Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda to step aside and be replaced by Lexus chief Koji Sato

Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda to step aside and be replaced by Lexus chief Koji Sato
Toyota Motor Corp. Chief Executive Akio Toyoda delivers a speech on the stage at the Tokyo Auto Salon, an industry event similar to the world's auto shows on Jan. 13, 2023 (Shutterstock)
Updated 26 January 2023
Reuters

Updated 26 January 2023
Reuters

TOKYO: Toyota Motor Corp. said on Thursday that Akio Toyoda would step down as president and CEO and hand over the helm of Japan’s largest automaker at a time when the company faces the challenge of adapting to zero-carbon transportation.

Koji Sato, a 53-year-old who is also president of Toyota’s luxury brand Lexus, will become the new CEO, the company said.

The current chairman Takeshi Uchiyamada will drop his chairman title but remain on the board. Toyoda will become chairman in a series of changes that take effect from April 1.

The issue of who would take over from Toyoda, the 66-year-old grandson of the company’s founder, had increasingly been a focus for investors. But the timing of the succession announcement was a surprise.

Under Toyoda, the automaker has followed a go-slow approach to electric vehicles, arguing that the hybrid technology it pioneered with the Prius will remain important along with investments in hydrogen.

That approach has prompted criticism from investors and activists who once widely praised its technology and environmental record.

Toyoda said Sato’s mission would be to transform Toyota into a “mobility company,” without specifying what that strategy would entail.

Sato said Toyoda had offered him the CEO job at the end of the year when both were in Thailand for an event to celebrate Toyota’s 60th anniversary of operations there. “Can you be the CEO?” Sato said Toyoda asked him.

“I didn’t know how to respond,” Sato said. “I thought it was a joke.”

The succession announcement was broadcast on a webcast through the automaker’s Toyota Times channel in a way that looked more like a talk show with a host than a formal corporate announcement.

Toyoda has pushed Toyota’s in-house media channel after complaining that the automaker’s message — including its strategy on hybrids — was not getting to the public.

Koji Endo, a senior analyst at SBI Securities, said the announcement of the leadership change was a “huge surprise” and said Toyoda would likely remain deeply involved in operations from his position as chairman.

“The next few years could be just a kind of apprenticeship for Sato as the next president,” he said.

During his more than a decade at the top, Toyoda presided over the carmaker during a period of intense change in the auto industry and rising uncertainty about how legacy automakers such as Toyota can fend off the challenge from newer — and often nimbler — challengers such as Tesla.

Toyoda, speaking at a news conference, said his term at the helm of Toyota started in 2009 with “crisis after crisis” from the effects of a global recession, to Toyota’s own recall and safety crisis to the disruption that followed the 2011 earthquake and tsunami in northern Japan.

At a shareholder meeting in June last year, Toyoda said he was “thinking about timing and the selection of a successor” when asked about succession planning.

On Thursday, he said Sato was chosen because he “worked hard to learn Toyota’s philosophy.”

“The CEO needs youth, energy, strength.”

Sato started his career at Toyota in 1992, before rising through the ranks to become chief engineer of Lexus International, a luxury auto brand of Toyota, in 2016, according to his profile on the Toyota website.

He has held positions as the president of Lexus International and Gazoo Racing Company, Toyota’s motorsport brand, since 2020. He also took on an executive role at Toyota and became its chief branding officer in January 2021. 

Topics: Toyota Akio Toyoda Koji Sato

Accor to run new tourist resort in Saudi Arabia Eastern Province

Accor to run new tourist resort in Saudi Arabia Eastern Province
Updated 26 January 2023
Arab News

Accor to run new tourist resort in Saudi Arabia Eastern Province

Accor to run new tourist resort in Saudi Arabia Eastern Province
Updated 26 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: A new tourist resort is set for the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia after the Tourism Development Fund signed a memorandum of understanding with two developers.

The agreement will see 440 hotel units, 41 villas, and various areas of restaurants, cafes, and recreational facilities over 262,000 sq. m. in Half Moon Beach, with the resort operated by French-based hospitality fim Accor.

The MoU was signed at the Municipal Investment Forum “Fora” by the head of the business sector at the Tourism Development Fund, Wahdan Al-Qadi, the General Manager of FTG Development DMCC, Hakan Kiskin, and the CEO of Ishraq Development and Development Company, Zaki bin Hassan Al-Omran.

Al-Omran said: “We were pleased today to sign this memorandum, which constitutes the company’s launch in supporting the tourism industry in the Kingdom and contributing to revitalizing tourism in the eastern region to make it a competitive tourist destination for regional and international coastal cities.

“The company is keen to achieve its development vision and strategy based on expanding tourism projects, upgrading methods of development and investment, and finding attractive tourism projects that contribute to providing a unique experience in tourism investment and formulating its concept according to the best international experiences, thus contributing to achieving the quality of life in the region.”

Also present was the Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hogail, and the Mayor of the Eastern Region, Fahd bin Muhammad Al-Jubeir, and the CEO of the Tourism Development Fund, Qusai bin Abdullah Al-Fakhri.

