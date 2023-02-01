FIFA president tours ‘Saudi House’ hosting AFC meeting in Bahrain

You are here

The “Saudi House” is hosting the 33rd General Assembly of the Asian Football Confederation that began on Monday. (Twitter/@saudi2027)
The “Saudi House” is hosting the 33rd General Assembly of the Asian Football Confederation that began on Monday. (Twitter/@saudi2027)
The “Saudi House” is hosting the 33rd General Assembly of the Asian Football Confederation that began on Monday. (Twitter/@saudi2027)
Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Tuesday visited the “Saudi House” in the Bahraini capital, Manama, which is hosting the 33rd Asian Football Confederation Congress that began on Monday and will continue until Wednesday evening, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

 

 

Infantino toured the “Saudi House” and was briefed on the most pillars of the Kingdom’s hosting of the 19th Asian Cup, under the slogan “Forward for Asia.”

Infantino was given a briefing on the stadiums proposed to host games and the Saudi national team’s history in the Asian Cup, including the Green Falcons winning the championship three times in 1984, 1988, and 1996.

 

 

Topics: Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Gianni Infantino FIFA Saudi House

Saudi king issues order promoting 148 members of Public Prosecution

Saudi king issues order promoting 148 members of Public Prosecution
Updated 31 January 2023
Arab News

Saudi king issues order promoting 148 members of Public Prosecution

Saudi king issues order promoting 148 members of Public Prosecution
Updated 31 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has issued a royal order promoting 148 members of the Public Prosecution in various ranks, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.
Attorney General Sheikh Saud bin Abdullah Al-Mujib praised the order, and said that it comes within the framework of the support provided by the king and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the Public Prosecution and their constant keenness to achieve further development and prosperity, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Public Prosecution Royal Orders

Islamophobia has reached ‘alarming’ levels: OIC

Islamophobia has reached ‘alarming’ levels: OIC
Updated 31 January 2023
Nada Hameed

Islamophobia has reached ‘alarming’ levels: OIC

Islamophobia has reached ‘alarming’ levels: OIC
  • Organization holds meeting in response to desecration of the Holy Qur’an
Updated 31 January 2023
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation convened an open-ended extraordinary meeting of its executive committee at its headquarters in Jeddah on Tuesday.

The meeting was held to express the organization’s common stance against the recent desecration of the Holy Qur’an in Sweden, the Netherlands and Denmark as well as to discuss possible actions that the OIC might take against the perpetrators of the Islamophobic attacks.

The incidents occurred earlier this month, when Rasmus Paludan, a far-right activist who holds both Danish and Swedish citizenship, received permission from the police to stage a protest outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm, where on Jan. 21 he burned the Qur’an. Days later, Edwin Wagensveld, Dutch leader of the far-right Pegida movement in the Netherlands, tore pages out of a copy of the Qur’an near the Dutch Parliament and stomped on them.

In response, several regional and international organizations, including the OIC, issued statements strongly denouncing the incident.

During the meeting, Saleh Hamad Al-Suhaibani, Saudi representative to the OIC, said that the Kingdom strongly condemns the desecration of the Qur’an, which urges love, goodness, justice and equality.

BACKGROUND

The incidents occurred earlier this month, when Rasmus Paludan, a far-right activist who holds both Danish and Swedish citizenship, received permission from the police to stage a protest outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm, where on Jan. 21 he burned the Qur’an. Days later, Edwin Wagensveld, Dutch leader of the far-right Pegida movement in the Netherlands, tore pages out of a copy of the Qur’an near the Dutch parliament and stomped on them.

The Kingdom rejects all extremism and hatred, he added, and instead calls for the dissemination of Islamic values based on dialogue and coexistence.

“These despicable acts blatantly contradict the human, moral and religious principles and values of all nations who respect peace and coexistence. The repetition of the action raises many questions about the complacency of some governments in curbing the phenomenon of Islamophobia and their failure to take the necessary measures to stop provocations and punish the perpetrators under the pretext of freedom of expression,” he said.

Islamophobia is defined as the fear or hatred of Islam, which often translates into intolerant gestures, deliberate discrimination and outright attacks against Muslims.

OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha said that these actions are not simply irresponsible but rather criminal acts targeting Muslims. “The governments concerned must take strict punitive measures, especially given the frequency of such provocative acts by the same people,” he said.

“The outrageous actions…are further evidence of the alarming levels reached by the phenomenon of Islamophobia, hate crimes, intolerance and xenophobia.

“This makes us believe that we must take urgent measures to prevent the recurrence of such provocative incidents in the future.”

Taha said that a strong message must be sent to all governments, institutions and individuals to clarify that these actions are not justifiable under freedom of expression. He highlighted that many international laws, including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, clearly stipulate that freedom of expression is not an unlimited right, as it involves special duties and responsibilities.

Mehmet Metin Eker, the permanent representative of Turkey to OIC, said that Turkey strongly condemns the recent aggressions against the Holy Qur’an.

