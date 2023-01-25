You are here

  • Home
  • Despite concerns, US to send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Despite concerns, US to send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine

Despite concerns, US to send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine
US President Joe Biden announced on January 25, 2023, the US will send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w8ufq

Updated 25 January 2023
AP

Despite concerns, US to send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine

Despite concerns, US to send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine
  • The US decision came on the heels of Germany agreeing to send 14 Leopard 2 A6 tanks from its own stocks
  • The $400 million package announced Wednesday also includes eight M88 recovery vehicles
Updated 25 January 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: The US will send 31 M1 Abrams battle tanks to Ukraine, senior administration officials said Wednesday, reversing months of persistent arguments by the Biden administration that the tanks were too difficult for Ukrainian troops to operate and maintain.
The US decision came on the heels of Germany agreeing to send 14 Leopard 2 A6 tanks from its own stocks. Germany had said the Leopards would not be sent unless the US put its Abrams on the table, not wanting to incur Russia’s wrath without the US similarly committing its own tanks.
Since then, both sides had participated in “good diplomatic conversations” that had made the difference and were part of the “extraordinary shift in Germany’s security policy” over providing weapons to Ukraine since Russia invaded 11 months ago, said a senior administration official, who briefed reporters Wednesday on the condition of anonymity to describe the new tank package in advance of the announcement.
The $400 million package announced Wednesday also includes eight M88 recovery vehicles — tank-like tracked vehicles that can tow the Abrams if it gets stuck.
Altogether, France, the UK, the US, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden will send hundreds of tanks and heavy armored vehicles to fortify Ukraine as it enters a new phase of the war and attempts to break through entrenched Russian lines.
But there were few answers about what US tanks would be sent — whether they would be pulled from the existing stockpile of more than 4,000 Abrams and retrofitted, or whether the US would use the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative to buy new systems to possibly backfill allies who send their own or buy new systems outright for Ukraine.
Either way, using the assistance initiative funding route means that while Abrams have now been promised to Ukraine, it will likely be many months before the tanks are actually on the battlefield, and not in time for Russia’s anticipated Spring offensive.
Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev on Wednesday called Berlin’s decision to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine “extremely dangerous.”
Nechayev said in an online statement that the move “shifts the conflict to a new level of confrontation and contradicts the statements of German politicians about their reluctance to get involved in it.”
“We’re seeing yet again that Germany, as well as its closest allies, is not interested in a diplomatic resolution of the Ukraine crisis, it is determined to permanently escalate it and to indefinitely pump the Kyiv regime full of new lethal weapons,” the statement read.
Until now, the US has resisted providing its own M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, citing extensive and complex maintenance and logistical challenges with the high-tech vehicles. Washington believes it would be more productive to send German Leopards since many allies have them and Ukrainian troops would need less training than on the more difficult Abrams.
Just last week, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl told reporters that the Abrams is a complicated, expensive, difficult to maintain and hard to train on piece of equipment. One thing Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has been very focused on, he said, “is that we should not be providing the Ukrainians systems they can’t repair, they can’t sustain, and that they, over the long term, can’t afford, because it’s not helpful.”
For the Abrams to be effective in Ukraine, its forces will require extensive training on combined arms manuevuer — how the tanks operate together on the battlefield, and on how to maintain and support the complex, 70-ton weapon. The Abrams tanks use a turbine jet engine to propel themselves that burns through at least two gallons a mile regardless of whether they are moving or idling, which means that a network of fuel trucks is needed to keep the line moving.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict US M1 Abrams tanks

Related

Update Germany approves sending heavy Leopard tanks to Ukraine
World
Germany approves sending heavy Leopard tanks to Ukraine
Germany promises swift answer on battle tanks for Ukraine
World
Germany promises swift answer on battle tanks for Ukraine

New Zealander killed in Ukraine helped hundreds, parents say

New Zealander killed in Ukraine helped hundreds, parents say
Updated 57 min 52 sec ago
AP

