9 dead in clashes between Yemeni security forces, tribesmen in Abyan
Security Belt Forces in Aden, Yemen, Aug. 8, 2019. (Reuters)
  • Clashes erupted in Abyan’s Moudea as Security Belt soldiers encircled a village and demanded that local tribesmen give up at least 15 suspected Al-Qaeda militants
  • Commander Mohammed Qassem Atwah: The Omaran valley has been a safe haven for Al-Qaeda for a very long time; we would not let them regain a foothold
AL-MUKALLA: At least nine people were killed on Monday in clashes between Yemeni security forces and local tribesmen suspected of sheltering Al-Qaeda members in Yemen’s southern province of Abyan, residents and local officials said.

Clashes erupted in Abyan’s Moudea as Security Belt soldiers encircled a village and demanded that local tribesmen give up at least 15 suspected Al-Qaeda militants who had prepared a fatal ambush on pro-independence forces on a nearby road.

The tribesmen denied sheltering the terrorists and launched an attack, which resulted in the killing of five tribesmen and four soldiers.

Mohammed Qassem Atwah, commander of the Abyan military axis, told Arab News on Tuesday that hours before the tragic battles with the tribesmen, one of his soldiers was killed and another was wounded when their vehicle triggered a roadside bomb planted by militants in the Omaran valley of Abyan.

At least 15 militants opened fire on military vehicles transporting the dead and wounded, killing three security officers and injuring seven. The attackers then fled to the neighboring village of Al-Bagera.

“They took refuge inside the village after assaulting our men. We pleaded with the tribesmen to give them up and informed them that we had come to safeguard them,” Atwah said.

The tribesmen refused the request and retaliated with gunfire at the security personnel, accusing them of breaking into their homes and detaining residents.

Locals have complained about arbitrary arrests and raids by Security Belt personnel following attacks and roadside bomb detonations, despite their agreement over the expansion of Al-Qaeda in the area.

“The Omaran valley has been a safe haven for Al-Qaeda for a very long time. We would not let them regain a foothold,” Atwah said.

Five months ago, the pro-independence Southern Transitional Council launched a military offensive to drive Al-Qaeda militants from their hideouts and military facilities around Abyan’s expansive mountains and valleys, including Omaran.

Yemeni military members were met with lethal guerrilla tactics used by militants in Abyan’s highlands and valleys, including the placement of roadside bombs, landmines and IEDs, as well as hit-and-run operations that killed at least 70 people and injured more than 175.

Yemeni terrorism expert Saeed Obeid Al-Jemhi told Arab News that the militant group had been significantly weakened through operations by military and security forces, defections and dwindling financial resources.

He added that the militants’ planting of landmines and roadside bombs was evidence of Al-Qaeda’s “poor” military performance.

“The group’s military effectiveness on the ground has deteriorated, and its operations have evolved into lightning assaults by attacking a military post or laying roadside explosives — activities that do not even approach the level of guerilla warfare that the group employed in its early phases,” Al-Jemhi said, but adding that the decline does not indicate that Al-Qaeda will perish.

Yemeni analysts argue that the separatist forces combating Al- Qaeda in Abyan have exaggerated their military accomplishments against the terrorist organization while underestimating Al-Qaeda’s risks and its long-standing alliances with local tribes.

“Opponents of the group exaggerate in the media about obtaining sweeping and definitive triumphs over it, but the group is still active in some parts of those places and may score achievements, which may surprise the armed forces following it,” Al-Jemhi said.

Jordan stresses importance of respecting status quo in Al-Aqsa Mosque during Netanyahu meeting

A Palestinian man walks toward the Dome of the Rock mosque in the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem’s Old City. (File/AFP)
Jordan stresses importance of respecting status quo in Al-Aqsa Mosque during Netanyahu meeting

  • The king stressed the need to maintain calm and cease all acts of violence “in order to pave the way for a political horizon for the peace process”
AMMAN: Jordan’s King Abdullah II stressed the importance of respecting the historical and legal status quo in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound during a meeting with Israel’s prime minister on Tuesday.

The king stressed the need to maintain calm and cease all acts of violence “in order to pave the way for a political horizon for the peace process,” the royal court said in a statement.

He also called for an end to any measures that could undermine peace prospects.

While hosting Benjamin Netanyahu in Amman, King Abdullah reaffirmed Jordan’s steadfast support of the two-state solution, which guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Israel’s far-right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visited the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem on Jan. 3, angering the Palestinians and drawing a slew of global condemnations.

