OIC chief, Guinea’s higher education minister discuss cooperation  

Taha paid tribute to Guinea, a member and founding country of the OIC, for its constant commitment to the organization and support for joint Islamic action. (SPA)
Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Hissein Brahim Taha, received Diaka Sidibe, minister of higher education, scientific research and innovation of Guinea, and her accompanying delegation, in Jeddah.

Taha paid tribute to Guinea, a member and founding country of the OIC, for its constant commitment to the organization and support for joint Islamic action, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The meeting focused on ways of strengthening cooperation between the OIC and Guinea in the field of higher and university education.

Taha stressed the importance of giving youth access to higher education, which is a driving force for change in the OIC member states.

Sidibe expressed her readiness to strengthen academic and scientific links with the OIC and its institutions.

In a separate meeting, the OIC chief met Barney Riley, New Zealand’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

Riley reiterated his country’s interest in the work of the OIC, while Taha praised New Zealand’s multiculturalism and the efforts of its government in promoting tolerance and interfaith dialogue.

Both sides expressed a keen interest in developing relations, and exchanged views on various issues of common concern.

Topics: Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Guinea

  • Specialists in Saudi housing at the three-day event underlined the necessity of investing in the sector through various financing alternatives, based on the capabilities and demands of customers
RIYADH: The second Real Estate Future Forum concluded in Riyadh on Wednesday following the participation of 30 states and 100 speakers representing public and private sectors, along with leading economics experts, investors, and decision-makers, both local and global.

Specialists in Saudi housing at the three-day event underlined the necessity of investing in the sector through various financing alternatives, based on the capabilities and demands of customers. 

Minister of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing Majid Al-Hogail said that in-kind registration was one of the main priorities of the real estate sector’s comprehensive strategy, adding: “It is directly linked to the reliability and investment attractiveness of the real estate sector.”

He noted that 2022 had witnessed radical developments and major transformations “as well as the launch of a single entity in charge of registration of property, which is the General Real Estate Authority, in addition to issuing the law of property registration and its implementing regulations.”

The forum addressed several themes, such as the role of the emirates, governorates, ministries and secretariats in aligning to empower the real estate sector, and regional efforts and their impact on the growth of the sector.

The forum also focused on the future of real estate investment, and regulations.

Mansour bin Madi, CEO of the Real Estate Development Fund, said that the individual real estate finance market grew significantly, reaching SR674 billion ($179.5 billion) from January to November 2022, up nearly 130 percent from SR287 billion in 2017.

This reflected the success of the housing plan, one of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 programs.

Bin Madi added that the Real Estate Development Fund’s initiatives are supported by “best global standards” digital governance, citing the execution of more than 10 million digital operations through 43 e-services, as well as the fund’s programs and services with more than 103 e-services.

He noted that the private sector’s role in providing finance and land support to citizens had become more effective, citing the sustainability of the finance market and support programs as a result of the signing of more than 150 strategic agreements with the private sector, which contributed to providing solutions.

Noffel Al-Salama, CEO of the Housing Program, explained that the scheme had various problems and needed “a major overhaul of its system, whether related to the provision of real estate supply or essentially financial alternatives.”

According to Al-Salama, the housing sector accounts for more than 60 percent of the real estate industry and requires development in terms of developer empowerment, reorganization, and law to deliver the housing units demanded by citizens.

Al-Salama indicated that the program nevertheless provides housing solutions that meet the needs and aspirations of Saudi families and that “one of the most important of them is to facilitate the acquisition procedures with an immediate entitlement to direct access to finance through the pertinent regulation to reach the desired targets and achieve growth in terms of control of legislation and government directives.”

Entrustment and Liquidation Center CEO Hussein Al-Harbi said that the body is responsible for encouraging cooperation between government and judicial bodies, as well as working to empower and support the private sector involved in judicial and governmental liquidation operations.

Topics: SAUDI REAL ESTATE Investment Real Estate Future Forum Riyadh forum

RIYADH: More than 5,000 investment opportunities in different regions and sectors of the Kingdom were unveiled at the second session of the Municipal Investment Forum, FURAS, which is being held at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center.

The two-day forum, which will conclude on Jan. 26, is hosting 25 dialogue sessions, more than 50 specialist workshops on issues related to investment in cities, and will include about 100 speakers and experts. 

It was inaugurated by the Minister of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing Majid Al-Hogail. 

Al-Hogail said that investments contribute to achieving the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 by providing qualitative services in Saudi cities, improving the urban landscape, developing and diversifying recreational opportunities, making state-owned assets available to the private sector, developing the activities of other sectors, and increasing the contributions of small and medium enterprises.

Ministries have made efforts to automate technical procedures through a unified platform to help investors, such as procuring licenses from the Balady platform to work in the municipal sector, or optimizing investment opportunities through the FURAS portal and other licensing platforms serving the tourism, entertainment and other sectors. 

The Minister of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing Majid Al-Hogail, (left), Saleh Al-Jasser, Minister of transport, (center), Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih. (Supplied/MOMRAH)

Khalid Al-Baker, CEO of Quality of Life, said that private sector investment and support for entrepreneurs are important factors in diversifying local goods and services, and in investing in sustainable projects and initiatives to achieve financial efficiency. 

