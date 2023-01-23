You are here

Egypt signs $1.5bn financing agreement with ITFC 

Egypt signs $1.5bn financing agreement with ITFC 
Egypt has signed a $1.5 billion financing agreement with the International Islamic Trade Finance Corp. (Shutterstock)
REUTERS 

Egypt signs $1.5bn financing agreement with ITFC 

Egypt signs $1.5bn financing agreement with ITFC 
REUTERS 

CAIRO: Egypt has signed a $1.5 billion financing agreement with the International Islamic Trade Finance Corp. to fund its trading, including imports of energy products and essential commodities, CNBC Arabia wrote on Twitter, citing the head of the corporation. 

Last year Egypt signed a similar agreement also worth $1.5 billion with the ITFC, which is headquartered in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia and often funds Egypt's commodities imports, including grains and petroleum. 

Egypt's Planning Minister Hala al-Saeed said at a signing ceremony in Cairo that the financing cooperation portfolio between Egypt and the corporation totals $14.5 billion so far, according to a statement by the Planning Ministry posted on its account on Facebook. 

She added that the latest signing comes within the framework agreement concluded between Egypt and the ITFC in 2018 that was renewed last year for an additional five years, with an amendment to the credit limit of the agreement from $3 to $6 billion. 

Egypt recently agreed to a $3 billion International Monetary Fund support package as it faces a currency crunch exacerbated by Russia's war in Ukraine, pushing up its bills for wheat and oil while dealing a blow to its tourist numbers from both nations. Tourism is a key source of hard currency for Egypt. 

IMF earlier this month said Egypt is facing overall an estimated financing gap of $17 billion that will need to be closed with official financing, including from the Fund. It said that Egypt will need to mobilize funds from its global partners to close this financing gap in the coming years. 

The World Bank and other multilateral institutions have continued to be strong supporters of Egypt’s reform program. In addition, the Gulf Cooperation Council countries have assured to roll over deposits at the Central Bank of Egypt through the end of the IMF-promoted program.  

IMF said its proposed Extended Fund Facility arrangement with its underlying economic program is intended to help Egypt alleviate immediate economic challenges, strengthen policy frameworks and deepen structural reforms.  As a result, growth is expected to recover gradually and inflation, anchored by data-dependent monetary policy, is expected to converge to around 7 percent, IMF said in a report.   

A return to a sustained primary surplus of above 2 percent of gross domestic product over the medium term would reduce general government debt to around 78 percent of GDP by 2027, it added. 

Topics: Egypt ITFC

Oil Updates — Crude prices retreat; Pakistan could start importing Russian oil  

Oil Updates — Crude prices retreat; Pakistan could start importing Russian oil  
Updated 23 January 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Oil Updates — Crude prices retreat; Pakistan could start importing Russian oil  

Oil Updates — Crude prices retreat; Pakistan could start importing Russian oil  
Updated 23 January 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Oil prices drifted lower in early trade on Monday, thinned by the Lunar New Year holiday in east Asia, but held on to most of last week’s gains on the prospect of an economic recovery in top oil importer China this year. 

Brent crude futures were down by 25 cents, or 0.29 percent, to $87.38 at 08.20 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 21 cents, or down 0.26 percent, to $81.43 a barrel. 

Last week Brent rose 2.8 percent, while the US benchmark logged a 1.8 percent gain. 

Pakistan could start importing Russian oil after March 

Russia could start exporting oil to energy-starved Pakistan after March if terms are agreed, and is discussing with Islamabad whether the payment could be made in the currencies of “friendly” countries, Russia’s energy minister said. 

Pakistan has been battling a balance of payment crisis with foreign exchange reserves falling to $4.6 billion, barely enough to cover three weeks of imports — mostly for oil. 

It said in October it was considering buying discounted Russian crude, citing neighboring India, which has been purchasing from Moscow. 

Pakistani officials and Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov, who is in Islamabad for an annual inter-governmental commission on trade and economy, said the key elements of the deal had yet to be agreed upon. 

“As for the supply of crude oil and petroleum products, we conceptually agreed on the development and signing of an agreement that will determine and resolve all issues of logistics, insurance, payment, volumes,” Shulginov told reporters in Russian, according to the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti. 

Shulginov also said “negotiations are going on” about settlement in the currencies of “friendly” countries, meaning non-Western countries that have not imposed economic sanctions on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine. Oil is generally paid for in dollars. 

Shulginov said the two sides had “established a timeline of this agreement in our joint statement — which is late March,” according to RIA. 

Pakistan junior oil minister Musadik Malik told local Geo News TV separately that Islamabad wanted to import 35 percent of its total crude oil requirement. 

G7 agrees to review level of price cap on Russian oil in March 

Group of Seven officials have agreed to review the level of the price cap on exports of Russian oil in March, later than originally planned in order to give time to assess the market after more caps are placed on oil products from Russia, the US Treasury said on Friday. 

The G7 economies, the EU and Australia agreed on Dec. 5 to ban the use of Western-supplied maritime insurance, finance and brokering for sea-borne Russian oil priced above $60 per barrel as part of Western sanctions on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. 

