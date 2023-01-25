You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia’s oil exports value rises 11.8% in November 2022: GASTAT

Saudi Arabia’s oil exports value rises 11.8% in November 2022: GASTAT

Update Saudi Arabia’s oil exports value rises 11.8% in November 2022: GASTAT
The GASTAT report noted that the Kingdom’s non-oil exports excluding re-exports also decreased by 18 percent year-on-year in November 2022.  (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v8qg5

Updated 2 min 48 sec ago
  Nirmal Narayanan 

Saudi Arabia’s oil exports value rises 11.8% in November 2022: GASTAT

Saudi Arabia’s oil exports value rises 11.8% in November 2022: GASTAT
Updated 2 min 48 sec ago
  Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s oil export value rose by 11.8 percent to SR9.5 billion ($2.53 billion) in November 2022, compared to the same month in 2021, according to the latest data released by the General Authority for Statistics. 

In its report, GASTAT noted that the Kingdom’s overall merchandise exports increased 3.6 percent year-on-year in November 2022. 

The total value of overall merchandise exports in November 2022 amounted to SR12.8 billion, up from SR108.8 billion in the same month of the previous year.  

“The share of oil exports in total exports increased from 74.0 percent in November 2021 to 79.8 percent in November 2022,” said GASTAT in the report. 

According to the report, Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports including re-exports decreased by 19.7 percent to SR22.7 billion in November 2022, compared to the same month in 2021. 

The GASTAT report further pointed out that the Kingdom’s non-oil exports excluding re-exports also decreased by 18 percent year-on-year in November 2022.  

The report added that Saudi Arabia’s overall merchandise imports increased by 26.5 percent to SR62.7 billion in November 2022. 

The GASTAT report revealed that the most imported merchandise in November were machinery, mechanical appliances, and electrical equipment parts, which accounted for 20.4 percent of total merchandise imports.

In November 2022, exports to China amounted to SR20.6 billion or 18.3 percent of total export, making the Asian giant the main destination for exports from Saudi Arabia, the report added. 

China was followed by Japan and India with SR11.7 billion and SR10.3 billion of the total exports, respectively.

South Korea, the US, the UAE, Egypt, the Netherlands, Poland, and Bahrain were the other countries included in the top 10 list for Saudi Arabia’s exports. 

As for Saudi imports, China also took the lead with its imports amounting to 23 percent of the total during that period reaching SR14.4 billion.

The US followed with imports at SR6.2 billion, or 9.8 percent of Saudi imports, in November 2022. The UAE came in third with SR3.3 billion worth of imports accounting for 5.3 percent of the total, showed the report.  

Jeddah Islamic Sea Port topped the list of ports through which goods reached the Kingdom at a value of SAR16.8 billion, corresponding to 26.8 percent of the total imports. 

Topics: Saudi Oil GASTAT

Related

Update Saudi real estate prices up 1.6% in Q4 2022: GASTAT
Business & Economy
Saudi real estate prices up 1.6% in Q4 2022: GASTAT
Update Saudi inflation rises 3.3% year-on-year in December 2022: GASTAT
Business & Economy
Saudi inflation rises 3.3% year-on-year in December 2022: GASTAT

Oil Updates — Crude rebounds; US crude inventories up 3.4m barrels last week

Oil Updates — Crude rebounds; US crude inventories up 3.4m barrels last week
Updated 25 January 2023
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude rebounds; US crude inventories up 3.4m barrels last week

Oil Updates — Crude rebounds; US crude inventories up 3.4m barrels last week
Updated 25 January 2023
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Crude oil prices rebounded on Wednesday as demand recovery hopes in top importer China following its exit from COVID-19 pandemic curbs provided support after prices dropped in the previous session on concerns about global economic growth.

Brent crude futures gained 26 cents, or 0.30 percent, to $86.39 per barrel at 08.00 a.m. Saudi time after falling 2.3 percent in the previous session. 

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 20 cents, or 0.25 percent, to $80.33 per barrel, having dropped 1.8 percent on Tuesday.

US crude inventories up 3.4 million barrels last week: API

Meanwhile, a report from American Petroleum Institute showed that US crude inventories rose by 3.378 million barrels during the week ended Jan. 20.

The crude build happened as refiners slowed down the output of fuel products, amid an unseasonably warm winter.

The inventory report by API suggested a 0.620-million-barrel rise in gasoline stocks for last week and a 1.929-million-barrel deficit in distillate stockpiles.

