  Saudi authorities foil attempt to smuggle massive haul of Captagon pills worth millions

Saudi authorities foil attempt to smuggle massive haul of Captagon pills worth millions

Saudi authorities foil attempt to smuggle massive haul of Captagon pills worth millions
About 3 million Captagon pills were hidden in a consignment of wooden panels received from abroad at King Abdulaziz Port. (SPA)
Saudi authorities foil attempt to smuggle massive haul of Captagon pills worth millions
About 3 million Captagon pills were hidden in a consignment of wooden panels received from abroad at King Abdulaziz Port. (SPA)
Saudi authorities foil attempt to smuggle massive haul of Captagon pills worth millions
Saudi Arabia has intensified its crackdown on drug smuggling operations. (SPA)
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi authorities foil attempt to smuggle massive haul of Captagon pills worth millions

Saudi authorities foil attempt to smuggle massive haul of Captagon pills worth millions
  Pills were discovered in consignment received from abroad at King Abdulaziz Port
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi authorities have foiled an attempt to smuggle about 3 million Captagon pills hidden in a consignment of wooden panels via a port in Dammam, state news agency (SPA) reported.

The Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority said the pills were discovered in a consignment received from abroad at King Abdulaziz Port.

The smuggled pills had an estimated  street value ranging from $30 million to $75 million, according to figures published in the International Addiction Review journal.

Money raised through the sale of narcotics is usually ploughed into the supply of more illegal drugs and other organized crime, including terrorism.

Two recipients of the shipment were arrested in a security operation carried out in coordination with General Directorate of Narcotics Control, SPA said.

Saudi Arabia has intensified its crackdown on drug smuggling operations.

Earlier, the Kingdom coordinated with Qatari authorities to thwart an attempt to smuggle over four million amphetamine tablets hidden in a shipment of cattle feed, received at Jeddah Islamic Port.

KSRelief continues aid efforts in Lebanon, Yemen, Ethiopia 

KSRelief continues aid efforts in Lebanon, Yemen, Ethiopia 
Updated 26 January 2023
Arab News

KSRelief continues aid efforts in Lebanon, Yemen, Ethiopia 

KSRelief continues aid efforts in Lebanon, Yemen, Ethiopia 
  KSRelief renovated the Ibn Al-Hijlah primary school and Sumaya secondary school in Yemen
  1,084 food baskets were distributed in Ethiopia
Updated 26 January 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) distributed winter clothes to Syrian and Palestinian refugees in Lebanon.

The relief items benefited 2,052 families in-need from the refugee and host communities, state agency SPA reported. 

The assistant supervisor general for operations and programs of KSRelief Ahmed bin Ali Al-Beez met with the Director of the UNESCO Regional Bureau in Beirut Costanza Farina on Wednesday. 

The pair spoke about ways to enhance cooperation between the two entities and develop educational projects in order to better serve affected communities worldwide. 

Farina also praised Saudi Arabia’s efforts in supporting the educational sector in underdeveloped countries.

This comes as KSRelief renovated the Ibn Al-Hijlah primary school and Sumaya secondary school in Yemen’s Al-Muhrah governorate. 

The relief center also distributed school bags and uniforms to 917 students as part of its education program in Yemen, which seeks to restore 23 schools in Yemen’s Aden, Hujjah, Hadhramaut, and Al-Muhrah governorates. 

A total of 11,586 students are set to benefit from the humanitarian initiative. 

Meanwhile, 1,084 food baskets were distributed in Ethiopia, benefiting 6,504 people.

KSRelief’s project aims to distribute 3,600 food baskets in the drought-stricken nation in order to benefit 21,600.

As Riyadh Global Medical Biotechnology Summit begins, Kingdom aspires for leadership in the field

As Riyadh Global Medical Biotechnology Summit begins, Kingdom aspires for leadership in the field
Updated 26 January 2023
Arab News

As Riyadh Global Medical Biotechnology Summit begins, Kingdom aspires for leadership in the field

As Riyadh Global Medical Biotechnology Summit begins, Kingdom aspires for leadership in the field
  Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih said the medical biotechnology sector is expected be the fastest-growing in the coming decades
Updated 26 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Prince Abdullah bin Bandar, the Saudi minister of National Guard, on Wednesday officially opened the two-day Riyadh Global Medical Biotechnology Summit 2023.

The opening day included sessions covering a number of topics, including cellular and genetic therapy, vaccines for infectious diseases, cancer vaccines, genetics and precision medicine for rare diseases, and clinical trials, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Dr. Bandar Al-Kinawy, executive director general of Ministry of National Guard Health Affairs, described the global summit as a milestone for medical biotechnology that represents the future of the health sector.

He said that through the summit he looks forward to the development of a Saudi biotech health industry, built through an exchange of knowledge between industry leaders around the world, that consolidates the Kingdom’s position as a pioneer in the field and provides opportunities for innovators to present their ideas, explore investment opportunities, and discuss regulatory legislation, to help face global health challenges.

Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih said the medical biotechnology sector is expected be the fastest-growing in the coming decades and will generate a lot of value, a process that has already started.

