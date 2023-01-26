Kuwait government resignation accepted via Emiri decree

You are here

Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Sabah on Monday submitted the resignation of his cabinet to Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah
DUBAI: The resignation of Kuwait's government was accepted on Thursday in an Emiri decree, state news agency KUNA reported.

Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Sabah on Monday submitted the resignation of his cabinet to Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Barrak Al-Shaitan said the resignation was due to a deadlock reached on various issues with the legislative authority during the first session of the National Assembly’s 17th legislative term.

The minister expressed confidence the crown prince would take necessary action that served the best interests of the country.

The resignation comes less than four months after the government was sworn in.

JENIN, West Bank: An Israeli raid on the West Bank’s Jenin refugee camp Thursday killed at least five Palestinians including an elderly woman, Palestinian officials said, also accusing the army of using tear gas inside a hospital.
The death toll rose to “four martyrs including an elderly woman,” the health ministry said, adding that at least 16 others had been injured, including three with critical wounds.
In a separate statement, Palestinian health minister Mai Al-Kaila said that “occupation forces stormed Jenin Government Hospital and intentionally fired tear gas canisters at the paediatric department in the hospital.”
Israel’s army declined to comment when asked by AFP about the health minister’s tear gas allegation.
The army has said only that its “forces are operating in Jenin.”
Thursday’s fatalities bring the number of Palestinians killed in the West Bank so far this year to 24, including fighters and civilians, most of whom were shot by Israeli forces.

CAIRO: An ancient Yemeni kingdom and a Lebanese modernist concrete fair park were added Wednesday to UNESCO’s list of World Heritage sites in danger, the latest entries from the Middle East.
The seven major landmarks of the Ancient Yemenite Kingdom of Saba and the Rachid Karami International Fair in Tripoli were inscribed on the UN agency list in ‘’an emergency procedure,” in hopes of better preserving the neglected sites. Now added, both sites will have access to enhanced technical and financial assistance, UNESCO said.
The pre-Islamic Yemeni kingdom of Saba, which once stretched from Sanaa to Marib, now lies on one of the major front lines dividing Houthi rebels from coalition forces. The threat of destruction from the ongoing conflict was cited as the key reason to add the seven landmarks that include several ancient temples, a dam and the ruins of old Marib.
Yemen’s ruinous conflict began in 2014 when Iranian-backed rebels swept down from the mountain and occupied the capital, Sanaa, along with much of Northern Yemen, ousting the internationally recognized government.
A barrage of airstrikes has destroyed historic mud homes in Northern Saada, the historic Houthi heartlands, and damaged much of the over 2,500-year-old Old City in the center of Sanaa, also a UNESCO World Heritage site. In 2015, airstrikes partially destroyed a section of the Great Marib Dam, near the Awwam Temple, one of the seven landmarks.
Lebanon’s modernist Rachid Karami International Fair was designed during the 1960s as part of a wider policy to modernize the country. Funding shortages continually interrupted construction before the half-built site was eventually abandoned following the outbreak of civil war in the mid-1970s.
In recent years, the 70-hectare (173-acre) site, headed by a boomerang-shaped concert hall, has caught the attention of several developers. UNESCO said it added the site following concerns over its ‘’state of conservation” and fears that a new renovation could undermine the ‘’integrity of the complex.″
Since 2019, Lebanon has been embroiled in an economic crisis, with the currency having lost over 90 percent of its value since then. The financial crisis has plunged three-quarters of the population into poverty, with millions struggling to cope with some of the world’s sharpest inflation.

Casablanca: Oumar left home in Guinea five years ago in search of a better life in Europe, but today he inhabits a daily purgatory of hunger, cold and police violence in Morocco.
“Just surviving every day is a battle,” said the 25-year-old.
“It’s exhausting not eating enough, not sleeping under a roof, not feeling safe, experiencing racism.”
He spends his nights camped out on the pavement outside a Casablanca bus station, the makeshift home of hundreds of sub-Saharan Africans whose dreams of reaching Europe are on hold in Morocco.
“We get chased away early in the morning by the police. Then we wander around and come back to the same place at the end of the day,” said Oumar.
Like the other migrants interviewed in this report, Oumar’s name has been changed.
He has tried several times to reach Spanish territory from Morocco but has so far been unsuccessful.
Oumar sits killing time opposite the Oulad Ziane bus station with a few dozen, mostly Guinean migrants.
Some cook in a makeshift kitchen while others lie exhausted on the pavement.
Someone has hung clothes and blankets on a nearby wall to dry.

Bakary, also from Guinea, said he had been living here for three years. “This is our sad reality but nobody wants to see it,” the 18-year-old said.
The migrants set up this makeshift camp on the edge of the coastal port city of 4.2 million people because of its proximity to the bus station, a major transport hub.
Today, the down-at-heel neighborhood sees repeated flare-ups with the authorities.
This month, six migrants were arrested following clashes during a police operation to evict people camping on the site of a tramway extension.
Today, they’re back on the same site, divided into groups by country of origin with everyone pitching in to survive.
“Wherever we set up camp, they chase us away,” said Boubacar, 27, from Mali. “It’s not as if we want to sleep on the tram tracks, but they don’t offer us any alternative.”
Most residents were reluctant to speak to a journalist, but one Moroccan sweets vendor said the migrants were “part of the landscape now, they don’t bother anyone.”
The station toilets are the only place the migrants have to wash.
“Sometimes they let us in, sometimes no,” said Boubacar, accusing residents of the neighborhood of racism.

