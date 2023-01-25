You are here

UAE In-Focus: UAE has 11 IPOs worth $2.2bn in the pipeline, says top official

UAE In-Focus: UAE has 11 IPOs worth $2.2bn in the pipeline, says top official
Dubai entities that went for IPO last year included Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, which raised 22.3 billion dirhams (Shutterstock)
Updated 25 January 2023
Arab News

UAE In-Focus: UAE has 11 IPOs worth $2.2bn in the pipeline, says top official

UAE In-Focus: UAE has 11 IPOs worth $2.2bn in the pipeline, says top official
Updated 25 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: After seeing its highest level of initial public offerings by aggregate value in 2022 for 14 years, the UAE is set to keep up the momentum this year with IPOs worth more than 8 billion dirhams ($2.2 billion) in the pipeline, a top official said.

Speaking at the MENA IPO Summit in Dubai, the deputy CEO of the Securities and Commodities Authority, Mohammed Khalifa Al Hadari, said that 2021 had been a year of recovery but there had been significant growth in local capital markets in 2022.

“There are 11 new IPOs with a total value exceeding 8 billion dirhams, including four free zone companies and two special purpose acquisition companies, waiting in the pipeline currently,” he said.

Al Hadari added: “The current flurry of activity is more sustainable than the previous IPO booms as it is part of the wider well-defined government strategy to expand diversity to supply the markets.  

“The Dubai government last year announced plans for 10 state-owned companies as part of their strategy to double the size of the capital markets to around 3 trillion dirhams and attract foreign investments.” 

The UAE’s IPO pipeline was very strong last year with a number of public and private sector entities listing on the Dubai and Abu Dhabi stock exchanges.  

Dubai entities that went for IPO last year included Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, which raised 22.3 billion dirhams, the UAE’s and Europe, Middle East and Africa’s largest-ever IPO. 

Al Hadari went on to say that Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange could list 13 additional companies this year including four companies from outside the UAE. 

India-UAE Partnership Summit calls for economic partnerships 

The India-UAE Partnership Summit called for building new economic partnerships that could drive the two countries’ strategic development plans.  

Held at Dubai Chambers’ headquarters, the summit was inaugurated by Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. He highlighted that the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement has given a natural boost to key sectors such as food and agriculture products as well as gems and jewelry. 

“India and the UAE are both pursuing dynamic trade and investment policies… Our growing bilateral trade will play an integral role in the UAE’s efforts to double the size of its economy by 2030,” Goyal said.

He added: “The destinies of the UAE and India have been inextricably intertwined for centuries. A closer collaboration, trust and the spirit of entrepreneurship will create limitless opportunities for our economies, our industries, our cities, and our people, now and for generations to come.”

During his keynote address, Mohammad Ali Rashid Lootah, president and CEO of Dubai Chambers, revealed that the number of new Indian companies that joined Dubai Chamber of Commerce in 2022 exceeded 11,000, bringing the total number of Indian companies registered with the Chamber to more than 83,000.

He confirmed that this year will see expansion in the Chamber's Mumbai office activities to keep pace with the growing momentum in bilateral relations. 

Abu Dhabi hotel revenue hits $1.5bn in 2022

Reflecting a strong rebound in tourism, a total of 4.1 million hotel visitors stayed in Abu Dhabi hotels during 2022, 24 percent up from 2021, data by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, revealed.

Hotel revenues climbed by 23 percent from the previous year to 5.4 billion dirhams in 2022.

The statistics showed that Abu Dhabi hotels recorded occupancy rates of 70 percent during the reference year, a growth of 0.2 percent compared to 2021.

The average hotel stay for guests was about 3 nights per guest, and the average revenue per available room was 263 dirhams, up 19 percent. 

UAE nationals accounted for the largest share of the capital’s hotel guests during the past year, with a share of 29 percent, or the equivalent of 1.18 million guests. 

