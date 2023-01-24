You are here

Oman's drilling services firm Abraj plans March listing on Muscat exchange
The IPO forms part of an exit plan recently announced by the sovereign wealth fund, the Oman Investment Authority, the state news agency said. (Supplied)
Reuters

Oman's drilling services firm Abraj plans March listing on Muscat exchange
MUSCAT: Oman's oil and gas drilling services firm Abraj Energy Services plans to list up to 49 percent of its shares on the Muscat stock exchange in March through an initial public offering, a company statement said on Sunday.

The IPO forms part of an exit plan recently announced by the sovereign wealth fund, the Oman Investment Authority, the state news agency said.

State energy company OQ, the selling shareholder, is wholly owned by the OIA, which expects to exit eight investments in 2023 to generate about $1.3 billion.

A diversified oil and gas services firm, Abraj is the largest drilling contractor in Oman with a market share of almost 30 percent.

"We believe the Company’s future is very bright, not least because it is already pre-qualified in four countries to conduct a range of services, setting the stage for international expansion geared towards delivering growth and shareholder value," Abraj Chief Executive Saif Al Hamhami said.

The company's return on equity was 13.6 percent in the first nine months of 2022, and it expects to pay a dividend of 85 percent of profit for last year, in 2023.

Ahli Bank Oman, EFG Hermes UAE and National Bank of Oman are acting as global coordinators on the IPO which will be open to investors in Oman, and international investors outside the US. The subscription period is expected to begin in February.

The Gulf region was a rare bright spot for new IPOs last year, but the market was largely dominated by the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia pushing state-led listing programs in a bid to advance privatization strategies.

States such as Qatar and Oman are now seeking to capitalize on investor appetite for Gulf IPOs and compete with more active regional exchanges.

DUBAI: Qatar's sovereign wealth fund has increased its stake in Credit Suisse to just under 7 percent, becoming the Swiss bank's second-largest shareholder after Saudi National Bank, in a sign that its Gulf investor base is growing in importance.

The Qatar Investment Authority bought 139.03 million shares in the Swiss lender, Refinitiv data shows based on a filing on Friday with the Securities and Exchange Commission which quoted its most recent ownership holding as of Dec. 31, 2022.

The new shares bring the QIA's ownership in Credit Suisse to 6.87 percent, amounting to 272.25 million shares, from 5.57 percent as reported in its last SEC filing in November.

Credit Suisse declined to comment when contacted by Reuters on Monday and the QIA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Credit Suisse's shares rose 2.2 percent on Monday to close at 3.15 Swiss francs.

US investment firm Harris Associates, one of Credit Suisse's largest shareholders, shed its holding to about 5 percent, according to regulatory filings on Jan. 11 from a stake of about 10 percent in the bank last August.

Saudi National Bank owns a stake worth about 10 percent in the Swiss lender bank after it became an anchor investor in Credit Suisse's $4.3 billion capital raise which began in October to fund the bank's revamp and restructuring. Saudi Arabian conglomerate Olayan Group owns a stake of about 3 percent, Eikon data shows. SNB, along with the QIA and Olayan Group, account for about 20 percent of Credit Suisse shares.

Credit Suisse outlined plans in October to raise 4 billion Swiss francs from investors, cut thousands of jobs and shift its focus from investment banking toward its rich clients.

The announcement followed a difficult few weeks when the one-time respected Swiss institution had even become a 'meme stock' at the center of a social media storm.

Once a symbol of Swiss reliability, the bank's reputation has been tarnished by a series of scandals, including an unprecedented prosecution at home involving laundering money for a criminal gang.

In 2021, the bank took a $5.5 billion loss from the unraveling of US investment firm Archegos and had to freeze $10 billion worth of supply chain finance funds linked to insolvent British financier Greensill, highlighting risk-management failings.

Gulf economies to slow this year on sluggish oil demand —Reuters Poll
Gulf economies to slow this year on sluggish oil demand —Reuters Poll

RIYADH: Economies in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council will grow this year at half the rate of 2022 as oil revenues take a hit from an expected mild global slowdown, according to the median view from a Reuters poll of economists.

Crude oil prices, a major driver for Gulf economies, are down more than a third from last year's highs and were expected to remain under pressure this year over fears of a recession in major economies sapping demand.

Overall growth in the six GCC economies was forecast to average 3.3 percent and 2.8 percent this year and next respectively, the Jan. 9-23 poll showed, down from 4.2 percent and 3.3 percent in the previous poll.

"The outlook for 2023 is more cautious given the weaker external environment, although the GCC will likely continue to outperform many developed economies in terms of GDP growth," wrote Khatija Haque, head of research and chief economist at Emirates NBD.

"While oil and gas output growth is expected to slow this year, continued investment to boost production capacity in the region should see the sector contribute positively to headline GDP again in 2023."

