You are here

  • Home
  • Lazard names Al-Khatib as CEO of its investment banking business for MENA 

Lazard names Al-Khatib as CEO of its investment banking business for MENA 

Lazard names Al-Khatib as CEO of its investment banking business for MENA 
Al-Khatib will also be CEO of Lazard Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mzsnq

Updated 23 January 2023
REUTERS 

Lazard names Al-Khatib as CEO of its investment banking business for MENA 

Lazard names Al-Khatib as CEO of its investment banking business for MENA 
Updated 23 January 2023
REUTERS 

DUBAI: Investment bank Lazard Ltd said on Monday it hired Wassim Al-Khatib as chief executive officer of the bank's investment banking business for the Middle East and North Africa. 

Al-Khatib will also be CEO of Lazard Saudi Arabia, the statement said. 

Al-Khatib joins Lazard from Citigroup where he headed its business in Saudi Arabia and prior to that, he was the head of National Commercial Bank's investment banking business where he was a key dealmaker on oil giant Aramco's initial public offering. 

International banks have been courting Saudi Arabia ever since the Kingdom outlined plans to float Aramco, resulting in a landmark $29.4 billion share sale before the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The Middle East has been a bright spot of activity in an otherwise gloomy year for equity capital markets. Companies have raised some $21.9 billion through IPOs in the area in 2022, more than half the total for the wider EMEA region, which also includes Europe and Africa, according to Dealogic data. 

In particular, Saudi Arabia has witnessed a string of IPOs amid a government-led privatization program that has also seen state entities shed some of their holdings in listed firms, encouraging local companies and family businesses to go public. 

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund is working with Lazard on funding options and a potential initial public offering of Masar, a $27 billion mega project in the holy city of Makkah, two sources with direct knowledge told Reuters in November. 

The Kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, which has over $600 billion in assets, is working with Lazard on Masar, and several other projects including the $500 billion economic zone NEOM, the sources said. 

Topics: Lazard PIF MENA investment banking

Related

Lazard hires former Tadawul chair to manage MENA advisory unit
Business & Economy
Lazard hires former Tadawul chair to manage MENA advisory unit

Mawani announces shipping service to connect Jubail with 6 global ports

Mawani announces shipping service to connect Jubail with 6 global ports
Updated 23 January 2023
Nour El-Shaeri

Mawani announces shipping service to connect Jubail with 6 global ports

Mawani announces shipping service to connect Jubail with 6 global ports
Updated 23 January 2023
Nour El-Shaeri

CAIRO: The Saudi Ports Authority, also known as Mawani, has added another trade link from a leading shipping line, with the Kingdom’s Jubail Commercial Port connecting it with six international ports.

The new shipping service line, India Gulf Service 1, has been added by Hapag-Lloyd, a German international shipping firm.

It will connect the Saudi port to Jebel Ali in the UAE, Karachi in Pakistan, Mundra in India, Sohar in Oman, Shuaiba in Kuwait, and Um Qasr in Iraq. 

The new service will be launched weekly starting from Feb. 12 through voyages that include three ships with a total capacity of 2,400 twenty-foot equivalent units each. 

The step is in line with Mawani’s goal to

This is in line with Mawani’s goal to boost the Kingdom’s ranking on the Maritime Navigation Network Connectivity Index. Saudi Arabia currently stands at 71.33 on the index.

The latest route will position Jubail Port as a competitive hub and uncover a host of value-added opportunities for importers and exporters aligned with the objectives of the Kingdom’s National Transport and Logistics Strategy.

Jubail Commercial Port operates as a gateway for local industries to export their products to global markets bolstering Saudi foreign trade and economic growth. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia shipping jubail Mawani

Related

Saudi Mawani partners with Maersk, Refad to operate huge cold storage center in Dammam
Business & Economy
Saudi Mawani partners with Maersk, Refad to operate huge cold storage center in Dammam

SAMA issues licenses to debt-based crowdfunding fintech firms

SAMA issues licenses to debt-based crowdfunding fintech firms
Updated 23 January 2023
Arab News

SAMA issues licenses to debt-based crowdfunding fintech firms

SAMA issues licenses to debt-based crowdfunding fintech firms
Updated 23 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Central Bank, known as SAMA, issued licenses to two fintech firms specialized in debt-based crowdfunding, according to a statement issued on Monday.

The firms, Forus and Tameed, were issued licenses following SAMA evaluation through the central bank’s regulatory sandbox, which is an experimental environment devoted to the innovation of financial products and services in the Kingdom.

Forus offers a new way to manage one’s money with none of the old restrictions through a simple and secure app.

Tameed, on the other hand, is the only purchase order financing platform in Saudi Arabia. It provides financing based on government-backed purchase orders connecting small and mid-market businesses seeking finance through peer-to-peer financing.

