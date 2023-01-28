Qatari emir arrives in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad and his accompanying delegation arrived in Riyadh on Saturday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
He was received at King Khalid International Airport by Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar.
Afshan Aziz
JEDDAH: Makan Music Center organized an Indian-themed music night for local artists and bands on Friday evening.
Fans of Indian music were treated to well-known Bollywood tunes and other genres of Indian music. The themed night was part of Makan’s cultural events calendar, during which a variety of local bands showcase genres including Arabic and Latin music.
Shaher Karkashan, CEO and co-founder of Makan, said: “We have accomplished a tremendous amount over the last four years in terms of enhancing the local music scene and providing a space for music learners and hobbyists.
“Aside from the themed weekend events, Makan provides various services including music lessons, studio production, events and artist management. We aim to make our music center competitive internationally and spread cross-cultural music diversity.”
Speaking to Arab News, The Groove Town band co-founder, bassist Firdous Amir, said: “Makan encourages artists to the extent where they regularly organize events and draw fans to their stage almost every weekend. Additionally, they offer a music school with a vast lineup of excellent music instructors.”
His fellow co-founder, drummer Razin Rafeek, added: “The Saudi music scene has come a long way in the last four or five years. The acceptance level the Saudi audience has shown is phenomenal and encourages artists to come and showcase their talent in public. The fact that we have international acts visiting and performing in the Kingdom makes it all the more special.”
He continued: “Makan has always been a wonderful space to perform that is ingrained with a cool and groovy vibe, and run by a musically gifted team. It’s one of our favorite places to perform in Jeddah. The Indian music night was lovely and heartfelt. People from different nations came to hear us.”
Makan’s future plans include running workshops for beginners, Karkashan said.
British explorer Mark Evans arrives at Shoubra Palace in Taif after 700km desert trek
Evans and his team are following in the footsteps of the late British explorer Jack Philby
The historic palace’s architecture mixes Islamic and Roman styles
Updated 28 January 2023
Arab News
TAIF, Saudi Arabia: After a 700-kilometer trip on foot across the desert that lasted 13 days, British explorer Mark Evans and his team arrived at the historic Shoubra Palace in Taif on Friday.
The Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday that Evans and his team toured the palace’s courtyard and stables, next to which there are places for palace services such as rooms for cooking, perfumery, sewing, goldsmiths, catering and the centralized call control.
The team were reportedly impressed by the palace’s original architecture, the geometric shapes and decorations on its walls, the lighting of the corridors, and its authentic Arabian wooden doors and windows.
Shoubra Palace was built over two months in 1905. Its design was inspired by a palace in the Shoubra district of Cairo.
Its architecture is a blend of Islamic and Roman styles, with the influence of the Hejaz region particularly apparent in the palace’s arches, columns, doors, windows, and ceilings.
The palace has around 150 rooms and two entrances: the main one on its western side, and the other on the eastern side. Its main hall houses a double alabaster staircase that ascends to the two suites on the upper floor.
The historic venue was once the headquarters for the Saudi government when it moved to Taif in the summer during the reign of King Abdulaziz. During King Faisal’s reign, the palace became the seat of the Ministry of Defense and Aviation, before it was converted into a museum in 1987.
Evans has visited several of Saudi Arabia’s iconic historical locations during his “Heart of Arabia” trek, which follows the footsteps of the late British explorer Jack Philby (also known as Abdullah after his conversion to Islam).
The team has crossed the Qiddiya mountains through Darb Al-Manjur toward Dhurma, spending a day at Nafud Dalqan, an area distinguished by sand dunes that form golden curves, interspersed with types of wild plants on the slopes.
Art Residency Al-Balad showcases concludes 2022 edition with Jeddah art exhibition
Updated 28 January 2023
Afshan Aziz
JEDDAH: The Art Residency Program Al-Balad concluded its 2022 edition with an art exhibition organized by the Ministry of Culture in Jeddah’s Tamer House, Al-Sharafiyah district, on Jan. 25.
The show, which runs until Feb. 4 features the works of more than 30 artists who took part in the four residency cycles held in Al-Balad from March to October 2022.
Launched in the same period as the Islamic Arts Biennale, the exhibition aims to promote Jeddah as a top destination in the art world and encourage cultural conversations on tradition, innovation, harmony and conflict, as well as urban and natural environments.
A distinguished group of Saudi, Arab and international artists presented their works and interacted with the public to discuss their visions for the transitional state of Jeddah.
Mohamed Ali Ghomriani, managing director of Hafez Projects, said: “The Art Residency Al-Balad was a unique experience for all of us. Hafez Projects as the operator of the program was very fortunate to be able to witness this wonderfully creative and inspiring journey. It facilitated residents, artists, curators and writers to share and exchange what goes on within the walls of the Jeddah historical district with the wider public and vice-versa.
