Saudi authorities foil attempt to smuggle massive haul of Captagon pills worth millions

RIYADH: Saudi authorities have foiled an attempt to smuggle about 3 million Captagon pills hidden in a consignment of wooden panels via a port in Dammam, state news agency (SPA) reported.

The Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority said the pills were discovered in a consignment received from abroad at King Abdulaziz Port.

The smuggled pills had an estimated street value ranging from $30 million to $75 million, according to figures published in the International Addiction Review journal.

Money raised through the sale of narcotics is usually ploughed into the supply of more illegal drugs and other organized crime, including terrorism.

Two recipients of the shipment were arrested in a security operation carried out in coordination with General Directorate of Narcotics Control, SPA said.

Saudi Arabia has intensified its crackdown on drug smuggling operations.

Earlier, the Kingdom coordinated with Qatari authorities to thwart an attempt to smuggle over four million amphetamine tablets hidden in a shipment of cattle feed, received at Jeddah Islamic Port.