New Zealander killed in Ukraine helped hundreds, parents say

New Zealander killed in Ukraine helped hundreds, parents say
  • Andrew Bagshaw, a dual New Zealand and British citizen, was killed along with British colleague Chris Parry while attempting to rescue an elderly woman
  • The Bagshaws said their son worked independently and wasn't affiliated with an aid agency
Updated 57 min 52 sec ago
AP

WELLINGTON, New Zealand: The parents of a New Zealand scientist who was killed in Ukraine said Wednesday he helped save hundreds of people while volunteering in the dangerous Donbas region.
Andrew Bagshaw, 47, a dual New Zealand and British citizen, was killed along with British colleague Chris Parry, 28, while attempting to rescue an elderly woman from the town of Soledar when their car was hit by an artillery shell, according to Bagshaw’s parents, Dame Sue and Phil Bagshaw.
The Bagshaws said the deaths, which occurred some time this month, had only just been confirmed to them.
They said their son worked independently and wasn’t affiliated with an aid agency. They said he helped evacuate people from dangerous areas and bring food, water and medicine to others in need, and that he even fed abandoned pets.
Soledar has seen intense military action and Russia this month claimed it had retaken the salt-mining town in a rare recent victory in the 11-month conflict.
Bagshaw’s parents said Ukrainian authorities were working with officials in New Zealand and Britain, but it could take some time to get their son’s body returned from where it was being held at a children’s hospital mortuary in the capital, Kyiv.
New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said he’d yet to be officially briefed about the death but had received some preliminary information.
“I just want to extend my condolences to the Bagshaw family,” Hipkins said. “I haven’t had an opportunity to convey that to them personally yet. It’s obviously a very tragic situation for them.”
Hipkins said that there was very limited consular support available in Ukraine.
Andrew Bagshaw’s parents told reporters their son was a humanitarian who had traveled to Ukraine in April with little more than a backpack and a travel guide.
“He was a very intelligent man, and a very independent thinker,” Phil Bagshaw said. “And he thought a long time about the situation in Ukraine, and he believed it to be immoral. He felt the only thing he could do of a constructive nature was to go there and help people.”
Phil Bagshaw said they worried for their son.
“We did try to convince him not to go,” he said. “We rapidly realized it was a waste of time.”
“We’re very, very proud of him. He was an amazing man,” Sue Bagshaw said. “He had so much talent, and he would have given so much to the research world. And he did. He had lots of papers printed, but he felt human beings were more important.”
The Bagshaws said they would be speaking out about the war in Ukraine to anybody who would listen in the hope their son’s death wasn’t in vain.
“We urge the civilized countries of this world to stop this immoral invasion of Ukraine, and help them to rid their homeland of an aggressor,” Sue Bagshaw said.
The Bagshaws said their son was single and is survived by a brother, two sisters, and seven nieces and nephews.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Andrew Bagshaw New Zealand

Related

Two British voluntary aid workers confirmed killed during Ukraine evacuation
World
Two British voluntary aid workers confirmed killed during Ukraine evacuation
Ukraine confirms its troops withdrawal from Soledar
World
Ukraine confirms its troops withdrawal from Soledar

Afghan asylum seeker jailed for life for murder in UK

21-year old Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai tricked British authorities into thinking he was much younger than he is. (Dorset Police)
21-year old Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai tricked British authorities into thinking he was much younger than he is. (Dorset Police)
Updated 25 January 2023
Arab News

Afghan asylum seeker jailed for life for murder in UK

21-year old Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai tricked British authorities into thinking he was much younger than he is. (Dorset Police)
  • Abdulrahimzai will serve at least 29 years for stabbing a 21 year old man outside a sandwich shop in Dorset
  • British authorities failed to discover a previous conviction for a double murder in Serbia
Updated 25 January 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A 21-year old Afghan man previously convicted of killing two people in Serbia has been sentenced to life in prison in the UK for a separate murder.

Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai, who arrived in Britain seeking asylum in 2019, will serve a minimum of 29 years behind bars for killing Thomas Roberts, 21, outside a Subway takeaway in Bournemouth, Dorset, in March last year, Sky News reported.