Iran athlete says ‘no regrets’ after losing eye at protest

Updated 24 January 2023
AFP

Iran athlete says 'no regrets' after losing eye at protest

  • Kosar Khoshnoudikia, a member of Iran's national archery team, had been shot at a rally last year in her hometown of Kermanshah
  • "I have felt no regrets for being there on that day, at that time," Khoshnoudikia said
PARIS: An Iranian archer who had lost sight in her left eye after being shot by security forces has said she has “no regrets” for joining nationwide protests.
Iranian authorities have cracked down on more than four months of anti-regime protests sparked by the September 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini, arrested for allegedly violating strict dress rules for women.
Kosar Khoshnoudikia, a member of Iran’s national archery team, had been shot at a rally last year in her hometown of Kermanshah, in the Kurdish-populated west, said the Norway-based rights group Hengaw.
“I have felt no regrets for being there on that day, at that time,” Khoshnoudikia said in a video posted Monday by London-based Iran International TV.
Appearing without a headscarf and with her left eye concealed by a patch, Khoshnoudikia said in the video she had been shot in early December while attending a march in Kermanshah with her father.
“Three shots hit my right hand and one shot hit my left eye,” she said, adding her father had also been shot in the hand.
Amnesty International and other rights groups have accused Iranian security forces of partially or completely blinding multiple protesters, firing live ammunition and metal pellets at close range.
Khoshnoudikia, who won silver in the compound bow women’s team event at the 2021 Asian Archery Championships, did not say whether she believed she could resume her sporting career.
Despite multiple operations, she has permanently lost the sight in her left eye, according to Hengaw.
“I am never sad about what happened,” she said. “I lost some things, but I gained a lot.”
It was not immediately clear where Khoshnoudikia was speaking from.
At least 481 people have been killed in the authorities’ crackdown on the protest movement, according to Norway-based NGO Iran Human Rights.
Khoshnoudikia said she had lost sight in one eye “for a purpose. I have never felt sad for myself and for what happened.”

UN Palestinian refugee agency seeks $1.6 bn

Updated 24 January 2023
AFP

UN Palestinian refugee agency seeks $1.6 bn

  • The agency runs more than 700 schools that offer education to half a million children, and provides health, sanitation and socia
Geneva: The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, appealed Tuesday for $1.6 billion for its work in 2023, as it struggles to overcome chronic budget shortfalls.
UNRWA — which provides services to nearly six million Palestinians registered in the Palestinian territories, including Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, as well as in Jordan, Lebanon and Syria — warned that “compounding challenges” had placed it under “immense strain.”
The agency, which counts nearly 30,000 staff — most of them Palestinian refugees — runs more than 700 schools that offer education to half a million children, and provides health, sanitation and social services, including food and cash assistance.
Out of the $1.6 billion requested, UNRWA said $848 million was needed for such core services.
It said another $781.6 million was needed for emergency operations.
UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said the agency played “an indispensable role” for millions of Palestinian refugees.
“We work to maintain the delivery of basic services in an incredibly difficult financial and political context,” he said in a statement.
The agency warned that most Palestinian refugees now live below the poverty line and a growing number are dependent on UNRWA for assistance, sometimes for their “sheer survival.”
Lazzarini said he had just returned from a trip to Syria where he had “witnessed firsthand indescribable suffering and despair.”
That situation, he said, was “sadly mirrored in other places like Lebanon and Gaza where Palestine refugees are hitting rock bottom.”
“Many told me that all they asked for was a life of dignity; that’s not much to ask for.”
UNRWA has long faced chronic budget shortfalls, which worsened dramatically in 2018 when former US president Donald Trump cut support to the agency.
His administration branded UNRWA “irredeemably flawed,” siding with Israeli criticisms of the agency founded in 1949, a year after Israel’s creation.
US President Joe Biden’s administration has fully restored support but UNRWA has said it is still struggling.
Last year, UNRWA only raised nearly $1.2 billion of the $1.6 billion it had appealed for, Lazzarini said.
“We cannot and should not be always scrambling to bring in funds to cover our contribution to human rights and stability,” Lazzarini said, stressing the need for “a more sustainable model of funding... a predictable, long-term and regular source of funding.”

Yazidi women enslaved by Daesh call for Australian compensation

The Yazidi women were enslaved in Iraq in 2014 by a group of ISIS fighters including Australian Khaled Sharrouf
The women were enslaved in Iraq in 2014 by a group of Daesh fighters including Australian Khaled Sharrouf. (Twitter)
Yazidi women enslaved by Daesh call for Australian compensation

  • Group filing case urging UN to pressure Western govts to meet torture treaty obligations
  • One of their captors was a fighter who managed to leave Australia despite previous terror charges
LONDON: A group of five Yazidi women enslaved by Daesh have appealed to the UN to pressure the Australian government into paying compensation following their treatment at the hands of a Sydney-born fighter, The Guardian reported.

The women were enslaved in Iraq in 2014 by a group of Daesh fighters including Khaled Sharrouf, who managed to leave Australia to fight for the terrorist group despite facing previous terror charges.

The New South Wales Victims Rights and Supports Act grants torture survivors $10,000, but Australian courts previously ruled against the women reaching any financial settlement despite authorities failing to prevent Sharrouf from traveling to fight for Daesh.