The coalition plans on Feb. 5 to set two caps on Russian oil products, one on products that trade at a premium to crude, such as diesel or gas oil, and one for products that trade at a discount to crude, such as fuel oil. 

“The Deputies agreed that this approach will better calibrate the price cap policy for refined products, given the wide range of market prices at which these products trade,” Treasury said after US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo met virtually with coalition officials on Friday. 

The coalition had initially planned to review the level of the cap sometime in February, two months after its implementation. 

Treasury officials have said the oil price cap has two goals: cutting Russia’s revenues by institutionalizing heavy discounts on its oil bought by big consumers like China and India, and ensuring global oil markets are well supplied. 

“As long as the price cap continues to meet the Coalition’s dual goals, the Deputies agreed to undertake a review of the level of the crude price cap in March,” Treasury said. 

The March date allows the coalition to assess developments in global markets after the implementation of the refined products caps, and to be briefed on an EU technical review of the crude price cap, it said. 

(With input from Reuters) 

 

Topics: Oil Russia EU Pakistan

Luxury sector impatient for return of Chinese tourists

Luxury sector impatient for return of Chinese tourists
Updated 22 January 2023
AFP

Luxury sector impatient for return of Chinese tourists

Luxury sector impatient for return of Chinese tourists
  • Prior to the pandemic, Chinese tourists visiting Europe were a major source of sales for luxury houses
Updated 22 January 2023
AFP

PARIS: The European luxury sector is welcoming the end of pandemic lockdowns in China, as the return of big-spending Chinese tourists could sustain further growth.

Prior to the pandemic, Chinese tourists visiting Europe were a major source of sales for luxury houses.

The Chinese accounted for “a third of luxury purchases in the world and two-thirds of those purchases were made outside China,” said Joelle de Montgolfier, head of the luxury division at management consulting firm Bain and Company.

Their return has led RBC bank to revise up its growth forecast for the sector this year to 11 percent, from 7 percent previously.

“China reopening is one of the key ‘mega-themes’ for the luxury sector in 2023,” RBC Bank said in a recent note to clients.

After a drop in 2020, the luxury sector managed to surpass its pre-pandemic sales in 2021.

“The Chinese consumed, but only in China,” said Bain’s de Montgolfier.

“In 2022, it was much more complicated with unexpected confinements in the country,” she added.

Nevertheless, that did not hold the sector back from making an estimated 22 percent jump to €353 billion ($384 billion), according to a November forecast by Bain and Company.

That growth was supported by the wave of post-lockdown US tourists visiting Europe armed with a strong dollar, as well as Korean and Southeast Asian tourists.

Another pleasant surprise was Europeans “who had been ignored for decades ... and were more interested in luxury goods than expected,” said Erwan Rambourg, a luxury industry insider turned analyst and author of the book “Future Luxe: What’s Ahead for the Business of Luxury.”

With the lifting of travel restrictions in China “there will be a considerable return of Chinese tourists but that will be more likely in the second quarter,” said Arnaud Cadart, a portfolio manager at asset manager Flornoy.

“The pandemic is still very active in China and it will affect lots of people.”

The Chinese tourists may be needed if the flow of US tourists slows.

“European boutiques need this rebound in Chinese clientele to replace its American clientele which could buy locally,” said Cadart.

Topics: Chinese tourists Luxury sector Europe

First phase of The Sustainable City – Yas Island sold out in less than 24 hours

First phase of The Sustainable City – Yas Island sold out in less than 24 hours
Updated 22 January 2023
Arab News

First phase of The Sustainable City – Yas Island sold out in less than 24 hours

First phase of The Sustainable City – Yas Island sold out in less than 24 hours
  • Sales reached over $272 million from 512 homes that were available
Updated 22 January 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Aldar Properties and Diamond Developers have announced that the first phase of The Sustainable City – Yas Island  has sold out less than 24 hours since its public launch, Emirates News Agency reported on Sunday. 

Sales during the first phase of the project exceeded over 1 billion dirhams ($272 million).

A total of 512 homes were available with 76 percent of the units purchased by expatriates, and 24 percent being overseas investors. 

“From formulating its Green Agenda to declaring 2023 as the Year of Sustainability, the UAE continues to prioritize sustainable development. The success we have seen with The Sustainable City — Yas Island is an endorsement of the government’s forward-thinking policies, and is a clear indication that buyers are looking for more sustainable ways of living,” Aldar Development CEO Jonathan Emery said.

The Sustainable City — Yas Island sales launch was Aldar’s first fully paperless sales event, with customers completing their transactions digitally, using electronic signatures. 

The project’s construction will begin in the second quarter of 2023, with the first handovers expected in the fourth quarter of 2025.

 

Topics: Yas Island

Closing bell: TASI ends 42 points higher to close at 10,724 

Closing bell: TASI ends 42 points higher to close at 10,724 
Updated 22 January 2023
Arab News

Closing bell: TASI ends 42 points higher to close at 10,724 

Closing bell: TASI ends 42 points higher to close at 10,724 
Updated 22 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index on Sunday gained 42.61 points — or 0.40 percent — to close at 10,724.62. 

