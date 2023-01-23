KSRelief distributes food aid to families in Yemen, Pakistan

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has distributed 25.894 tons of food baskets to needy families in Yemen’s Marib governorate on Friday, benefiting 1,624 individuals.
This comes within the food assistance project, provided by Saudi Arabia through KSRelief for needy families in Yemen.
The KSRelief team also continued distributing various relief aid to those affected by the floods in Pakistan.
The KSrelief distributed on Friday 425 food baskets, in the Dera Ghazi Khan district of Punjab province, benefiting 2,972 individuals.
Who’s who: Sara Al-Sayed, Saudi deputy Minister for Public Diplomacy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Updated 24 min 41 sec ago
Nada Hameed
Sara Al-Sayed was appointed deputy minister for public diplomacy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia on Sunday following a decision by Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan.
Prior to her recent appointment, Al-Sayed served as assistant deputy minister for international collaboration at the Saudi Ministry of Health since 2019 and had assumed the position of director-general of international collaboration two years prior.
Over the course of her career, Al-Sayed acquired more than 20 years of experience in different fields including managerial banking, military contracting and international collaboration for companies and government organizations in the US and Saudi Arabia.
In April 2017, Al-Sayed joined the Ministry of Health, where she managed collaborations with international entities, including the G20 and the World Health Organization.
Al-Sayed also managed international media outreach and facilitated the availability of health data that highlighted the Kingdom’s achievements in healthcare globally.
Before joining the ministry, she was the regional director for Houston Methodist Global, where she provided consultancy services in various areas of healthcare for critical institutions within the Kingdom.
Al-Sayed also managed international collaboration with King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz University Hospital within the Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University campus in Riyadh.
This collaboration included building partnerships with several institutions across the world, structuring the collaboration process within KAAUH and facilitating legal and business transactions.
Al-Sayed spent 15 years of her educational and career life in Washington, during which time she assumed the position of contracting officer at the Armed Forces Office of the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia for three years.
She also served in various managerial positions within the banking industry in the US for over 12 years. She has extensive experience in personal banking, business and commercial banking, mortgage banking, portfolio management, audit, insurance and risk management. She was also selected to lead acquisitions and mergers of various institutions.
Al-Sayed holds a bachelor’s degree in science from George Mason University in Washington, US. She also studied for three years for an undergraduate degree in physical therapy at King Saud University in Riyadh.
Dozens of women qualify to drive Haramain Express Train in Saudi Arabia
Updated 23 January 2023
Arab News
JEDDAH: The Saudi Railway Company has qualified 32 women to be drivers on the Haramain Express Train Leaders Program, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.
Women expressed their pride in working in this field, with Tharaa Ali Al-Zahrani saying: “Since the polytechnic announced job opportunities last January, I made sure to apply for work, and the personal interview and test took place, and I was accepted as one of the first batch of Saudi female train conductors.”
She added that the increased focus under Vision 2030 helped her ambition to serve her country, saying “It is useful that the accepted students have been trained theoretically and practically on safety and security systems, and take part in driving the train as conductors under training.”
Rotella Yasser Najjar said that the leadership provided the opportunity for Saudi women and enabled them to work in various locations to serve the country, including the Haramain Train project, which serves Hajj and Umrah pilgrims, as well as visitors to the Grand Mosque.
Raneem Talal Azouz said she felt she had a sense of responsibility as a train conductor and praised the continuous follow-up of the trainers at the institute and their role in qualifying females to work in this field and overcoming many difficulties in the work environment.
She added that serving pilgrims and visitors of the holy city was her great motivation to work on the Haramain train.
Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Fund announces 36 production and post-production grant winners
Filmmakers to shed light on important narratives and new talents emerging from the region
Updated 22 January 2023
Arab News
JEDDAH: The Red Sea Film Festival Foundation recently announced the recipients of the Red Sea Fund’s 2022 production and post-production funding cycles.
Thirty-six winning films were selected from different countries including Saudi Arabia and across the Middle East and Africa.
Filmmakers will receive grants to help complete films that shed a light on important narratives, and new talents emerging from the region will be recognized.
The Red Sea Fund’s 2022 production cycle received a high volume of submissions of which 150 were reviewed by the team of professional readers and filtered down to a shortlist of 53 films, with 25 selected for the final fund, including feature fiction, feature documentaries, feature animation, episodic series, shorts, and immersive films.
Two of the films selected had previously been supported at the development stage by the Red Sea Fund, including “Captain Mbaye” directed by Joel Karekezi, and “Aicha” directed by Mehdi M. Barsaoui.
Also selected to receive funding was “Yunan” directed by Ameer Fakher Eldin, who participated in the Red Sea International Film Festival Project Market, designed to connect the producers of new film projects with international financiers in the industry.
Critically-acclaimed filmmakers including Saudi Arabia’s Haifaa Al-Mansour, for her Saudi feature animation “Miss Camel,” Annemarie Jacir, Kaouther Ben Hania, and Cherian Dabis were awarded critical funds to support bringing their fresh narratives to the screen.
