywhere have set their goals for the New Year, yet almost half expect to fall short on those resolutions before the end of January. Fortunately, there are a myriad of digital solutions to help those who are determined to stick to their goals. Global technology brand Oppo offers three skillfully developed products to help achieve those resolutions and much more:

Oppo Band 2

The Oppo Band 2 provides users with an ultra-clear large screen, colorful watch faces and a two-color strap design as well as a full range of health-based functionalities, designed to provide all fitness beginners or enthusiasts with motivating ways to lead a healthy lifestyle. The band supports more than 100 workout modes and auto-detection of four modes: walking, running, elliptical machine and rowing machine. Additionally, the lightweight gadget offers an upgraded running functionality with heart rate monitoring so users can experience a safe and efficient workout, which can be monitored through the HeyTap app. Additionally, the Oppo Band 2 allows you to receive accurate records of your health and sleep patterns. The fitness watch detects heart rate and consists of blood oxygen sensors, while also encouraging users to maintain a healthy sleep cycle, with the help of the OSleep function, which aids in setting sleep schedules, monitoring sleeping phases and oxygen levels, as well as assessing snoring risks.

Oppo Pad Air

Reconfigured to offer a great user experience, the Oppo Pad Air can be used as a notebook, or a laptop replacement, weighing only 440 g and adopting the industry’s first 3D finishing technology and exclusive metal splicing design, combining beauty and thinness. The tablet is more efficient and has smoother smart connection functions with a large-screen experience. Consumers can now work seamlessly and efficiently with a new clipboard-sharing function, where one can connect and work simultaneously from another device. More so, a file drag and drop function has been integrated where users can touch and hold files and images and float them over to another application. Additionally, users can set goals, write down tasks, plan their days and more on the Pad Air. A pen-to-paper experience is replicated through the smart stylus, which can accurately detect the pressure with its new 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity and 5 g of water pressure.

Oppo Enco Buds2

With the wireless earbuds, users can listen to uplifting podcasts, delve into fantasy worlds with audiobooks, escape from reality and listen to their favorite tunes or take phone calls from anywhere through various features including powerful bass performance, live stereo sound effects, long-lasting 28-hour battery life and AI deep noise cancellation for calls.