 

Catholic charity Caritas provides migrants with basic medicines and health care.
The Moroccan press regularly voices opposition to the migrants. “End clandestine immigration!” said a recent headline in weekly newspaper Maroc Hebdo, calling it “a social, security and political problem that the state is struggling to manage.”
Noureddine Riadi of Morocco’s main human rights group, the AMDH, said the migrants were facing “difficult conditions” and called on authorities to do more to help.
“The most vulnerable should be housed in temporary residential centers,” he said.
Lamine, a 20-year-old who has tried five times to penetrate the heavily secured Spanish enclave of Melilla on Morocco’s northern coast, said he has almost given up.
“We’re struggling to keep believing, but my optimism is fading every day,” he said.
Morocco has taken periodic steps to regularise the status of migrants on its territory, many of whom arrive via the country’s desert border with Algeria, which is officially closed.
But it is under growing European pressure to strengthen border controls and restrict the movement of migrants within its territory.
Spanish newspaper El Pais has reported that the EU is considering a 500 million euro grant for Rabat to tackle clandestine migration.
In 2022, Moroccan police detained more than 32,000 migrants and arrested 566 people suspected of involvement in people trafficking, according to official figures.
But migrants in Casablanca say they are not giving up on the dream of reaching Europe.
Bakary said going home would mean “admitting defeat.”
“For me, it’s Europe or death,” he said.

HOUSTON, Texas: Emirati astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi said Wednesday that he will not be required to fast during Ramadan while on his upcoming space mission.
The 41-year-old will become the first Arab astronaut to spend six months in space when he blasts off for the International Space Station (ISS) next month aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.
Neyadi, NASA’s Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoburg and Russia’s Andrey Fedyaev are scheduled to fly to the ISS on February 26 as members of SpaceX Dragon Crew-6.
Asked at a press conference Tuesday how he will observe the holy month of Ramadan, when Muslims typically fast from dawn to sunset, Neyadi said his situation falls under an exception.
“I’m in... the definition of a traveler, and we can actually break fast,” Neyadi said. “It’s not compulsory.”
“Actually fasting is not compulsory if you’re... feeling not well,” he said.
“So in that regard, anything that can jeopardize the mission, or maybe put the crew members in a risk, we’re actually allowed to eat sufficient food.”
Neyadi will be the second national from the oil-rich United Arab Emirates to voyage to space.
In September 2019, Hazzaa Al-Mansoori spent eight days on the ISS.
The NASA astronauts and Russian cosmonaut were also asked at the Johnson Space center Wednesday whether any of the political tensions on Earth, over Ukraine for example, spilled over into space.
“I’ve been working and training with cosmonauts for over 20 years now and it’s always been amazing,” said NASA’s Bowen, a veteran of three space shuttle missions.
“Once you get to space, it’s just one crew, one vehicle and we all have the same goal.”
Fedyaev pointed to the “very long history” of space cooperation between Russia and the United States.
“The life of people in space on the International Space Station is really setting a very good example for how people should be living on Earth,” the Russian cosmonaut said.

NASA officials said they expect the members of SpaceX Dragon Crew-6 to have a five-day handover with the four members of Dragon Crew-5, who have been on the ISS since October.
Also currently aboard the ISS are three astronauts whose return vehicle, a Soyuz crew capsule, was damaged by a strike from a tiny meteoroid in December.
Russia plans to send an empty spacecraft to the ISS on February 20 to bring home the trio — Russian cosmonauts Dmitry Petelin and Sergei Prokopyev and NASA astronaut Frank Rubio.
Their Soyuz MS-22 crew capsule sprang a radiator coolant leak after the meteoroid strike.
MS-22 flew Petelin, Prokopyev and Rubio to the ISS in September after taking off from the Russian-operated Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
They were scheduled to return home in the same spacecraft in March, but their stay on the ISS will now be extended by several extra months.
Russia has been using the aging but reliable Soyuz capsules to ferry astronauts into space since the 1960s.
Space has remained a rare venue of cooperation between Moscow and Washington since the start of the Russian offensive in Ukraine.
The ISS was launched in 1998 at a time of increased US-Russia cooperation following the Cold War “Space Race.”
 

DOHA: During talks in Doha on Wednesday, Jordan’s King Abdullah and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani discussed ways to expand political, economic and investment cooperation between their countries, the Jordan News Agency reported.

They also agreed on the importance of continued consultation and coordination on issues of mutual concern and in the service of Arab causes and regional stability, sources said, and discussed the latest regional and international developments, in particular those related to the Palestinian cause.

King Abdullah reaffirmed the importance of reviving the process for achieving peace between the Israelis and Palestinians based on a two-state solution, and of ending the illegal Israeli actions that undermine this.

Earlier, King Abdullah was greeted by Sheikh Tamim and other senior Qatari officials upon arrival at Doha International Airport.

King Abdullah on Wednesday departed on a working visit to Qatar, at the start of a tour that also includes Canada and the US.

From Doha, he will head to Ottawa on an official visit, where he will meet with Canada Governor General Mary Simon and hold talks with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

In Washington, DC, the king will hold meetings with members of key US Congress committees.