The Yazidi women are expected to file a case encouraging the UN’s Committee Against Torture to pressure Australia into providing torture survivors with compensation.

Lawyers representing the group will argue that Sharrouf’s crimes come under universal jurisdiction, and that Australia’s requirement to act on the UN torture convention applies outside the country.

Yasmin Waljee, who is representing the group, said: “We’ve got women who experienced sexual violence and violence generally as part of this horrific movement which the world condemned, and yet they’ve left the victims on their own without any remedy.

“It’s shocking — you’re dealing with post-traumatic stress, suicides, all sorts of horrendous long-term impacts.”

Torture survivors often lack the financial means to deal with long-term needs, including healthcare and accommodation, Waljee added.

“It is important that the experience of these courageous women is widely recognized, documented and remembered,” she said.

“If we don’t draw these issues into the light, there’s no hope that improvements will ever be made.

“The world condemned this movement (Daesh) and continues to condemn it, but then doesn’t try to support the victims in any way.”

Philippe Sands KC, another lawyer in the case, said: “You’ve got a situation of utter lawlessness in which Western governments who have committed to rooting it (torture) out seem unwilling to take responsibility to provide the institutional and financial mechanisms to deliver on that commitment.

“If there’s a gap, and unless that gap is filled, you have impunity and more lawlessness. The legal framework as it stands seems incapable of delivering, so this application is intended to fill that gap and seek to recognise the responsibility of a state like Australia to ensure that justice is done for the victims.”

 

Lebanon blast investigator charges former PM, top public prosecutor

Updated 24 January 2023
Reuters

Lebanon blast investigator charges former PM, top public prosecutor

  • Bitar’s efforts to interrogate top officials over the explosion that killed 220 people and shattered parts of Beirut have been hindered by factions including the heavily armed, Iran-backed Hezbollah
BEIRUT: The judge probing the 2020 Beirut blast has charged Lebanon’s top public prosecutor, the then-premier and other senior current and former officials in connection with the devastating explosion, judicial sources said and court summons show.
Judge Tarek Bitar unexpectedly resumed an inquiry on Monday after it was paralyzed for more than a year by political resistance and legal complaints filed by top officials he was seeking to question.
The explosion on Aug. 4, 2020 was caused by hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrate that had been stored at the port in poor conditions since it was unloaded in 2013. So far, no senior official has been held to account.
Bitar has charged prime minister Hassan Diab and former ministers with homicide with probable intent, according to court summons seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
He also charged Prosecutor General Ghassan Oweidat, the head of Lebanon’s domestic intelligence agency Major General Abbas Ibrahim, former army commander Jean Kahwaji and other current and former security and judicial officials, court sources said.
It was not immediately clear what they had been charged with, but one judicial source said Bitar had found Oweidat had not acted responsibly with regards to the ammonium nitrate.
Reuters could not immediately reach Diab or Oweidat for comment. Ibrahim declined to comment on reports he had been charged when contacted by Reuters on Monday. Kahwaji declined to comment.
All those previously charged by Bitar have denied wrongdoing.
Oweidat on Tuesday sent Bitar an official letter saying that Bitar’s probe remained suspended and that no official decision had been taken on whether he could continue investigating, according to a copy of the correspondence seen by Reuters.
PUSHBACK
Bitar’s previous efforts to interrogate top officials over the explosion that killed 220 people and shattered parts of Beirut have been hindered by factions including the heavily armed, Iran-backed Hezbollah.
The group has campaigned against Bitar as he sought to question its allies and it also accused Washington of meddling in the probe. Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah repeatedly called for him to be replaced in 2021.
The investigation was paralyzed in early 2022 by the retirement of judges from a court that must rule on several such complaints against Bitar before he can continue.
The court has been awaiting the appointment of new judges to resume its work, a step authorities have not taken.
Bitar met French judges visiting Beirut last week as part of a French investigation into the explosion, whose victims included two French nationals. He was unable to share documents with them at the time because the investigation was frozen.
Bitar resumed work on the basis of a legal interpretation challenging the reasons for its suspension, the judicial sources said.
Diab, an academic, became prime minister in January 2020 and resigned less than a week after the blast.
Bitar’s predecessor swiftly charged him and several former officials with negligence over the chemicals, but that judge was removed in 2021 following political interference in the file.
Diab said in a statement in 2020 that he was confident his hands were clean and that he had dealt transparently with the file of the Beirut port explosion.
Bitar has scheduled questioning with 15 people throughout the month of February, according to judicial sources.
But legal experts and even relatives of victims expect him to encounter continued pushback.
Nizar Saghieh of watchdog NGO Legal Agenda said officials may try to dispute the legitimacy of Bitar’s resumption, while the judiciary or security forces could refuse to carry out procedural steps for the charges to be served.