Brent crude is expected to average $89.37 a barrel in 2023, nearly 4.6 percent lower than the $93.65 consensus in a November survey and lower than an average of $99 per barrel seen last year, a separate Reuters poll showed.

Saudi Arabia, the region's largest economy and top crude oil exporter, was forecast to grow 3.4 percent this year and 3.1 percent in 2024, slightly outperforming the region as a whole. The economy expanded at a record pace of 8.8 percent in 2022.

Economic growth in the UAE was expected at 3.3 percent this year, down from 6.4 percent last year.

Among other Gulf countries — Qatar, Oman, and Bahrain — growth was expected at 2.4 percent - 2.7 percent for 2023. Kuwait was seen growing at 1.7 percent.

Despite lower oil GDP growth, non-oil growth was expected to remain resilient in 2023, economists in the survey said.

Analysts expected continued current account surpluses for the main Gulf economies, based on relatively high oil prices.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar and Kuwait were predicted to see double-digit growth in current account surpluses in 2023, with Oman and Bahrain in single digits.

The inflation outlook was modest, but varied, with the lowest in Oman at 1.9 percent and the highest at 3.1 percent in the UAE.

Oil Updates — Crude mixed; Guyana in talks with Qatar, UK, UAE and India on oil blocks
Oil Updates — Crude mixed; Guyana in talks with Qatar, UK, UAE and India on oil blocks

RIYADH: Crude oil prices remained mixed in Asian trade on Tuesday amid hopes of a fuel demand recovery from top importer China, although concerns about a slowdown in the US economy capped gains.

Brent crude was down 10 cents to $88.09 per barrel at 08.20 a.m. Saudi time after rising to a session high of $88.36. US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2 cents to $81.64 per barrel after climbing to $81.88 earlier in the session.

US energy chief says Biden would veto House Republican bill on oil reserve

President Joe Biden will veto a bill by US House of Representatives Republicans on the Strategic Petroleum Reserve if it passes Congress, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Monday.

In a letter last week, Granholm warned Republicans that limiting the Democratic president’s authority to tap the nation’s oil reserves would undermine national security, cause crude oil shortages, and raise gasoline prices.

“He will not allow the American people to suffer because of the backwards agenda that House Republicans are advancing” Granholm, speaking to reporters at a White House briefing, said of Biden.

The bill, called HR21, would prohibit the energy secretary from tapping the SPR without producing a plan to increase oil and gas leasing on federal lands — unless the release is for a severe oil supply emergency.

The House, which Republicans control by a narrow margin, is expected to vote on the bill as soon as this week. The legislation would face an uphill battle in the Senate, controlled by Democrats.

Republican lawmakers say they are concerned that last year’s releases from the SPR, the biggest amount of crude oil from any president, have deteriorated the ability to store, pipe and pump oil at the SPR, which holds crude across series of underground natural caverns on the Texas and Louisiana coasts.

Guyana in talks with Qatar, UK, UAE and India on oil blocks

Guyana is in talks with Qatar, Britain, the UAE and India on the possibility of directly allocating offshore blocks for oil and gas exploration in parallel with a bidding round this year, President Irfaan Ali said on Monday.

South America’s newest crude producer has emerged as the world’s fast-growing oil region with more than 11 billion barrels of oil and gas discovered.

Guyana will receive bids through mid-April from energy firms for its competitive bidding round, which is offering 14 areas encompassing shallow and deepwater areas. Separately, it has held talks with other nations over directly allocating areas.

“We have been toying with a number of options,” Ali said on the sidelines of an energy conference in Trinidad and Tobago. “We have gone out publicly with the bid round (and) there is also that room we are looking at for government-to-government collaboration.”

Ali visited India earlier this month, where he encouraged companies to participate in the round and engaged in talks with the government for block allocations to state companies and on possible oil supply contracts to the Asian country.

(With input from Reuters) 

Proposed Brazil-Argentina common currency is met with doubts
Proposed Brazil-Argentina common currency is met with doubts

