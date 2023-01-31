GCC project awards plunged during 2022, reaching second lowest since 2005: report

RIYADH: Faced with mounting global economic challenges, Gulf Cooperation Council region project awards plunged during 2022, with the total value of contracts handed out dropping 18.7 percent to $93.6 billion from $115.2 billion the previous year, according to Kamco Invest.

This was the lowest project awards amount since 2005, barring the pandemic-induced decline in 2020, the regional non-banking financial powerhouse based in Kuwait stated in its report.

The decline of GCC contract awards was affected by high inflation and continuing supply chain problems, mainly due to China’s intermittent COVID-19 restrictions which are now lifted, it added.

The drop in 2022 also reflected limited big-ticket projects outside the Saudi project market.

All GCC countries, barring Saudi Arabia, witnessed a year-on-year decline in their aggregate 2022 value of projects awarded.

In addition, total value of project awards was above the $100-billion mark every year for the last decade with the exception of the pandemic year and 2022, it stated.

Saudi Arabia remained the largest projects market in the GCC during 2022 recording a total of $54.2 billion worth of contracts awarded as compared to $53.9 billion in 2021.

The UAE ranked second recording total contract awards of $19.2 billion versus $25.9 billion during 2021, Kamco Invest said in its report.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar accounted for a combined 93.6 percent of the total value of contracts awarded in the GCC during the year.

According to the report, total projects awarded in Kuwait during 2022 reached $2.8 billion against $5.2 billion in 2021.

Similarly, Oman witnessed new project awards drop by 27.1 percent year-on-year to hit $2.2 billion, while the aggregate value of contracts awarded in Bahrain reached $96 million in 2022 as compared to $2.7 billion during 2021.

In terms of sector, the major share of new contract awards went to the construction industry with the value registering a $3.2 billion year-on-year increase to reach a total of $34.3 billion during 2022.

The growth in the GCC construction sector was mainly driven by the jump in total value of contract awards in Saudi Arabia’s construction sector.

Of the total value of projects awarded in the GCC, nearly 59.2 percent was awarded by the Kingdom, stated the report.

The outlook for 2023 remains bright for the GCC projects market with more than $110 billion worth of projects already in the tender stage, according to MEED Projects, that would mostly translate into awards.