Indian nationalities led all other non-Emiratis with a share of 12 percent, or the equivalent of 480,000 visitors, up 31 percent from the same period in 2021.

Topics: UAE in-focus initial public offerings (IPOs) INDIA-UAE

Updated 26 January 2023
Arab News

Saudi Aramco-backed 'halal' investment platform opens branch in London

Saudi Aramco-backed ‘halal’ investment platform opens branch in London
  • Wahed forbids investments that profit from lending, gambling, alcohol, tobacco
  • Account with the firm tracks the value of users’ deposits against the value of gold
Updated 26 January 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Wahed, an investment platform backed by Saudi Aramco and French footballer Paul Pogba, has opened a physical branch and bank accounts backed by gold in London, CNBC has reported.

The New York-based firm describes itself as a “halal investing platform.”

The company’s Shariah-compliant investment management and advice service aims to target the UK’s 3.9 million Muslims.

Wahed forbids investments in businesses that profit from lending, gambling, alcohol, and tobacco.

An account with Wahed does not pay interest on savings but instead tracks the value of users’ deposits against the value of gold. The price of the precious metal varies according to supply and demand. 

Wahed CEO Junaid Wahedna told CNBC that the company offers consumers, both Muslim and non-Muslim, the chance to tackle currency fluctuations and rising living costs.

“[Muslims are] an underserved community as a whole,” Wahedna said

He pointed out that the Muslim community is one of the lowest socioeconomic sectors of the UK, with low financial literacy. 

He added: “They have trust issues, and so they want to see a physical presence before they trust you with money.”

Wahed is also launching a debit card that will allow account holders to deposit funds using an exchange-traded fund that tracks the price of gold. This means that users can use gold to pay for everyday items.  

Investors can also convert the gold in their accounts for physical bars.

Wahedna said: “I think it really fits with the Muslim community and what their needs are.

“Otherwise, what happens is the Muslim community, because they’re underserved, they keep their money in cash under their mattress, or in something that’s very unsafe, and they lose their money every few years because there’s a scam in the community or someone takes advantage of them. And that poverty cycle just continues.”

Wahedna criticized the rise of “buy now, pay later” services, claiming that modern fintech companies have become overly focused on consumer lending.

He added: “I feel that fintech, like most of the finance industry, is very heavily geared towards lending.

“In fact, I would say, it’s making the cost-of-living crisis, a debt crisis, worse with a lot of the products.

“If you look at the ‘buy now, pay later’ companies, people are struggling — that’s the worst type of innovation, you’re making it easier to get people into debt.”

Wahedna said that the company is not only for Muslims, but also for followers of other Abrahamic religions. He added it targets both prosperous individuals and less well-off customers.

Topics: Aramco sharia-compliant

US crude, gasoline stocks rise on weak demand

US crude, gasoline stocks rise on weak demand
Updated 25 January 2023
Reuters

US crude, gasoline stocks rise on weak demand

US crude, gasoline stocks rise on weak demand
  • Crude inventories rose by a less-than-expected 533,000 barrels in the last week to 448.5 million barrels
Updated 25 January 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US crude and gasoline inventories rose, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday, on weaker demand for fuel products.

Crude inventories rose by a less-than-expected 533,000 barrels in the last week to 448.5 million barrels, compared with forecasts for a 1 million-barrel rise.

“The increase was much smaller than anticipated and that’s raising concerns about tightness in supply,” said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group.

US gasoline stocks rose by 1.8 million barrels in the week to 232 million barrels, the EIA said.

Total product supplied, a proxy for fuel demand, fell 867,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed.

Meanwhile, refinery utilization rates rose by 0.8 percentage point, bringing the rate above 80 percent after falling to the lowest levels lowest since March 2021 the week prior.

Refinery crude runs rose by 128,000 barrels per day in the last week, the EIA said, as refiners ramped back up after a winter storm caused plants to idle some production.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 0.5 million barrels in the week to 115.3 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.1 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Typically, distillate consumption increases during the winter season in the Northern Hemisphere due to heating demand.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 4.3 million barrels in the last week, the EIA said.