Licensing the two fintech firms brings SAMA closer to its goal of positioning the Kingdom as one of the leading countries in the fintech industry.

Earlier in January, the central bank announced the launch of a new lab to allow businesses to test their products against an established framework. 

The service is a new concept that enables consumers of financial institutions to securely share their data with a third-party provider, facilitating innovative services and products.   

Topics: fintech SAMA saudi central bank Financing

Related

SAMA launches Open Banking Lab to facilitate financial innovation 
Business & Economy
SAMA launches Open Banking Lab to facilitate financial innovation 

Red Sea Global hands out $270m contract for infrastructure works at luxury destination

Red Sea Global hands out $270m contract for infrastructure works at luxury destination
Updated 23 January 2023
Arab News

Red Sea Global hands out $270m contract for infrastructure works at luxury destination

Red Sea Global hands out $270m contract for infrastructure works at luxury destination
Updated 23 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Tourism project Red Sea Global has awarded a nearly SR1 billion ($270 million) contract to Saudi-based Al-Ayuni Investment and Contracting Co. to develop utilities infrastructure systems at one of its resorts.

The firm will carry out the work in the first phase of development at Amaala, an ultra-luxury tourism destination located along the Kingdom’s north-western coast, across its Triple Bay masterplan.

Al-Ayuni will also work on minimizing Triple Bay’s carbon footprint as part of Amaala’s commitment towards net-zero operations.

“Today’s infrastructure deal forms a critical part of Red Sea Global’s ambition to pioneer a new relationship between luxury tourism and the natural environment,” said John Pagano, Group CEO of RSG, adding:“The sheer scale of the developments and our relentless pursuit of regenerative tourism require meaningful partnerships that can deliver resilient infrastructure. 

“Together with Al-Ayuni Investment and Contracting Company, we are confident that we can collectively shape the future of developments in the Kingdom and beyond.”

Al-Ayuni was selected based on its overall technical and commercial competencies, as well as regional and global credentials. 

Faheed Al-Ayuni, chairman of Al-Ayuni  Investment and Contracting Company, said: “Red Sea Global is a future-forward developer that is closely aligned with our legacy of innovating world-class solutions, cementing trusted relationships, and setting new benchmarks. 

“It is an honor for us to contribute to its pioneering destinations and we look forward to unlocking the full breadth of our robust capabilities to meet RSG’s ambitious sustainability targets.”

Amaala’s first phase of development, focused on the Triple Bay masterplan, will encompass eight hotels and upwards of 1,200 hotel keys. 

On full completion in 2027, the destination will offer 3,000 hotel rooms across 25 hotels as well as high-end retail establishments, fine dining, wellness, and recreational facilities.

Topics: The Red Sea Global Co. Al-Ayuni Investment and Contracting co Amaala

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Global’s annual sustainability report unveils new standards in transparency, accountability
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Global’s annual sustainability report unveils new standards in transparency, accountability

Closing bell: Saudi bourse rises 42 points to close at 10,766 points 

Closing bell: Saudi bourse rises 42 points to close at 10,766 points 
Updated 23 January 2023
Arab News

Closing bell: Saudi bourse rises 42 points to close at 10,766 points 

Closing bell: Saudi bourse rises 42 points to close at 10,766 points 
Updated 23 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index on Monday gained 41.15 points — or 0.38 percent — to close at 10,765.77. 

While MSCI Tadawul 30 Index edged up 5.96 points to close at 1,492.47, the parallel market Nomu slumped 104.49 points to end at 19,352.32. 

TASI’s total trading turnover on Monday was SR3.43 billion ($910 million), with 91 stocks of the listed 223 advancing and 111 falling back. 

Red Sea International Co. was the topmost gainer of the day, which rose 9.88 percent to SR27.80. The other top gainers were East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry, Thob Al Aseel Co., Al-Rajhi Co. for Cooperative Insurance and Saudi Industrial Export Co. 

The worst performer on Monday was Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co., which fell 4.75 percent to SR88.20. Utility major ACWA Power also slipped 3.6 percent to SR155.20. Other top decliners were Al Hammadi Holding, Arabian Centres Co. and Kingdom Holding Co. 

Among sectoral indices, 11 of the 21 listed on the stock exchange advanced while the rest declined. The Energy Index was the top performer as it rose 1.62 percent to 5,577.23. Three of the six constituent stocks closed higher, led by Saudi Aramco, which ascended 1.69 percent to close at SR33. 

However, Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co., also known as Petro Rabigh, took a 0.36 percent hit to close at SR11.80.  