“Now we can only celebrate the success of this important process and engage by showcasing the art projects produced thanks to the art residencies through a final exhibition,” he added.
Speaking to Arab News, Andrea Alkalay from Argentina, a visual artist in photography, said: “It is lovely to revisit my friends’ works by seeing them in an exhibition and also to discover the work of other residents. This exhibition definitely consists of a highly rich and diverse range of works, all inspired by the same location but in very different ways.”
Alkaly is exhibiting her project, “The Rock Cycle,” with three pieces from her work representing the cycles of change, the idea of demolishing to transform. The remains of Al-Balad houses served as her inspiration, and she used materials, collages, gold leaves and other techniques in her work.
She said: “The Art Residency Program Al-Balad and the Ministry of Culture allowed me to discover the Kingdom in an absolutely inspiring atmosphere. The ability to freely develop my creativity and materialize it at no cost enabled me to expand my imagination without boundaries. I was able to start a new project, which I am excited to investigate and develop further. Being offered this incredible opportunity with a studio place for six weeks in such a unique location has been a dream.
“This kind of community building is fundamental to my own enhancement within the arts. There are many artists I was introduced to who have shifted ideas on how I think about art-making, and what I make,” she added.
Some of the pieces created during the residency were shown in Argentina and also during Miami Basel week. For Alkaly, the residency was an integral and rich learning experience.
Nahla Khogeer, a wooden sculpture visual artist from Jeddah, said: “I discovered Al-Balad from a different perspective as if I had never been there. I learned new things from the community and the residents. I’m thankful to the Ministry of Culture and Hafez Projects for this opportunity to showcase my talent.”
Taking part in the exhibition with her artwork “Roads to Memory,” Khogeer documents the four historical neighborhoods of Al-Balad using wooden screens (Al-Mangour) that feature architecture from the district. The original mangour pieces embody the pathways of these areas.
Donia Al-Shetairy, a multidisciplinary visual artist from Yemen, said: “During the residency, I was given important educational opportunities. Most importantly, space and support were provided to focus on my art practice and to develop a new project.”
Her work, “Speech of the Stone,” reimagines the city of Al-Balad through sound to focus on the importance of reviving and preserving the auditory memories of the city. “This exhibition offered me a chance to present my work in a bigger space and attract a larger audience, unlike the open studio. The previous period (between the end of my residency and the final show) was a continuation of my research on recordings and oral heritage, which enriched the discussion with the audience,” Al-Shetairy added.
The exhibition will feature a poetry reading session by author Bakr Al-Jaber, a clay sculpting workshop with artist Maan Alabbadi and an outdoor projection by artist Ahmed Al-Sindi.
As part of the Ministry of Culture’s Advancing Cultural Entrepreneurship initiative and Saudi Vision 2030’s Quality of Life Program, and operated by Hafez Projects, the second edition of the Art Residency Program Al-Balad 2022 edition offered opportunities to several emerging artists, curators, writers (critics and art historians), and those in the middle of their careers in the field of visual arts, from the Kingdom and around the world.
The free exhibition is open to visitors until Feb. 4.
Saudi Arabia’s Qemam festival becomes an annual showcase for the world’s mountain tribal cultures
Asir’s historical palaces hosted bands and dance troupes from across the world for the week-long event
Traditions of highland communities were highlighted by the second edition of the festival for performing arts
Updated 28 January 2023
Nada Al-Turki
ABHA: For centuries, mountain tribes have maintained their traditional way of life in some of the world’s most isolated places, preserving a distinctive linguistic and cultural heritage that is rarely seen or heard by wider society.
That is why Saudi Arabia’s southwestern Asir region recently hosted the second annual Qemam International Festival for Mountain Performing Arts, inviting 14 international groups and 16 Saudi ensembles to share their unique dance and storytelling traditions.
The week-long event, which closed on Jan. 27, is thought to be the world’s first festival dedicated to performing arts from mountainous regions, featuring acts from Morocco, China, South Korea, Switzerland and India, among other places, to explore their common themes of artistry.
Performances were held at Asir’s Malik Historical Palace, Al-Mushait Palaces, the Castles of Abu Nuqata Al-Mutahmi, Basta Al-Qabil, Abu Shahra Palace in Al-Masqi, Shamsan Castle and Bin Adwan Heritage Village.
Festival-goer Abdullah Al-Shehri rarely finds opportunities to expose his 4-year-old, Fahad, to his family’s Moroccan heritage. He was therefore thrilled to attend a performance of the Berber ahidouss dance by a visiting Moroccan folk troupe.
“This festival calls for people to see something new. There’s definitely much to see,” Al-Shehri told Arab News.