BNP Paribas to slash oil lending by 80 percent by 2030, fund renewables

French bank BNP Paribas on Tuesday pledged to slash the money it has outstanding with the oil extraction and production industries to less than one billion euros ($1.1 billion) by 2030, an 80 percent decline from its current balance of five billion euros.

The lender said it stopped financing oil projects back in 2016, but Tuesday’s commitment will accelerate the pace at which it reduces outstanding financing for oil extraction and production as part of its efforts to curb carbon emissions and meet climate goals.

It also hiked its target for outstanding financing for the production of “low-carbon, primarily renewable, energies” to 40 billion euros by 2030, up from an earlier goal of 30 billion euros by 2025.

The bank will also cut outstanding financing for gas extraction and production by more than 30 percent by 2030, BNP Paribas said in a press release.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: Oil OPEC API

Related

Update Oil Updates — Crude oil prices went up; Guyana in talks with Qatar, UK, UAE and India on oil blocks
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude oil prices went up; Guyana in talks with Qatar, UK, UAE and India on oil blocks
Oil Updates — Crude prices retreat; Pakistan could start importing Russian oil  
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude prices retreat; Pakistan could start importing Russian oil  

Saudi energy minister meets Bahraini minister of oil and environment

Saudi energy minister meets Bahraini minister of oil and environment
Updated 25 January 2023
Arab News

Saudi energy minister meets Bahraini minister of oil and environment

Saudi energy minister meets Bahraini minister of oil and environment
Updated 25 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman held a meeting with Bahrain’s Minister of Oil and Environment and the Special Envoy for Climate Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Mubarak bin Daina, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.
During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral relations between their two countries and followed up on the progress of their work on common issues in the energy field.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Bahrain Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Mohammed bin Mubarak bin Daina energy

Related

Protesters hold copies of the Qur’an in front of the Consulate General of Sweden in Istanbul. (File/AFP)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia leads Arab condemnation of tearing up of Qur’an in The Hague
King Salman. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Cabinet reviews political and economic efforts to boost cooperation

Brazil wheat making strides in global markets amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

Brazil wheat making strides in global markets amid Russia-Ukraine conflict
Updated 25 January 2023
Reuters

Brazil wheat making strides in global markets amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

Brazil wheat making strides in global markets amid Russia-Ukraine conflict
  • Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and Sudan buy around 50 percent of Brazilian wheat exports
Updated 25 January 2023
Reuters

SAO PAULO: Brazil is poised to register record wheat shipments for January as local suppliers continue to fill the void left by major exporters Russia and Ukraine because of the ongoing war, industry sources told Reuters.
The combination of a bumper harvest and production hiccups in Argentina due to a drought also bolstered Brazilian exporters, particularly in Rio Grande do Sul, the country’s biggest wheat producer, they said.
Based on shipping schedules, the National Association of Cereal Exporters (Anec) projected wheat exports at 803,800 tons for January.
If confirmed, the volume will represent a new historic high for the month, compared to the previous record of 695,900 tons registered in January 2022, according to Anec data.
“Brazil is a big producer and exporter of grains. As you earn credibility from the soybean trade, you begin to expand to other products,” Anec Director-General Sergio Mendes told Reuters.
According to Mendes, grain importers see Brazil as a reliable supplier, and this favors exporters.
Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and Sudan buy around 50 percent of Brazilian wheat exports. Vietnam is also a prominent buyer, Mendes noted.
“The maintenance of shipments to these countries with whom we maintain good commercial relations leads to the belief that things are progressing,” Mendes said about Brazil’s inroads in global markets.
StoneX, a consultancy, projects Brazilian shipments of 3 million tons of wheat for the 2022/23 season, from August 2022 to July this year, stable from the previous cycle’s record.
Brazil’s growing wheat exports, however, still pale in comparison to Ukraine’s 13 million ton export estimated by United States Department of Agriculture for the 2022/2023 season.
Over the entire 2022/23 July-June marketing season, world top exporter Russia faced complications to sell wheat because of Western sanctions.
But despite Russia’s involvement in the war, its wheat export forecast for 2022/2023 is estimated at 44.1 million tons, representing a 10 million ton rise from the previous cycle, according to SovEcon agriculture consultancy.

