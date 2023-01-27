KSRelief distributes relief aid in 4 countries 

One killed in shooting at Azerbaijan’s embassy in Iran
The attack led to the death of the head of the security team and injured others
Reuters
One person was killed and two wounded when a shooter opened fire at a guard post outside Azerbaijan’s embassy in Iran, Azerbaijan’s foreign ministry said on Friday. “The attacker broke through the guard post, killing the head of security with a Kalashnikov assault rifle,” it said.
Oil Update: Prices advance on US growth, Chinese recovery hope
Reuters
SINGAPORE: Oil prices edged ahead for a second session on Friday, buoyed by stronger-than-expected US economic growth and hopes of a rapid recovery in Chinese demand as COVID-19 cases and deaths plunged from last month’s peak levels.
Brent futures gained 30 cents, or 0.34 percent, to $87.77 a barrel by 0321 GMT, while US crude rose 34 cents to $81.35 per barrel, a 0.42 percent gain. Both benchmarks had gained more than 1 percent on Thursday.
“Oil might have trouble making any substantial moves to finish the week as many traders will wait to see what happens with next week’s two massive events; the OPEC+ virtual meeting on output and the FOMC decision,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.
OPEC+ delegates will meet next week to review crude production levels, amid steady support for crude prices from strong demand for jet fuel and diesel. The US Federal Reserve will decide on another rate hike, as inflation cools and gross domestic product improves.
Gains on US crude were limited by a 4.2 million barrel build in stocks at Cushing, the pricing hub for NYMEX oil futures, earlier this week.
Still, oil markets were boosted by broad optimism on the first day of the return of Chinese stock markets as China’s reopening still plays a main role in boosting the demand outlook, said Tina Teng, analyst at CMC Markets.
Critically ill COVID-19 cases in China are down 72 percent from a peak early this month while daily deaths among COVID-19 patients in hospitals have dropped 79 percent from their peak, pointing to a normalization of the Chinese economy and boosting expectations of a recovery in oil demand.
“The short-term bullish factor is that the recent outage in the US refineries helped push up gasoline prices, though the US crude inventories hit a 16-month high,” Teng said.
Netflix releases first trailer of Gigi Hadid, Tan France’s ‘Next in Fashion’
Arab News
DUBAI: Giant streaming service Netflix on Friday unveiled the first trailer of the second season of “Next in Fashion,” which Part-Palestinian catwalk star Gigi Hadid co-hosts alongside British TV personality Tan France.
The new season will be released on March 3, Hadid said in her Instagram post.
“So excited to join Tan France,” she wrote to her 77 million followers. “We had the most special and fun time with these designers and can’t wait for you to meet them!”
The first season of the fashion competition show, which premiered in January 2020, featured 18 designers who faced weekly design challenges to win a $250,000 prize and a chance to have their collection sold on Net-a-Porter.
This season will feature a group of up-and-coming talents who will compete to win $200,000, and “the chance to share their designs with the world,” the streaming service said.
“Hey, hey! Nobody booked you to model, dear,” France tells Hadid, who enters the room twirling as a catwalk star, in the trailer. “You’ve got an actual job to do.”
The short trailer shows separate scenes of Hadid speaking to the designers. “Are you guys ready?” she said in one clip, while in another she motivated the competitors saying: “Fashion should be fun.”
In another scene, she was seen wearing her iconic red Versace skintight catsuit that consisted of a leather corset paired with pointed-toe knee-high boots and a voluminous, billowing red coat, which she wore to the Met Gala in 2022.
“Tanny?” she says. “I’m gonna need some help getting down from here.”
Hadid first announced that she will take part in the new season in February 2022.
“Netflix is casting designers now for season 2. I know there are many designers out there that deserve a platform like this. Second-guessing yourself? Please just go for it. This is your sign and your chance. Show us your creations,” she told her followers at the time, sharing a poster that featured her and France.
Filming for the show began in April 2022, according to the model.
Hadid took to Instagram to share her excitement over the forthcoming episodes at the time and talk about her co-host, calling the British reality television star her “brother” and saying that shooting the new show together has been “a joy of my life.”
France also lauded his “Next in Fashion” co-host and dubbed her an “amazing mom.”