Roberts was attempting to act as a “peacemaker” after his friend got into an argument with Abdulrahimzai over an e-scooter outside the sandwich shop. After Roberts slapped him in the face during a 24-second confrontation, Abdulrahimzai pulled out a knife concealed between two pairs of trousers he was wearing and stabbed Roberts twice.

He fled into nearby woods, buried the knife and burned his trousers, jacket and an Afghan flag he was wearing as a scarf, Salisbury Crown Court heard.

“In seconds, you took the life of a thoroughly decent man with a bright future who was loved greatly by so many people,” Judge Paul Dugdale told Abdulrahimzai as he handed down the life sentence on Wednesday.

“Your momentary act of extreme, senseless violence has left a family with a tragic loss that they will feel for the rest of their lives.”

Abdulrahimzai said that he fled Afghanistan after he was tortured by the Taliban and his parents were killed. Before coming to the UK he lived in Serbia for a time, where he shot dead two people in 2018. He was convicted of the double murder in his absence and sentenced to 20 years in jail.

British authorities were unaware of this violent history and Abdulrahimzai fooled officials into believing he was only 14 years old, about six years younger than he really was. He was placed in foster care, where one of his guardians noticed he was carrying a knife.

The Home Office said it will investigate the case and the “red flags” that were missed.

“Foreign national offenders who exploit our system and commit crimes here in the UK will face the full force of the law, including deportation at the earliest opportunity for those eligible,” a spokesman said.

“The government is committed to stopping abuse of the immigration system, taking decisive action against those who try to play the system.”

 

Topics: murder United Kingdom

Related

UK Home Office rules on asylum seekers branded ‘ludicrous’ by Labour MP
World
UK Home Office rules on asylum seekers branded ‘ludicrous’ by Labour MP
British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari was executed in January. (File/AFP)
Middle-East
UK PM says Iran must give answers on British-Iranian national Akbari

G20 presidency gives India a golden opportunity to show the world it is ready to lead

G20 presidency gives India a golden opportunity to show the world it is ready to lead
Updated 25 January 2023
Syed Khaled Shahbaaz

G20 presidency gives India a golden opportunity to show the world it is ready to lead

G20 presidency gives India a golden opportunity to show the world it is ready to lead
  • Healthcare, especially after the global health crisis, is one of India’s key priorities during its G20 presidency
  • India’s health experts have time and again predicted that the country will be the pharmacy of the world by 2030
Updated 25 January 2023
Syed Khaled Shahbaaz

India has assumed the presidency of the G20 for 2023 and will host the group’s annual summit this year at a crucial juncture in history.

As the world continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will test the country in terms of its health provisions and preparations in particular. It also coincides with this diamond jubilee year marking 75 years of Indian independence.

Healthcare, especially after the global health crisis, is one of India’s key priorities during its G20 presidency. Addressing a recent meeting of health workers, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya stressed that an inclusive, responsive and adaptive framework is needed to effectively manage health emergencies. Under the supervision of the country’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, therefore, a number of stakeholders, including policymakers, healthcare specialists and key organizations, will work to build a framework to achieve this, which can be adapted by the G20 for its needs.

India’s large population and availability of large numbers of skilled healthcare specialists, and affordable health infrastructure, gives it much-needed leverage with which to develop and implement healthcare innovations, guidelines and frameworks as it leads the G20 during its year-long presidency, which it inherited from Indonesia and will pass on to Brazil at the end of the year.

India therefore has a full year to showcase its might in different sectors, with healthcare, the environment, sustainability, and digital innovations high on the list.

Last year, India drew praise from international sources, including Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates, for its mammoth COVID-19 vaccination drive. In July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proudly tweeted that the number of vaccinations and booster shots in the country had surpassed 2 billion, despite challenges arising from fake news and propaganda that falsely questioned the benefits of vaccination among the general public.

The country tops global markets not only in vaccine manufacturing and distribution but also in the variety of homegrown and internationally produced vaccines on offer to the Indian people, including Covishield, Covaxin, BioNTech/Pfizer and Sputnik V, among others.