Net US crude imports fell by 1.79 million barrels per day, the EIA said.

Topics: EIA US WTI crude inventories

Egypt’s Suez Canal nets $8bn in new annual record

Egypt’s Suez Canal nets $8bn in new annual record
Updated 25 January 2023
AFP

Egypt's Suez Canal nets $8bn in new annual record

Egypt’s Suez Canal nets $8bn in new annual record
Updated 25 January 2023
AFP

CAIRO: Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority announced on Wednesday an all-time annual revenue record, earning $8 billion in transit fees in 2022.

The income from the vital waterway is about 25 percent higher than the $6.3 billion netted in 2021, following a series of toll hikes to help pad Egypt’s siphoned foreign reserves.

The canal is a source of much-needed foreign currency for Egypt, with global investors pulling billions out of the import-dependent economy during the current crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year.

Annual inflation hit 21.9 percent in December and the local currency has lost around half its value in less than a year in successive devaluations demanded as part of a $3-billion loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund.

The Suez Canal Authority said an average of 68 ships traversed the vital waterway daily last year, carrying 1.41 billion tons of cargo, which it also described as a “record high.”

Authorities credited a 2015 expansion of the canal with the rise in revenue.

Connecting the Red Sea and the Mediterranean, the canal accounts for roughly 10 percent of global maritime trade and the majority of oil transported by sea.

Tolls were hiked three times last year for vessels traversing the manmade waterway, which is the fastest crossing from the Atlantic Ocean to the Indian Ocean.

Topics: Egypt suez canal income record shipping maritime trade

PIF’s Seven starts work on $266m entertainment complex in Tabuk

PIF’s Seven starts work on $266m entertainment complex in Tabuk
Updated 25 January 2023
Arab News

PIF's Seven starts work on $266m entertainment complex in Tabuk

PIF’s Seven starts work on $266m entertainment complex in Tabuk
Updated 25 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Entertainment Ventures, also known as Seven, has started the construction of its SR1 billion ($266 million) entertainment destination in Tabuk, the wholly owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund revealed on Tuesday.

The destination will transform the entertainment landscape of the Tabuk region with a wide range of attractions and experiences, said a statement issued at the Municipal Investment Forum being held in Riyadh by the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs.

“We are excited to be bringing our exciting new entertainment experiences to the people of Tabuk,” said Seven Chairman Abdullah AlDawood.

“Our entertainment destination gates will support the local economy, create job opportunities for the city’s people, and enrich the lives of those living in and visiting Tabuk.”

Designed by world-renowned architects, Gensler, the entertainment complex in Tabuk will be spread over 72,500 sq. m. Located on King Faisal Road, it is designed as a village nestled between gardens and recreational spaces, creating an extension of this environment within.

FASTFACTS

The PIF’s unit awarded the development contract to build the entertainment destination to Al Bawani Co. Ltd., a leading Saudi-owned and managed company.

The entertainment complex in Tabuk will also feature an e-karting experience for both adults and children.

Seven is investing more than SR50 billion to build 21 entertainment destinations.

During a signing ceremony at the forum, the PIF’s unit awarded the development contract to build the entertainment destination to Al Bawani Co. Ltd., a leading Saudi-owned and managed company.

Fakher AlShawaf, Group CEO, of Albawani Holding, said: “We are thrilled to be part of Seven’s entertainment project in Tabuk. Our commitment to Seven is to deliver world-class entertainment facilities. The entertainment sector is growing rapidly in the Kingdom, and we aspire to support it to become a social and economic catalyst.”

The entertainment complex in Tabuk will also feature an e-karting experience for both adults and children, a 12-hole indoor adventure golf course integrating the latest technology to tailor individual experiences, a 10-lane futuristic bowling experience, and a 10-screen cinema. There will also be a multi-purpose event space hosting a variety of events and a wide variety of local and international retail, food and beverage outlets, the statement said.

