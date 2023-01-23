Kuwait PM submits cabinet resignation

You are here

Kuwait Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Sabah submitted the resignation of his cabinet to Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Monday.
Resignation comes less than four months after the government was sworn in
  • Resignation comes less than four months after the government was sworn in
DUBAI: Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Sabah on Monday submitted the resignation of his cabinet to Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Kuwait News Agency reported.

Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Barrak Al-Shaitan said the resignation was due to a deadlock reached on various issues with the legislative authority during the first session of the National Assembly’s 17th legislative term.

The minister expressed confidence the crown prince would take necessary action that served the best interests of the country.

The resignation comes less than four months after the government was sworn in.

  • Khan Al-Ahmar has been at the heart of a battle over land rights in the West Bank for years
  • Knesset deputies stood with a police escort on a hill opposite the hamlet to demand clearance
KHAN AL-AHMAR, West Bank: Two influential Israeli lawmakers demanded the clearance of a Bedouin encampment near Jerusalem on Monday, reigniting a years-long battle over the site and urging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to defy international pressure.
Khan Al-Ahmar has been at the heart of a battle over land rights in the West Bank for years, with international bodies including the European Union urging Israel not to evacuate the site and move its inhabitants out by force.
But the election of a new government which includes nationalist right-wing parties determined to expand Israeli settlements in the West Bank has brought new pressure to clear the encampment. The pressure has been particularly strong since the army prevented a small group of Jewish settlers setting up an outpost in the West Bank last week.
“All the necessary permissions are on the table, including the approval of the Supreme Court of Israel, it’s just up to the defense minister and the prime minister to decide,” said Yuli Edelstein, a Knesset deputy and chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee who joined Danny Danon, a member of Netanyahu’s Likud party and former envoy to the United Nations.
“I think the sooner the actions will be taken, the less problems it will create,” he said.
In 2018, after years of legal battles, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the demolition of the site, which was built without construction permits. Palestinians say such permits are virtually impossible for them to obtain.
Successive Israeli governments have held off from enforcing demolition following international calls to refrain from compulsory evacuation of the residents, who say their families have lived in the area since the 1950s.
On Monday, as the deputies stood with a police escort on a hill opposite the hamlet to demand clearance, a group of demonstrators with Palestinian flags gathered in Khan Al-Ahmar to show support.
The standoff follows a prolonged battle over an order to evacuate the West Bank area of Masafer Yatta near Hebron, a group of hamlets where Palestinian shepherds and farmers claim a historic connection to the land.
A scruffy cluster of tin and wooded shacks by the side of a highway out of Jerusalem between the Israeli settlements of Maale Adumim and Kfar Adumim, Khan Al-Ahmar is home to around 180 people and includes an EU-funded school.
Palestinians say the aim of the pressure to evacuate the areas is to clear the way for expanded Israeli settlements in the West Bank, the area which would form the core of any future Palestinian state.
“The goal is to empty the land and give it to the settlers,” said Eid Jahalin, head of the Khan Al-Ahmar compound.

  • US Treasury Department in a statement said it designated the IRGC Cooperative Foundation
  • Also targeted were five of its board members, the deputy minister of intelligence and security, and four senior IRGC commanders in Iran
WASHINGTON:The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Cooperative Foundation and senior Iranian officials, stepping up pressure on Tehran over its crackdown on protests.
The move is the latest Washington response to the Iranian crackdown on unrest after the death of young Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in morality police custody in September.
The US Treasury Department in a statement said it designated the IRGC Cooperative Foundation, which it described as an economic conglomerate established by senior officials of the group to manage its investments and presence in sectors of Iran’s economy.
Also targeted were five of its board members, the deputy minister of intelligence and security, and four senior IRGC commanders in Iran, the Treasury said.
Monday’s action targets a “key economic pillar of the IRGC, which funds much of the regime’s brutal suppression; as well as senior security officials coordinating Tehran’s crackdown at the national and provincial levels,” the Treasury said.

  • EU introduces new sanctions against Iran for a “brutal and disproportionate use of force” against protesters
  • Britain has now imposed 50 new sanctions against Iran since Amini’s death, the foreign office said
LONDON: Britain sanctioned more Iranian individuals and entities on Monday over the country’s “brutal repression” of its people, including a crackdown on anti-government protests and the recent execution of British-Iranian dual national Alireza Akbari.
The sanctions included an asset freeze on Iranian deputy prosecutor general Ahmad Fazelian, who the British foreign office said was responsible for an unfair judicial system that used the death penalty for political purposes.
“Those sanctioned today, from the judicial figures using the death penalty for political ends to the thugs beating protesters on the streets, are at the heart of the regime’s brutal repression of the Iranian people,” British foreign minister James Cleverly said in a statement.
“The UK and our partners have sent a clear message through these sanctions that there will be no hiding place for those guilty of the worst human rights violations.”
The European Union also introduced new sanctions against Iran on Monday for a “brutal and disproportionate use of force” against protesters.
Widespread anti-government demonstrations erupted in Iran in September after the death in custody of Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, who had been detained by morality police enforcing the Islamic Republic’s mandatory dress code for women.
Others sanctioned by Britain on Monday include Kiyumars Heidari, commander in chief of Iran’s ground forces; Hossein Nejat, deputy commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); and the Basij Resistance Force and its deputy commander, Salar Abnoush.
The IRGC has an estimated 125,000-strong military with army, navy and air units, and commands the Basij religious militia often used in crackdowns.
The Basij Cooperative Foundation, linked to the Basij militia, and Qasem Rezaei, deputy commander of Iran’s law enforcement forces, were also sanctioned.
Britain has now imposed 50 new sanctions against Iran since Amini’s death, the foreign office said.