India’s health experts have time and again predicted that the country will be the pharmacy of the world by 2030, and India’s G20 presidency puts the pharma industry in the top tier of the nation’s healthcare priorities. This implies that India’s robust pharmaceutical sector, which already caters to a large chunk of the world’s needs, will further develop its cooperation with different stakeholders in the global pharma industry to ensure medicines are not only safe and effective but affordable.

In a recent statement published by leading newspapers in India, Modi said that India’s G20 presidency will be unique and unparalleled, in the sense that it will call for a fundamental shift in mindset. He stressed that “the greatest challenges we face — climate change, terrorism and pandemics — can be solved not by fighting each other but by acting together.”

This requires a synergy first between the member nations of the G20, and then through hierarchical chains of command, from policymakers all the way through to front-line workers.

In 2020, when Saudi Arabia held the G20 presidency, it established a Digital Health Task Force to focus on digital efforts to tackle the emerging COVID-19 pandemic, in collaboration with 17 countries and using expertise provided by international organizations such as the World Health Organization, the UN Children’s Fund, and the Global Digital Health Partnership, among others. The idea was to develop an effective framework for digital health interventions.

During its G20 presidency, India will focus on spearheading the shift from a “data-driven” approach to a “data-first” approach, thus helping countries to better plan and prepare for health emergencies such as COVID-19. As Modi said, “data for development” will be India’s focus during its first-ever G20 presidency.

With the growing availability of affordable, lightning-fast internet connectivity, artificial intelligence-assisted robotic devices that offer the country’s top health institutions the possibility of remotely carrying out surgeries, and high levels of digital activity among a majority of young people, regardless of social demographic, India is pushing ahead in the era of digital healthcare.

Technology has served as a great enabler for healthcare, especially during the pandemic, when online or remote consultations for many people became the primary mode of communication with a doctor. The practice has catalyzed and is being used by the government to provide “last-mile connectivity” to healthcare infrastructure, albeit digitally.

If India can build upon this framework while continuing to focus on the digital economy, innovation and digital transformations, it will provide an exemplary healthcare success story for the world to follow, bolstered by research and findings based on data collected from more than a billion people, and serve as a didactic model for other G20 member nations and the wider world.

With nearly 200 meetings scheduled in more than 50 cities across 32 work streams in the run-up to the 2023 G20 Summit, which will be hosted by New Delhi toward the end of the year, India plans to leave no stone unturned in its quest to live up to the motto of its presidency — “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” which translates as “One Earth, One Family, One Future” — and show that it it is ready to lead.

The G20 presidency is an opportunity for India to show this to the world.

  • Syed Khaled Shahbaaz is a journalist based in Hyderabad.
Topics: Republic Day India G20 Healthcare

Related

Special The golden era of Indian economy
World
The golden era of Indian economy
Special India-Saudi security and defense cooperation continues to develop and grow
World
India-Saudi security and defense cooperation continues to develop and grow

Controversial panel of Iran’s Khomeini damaged in France: police

Controversial panel of Iran’s Khomeini damaged in France: police
Updated 25 January 2023
AFP

Controversial panel of Iran’s Khomeini damaged in France: police

Controversial panel of Iran’s Khomeini damaged in France: police
  • The glass-fronted panel is in the village of Neauphle-le-Chateau west of Paris, where Khomeini stayed for several months in exile
  • The panel sustained the damage in the night of Tuesday to Wednesday
Updated 25 January 2023
AFP

