Closing Bell: TASI edges up 0.13% to close at 10,809 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose 13.55 points — or 0.13 percent — on Wednesday to close at 10,809.15.

While MSCI Tadawul 30 Index edged up 2.07 points to close at 1,497.91, the parallel market Nomu regained 104.71 points to end at 19,268.76.

TASI’s total trading turnover of the benchmark index on Wednesday was SR4.11 billion ($1.09 billion), with 117 stocks of the listed 223 advancing and 83 falling.

Abdulmohsen Alhokair Group was the topmost gainer of the day, which rose 9.91 percent to SR21.74. The other top gainers were Alinma Tokio Marine Co., Al Alamiya for Cooperative Insurance Co., Dallah Healthcare Co. and Saudi Reinsurance Co.

The worst performer on Wednesday was Arabian Drilling Co., which fell 2.19 percent to SR134. The other poor performers were Al-Jouf Agricultural Development Co., Zahrat Al Waha for Trading Co., Saudi Airlines Catering Co. and Tourism Enterprise Co..

Among sectoral indices, eight of the 21 listed on the stock exchange declined, while the Banking Index ended flat and the rest advanced.

The Health Care Equipment and Services Index was the top performer as it rose 1.82 percent to 9,360.13 thanks to Dallah Healthcare Co., which jumped 5.31 percent to SR134.80. Out of the seven constituent stocks, five increased while the rest declined.

The Pharma, Biotech and Life Science Index was the worst-performing sector of the day, dropping 1.28 percent to 3,063.33.

On the announcements front, Arabian Centres Co., also known as Cenomi Centers, informed the exchange that its shareholders approved establishing a Shariah-compliant sukuk program up to SR4.5 billion for two years from the establishment date.

The sukuk will be issued from time to time domestically, in single or multiple issuances, under the company’s long-term policy to move it to more flexible, unsecured public markets financing. Cenomi Centers’ share price stood flat at SR19.98.

Scientific and Medical Equipment House Co. on Jan. 25 also announced that it sealed an SR265 million Shariah-compliant credit facility agreement with Alinma Bank. The financing duration will end Sept. 30, 2023, the statement said.

The assignment of contract returns and promissory notes guarantees the loan. It aims to finance newly awarded projects, including working capital funding and avoiding liquidity shortages. The company’s share price picked up marginally to close at SR66.5.

Al-Jouf Mineral Water Bottling Co.’s shareholders approved increasing capital by 50 percent through a one-for-two bonus share distribution during its extraordinary general meeting on Jan. 24. The decision will raise the capital to SR48 million from SR31.25 million presently. Al-Jouf’s share price moved up 2.41 percent to SR27.65.

Meanwhile, Saudi Fransi Capital announced paying a cash dividend of 1.6 percent or SR0.16 per unit to Taleem REIT Fund unitholders for the period from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, 2022, distributing a total of SR8.16 million. Taleem REIT’s share price went up 1.18 percent to SR12.