The partnerships forged and agreements reached during the summit will contribute to the creation of jobs and development of the sector, he added, and help boost the national economy.

Minister of Industry Bandar Al-Khorayef said the sector has great potential, given the young generation in the Kingdom that is eager to explore new areas of experience, expertise and skills development.

He added that the biotech field in particular involves lot of creativity, innovation and research, and that the Kingdom is well placed to capitalize on this and help it to develop faster.

Hisham Aljadhey, the CEO of the Food and Drug Authority, pointed out that the Kingdom is the largest consumer of medicines in the Middle East and North Africa region.

The summit, which takes place under the patronage of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was organized by the MNGHA, in cooperation with the Ministry of Investment.

Culture Ministry celebrates success of Year of Saudi Coffee and honors its partners

Culture Ministry celebrates success of Year of Saudi Coffee and honors its partners
Updated 26 January 2023
Arab News

Culture Ministry celebrates success of Year of Saudi Coffee and honors its partners

Culture Ministry celebrates success of Year of Saudi Coffee and honors its partners
  Hamed bin Mohammed Fayez, the deputy minister of culture congratulated those involved in the initiative for its achievements over the past year
  He said the ministry implemented more than 32 programs and events organized several competitions, to help raise awareness of Saudi coffee culture
Updated 26 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Culture on Wednesday celebrated the success of its 2022 Year of Saudi Coffee initiative, during a ceremony at Tuwaiq Palace in Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter.

Hamed bin Mohammed Fayez, the deputy minister of culture, told guests about the work the ministry is doing to raise the profile of Saudi coffee, locally and globally, in keeping with the aims of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 development and diversification agenda, which sets out the key role of culture in ensuring quality of life and creating a vibrant society, a prosperous economy and an ambitious nation.

He said he was happy that through the coffee initiative, the ministry had contributed to the goals of establishing culture as an important element of life in the Kingdom, enhancing its contribution to economic growth, and strengthening the Kingdom’s international profile.

He congratulated those involved in the Year of Coffee for its achievements over the past year that helped put Saudi coffee in the global spotlight, including the addition of Khawlani coffee to UNESCO’s Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Fayez said that the ministry implemented more than 32 programs and events as part of the initiative and organized more than eight competitions, all of which helped to raise awareness of Saudi coffee culture, especially Khawlani coffee, and the customs and traditions involved in preparing and serving it in different parts of the country. He added that he was proud of the economic impact of the initiative through its efforts to support and empower local farmers.

The guests at Wednesday’s celebration, which took place under the auspices of Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah, included officials, cultural figures and other partners who played a role in the success of the Year of Saudi Coffee.

It included a presentation about its most prominent achievements, the activities and events that took place, and its partnerships with the public and private sectors and non-profit sector organizations.

Some of those who contributed to its success were honored during the ceremony, included coffee shops and producers.

Saudi and Qatari authorities foil attempt to smuggle 4m amphetamine pills into Kingdom

Saudi and Qatari authorities foil attempt to smuggle 4m amphetamine pills into Kingdom
Updated 26 January 2023
Arab News

Saudi and Qatari authorities foil attempt to smuggle 4m amphetamine pills into Kingdom

Saudi and Qatari authorities foil attempt to smuggle 4m amphetamine pills into Kingdom
  The drugs were found hidden in a shipment of cattle feed at Jeddah Islamic Port sent to recipients from Egypt and Jordan
Updated 26 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Authorities in Saudi Arabia thwarted an attempt to smuggle more than four million amphetamine tablets into the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

Maj. Mohammed Al-Nujaidi, spokesperson for the General Directorate of Narcotics Control, said 4,091,250 pills were found hidden in a shipment of cattle feed during an operation at Jeddah Islamic Port carried out by Saudi officials in cooperation with counterparts in Qatar, and in coordination with the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority.

The recipients of the shipment, who are from Egypt and Jordan, were arrested in Riyadh region and referred to the Public Prosecution, Al-Nujaidi added.

Saudi, Pakistani defense officials discuss strengthening cooperation

Saudi, Pakistani defense officials discuss strengthening cooperation
Updated 26 January 2023
Arab News

Saudi, Pakistani defense officials discuss strengthening cooperation

Saudi, Pakistani defense officials discuss strengthening cooperation
Updated 26 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Assistant Minister of Defense Talal Al-Otaibi on Wednesday met with Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, during his official visit to the capital, Islamabad, the defense ministry said.

During the meeting, they reviewed relations between the two countries and aspects of strategic cooperation in the existing and future defense fields.

Al-Otaibi also met with Pakistan Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, where they reviewed cooperation and joint coordination in the military field, and discussed a number of issues of common interest.

Al-Otaibi arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday, heading a Saudi delegation for a multi-day official visit.

He also held talks with the Chief of Staff of the Pakistani Army, First Lt. Gen. Asim Munir, where they reviewed the strategic partnership between the two countries and discussed cooperation and ways to develop and enhance them, especially in the defense field.

Meanwhile, Al-Otaibi also met with the Chief of Staff of the Pakistan Army Command, Lt. Gen. Muhammad Saeed.