The Utilities Index, however, dropped 2.11 percent to 7,299.07 to emerge as the worst-performing sector of the day, led by ACWA Power and followed by Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. and The Power and Water Utility Co. for Jubail and Yanbu. The last two tumbled by 1.48 percent and 0.83 percent, respectively. 

On the announcements front, Saudi Real Estate Co. informed the exchange on Jan. 23 that it signed a two-month memorandum of understanding with Al Tahaluf Real Estate Co. to establish a special purpose vehicle to develop 250 residential villa units within Al-Akaria Park Masterplan in Riyadh city, with an estimated total development cost of SR 377 million. SREC’s share price rose marginally higher to close at SR12.56. 

Moreover, Musharaka REIT Fund will pay a cash dividend of 2 percent, or SR0.20 a unit, totaling SR17.6 million, from July 1 to Dec. 31, 2022, according to a filing to Tadawul. Its share price descended 2.89 percent to SR8.39. 

Petro Rabigh announced on Monday the gradual start of operation of phase II units ahead of the previously set deadline. The company said the turnaround maintenance would ensure the safety and stability of future operations, the reliability of the company’s production plants and improved efficiency. 

Meanwhile, East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry on Sunday sealed several contracts with NEOM at an estimated value of SR373 million. The steel pipes maker said the agreements, which entail the supply of steel water transmission pipelines to NEOM, are valid for 12 months. Its share price closed 5.18 percent higher on Monday to SR45.70. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Tadawul TASI NOMU

Related

Closing Bell: TASI falls 0.42% to close at 10,682.90 
Business & Economy
Closing Bell: TASI falls 0.42% to close at 10,682.90 

Madinah real estate project 11% complete in only five months: CEO

Madinah real estate project 11% complete in only five months: CEO
Updated 23 January 2023
Farida Elgazzar

Madinah real estate project 11% complete in only five months: CEO

Madinah real estate project 11% complete in only five months: CEO
Updated 23 January 2023
Farida Elgazzar

RIYADH: A mega mixed-used real estate development in Madinah is already more than 10 percent finished despite only being announced five months ago, according to the man responsible for its construction.

Rua Al Madinah Project will span 1.5 million sq m.  — of which 63 percent will be open and green spaces — and feature 47,000 hotel rooms.

It was announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in August 2022, and speaking at the Real Estate Future Forum taking place in Riyadh on Jan. 23 Ahmed Aljuhani – CEO of Rua Al Madinah Holding – gave an update on its progress.

“Through our project, we will provide 50 percent of the market’s needs,” he added.

Aljuhani noted that the scheme was created to develop the private sector, and more importantly enhance the experience of the 30 million visitors that the project is expected to accommodate in Al-Madina by 2030. 

In addition to helping achieve the goals of the Hajj, Umrah, and travel sectors outlined in Saudi Vision 2030, the development is set to revive the city’s cultural and architectural heritage.  

It will also boast nine bus stops, a metro station, tracks for self-driving vehicles and underground parking, all of which will provide easy access to the mosque and the surrounding residential and commercial developments. 

Rua Al Madinah company has also been proclaimed as the sustainable partner of the forum, according to a recent press release.  

“We are delighted to serve as a sustainable partner of this key annual event, which has become an important platform for dialogue,” stated Aljuhani in the press release.  

“Our company is committed to the goals of the forum and we look forward to positive outcomes that will help the company apply smart solutions across its future projects. These include initiatives that place smart-city sustainability at their core to assist in achieving the objectives of Vision 2030’s Quality of Life Program.

The second edition of Real Estate Future Forum is seeing participation from more than 30 countries and 100 speakers representing the public and private sectors.

Real estate experts are expected to work on attracting real estate investors into the country, examine the obstacles facing the sector, as well as find ways to utilize the technological upgrades in favor of the real industry in Saudi Arabia.

Topics: Real Estate Future Forum Madinah Rua Al Madinah

Related

Rua Al Madinah project to add $37m to GDP, will create 93,000 jobs: CEO
Business & Economy
Rua Al Madinah project to add $37m to GDP, will create 93,000 jobs: CEO

Latest updates

Memphis on edge ahead of violent arrest video’s release
Memphis on edge ahead of violent arrest video’s release
UK granted Afghan murderer asylum despite past killings of 2 migrants
UK granted Afghan murderer asylum despite past killings of 2 migrants
Jordanian advocate awarded Franco-German Prize for Human Rights
Jordanian advocate awarded Franco-German Prize for Human Rights
Lights out for millions in Pakistan after national grid malfunction
Commuters make their way along a street during a nationwide power outage, in Islamabad on January 23, 2023. (AFP)
Erdogan warns Sweden on NATO after Qur'an burning
Protesters hold copies of the Qur'an in front of the Consulate General of Sweden in Istanbul on January 22, 2023. (AFP)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.