While MSCI Tadawul 30 Index edged up 4.61 points to close at 1,486.51, the parallel market Nomu slumped 243.64 points to 19,213.17. 

TASI’s total trading turnover of the benchmark index on Sunday was recorded at SR3.09 billion ($820 million), with 140 stocks of the listed 223 advancing and 64 falling. 

Hail Cement Co. was the topmost gainer of the day, which rose 6.51 percent to SR12.10. The other top gainers were Saudi Advanced Industries Co., Middle East Healthcare Co., Al Hammadi Holding and East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry. 

The worst performer on Sunday was Dur Hospitality Co., which fell 2.69 percent to SR22.40. Other top decliners were Arabian Cement Co., Qassim Cement Co., Dallah Healthcare Co. and Almarai Co. 

Incidentally, Almarai Co. declared its financial results and registered a 13 percent rise in its net profit after zakat and tax for 2022 to SR1.75 billion from SR1.56 billion in 2021. Its revenues during 2022 increased 18 percent to SR18.7 million from SR15.8. The dairy major’s share, however, fell 1.61 percent to SR55.10. 

Among sectoral indices, 16 of the 21 listed on the stock exchange advanced while the rest declined. The Diversified Financial Index was the top performer as it rose 1.87 percent to 6,268.38. All constituent stocks, including Saudi Advanced Industries Co, Kingdom Holding Co., Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co., Sinad Holding Co.and Nayifat Finance Co., ended positively. 

Food and Beverages Index and Utilities Index dropped 0.62 percent to close at 4,904.33 and 7,456.54, respectively. While the worst-performing stock in the food and beverages sector was Almarai, the utility sector buckled under the weight of Saudi Electric Co, which fell 1.20 percent to close at SR23.06.  

On the announcements front, Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co. informed the stock exchange on Sunday that the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources issued on Jan. 18 issued it a new exploration license to prospect for gold.  

The license is valid until Nov. 24, 2027, and covers an area of 34 square kilometers in the Asir region, according to a statement to Tadawul. The license is also in line with the new Mining Investment Law and its executive regulations. AMAK’s share price rose 0.9 percent to SR78.1. 

Aldrees Petroleum and Transport Services Co. told Tadawul that its board of directors recommended on Jan. 22 a 20 percent cash dividend, or SR2 per share, for 2022, doling out a total dividend of SR150 million.  

Aldrees’ share price picked up 0.13 percent to SR79.6. 

ACWA Power Co. also communicated to the stock exchange that Jazan Integrated Gasification and Power Co. completed the acquisition of the second group of assets for the Jazan Integrated Gasification Combined Cycle project. 

The utility major said the project involves the acquisition of the $12 billion IGCC plant from Saudi Arabian Oil Co. The first group of IGCC assets was acquired on Oct. 27, 2021. ACWA Power’s share price fell 0.49 percent to SR161.  

National Medical Care Co. also inked a share purchase agreement with SmartMed Co. to purchase 100 percent of Jiwar Medical Services Co. for SR65 million.  

The acquisition deal will be financed through the healthcare provider’s internal sources and credit facilities, according to a statement to Tadawul. The company’s share price surged 1.54 percent to SR79.20. 

Topics: Tadawul TASI shares stock Saudi

IDB's insurance arm to support MENA renewables rollout after MoU with UAE’s Masdar

IDB's insurance arm to support MENA renewables rollout after MoU with UAE’s Masdar
Updated 22 January 2023
Arab News

IDB's insurance arm to support MENA renewables rollout after MoU with UAE's Masdar

IDB's insurance arm to support MENA renewables rollout after MoU with UAE’s Masdar
Updated 22 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Islamic Development Bank’s development insurance arm has signed an agreement with the UAE’s Masdar to boost the rollout of renewable energy projects in the Middle East and North Africa region.

The Islamic Corp. for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit signed the memorandum of understanding with the UAE government-owned renewable energy company on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The deal aims to facilitate better coordination and more efficient implementation of activities to increase renewable energy production in the member states, according to the CEO of ICIEC, Osama Qaisi.

The MoU will also provide coverage against political and commercial risks and contribute to the flow of investment related to climate action, technology, specialized equipment, or services in the member states.

Under its terms, the two parties agreed to cooperate in promoting joint work in establishing, financing and implementing renewable energy projects through insurance support to the ICIEC in the member states.

The agreement also includes support for the transition to clean energy through electricity generation from renewable sources, as well as the transition to a green economy while ensuring sustainable economic growth.

Moreover, the agreement also entails the development of commercially viable renewable energy projects in the MENA region and international markets as well.

The partnership is projected to lead to a current combined capacity of more than 23GW of renewable energy, with an expected reach of more than 50GW of total capacity by 2030.

During the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week — which took place from Jan.14 to Jan.19 — Abu Dhabi’s planned city project signed an MoU with Abu Dhabi-based financial institution, Wio Bank, to further propel small and medium enterprises by providing them with top-notch beyond-banking services.

Under the terms of the agreement, Masdar City Free Zone startups and SMEs can avail of the benefits of the Wio Business app.

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week was the first major global sustainability event to take place since COP27, uniting climate action toward COP28.

Topics: Masdar sustainability