Abha was the first city in the Kingdom to win the Capital of Arab Tourism title in 2017. The Qemam festival is only the latest event in the region’s cultural calendar that is proving a draw for domestic and foreign tourists alike.
“I think the program will make Saudi Arabia an international center for mountain performing arts as it’s going to be an annual event and attract more and more participation from around the world. Hopefully, it will attract more tourism as well,” Sultan Al-Bazei, CEO of the Theater and Performing Arts Commission, told Arab News.
Last year’s festival saw a gathering of troupes from all of the Kingdom’s mountainous areas, from Tabuk in the north to Najran in the south. This year saw an expanded program, creating a cross-cultural dialogue between mountain cultures worldwide.
“This will make it a unique opportunity for researchers to study the similarities, if there are any, or the differences between the performing arts of the mountain areas around the world,” Al-Bazei said.
“We think that most of the body movements have similarities of some sort. It’s very important for people to see other cultures, how they celebrate with dances and songs of their own.”
At the festival’s opening ceremony, the various international troupes performed together as part of a cross-cultural parade.
“During this parade, some of the groups were dancing together, sometimes to the tunes and rhythms of the others, which actually makes the point that culture and art bring people together,” Al-Bazei said.
Anthropologists and performers view folk dancing as a form of storytelling using a universal language.
“It’s like art. For us, it lives in our blood. It’s not only history. This is life, and if you come to our performance, you will see that every dancer’s eyes are happy. It’s our happiness to dance,” Bachana Chanturia, artistic director of the Georgian National Ensemble, told Arab News.
The group was first established in Sukhumi under the Ministry of Education and Culture of the Autonomous Republic of Abkhazia in 1931 with the name Apkhazeti. It later relocated to Tbilisi, Georgia, after the 1992 war.
Composed of 70 members, the group uses music and dance to showcase Georgian history. In contrast with most traditional dance companies within the region, the ensemble innovates traditional folklore by incorporating new trends, concepts, and modes of storytelling.
At the Qemam festival, the group performed a 20-minute show at the Shamsan Historical Palace consisting of three dances — shvante, chamba and vazha — earning perhaps the biggest round of applause of the entire festival.
Using quick, dynamic motions, the mixed-gender dance troupe’s performance tells the story of the Svanetians, a people of the highland region of Svaneti in northwest Georgia, near the border with Russia — a Caucasus area characterized by snow-capped peaks and deep gorges.
The group’s performance then transitions into a traditional Abkhazian dance, telling a thrilling story of a competitive horse race over the mountains, complete with equestrian clothing.
The dance is an emblem of love, courage, respect for women and competition through the imitation of mountain wildlife. The routine ends with the Vazha mountain sequence originating from Georigia’s Khazbegi region.
In Georgia, artistic performances are woven into the fabric of the community. From the age of 5 or 6, children are taught to dance, sing and play musical instruments and are later encouraged to join one of the many professional dance groups.
From the mountain city of Baysun, Uzbekistan, the song and dance ensemble Navbakhor brought the traditional Soul of Baysun dance to the peaks of Abha.
“It’s a special dance where they imitate some instruments, (wear special) hats, and each movement has an idea. It’s not just a dance, it’s a philosophy of the region of Uzbekistan,” Alibek Kabdurakhmanov, who heads the ensemble, told Arab News.
Under the Uzbekistan State Philharmonic, the group works to popularize the musical and choreographic arts of the country. Its members wear bright traditional clothing made from colorful shades and embroidered with gold thread.
According to Kabdurakhmanov, the group’s aim is to encapsulate the energy and universal message of peace embraced by the people of Baysun.
Kabdurakhmanov commended the Saudi Ministry of Culture for establishing the mountain performing arts festival and for prioritizing the preservation of cultural heritage.
“I think you will do very important things,” said Kabdurakhmanov. “When Uzbek nationals visit for the first time, they will see your history, your traditions, your culture, and take some part of you and bring it back to our country.
“I think it’s the most important part of development, and people in Saudi Arabia will see other cultures. It’s good for integration.”
A Montenegrin group presented a dance titled, “The dance from old Montenegro,” representing the region’s mentality, communicated through bird-like movements between mountain peaks.
Led by artistic director Mirsad Ademovic, members of the Montenegrin Cultural and Artistic Association Ramadan Sarkic wore national costumes from all over the region, including several museum pieces.
Montenegro itself is a multicultural nation, home to many Albanians and Bosnians. The incorporation of various identities has been crucial to maintaining peace in the Balkan region, Ademovic told Arab News.
He says the festival offered an opportunity for Montenegro and Saudi Arabia to connect through the art of storytelling.