VERSAILLES, France: A hugely controversial display panel outside Paris on private land commemorating the stay of Iran’s late revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in France has been badly damaged, police said Wednesday.
The glass-fronted panel is in the village of Neauphle-le-Chateau west of Paris, where Khomeini stayed for several months in exile before returning in triumph to Iran to found the Islamic republic.
However, controversy over the existence of the panel — which has a picture of the ayatollah and some words in French and Persian about his stay — has grown as nationwide anti-regime protests shake Iran.
The panel sustained the damage in the night of Tuesday to Wednesday, a source in the gendarmerie of the Yvelines region told AFP, asking not to be named.
“The glass was broken, and panel with the image of Ayatollah Khomeini was taken out of its wooden frame and was lying on the ground,” according to the source.
The panel is erected on private land but clearly visible from the street. Khomeini stayed in Neauphle-le-Chateau from October 1978 until January 1979 when he returned to Iran following the shah’s departure into exile.
Khomeini died in 1989. His successor as supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei still rules the country.
After pressure from several NGOs, the town hall announced in mid-January that the panel would be hidden from public view “probably by a large billboard installed on the sidewalk.”
This announcement has not yet materialized into action.
The International Women’s Law League (LDIF), representing a collective of 40 NGOs, and the association Femme Azadi had “in the light of the tragic events currently unfolding” in Iran demanded the mayor grant “the authorization without delay to conceal the panel.”
Iranian authorities have cracked down on more than four months of anti-regime protests sparked by the September 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini, arrested for allegedly violating strict dress rules for women.
At least 481 people have been killed in the authorities’ crackdown on the protest movement, according to Norway-based NGO Iran Human Rights.
In taboo-breaking gestures, banners and billboards of Khomeini have been defaced and damaged in Iran during the protests, according to images posted on social media.

Topics: France versailles Iran Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini

Related

Protestors burn down old home of Iran’s regime founder Ayatollah Khomeini
Middle-East
Protestors burn down old home of Iran’s regime founder Ayatollah Khomeini

At least one dead, several injured in southern Spain church stabbing

At least one dead, several injured in southern Spain church stabbing
Updated 27 min 21 sec ago
Agencies

At least one dead, several injured in southern Spain church stabbing

At least one dead, several injured in southern Spain church stabbing
  • Spain’s interior ministry says attack carried out by a person with a bladed weapon
  • Attacker has been arrested and is in custody of Spain’s National Police
Updated 27 min 21 sec ago
Agencies

MADRID/BARCELONA: A suspect has been arrested in the stabbing of several people at a church in southern Spain, with at least one person killed, the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday, in what authorities are investigating as a possible act of terrorism.
The man, who was described by some media as wielding either a machete or a samurai sword, allegedly attacked churchgoers in San Lorenzo parish in Algeciras, a port city in the southern province of Cadiz.
“The facts are being investigated and analyzed, but it is not yet possible to determine the nature of the attack,” the ministry said in a statement.
A police spokesperson declined to provide further details.
According to initial reports by local media, the parish priest was among the injured and is in serious condition.
El Mundo newspaper reported that four people had been injured in the attack.
The attacker was arrested and is in the custody of Spain’s National Police. The ministry did not identify the suspect.
Spain’s National Court said a judge has opened an investigation into a possible act of terrorism over the attack.
Police are investigating the incident, the interior ministry said, to determine the “nature of the attack.” It offered no further detail on the weapon that was used or on the attacker’s possible motive.
The secretary general of Spain’s Episcopal Conference, Francisco García, wrote on Twitter that “I have received the news of the incident in Algeciras with great pain.”
“These are sad moments of suffering, we are united by the pain of families of the victims and for the Diocese of Cádiz,” he added.
Algeciras is located near the southern tip of Spain. It is home to an important port.
(With Reuters and AP)

Topics: Spain church attack

Related

Two killed in knife attack by Palestinian on train in northern Germany
World
Two killed in knife attack by Palestinian on train in northern Germany
Spain detains suspect over letter bombs sent to PM, Ukraine embassy
World
Spain detains suspect over letter bombs sent to PM, Ukraine embassy

Latest updates

Barcelona beats 10-man Sociedad 1-0 to reach Copa semifinals
Barcelona beats 10-man Sociedad 1-0 to reach Copa semifinals
Man United beats Forest 3-0, closes in on League Cup final
Man United beats Forest 3-0, closes in on League Cup final
Culture Ministry celebrates success of Year of Saudi Coffee and honors its partners
Culture Ministry celebrates success of Year of Saudi Coffee and honors its partners
Donald Trump is reinstated to Facebook after 2-year ban
Donald Trump is reinstated to Facebook after 2-year ban
Jordan’s king, Qatar’s emir discuss expanding cooperation
Jordan’s king, Qatar’s emir discuss expanding cooperation

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.