Woman arrested in US accused of murdering Saudi student in knife attack
Arab News
DUBAI: Philadelphia police arrested a 19-year-old woman on Friday in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Saudi student, local US media have reported - it is understood the woman was the victim’s neighbor.
Police found the body of Alwaleed Algheraibi, 25, inside a property on Hansberry Street, in Germantown Philapdelphia, he had suffered a knife wound to the neck on Monday at about midday local time.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigating officers told local press that the victim’s phone and other valuables were taken.
Police confirmed Friday that Nicole Marie Rodgers was in custody following a week-long manhunt.
She faces charges of murder, robbery, burglary, theft, and possession of instrument of crime, police said.
Alwaleed Algheraibi was nearing the end of his studies and was due to return to Saudi Arabia.
The victim’s uncle told local Saudi media that his nephew’s suspected killer was a neighbor who lived in the apartment opposite.
Iraqi-American painter Vian Sora’s work finds the beauty in decay
Updated 27 January 2023
Rawaa Talass
DUBAI: March 2023 will mark the 20th anniversary of US-led invasion of Iraq, which led to destruction, displacement, and prolonged political instability. One of the millions who witnessed the chaos unfold is the Iraqi-American painter Vian Sora. “There is nothing that I don’t remember,” she says from her atelier in Louisville, Kentucky.
On the night before the bombing began, Sora, who is of Kurdish origin, drove with her family from Baghdad to the town of Balad Ruz, around 120 kilometers away. “It was so visceral and scary,” she tells Arab News. “We all lived in just one house there — 30 of us slept in one room. We watched the B-52’s bomb Baghdad.”
Sora was born in Baghdad in 1976, three years before Saddam Hussein came to power in Iraq, changing the course of political affairs in the Middle East. “Really, ever since I was a child, there was war and bombing,” she says.
Amid all the unrest, however, Sora discovered a passion for art. Her mother’s family owned a prominent auction business in Baghdad, where modernists like Faiq Hassan and Shakir Hassan Al-Said gathered, and Sora says she read as much as possible growing up about the Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadid, in particular. “This was what (was) around,” she recalls. “I grew up in this kind of dreamy world that was parallel to the bombing.”
In 2006, Sora left Iraq through the Kurdish/Turkish border, ending up in Istanbul. From there, she moved to the UK, the UAE and finally, the US, where she arrived in 2009. She hasn’t been back to Iraq since leaving, and says it was not an easy transition to life in the country that had invaded her own.
“It was a culture shock. I felt like I always had to dumb down who I am to be accepted, but I also met some amazing people who supported me and my practice,” she says. “They were so hungry to learn more about us. I feel like I don’t just represent Iraq, I represent the whole region.”
The experience of surviving “29 years of war” has definitely seeped into Sora’s expressive canvases, housed in private and public collections in Iraq, the US, France, and Turkey. “Iraq affects everything in my work; it’s my DNA,” she says. “Once you’ve lived through the first three decades of your life in a country like Iraq, witnessing four or five wars, that cannot leave you.”
The self-taught artist tries to leave that which she has endured in the background, like “a dead grandmother who protects you,” she says. Her work is inspired by both her own life and by global issues such as climate change and cultural destruction. She quotes what the German artist Anselm Kiefer once said about the role of an artist: To observe and do the work.
She describes her large paintings, inspired by Middle Eastern history and aesthetics, as a form of ‘gestural abstraction.’ They are full of rich colors, floating shapes, dreamlike landscapes, and curious figures. There are portrayals of chaos, explosions, life and death — and of the moment after death, reaching the sublime. Decay, and seeing the beauty in it, is Sora’s obsession.
“It’s an equivalent of my own life,” she says. “I feel like, the older we get, the more refined we’re supposed to be. I feel the decay that has happened within me is equivalent to the physical decay I see in artworks and palaces. We persevere through certain things, or we fail. We might be destroyed in the process, and that’s what interests me.”
The physical act of painting is a way of staying whole. “I come to the studio super-early in the morning, shut the world off and put on my music. I’m immersed in that moment. It’s the best feeling,” she says. It is also a way of dealing with her post-traumatic stress disorder, caused by escaping near-death experiences.
“The only way to get it out of me somehow, or to work with this, is to continuously repeat that feeling,” she explains. “In the end, I don’t want the work to be about death or terribleness. It will be, somehow, but I also want to create elements of beauty.”