He said that allowing investors to enter the local market has helped the cinema sector meet all its targets.

The tourism and leisure sectors have great potential and are attracting thousands of companies, Al-Baker said. 

Qatar, participating in the forum as the guest country, outlined its experience of organizing the FIFA World Cup 2022, and highlighted the role of the private sector and investment opportunities in the development of cities, infrastructure and improving the quality of life of the population.

On the sidelines of the forum, the Substitute Investment Forum brought together more than 60 potential owners and financiers, and witnessed the launch of a number of pilot programs and projects.

The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture signed an agreement with the Tourism Development Fund and the National Center for Vegetation Development and Desertification Control to invest in Saad National Park, 100 km east of Riyadh.

Topics: Municipal Investment Forum FURAS Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center

RIYADH: The UAE ambassador to the Kingdom, Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif Al-Nahyan, had a meeting with Ahmed bin Fahd Al-Fuhaid, governor of the Technical and Vocational Training Corp., in Riyadh.

The two exchanged views on cooperation in vocational fields. A delegation of trainees from the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training was also present at the meeting. 

“The delegation of trainees from the Abu Dhabi Center @ACTVETuae visited @tvtc_g_RACT to get acquainted with the college and its outputs, exchange experiences and knowledge, and visited the exhibition of the four innovative challenge competitions organized by the TVTC,” tweeted the corporation.  

The visit comes within the initiative of the Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council to enhance integration and cooperation between the two countries in the field of technical and vocational training.

The initiative’s aim is to exchange experiences and knowledge through mutual visits to view the most important technical and scientific experiences and developments that aim to enrich male and female trainees from both countries.

When the council was established in 2016, Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim said that the council aimed to be “the ideal platform to realize the visions of the two leaderships in terms of enhancing cooperation and accelerating integration to serve the interests of the two nations in different fields and consolidate their fraternal ties.”

The UAE ambassador and the accompanying delegation of trainees toured the college facilities, and listened to a detailed explanation about the training curricula, specializations, and programs to support innovation. They also visited laboratories and training workshops in order to benefit from the exchange of knowledge.

Sheikh Nahyan thanked the TVTC governor and praised the efforts that were made for the benefit of the parties.

He also thanked the TVTC for hosting the Emirati students delegation as part of the Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council initiatives.

Topics: DIPLOMATIC QUARTER

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will chair UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee following a unanimous decision at the organization’s headquarters in Paris.

The committee will be chaired by Princess Haifa bint Abdulaziz Al-Mogrin, the Kingdom’s permanent representative to UNESCO, and chairperson of the organization’s programs and external relations committee.

The Paris meeting also agreed that Saudi Arabia will host the committee’s 45th session, which will be held in Riyadh from Sept. 10-25.

The selection was approved during the 18th session of the World Heritage Committee, which was held in the presence of all member states of the committee.

Princess Haifa tweeted: “In completion of the Kingdom’s prominent role in supporting and preserving human heritage, I am proud today of accrediting Saudi Arabia as chairman of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, and for hosting of the 45th session of the World Heritage Committee for the first time in September.”

The permanent delegation of the Kingdom to UNESCO tweeted: “Saudi Arabia is home to 6 millennial world heritage sites and 11 intangible heritage elements, Saudi Arabia will proudly host the 45th session of UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee in September— it’s a new chapter in our evolving history.”

The decision is the culmination of efforts led by the Kingdom in UNESCO, in light of unlimited support to the cultural sector by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as well as the support and directives of Culture Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan.

Princess Haifa praised the decision and said that it is simply the result of the Kingdom’s prominent role in supporting heritage, and its extended endeavors toward documenting human heritage alongside the member states of the committee, as well as achieving the goals of UNESCO in general, and the goals of the World Heritage Committee in particular.

The UNESCO World Heritage Committee, composed of representatives of 21 states elected by the General Assembly, examines the proposals of states wishing to place their sites on the World Heritage List, assists experts to report on the sites, and provides the final assessment of the decision of the proposed sites on the list.

The Kingdom has two other members of UNESCO’s main committees, as well as its membership in the World Heritage Committee: membership of the Executive Council and membership of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, which highlights the Kingdom’s role as a pivotal and international center of action in the organization’s decision-making.

Topics: UNESCO World Heritage

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah has concluded meetings with representatives of travel and Umrah companies in Algeria, Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The meetings were held on the sidelines of an exhibition to review the benefits provided by the Kingdom to pilgrims via the Nusuk platform.

The online portal offers a variety of services ranging from obtaining a visa to visit the Kingdom, to providing information to enhance pilgrims’ experiences.

Officials said that visitors from Algeria can use Nusuk to obtain a travel package that includes an Umrah visa, or apply for a visa directly from the Saudi embassy. Residents or holders of commercial or tourist visas of the EU, the US or the UK can also obtain a visa at the airport upon arrival in the Kingdom. Saudi nationals hosting friends and acquaintances can obtain visas for them through the national visa platform. Visa application offices in the Algerian cities Oran and Constantine will reopen during the second quarter of this year.

The minister’s visit to Algiers is one of several promotional tours planned both within and outside the Kingdom. Nusuk has previously organized similar exhibitions in Egypt, Turkey, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

Topics: Nusuk Umrah pilgrims