This year’s event featured Saudi folk dances including the ardah, a form of performative martial arts widely performed in the Asir region and inspired by historical battles, now reimagined as a tool for storytelling.
“Folklore is greatly appreciated by many viewers and visitors, conveying to them the remarkable nature of the region and its past,” Abdullah Al-Shaher, the ardah group’s coordinator, told Arab News.
“Such festivals preserve the Kingdom’s heritage in general and pass it on to future generations and invite everyone to be a member of the participating troupes to pass on what they inherited from their ancestors.”
In Philby’s footsteps: Epic journey brings a Saudi-British family together
Reem told Arab News: “Meeting the UK side of the family is all thanks to Mark Evans. Of course, we always knew about each other, but it just never happened that we met”
Updated 28 January 2023
Nada Alturki
RIYADH: Saudi explorer Reem Philby likes to spend her vacations outdoors, climbing peaks such as Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, or trekking through Peru, South Africa or Norway.
Now the adventurous 42-year-old is trekking across the Arabian Peninsula, following in her grandfather’s footsteps on an expedition seeking to keep his legacy alive.
Reem is the granddaughter of the renowned British explorer and Arabist Harry St. John Philby, who did much to document the history of what is now known as Saudi Arabia through his travels across the region before his death in 1960.
In 1917, Philby was sent to Arabia on an assignment to forge links with Ibn Saud, the leader who later reigned as Saudi Arabia’s first king from 1932 until his death in 1953.
At the time, the British explorer was married to Dora Johnston, and had four children, Kim, Diana, Helena and Patricia.
He later took on the name Abdullah and married Saudi national Rozy Al-Abdul Aziz, with whom he had four boys, Fahad, Sultan, Faris and Khaled.
His British and Saudi descendants had never met until the official launch of a recent 1,300 km expedition — initiated by British explorer Mark Evans under the title Heart of Arabia — which loosely followed Philby’s 1917 journey.
In September, the families finally united at the launch send-off organized by the Royal Geographical Society in London.
(My grandfather) chose this place to be his home. He loved it and spent his life here, and it’s amazing that he is still remembered.
Reem Philby, Saudi explorer
They just clicked, according to his granddaughter.
Reem told Arab News: “Meeting the UK side of the family is all thanks to Mark Evans. Of course, we always knew about each other, but it just never happened that we met.”
Reem works at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, which is supporting one of the research projects covered in the expedition.
Mike Engelbach, the son of Philby’s youngest daughter Helena, became involved with the Heart of Arabia project in 2018, when he was approached by Evans through St. Anthony’s College Oxford.
Evans had just completed a trek across the Empty Quarter in honor of Bertram Thomas, the first documented Westerner to make the journey.
Philby and Thomas had connected themselves, but not in such a joyous manner.
FASTFACTS
• In 1917, Philby was sent to Arabia on an assignment to forge links with Ibn Saud, the leader who later reigned as Saudi Arabia’s first king from 1932 until his death in 1953.
• Reem is the granddaughter of the renowned British explorer and Arabist Harry St. John Philby, who did much to document the history of what is now known as Saudi Arabia through his travels across the region before his death in 1960.
On hearing of Thomas’ triumph, Philby sent him a postcard congratulating him on the epic feat. Privately, however, Philby was disappointed and envious of an achievement he himself wished to make, his journals reveal.
Now the recent launch of the Philby Arabia Fund is encouraging future generations to conduct field research within Saudi Arabia.
When Philby’s descendants speak of his character, they remember a dignified figure with a long beard and serious demeanor. However, he was a grandfather in every sense.
“With us as children, he was very indulgent and would take us on treats,” Englebach told Arab News. “But he would also get involved with our family squabbles. He didn’t just sit aside from it. He took a keen interest in what we as young children were all doing.”
This month, Englebach and his cousin Mandy made their own journey from the UK to Riyadh to see off the expedition team on the second leg of its journey.
“I’ve never seen so many Philbys in the same room,” Reem said. “It was a great feeling. I grew up in Saudi where all the families are big, a lot of cousins, and it’s so nice to have that feeling. It was definitely one of the biggest gains of the expedition on a personal level.”
Englebach said: “Just the meeting straight away, we were very charmed, I think on both sides, by meeting each other and knowing that we had this man who we’re all descended from. We’ve been with all the family while we’ve been here (in Saudi Arabia) for the first time, and also met my uncle, aunt and the other cousins.”
The relationship between Saudi Arabia and the UK goes back decades, and the Heart of Arabia expedition has solidified the potential for collaborative cultural growth and exploration.
“(My grandfather) chose this place to be his home. He loved it and spent his life here, and it’s amazing that he is still remembered. To be in the desert in the middle of nowhere and we see a place where he stopped and remember him after 100 years is a very special feeling,” Reem said.