Lebanese central bank freezes accounts of money exchanger sanctioned by US

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s central bank froze all bank accounts belonging to Lebanese currency exchange house CTEX and its owner Hassan Moukaled on Thursday, days after the US Treasury sanctioned them over alleged financial ties to blacklisted group Hezbollah.
The central bank said in a statement that it also froze the accounts of two of Moukaled’s family members.
Meanwhile, Moukalled denied that he or his company CTEX have financial ties to Hezbollah and said he would mount legal challenges to US Treasury sanctions against him and the company.
He also told Reuters that the basis for the sanctions included false information.
Updated 6 min 54 sec ago
Reuters
WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Egypt, Israel, and the West Bank from Sunday to Tuesday, the State Department said.
The top US diplomat will consult with partners on issues including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as Iran, Israeli-Palestinian relations and preserving the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the department said in a statement Thursday.
Updated 26 January 2023
AFP
TEHRAN: Iranian dissident journalist Keyvan Samimi, imprisoned since December 2020, was released on Thursday, his family told AFP.
Samimi, 74, had been sentenced to three years in prison for “plotting against national security.”
“Samimi, who had been transferred last year to Semnan prison,” located nearly 200 kilometers (125 miles) east of Tehran, “was released this afternoon,” his family said.
The journalist had been granted permission to leave prison on medical grounds in February 2022.
But he returned to prison in May after being suspected of carrying out activities against national security, Iran’s Mehr news agency said.
In December, Samimi sent a message from his cell in support of the protest movement that has shaken Iran since the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini.
The 22-year-old Iranian Kurd died in the custody of the morality police in Tehran after her arrest for an alleged breach of the Islamic republic’s dress code for women.
Samimi has spent time behind bars before and after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Updated 26 January 2023
AFP
TEHRAN: An Iranian minister has called for greater tolerance toward women not wearing mandatory headscarves, amid months of protests triggered by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, media reported Thursday.
Tourism and Heritage Minister Ezzatollah Zarghami, speaking after a government meeting on Wednesday, referred to the fact that increasing numbers of women were being seen without wearing a hijab since the September 16 death of Amini.
“Closed-mindedness unfortunately exists in the country, but we can no longer be hard on the people,” Zarghami said, the ISNA news agency and several newspapers reported.
“To develop tourism and improve social life, you have to open up space, understand the people and not be strict with them,” he added.
Zarghami said he advised a “man who behaves harshly” toward a woman not wearing headscarf to “close his eyes if looking at her excites him.”
Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, died in custody after being arrested by morality police for allegedly breaching the country’s strict dress code.
Zarghami was strongly criticized by ultra-conservatives in October after reportedly criticizing the morality police.
Since the outbreak of the protests, the morality police unit charged with enforcing the hijab rules has been less visible and women have taken to the streets without mandatory headscarves.
But authorities signalled less tolerance since the start of the year, with police warning that women must wear headscarves even in cars.
Earlier this month, the prosecutor general issued a directive in which “police were ordered to firmly punish any hijab violations,” and that courts should sentence and fine violators, with “additional penalties such as exile, bans on practicing certain professions and closing workplaces.”
Iran says hundreds of people, including security personnel, have been killed and thousands arrested in connection with the protests, which they generally describe as “riots.”
Updated 37 min 56 sec ago
AP
BEIRUT: Scores of protesters Thursday scuffled with riot police in Beirut as they tried to break into the chief offices of Lebanon’s judiciary, after officials moved to cripple the probe into a massive port explosion that wreaked havoc on the capital city.
Lebanon’s chief prosecutor Ghassan Oweidat Wednesday ordered the release of all suspects detained in the investigation into the deadly 2020 port blast in Beirut and filed charges against the judge leading the probe, Tarek Bitar.
Bitar on Monday resumed the investigation based on his legal interpretation, following a 13-month halt over legal challenges raised by politicians accused in the probe. He also charged over a dozen senior political, judicial, and security officials, including Oweidat.
The recent developments have led to a standoff between the two judges, who each claim the other is breaking the law, crippling the country’s judiciary, as its cash-strapped institutions continue to decay.
The probe has stalled for years, as it threatens to rattle Lebanon’s ruling elite, which is rife with corruption and mismanagement, and has helped push the country into an unprecedented economic meltdown.
Hundreds of tons of highly explosive ammonium nitrate, a material used in fertilizers, detonated at Beirut Port on Aug. 4, 2020, killing 218 people, injuring over 6,000 and damaging large parts of the Lebanese capital.
Bitar told The Associated Press Wednesday that he will go on with the investigation “even if it is going to cost me my life”, and will only stop if the authorities formally remove him from the investigation.
Lebanon’s highest judicial body, the Higher Judicial Council, is scheduled to meet Thursday afternoon to discuss the latest developments in the inquest. Advocates for Bitar, which include most of the families of the blast victims, fear they may issue a decision to remove the maverick judge from the probe.
Protesters, including relatives of the victims of the explosion, chanted slogans against Oweidat and senior officials, and tried to break into Beirut’s historical Palace of Justice. Several demonstrators were wounded as police confronted the crowds and beat some people with batons. Security forces also arrested an activist lawyer, Wassif Harakeh, but released him shortly after.
Activist William Noun, who lost his brother in the fatal port explosion, called for an international investigation to replace the stalled Lebanese probe.
“What happened yesterday was pathetic,” Noun told the AP. “We want an international investigation, or the judiciary should either give us a solution after the meeting, or say they can’t handle the case anymore and leave matters into our own hands.”
Chaos also ensued inside the Justice Palace, after over a dozen legislators from reformist and traditional opposition parties met with caretaker Justice Minister Henri Khoury. The heated meeting about the recent developments in the Beirut port probe led to scuffles with the minister’s guards who allegedly tried to snatch their phones as they filmed the meeting. Some of them say they were attacked, and have called for Khoury to resign.
“These aren’t guards, these are the dogs of the justice minister,” opposition parliamentarian Adib Abdelmassih told the press after leaving the Justice Palace. “We were talking about the law in a civilized way and the parliamentarians were giving their opinions on the matter.”
Reformist legislator Ibrahim Mneimeh told the AP that Justice Minister Khoury said he will take a position based on what happens at the council’s meeting.
“We told him that Lebanon is at a significant crossroads, the judiciary has shattered, and he has a responsibility to restore matters within his prerogatives,” Mneimneh explained. “In my opinion, this indicates that the probe and justice are threatened, and that this case could be terminated.”
Updated 26 January 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: The resignation of Kuwait's government was accepted on Thursday in an Emiri decree, state news agency KUNA reported.
Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Sabah on Monday submitted the resignation of his cabinet to Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Barrak Al-Shaitan said the resignation was due to a deadlock reached on various issues with the legislative authority during the first session of the National Assembly’s 17th legislative term.
The minister expressed confidence the crown prince would take necessary action that served the best interests of the country.
The resignation comes less than four months after the government was sworn in.