BEIRUT: The judge investigating Beirut’s massive 2020 port blast resumed work Monday after a nearly 13-month halt, ordering the release of some detainees and announcing plans to charge others, including two top generals, judicial officials said.
Judge Tarek Bitar’s work had been blocked since December 2021 pending a Court of Cassation ruling after three former Cabinet ministers filed legal challenges against him. The court is the highest in the land.
Despite there being no ruling by the court, Bitar resumed working on the case Monday based on legal justifications he gave, the judicial officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media. They did not elaborate.
Bitar did not respond to calls by The Associated Press for comment.
The Aug. 4, 2020 disaster happened when hundreds of tons of highly explosive ammonium nitrate, a material used in fertilizers, detonated at Beirut’s port killing more than 200, injuring over 6,000 and damaging large parts of Beirut. The explosion is considered one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history.
It later emerged that the ammonium nitrate had been shipped to Lebanon in 2013 and stored improperly at a port warehouse ever since. Senior political and security officials knew of its presence but did nothing.
The judicial officials said Bitar decided to release five people who had been detained for more than two years. They include former customs chief Shafeek Merhi; Sami Hussein, the head of port’s operations at the time of the blast, and a Syrian worker. Twelve people remain in custody, including the head of the port authority and the head of the Lebanese customs at the time of the blast.
The officials added that Bitar is expected to charge eight people, including top intelligence officials Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim and Maj. Gen. Tony Saliba. Bitar previously charged three ex-ministers who had refused to show up for questioning several times and lodged legal complaints to stall the probe.
Bitar has been the subject of harsh criticism by Lebanon’s powerful Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. Nasrallah called Bitar’s investigation a “big mistake” and said it was biased. He asked authorities to remove Bitar.
Bitar is the second judge to take the case. The first judge, Fadi Sawwan, was forced out after complaints of bias by two Cabinet ministers. If the same happens to Bitar, it could be the final blow to the investigation.

  • ‘The policy deepens the way that Palestinians are fragmented across different areas and furthers Israeli control over Palestinian life’
  • ‘This policy is designed to weaken the social, cultural and intellectual ties that Palestinians have tried to maintain with the outside world’
LONDON: New Israeli restrictions on entry to the West Bank are impeding family and humanitarian access to the territory, isolating Palestinians from the world, Human Rights Watch has warned.

The laws, which were enacted last year, impose tight restrictions on the entry and residency conditions of foreigners, affecting the Palestinian diaspora worldwide and the ability of humanitarian actors to work in the West Bank, HRW said.

Those the organization spoke to who reported significant difficulty in accessing the West Bank in the wake of the new restrictions included a half-Palestinian half-European graduate student, an Irish human rights legal counsel, an American psychologist, and a British mother of two who is married to a Palestinian.

From 2006 until late last year, Israeli authorities used a three-page document to determine entry conditions for foreign visitors to the West Bank.

But the new guidelines have introduced 61 pages of new criteria, making work, study and long-term residency in the territory increasingly difficult for foreigners, HRW said.

“General policy considerations,” as termed in the guidelines, mean that Israeli authorities have often blocked entry for vague reasons, the organization added.

The guidelines say: “The implementation of this procedure shall be contingent on the security situation and the prevailing Israeli policy, which is reviewed and amended from time to time.”

The guidelines have affected a range of professions in the West Bank, including academia. A Bethlehem University official told HRW that 70 percent of faculty in one of the school’s programs were foreigners, with university authorities fearing significant staff losses.

A Birzeit University spokesperson said the institution lost eight faculty members in the past five years due to growing West Bank entry restrictions.

Roger Heacock, who worked as a professor at Birzeit for 33 years, left the West Bank in 2018 after his permit renewal request was ignored by Israeli authorities.

HRW said: “The policy deepens the way that Palestinians are fragmented across different areas and furthers Israeli control over Palestinian life.”

Ayman, a graduate student born in Europe in the mid-1990s to a Palestinian father and a European mother, told HRW that he has been unable to visit his family in the West Bank for two years as a result of Israel’s harsh entry guidelines.

Despite his extended family living in the West Bank for three generations, Ayman had not been granted a Palestinian ID card.

He said: “Palestine for me is home. My childhood, schools, classmates, friends, extended family, relatives and all the memories I have are all here. But I am in Palestine as a tourist, as a European citizen.”

HRW also spoke to Susan Power, a 43-year-old Irish legal research chief for Palestinian human rights organization Al-Haq.

Despite facing significant restrictions under the previous Israeli guidelines due to her job, Power used work contracts to obtain visas, and missed family visits and work meetings to avoid falling foul of guidelines.

But following the enactment of the new West Bank entry laws, which lack special provisions for human rights workers, Power fears she will not be granted a visa to return to the territory for work. Israel also outlawed Al-Haq in 2021 as a “terrorist organization.”

Power told HRW: “An organization can’t function or operate not knowing if their workers will be able to come back.”

Eric Goldstein, HRW deputy Middle East director, said: “By making it harder for people to spend time in the West Bank, Israel is taking yet another step toward turning the West Bank into another Gaza, where 2 million Palestinians have lived virtually sealed off from the outside world for over 15 years.

“This policy is designed to weaken the social, cultural and intellectual ties that Palestinians have tried to maintain with the outside world.”