Seven is investing more than SR50 billion to build 21 entertainment destinations that will provide unique and innovative world-class entertainment experiences and global partnerships from within the sector. It recently announced the beginning of construction of its entertainment destination in the Al Hamra district of Riyadh as well as the location of the upcoming projects in 14 cities across the Kingdom: Riyadh, Al-Kharj, Makkah, Jeddah, Taif, Dammam, Alkhobar, Al Ahsa, Madinah, Yanbu, Abha, Jazan, Buraidah, and Tabuk.

Topics: PIF Saudi Arabia SEVEN entertainment Investment

Closing Bell: TASI edges up 0.13% to close at 10,809 

Closing Bell: TASI edges up 0.13% to close at 10,809 
Updated 25 January 2023
Arab News

Closing Bell: TASI edges up 0.13% to close at 10,809 

Closing Bell: TASI edges up 0.13% to close at 10,809 
Updated 25 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose 13.55 points — or 0.13 percent — on Wednesday to close at 10,809.15. 

While MSCI Tadawul 30 Index edged up 2.07 points to close at 1,497.91, the parallel market Nomu regained 104.71 points to end at 19,268.76. 

TASI’s total trading turnover of the benchmark index on Wednesday was SR4.11 billion ($1.09 billion), with 117 stocks of the listed 223 advancing and 83 falling. 

Abdulmohsen Alhokair Group was the topmost gainer of the day, which rose 9.91 percent to SR21.74. The other top gainers were Alinma Tokio Marine Co., Al Alamiya for Cooperative Insurance Co., Dallah Healthcare Co. and Saudi Reinsurance Co. 

The worst performer on Wednesday was Arabian Drilling Co., which fell 2.19 percent to SR134. The other poor performers were Al-Jouf Agricultural Development Co., Zahrat Al Waha for Trading Co., Saudi Airlines Catering Co. and Tourism Enterprise Co..

Among sectoral indices, eight of the 21 listed on the stock exchange declined, while the Banking Index ended flat and the rest advanced.  

The Health Care Equipment and Services Index was the top performer as it rose 1.82 percent to 9,360.13 thanks to Dallah Healthcare Co., which jumped 5.31 percent to SR134.80. Out of the seven constituent stocks, five increased while the rest declined. 

The Pharma, Biotech and Life Science Index was the worst-performing sector of the day, dropping 1.28 percent to 3,063.33.  

On the announcements front, Arabian Centres Co., also known as Cenomi Centers, informed the exchange that its shareholders approved establishing a Shariah-compliant sukuk program up to SR4.5 billion for two years from the establishment date. 

The sukuk will be issued from time to time domestically, in single or multiple issuances, under the company’s long-term policy to move it to more flexible, unsecured public markets financing. Cenomi Centers’ share price stood flat at SR19.98. 

Scientific and Medical Equipment House Co. on Jan. 25 also announced that it sealed an SR265 million Shariah-compliant credit facility agreement with Alinma Bank. The financing duration will end Sept. 30, 2023, the statement said.  

The assignment of contract returns and promissory notes guarantees the loan. It aims to finance newly awarded projects, including working capital funding and avoiding liquidity shortages. The company’s share price picked up marginally to close at SR66.5. 

Al-Jouf Mineral Water Bottling Co.’s shareholders approved increasing capital by 50 percent through a one-for-two bonus share distribution during its extraordinary general meeting on Jan. 24. The decision will raise the capital to SR48 million from SR31.25 million presently. Al-Jouf’s share price moved up 2.41 percent to SR27.65. 

Meanwhile, Saudi Fransi Capital announced paying a cash dividend of 1.6 percent or SR0.16 per unit to Taleem REIT Fund unitholders for the period from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, 2022, distributing a total of SR8.16 million. Taleem REIT’s share price went up 1.18 percent to SR12.  

Topics: Closing Bell Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