Topics: Brazil wheat Russia-Ukraine Conflict wheat export

Related

Proposed Brazil-Argentina common currency is met with doubts
Business & Economy
Proposed Brazil-Argentina common currency is met with doubts
Egypt’s PM holds talks on Brazil economic ties
Middle-East
Egypt’s PM holds talks on Brazil economic ties

Work underway to privatize four Saudi airports, says transport minister

Work underway to privatize four Saudi airports, says transport minister
Updated 25 January 2023
Arab News

Work underway to privatize four Saudi airports, says transport minister

Work underway to privatize four Saudi airports, says transport minister
Updated 25 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Preparations are underway to offer four regional airports in the Kingdom to the private sector, the Saudi Press Agency reported quoting Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistics Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser.

The minister was speaking at the Municipal Investment Forum in Riyadh on Tuesday. The report quoted him as saying that there are currently 22 investment opportunities up for grabs in the Saudi transport sector, which is undergoing a massive expansion in line with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy.

The comprehensive program aims to position the Kingdom as a global logistics hub connecting three continents, and improve all transport services in support of Saudi Vision 2030. The strategy aspires to attract SR600 billion ($160 billion). Al-Jasser said it is necessary to capitalize on the financing sources by strengthening partnership with the private sector.He told the forum that his ministry is also preparing a road code to improve the Kingdom’s road quality index.

 

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia transport logistics privatization Public-private partnership

Related

AJEX Logistics Services inks deal with Dammam Airports Co. to expand Saudi operations 
Business & Economy
AJEX Logistics Services inks deal with Dammam Airports Co. to expand Saudi operations 

Oil dips $1 on global economic concerns

Oil dips $1 on global economic concerns
Updated 24 January 2023
Reuters

Oil dips $1 on global economic concerns

Oil dips $1 on global economic concerns
Updated 24 January 2023
Reuters

HOUSTON: Crude oil prices dipped on Tuesday on concerns about a global economic slowdown and expected build in US oil inventories.

Brent futures for March delivery fell $1.15 to $87.04 a barrel, a 1.3 percent loss, by 11:11 a.m. EST (1611 GMT). US crude fell 96 cents, or 1.2 percent, to $80.66 per barrel.

US business activity contracted in January for the seventh straight month, though the downturn moderated across both the manufacturing and services sectors for the first time since September and business confidence strengthened as the new year began.

The US economy “still could roll over and some energy traders are still skeptical on how quickly China’s crude demand will bounce back this quarter,” OANDA analyst Edward Moya said in a note.

Eurozone business activity made a surprise return to modest growth in January, S&P Global’s flash Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index showed. Yet British private sector economic activity fell at its fastest rate in two years.

US stocks of crude oil were expected to have risen about 1 million last week while a fall was forecast for distillate stocks, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Meanwhile, an OPEC+ panel is likely to endorse the producer group’s current oil output policy when it meets next week, five OPEC+ sources said on Tuesday, as hopes of higher Chinese demand driving an oil price rally are balanced by worries over inflation and a global economic slowdown

Bank JP Morgan raised its forecast for Chinese crude demand but maintained its projection for a 2023 price average of $90 a barrel for Brent crude.

“Absent any major geopolitical events, it would be difficult for oil prices to breach $100 in 2023 as there should be more supply than demand this year,” it said in an analyst note.

Crude oil prices in physical markets have started the year with a rally on increased buying from China after the relaxation of pandemic controls and on trader concern that sanctions on Russia could tighten supply.

US oilfield services firm Halliburton Co. said its shale oil-well fracking equipment remains fully booked with oil prices driving increased drilling.

Investors have also piled back into petroleum futures and options at the fastest rate for more than two years as concerns over a global business cycle downturn have eased.

Topics: Oil Brent WTI OPEC+

Related

Update Oil Updates — Crude oil prices went up; Guyana in talks with Qatar, UK, UAE and India on oil blocks
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude oil prices went up; Guyana in talks with Qatar, UK, UAE and India on oil blocks

Latest updates

Saudi model Amira Al-Zuhair walks for Giambattista Valli 
Saudi model Amira Al-Zuhair walks for Giambattista Valli 
Andrew Johnston and Good Good Guys triumph at Pro-Am Hero Dubai Desert Classic
Andrew Johnston and Good Good Guys triumph at Pro-Am Hero Dubai Desert Classic
Formula E stars meet top footballers from Saudi champions Al-Hilal ahead of Diriyah E-Prix
Formula E stars meet top footballers from Saudi champions Al-Hilal ahead of Diriyah E-Prix
Lebanese environmental group accused of being Hezbollah arm
Lebanese environmental group accused of being Hezbollah arm
North Korea locks down capital over ‘respiratory illness’: report
North Korea locks down capital over ‘respiratory illness’: report

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.