RIO DE JANEIRO: A proposal floated by the leaders of Brazil and Argentina to launch a common currency is being met with deep skepticism by analysts, who say neither country is positioned to tackle such a complicated undertaking or instill confidence in the idea with global markets.
Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva told reporters Monday, though, that a common currency would reduce a harmful dependence on the US dollar.
“I think this will happen with time, and it is necessary because there are countries that sometimes have difficulty acquiring dollars,” Lula said in Buenos Aires after meeting his Argentine counterpart, Alberto Fernández. “We must not in the 21st century continue doing the same as what was done in the 20th century.”
The currency would initially be shared between Argentina and Brazil for trade and transactions between the two countries and later be adopted by fellow members of the Mercosur trade bloc, Lula explained. Details remained fuzzy a day after Lula and Fernández announced the outlines in a joint statement published Sunday in Argentine newspaper Perfil.
Speaking in Buenos Aires on Monday afternoon, Brazil’s Finance Minister Fernando Haddad clarified that the proposal would not entail the adoption of a sole currency to replace the Brazilian real and the Argentine peso.
Economists had immediately questioned the logic of the plan between the South American neighbors. Economic conditions are deteriorating in Argentina, where nearly four in 10 people live in poverty. The nation has one of the world’s highest inflation rates — 95 percent in 2022 — and its peso has been steadily depreciating for over a decade. Its multiple foreign exchange rates include an illegal one employed in backrooms by money-changers — a practice so entrenched that this so-called “blue dollar” rate is published daily in newspapers.
Brazil, Latin America’s largest nation, sits in an objectively better place economically, but it is hardly a beacon of success. Its inflation in 2022 exceeded the ceiling of the central bank’s target range for a second straight year. And the real has shed half its value against the dollar since 2014, just before the nation plunged into its deepest recession in a century. The nation’s growth prospects remain subdued, and it hasn’t recorded a primary budget surplus since 2013.
“Neither country has the initial conditions to make this succeed and attract others,” Mohamed A. El-Erian, former CEO of Pimco, one world’s premier fixed-income investment managers, tweeted on Sunday. “The best this initiative can hope for is that talk creates some political cover for much-needed economic reforms.”
Fernández said neither he nor his Brazilian counterpart knows how a currency could function between their two countries or in the region. But he said they agree that depending on foreign currencies for trade is harmful. The greenback’s recent strength has complicated the repayment of dollar-denominated debt for developing nations around the world, including Argentina. Its central bank uses its precious dollar reserves to pay down its foreign debt and to intervene in the currency market to stem depreciation, and so it is loath to sell greenbacks to importers for trade.
Both countries’ economic teams will present proposals for trade and bilateral transactions, with a currency created after “much debate and meetings,” Lula said.
The proposal isn’t original, nor has it come only from the left.
Lula’s predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro, said during a 2019 visit to Argentina that he and then-President Mauricio Macri were taking a first step toward creating the “peso real.” There have been no signs of advance since then. Three decades earlier, the two countries had approved a proposal to create a common currency for trade known as the “gaucho,” but it was never implemented.
The proposal is “a bad idea” that has merely made for an interesting headline, said Brendan McKenna, an emerging-markets economist and foreign-exchange strategist at Wells Fargo. McKenna suggested that the disparity between the two nations’ economic conditions leaves it no chance of materializing.
“Say that Argentina was in similar place as Brazil — I still don’t think it would work,” McKenna said. “You would need to get a lot of credibility behind this new currency. It took the euro decades to get that credibility.”
Frictions regarding the euro remain to this day, and some investors still don’t want exposure to it despite the euro’s status as a reserve currency in a highly developed region.
“I’m struggling to wrap my head around how this would work for Brazil and Argentina when the Italys and Germanys of the world are still struggling,” McKenna added.
The initiative might be more about politics than economics: Fernández will seek reelection this year, and amid the persistent economic gloom, the idea of a common currency may appeal to potential voters, said Thiago de Aragão, director of strategy at Brasilia-based political risk consultancy Arko Advice.
“Even if they went full-throttle on this, it could take 20 or 30 years. By saying this, (Lula) is supporting Fernández in Argentina, strengthening Fernández in Argentina,” de Aragão said.
As such, this currency may meet a fate similar to the peso real and the gaucho.
“It didn’t seem any less outlandish when I read the details,” said McKenna of Wells Fargo. “It still seemed crazy.”

Mawani announces shipping service to connect Jubail with 6 global ports
Mawani announces shipping service to connect Jubail with 6 global ports

CAIRO: The Saudi Ports Authority, also known as Mawani, has added another trade link from a leading shipping line, with the Kingdom’s Jubail Commercial Port connecting it with six international ports.

The new shipping service line, India Gulf Service 1, has been added by Hapag-Lloyd, a German international shipping firm.

It will connect the Saudi port to Jebel Ali in the UAE, Karachi in Pakistan, Mundra in India, Sohar in Oman, Shuaiba in Kuwait, and Um Qasr in Iraq. 

The new service will be launched weekly starting from Feb. 12 through voyages that include three ships with a total capacity of 2,400 twenty-foot equivalent units each. 

The step is in line with Mawani’s goal to

This is in line with Mawani’s goal to boost the Kingdom’s ranking on the Maritime Navigation Network Connectivity Index. Saudi Arabia currently stands at 71.33 on the index.

The latest route will position Jubail Port as a competitive hub and uncover a host of value-added opportunities for importers and exporters aligned with the objectives of the Kingdom’s National Transport and Logistics Strategy.

Jubail Commercial Port operates as a gateway for local industries to export their products to global markets bolstering Saudi foreign trade and economic growth. 