This will support the RSFF mission to advocate for women filmmakers who are leading the way and inspiring a new generation of creatives such as Saudi filmmaker Sara Mesfer, who also received funding for her feature debut.
Mohammed Al-Turki, CEO of the Red Sea International Film Festival Foundation, said: “We have been impressed by the quality of submissions received this year which subsequently made it a challenge to narrow the selection down to 25. We are confident the Red Sea Fund will support the winners through the creative process to help share these important stories and showcase a raft of exciting new and established Saudi, Arab and African talent.”
Throughout the post-production cycle, 28 projects were shortlisted, and 11 received post-production grants, including “Norah,” a Saudi film shot in AlUla directed by Tawfik Alzaidi and produced by Paul Miller, and “Blacklight,” directed by Karim Bensalah and produced by Oualid Baha, which won the Final Cut Prize at the Venice Film Festival.
Al-Turki said: “The 11 selected films show enormous potential as ground-breaking stories that will capture the imagination of global audiences and will benefit most from a final boost of funding to allow these films to reach their full potential.”
Shivani Pandya, managing director of the RSIFF, said: “The quality of film proposals we receive improve exponentially year on year. It is our privilege and pleasure to be able to support these filmmakers from Saudi Arabia, Africa, and the Arab region, bringing their work to a wider audience through the various initiatives supported by the Red Sea International Film Festival.”
RSIFF is held annually in Jeddah, where it provides a platform for Arab filmmakers and industry professionals from around the world to connect, host feature and short film competitions, and present a series of events, masterclasses, and workshops to support emerging talent.
Saudi Arabia’s Misk trumpets youth voice on world stage
Intended primarily to serve as a platform for dialogue and expertise exchange, Misk has brought together more than 38 speakers from Saudi Arabia and the world in 16 brainstorming sessions and meetings to discuss a variety of topics
Updated 22 January 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Misk Foundation recently took part for the fifth time in the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland.
Many of the 2,700 leaders, decision-makers, and thinkers from 68 countries who participated in the annual gathering visited the foundation’s Youth Council pavilion during the five-day summit, that ended on Jan. 20.
Through its Youth Council, Misk aims to provide a platform for dialogue for the world’s young people to engage and seek solutions to global challenges.
The Youth Council pavilion at Davos had been designed in the pattern of Al-Sadu weaving style, which is registered on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List, and in conveying the voice of global youth helped in promoting efforts toward a society based on knowledge.
Four interactive areas within the pavilion included a dialogue platform and library offering opportunities to learn more about global initiatives and possible solutions to pressing issues, an exhibition on the foundation’s key local and international achievements over the past decade, and a presentation on a generation of change initiative launched at the sixth edition of the Misk Global Forum.
Intended primarily to serve as a platform for dialogue and expertise exchange, Misk has brought together more than 38 speakers from Saudi Arabia and the world in 16 brainstorming sessions and meetings to discuss a variety of topics.
Sessions saw the participation of Chief Executive Officer of the Saudi Industrial Development Fund Prince Sultan bin Khalid, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Al-Khorayef, CEO of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City Fahd Al-Rasheed, NEOM CEO Nadhmi Al-Nasr, ACWA Power CEO Paddy Padmanathan, in addition to several youth officials and executives of international companies.
Misk’s Youth Council pavilion was also visited by the Saudi Ambassador to the US Princess Reema bint Bandar, Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan, Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Sawah, Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Al-Ibrahim, STC CEO Olayan Alwetaid, and several ministers and executives from the Gulf region and the world.
ZATCA initiative targets 2-hour Saudi customs clearances
Abanmi said: “The authority, through its academy, continuously strives to consolidate the importance of building knowledge and skills, and developing the potential of its employees through specialized programs in all areas of customs work”
Updated 22 January 2023
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will target a two-hour customs clearance time at all land, sea and air ports through a new initiative by the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority.
The governor of the authority, Suhail Abanmi, said that the scheme comes “after the completion of a phase of continuous cooperation and coordination between the customs clearance system.”
He added: “To reach this target is a key possibility for the Kingdom to become a global logistics platform.”
The announcement of the two-hour clearance initiative comes in conjunction with ZATCA’s celebration of World Customs Day, which was marked in Riyadh on Sunday.
The initiative aims to improve customs operations, performance and productivity indicators, strengthen the logistics sector and support the Kingdom’s position in the growth of the world economy.
Abanmi stressed the authority’s commitment to deepen cooperation with local and international bodies, both public and private, in a way that serves the initiative and contributes to enhancing the efficiency of customs services.
He said that the exchange of knowledge between the authority and its customs counterparts was “a top priority.”
Abanmi said: “The authority, through its academy, continuously strives to consolidate the importance of building knowledge and skills, and developing the potential of its employees through specialized programs in all areas of customs work.”
He added: “Human capital is the foundation of creativity, innovation and excellence. It is possible to achieve the authority’s strategy, which aims to build an effective working system.”
In 2017’s ZATCA’s average clearance period was 12 days.