Al-Fakhri said: “This memorandum is an extension of many other memorandums that were signed with the private sector within a system of joint complementary work with the aim of empowering the private sector by attracting local and foreign capital investments that contribute to supporting the tourism sector and enriching the targeted tourist destinations.”

The Tourism Development Fund works to support investment in accordance with the national strategy for the sector, with the Kingdom aiming for 100 million visitors per year by 2030.

Saudi Arabia ranked first among Arab nations for inbound visitors as more than 18 million travelers visited the Kingdom in the first nine months of 2022, according to the UN's World Tourism Organization data.  

Saudi Arabia’s tourism spending reached $7.2 billion in the first half of last year, according to data recently released by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment.

Topics: Saudi Tourism Development Fund Tourism Development Fund Accor tourism

Topics: MENA Saudi Arabia UAE GCC climate change emissions INDEX readiness Net-zero

Abu Dhabi’s ADX expects increased listings this year

Abu Dhabi’s ADX expects increased listings this year
Updated 26 January 2023
Reuters

Abu Dhabi’s ADX expects increased listings this year

Abu Dhabi’s ADX expects increased listings this year
Updated 26 January 2023
Reuters

ABU DHABI: The Abu Dhabi stock exchange expects an increase in listings this year, even as global economies grapple with high inflation and rising interest rates, its chairman said.

"We have a healthy pipeline of IPOs and listings with aspirations to surpass 2022. There will always be challenges, but also opportunities," Hisham Khalid Malak, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange told Reuters on Wednesday.

The global picture is "starting to look better than expected, with a soft landing now forecast in the United States", he said, adding that "Europe is also starting to look better and China is opening up".

The Gulf's second-biggest market last year featured five initial public offerings and two dual listings, as well as listings for six exchange-traded funds and one blank-cheque company. It also had one listing on its secondary market, which connects investors with smaller privately owned businesses.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.'s gas business and Abu Dhabi-headquartered supermarket chain Lulu Group International are among those planning listings this year.

The Gulf region became a bright spot for public share sales last year, boosted by high oil prices and government-led privatization programs.

Gulf issuers raised about $16 billion from IPOs last year, accounting for about half of total IPO proceeds from Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Refinitiv data shows.

The ADX, with a market capitalization of about $714 billion, registered a 20 percent gain for its equities index last year, outperforming global markets.

"I don't think we can separate capital markets from the overall economic story for the region, which has benefited from higher oil prices," Malak said.

Multiple social and economic reforms have also improved the business environment and had a positive knock-on effect on the economy and markets, he added.

The ADX is working on expanding partnerships with other exchanges and increasing its institutional investor base, which swelled by 12 percent last year with participants from the top 25 global asset management firms.

A $1.4 billion IPO fund launched by the emirate to attract companies to list is also helping the exchange to grow, Malak said.

"We've seen opportunities in various sectors, including tech, and we're working with them and helping them structure their business to be ready for an IPO if they choose."

Topics: UAE IPO Listing ADX stocks

More than 24 theme parks now given licenses by Saudi Arabia's entertainment authority   

More than 24 theme parks now given licenses by Saudi Arabia's entertainment authority   
Updated 18 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

More than 24 theme parks now given licenses by Saudi Arabia's entertainment authority   

More than 24 theme parks now given licenses by Saudi Arabia's entertainment authority   
Updated 18 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority has now issued licenses for more than 24 theme parks and 421 entertainment centers, as the Kingdom steadily diversifies its economy in line with the goals outlined under Vision 2030.  

GEA has also now provided 4,198 permits for entertainment events, along with 3,370 permits for live performances in restaurants and cafes, Saudi Press Agency reported, citing the total number issued up to the end of 2022.

The report further noted that GEA also approved licenses to more than 1,300 entertainment shows until the end of last year.  

In the field of artistic and entertainment talent management, the authority has provided above 630 permits, the report added.  

The government body also issued more than 360 crowd organizations and management certificates, besides providing over 700 licenses to operate entertainment facilities and 120 certificates for entertainment activities’ ticket sales. 

The entertainment industry in Saudi Arabia has been witnessing a dramatic transformation over recent years, as GEA and the General Commission for Audiovisual Media are undertaking several initiatives to elevate the sector.  

As a result of that several big players in the cinema exhibiting sector have already entered Saudi Arabia, thus opening up a new world of entertainment to spectators.  

According to GCAM officials, the aim is to have 2,500 screens opened in the country over the next five years and 350 theaters which will create more than 30,000 jobs by 2030. 

Earlier in January, it was reported that more than 10 million regional and international visitors attended Riyadh Season events since its launch on Oct. 21. 

Staged under the title “Beyond Imagination,” the entertainment festival has offered at least 8,500 activity days and experiences in 15 diverse zones. 

In a tweet, Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of the GEA, said: “Imagination has become a reality with Riyadh Season — 10 million visitors so far.” 

On Jan. 22, American pop-rock band Imagine Dragons kicked off their fourth world tour at Riyadh Boulevard, by singing “My Life” from their new album. 

The band also performed “Bones,” which has already been streamed over 330 million times and hit the Billboard Hot 100. 