“Unfortunately, the failure of the Swedish authorities to take the necessary precautions against the attack on the Holy Qur’an on Jan. 21 has encouraged several attacks in the Netherlands and Denmark afterward. We also expect the Swedish, Dutch and Danish authorities to take the necessary measures against the perpetrators of these hate crimes,” he said.

Hatred against Islam has reached an alarming level in many parts of the world, particularly in Europe, he said, citing statistics related to violent, Islamophobic acts by European activists since 2019.

“We observe with great concern, how far-right politicians use anti-Islam and xenophobic rhetoric...Resorting to such populism paves the way for racist attacks against Muslims,” Eker said, referencing the massacre in New Zealand in 2019, in which 51 Muslims were killed in a terrorist attack on two mosques.  

Eker added: “In this context, an important measure to be taken within the OIC, we think, is to strengthen the Islamophobia observatory in order to more efficiently engage with international partners, as well as better follow-up efforts in Western countries to confront rising Islamophobia.”

The OIC condemns attempts to spread ideas that mock, insult or defame holy books, symbols, and sacred figures of any religion. The organization will work to raise concerns whenever the Holy Qur’an is violated or the sacred figures of Islam are insulted with the intention of inciting hatred against the religion or its followers.

 

Topics: Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) India Sweden

MWL, OIC, GCC condemn Peshawar mosque attack

MWL, OIC, GCC condemn Peshawar mosque attack
Updated 31 January 2023
Arab News

MWL, OIC, GCC condemn Peshawar mosque attack

MWL, OIC, GCC condemn Peshawar mosque attack
  • Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hissein Brahim Taha expressed his condemnation of the “heinous act” and offered his deepest condolences to the families of the victims
Updated 31 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Muslim World League has expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the terror attack on a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan, which resulted in more than 100 deaths.

MWL Secretary General Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Isa stressed the organization’s firm rejection of terrorism and the targeting of places of worship.

The MWL offered its condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Pakistan, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

At least 100 people were killed and more than 200 injured on Monday when a Taliban suicide bomb blast ripped through a mosque inside a fortified security compound in Pakistan.

Authorities used heavy machinery to cut into the debris of the mosque’s collapsed building as part of a rescue operation.

The Pakistani Taliban admitted to carrying out the attack.

Bombings have been on the rise since last November when the group called off a ceasefire signed with the government in May.

Monday’s attack was the worst in Peshawar since March 2022 when a Daesh suicide bombing killed at least 58 people in a mosque during Friday prayers.

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hissein Brahim Taha expressed his condemnation of the “heinous act” and offered his deepest condolences to the families of the victims.

Taha renewed the position of the OIC against all forms and manifestations of terrorism, stressing his organization’s support for the government of Pakistan in tackling extremism.

Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf affirmed the council’s solidarity with the government of Pakistan in confronting terrorism and extremism.

He reiterated the GCC’s firm stance against terrorism in all its forms, stressing the council’s condemnation of the bombing, which “contradicts all human laws and values.”

 

 

Topics: Peshwar attack

Updated 31 January 2023
Arab News

Ibdaa 2023 finalists to represent Saudi Arabia in US

Mawhiba's Secretary-General Amal Al-Hazzaa thanked Prince Saud for sponsoring the Ibdaa 2023’s finals and closing ceremony. (SPA
  • In the competition, 104 female and 56 male students will present their scientific research projects. The final results will be announced at the closing ceremony on Feb. 4 at King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, in the presence of Prince Saud
Updated 31 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH:The finals of the National Olympiad for Scientific Creativity, Ibdaa 2023, will launch on Wednesday in Dhahran and continue until Feb. 4.

The event is organized by Mawhiba, the King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity, in cooperation with the Ministry of Education, and sponsored by Eastern Province Gov. Prince Saud bin Naif.

In the competition, 104 female and 56 male students will present their scientific research projects. The final results will be announced at the closing ceremony on Feb. 4 at King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, in the presence of Prince Saud.

Out of the 160 projects, only 40 students will participate and represent the Kingdom at regional and international levels, including the International Science and Engineering Exhibition in the US, where 2,000 students representing 90 countries will compete.

The finalists will also participate in international exhibitions, such as the International Invention, Innovation and Technology Exhibition in Malaysia and the Taiwan International Science Fair.

Mawhiba's Secretary-General Amal Al-Hazzaa thanked Prince Saud for sponsoring the Ibdaa 2023’s finals and closing ceremony. She noted that his sponsorship proves that the leadership is keen to enhance human capital and empower future generations in the areas of science and technology, which will result in the country’s advancement and prosperity.

Al-Hazzaa added that Ibdaa highlights Mawhiba’s partnership with the Ministry of Education, with the aim of serving national talent and achieving innovative entrepreneurship education for skilled Saudis, which is in line with the Saudi Vision 2030.

 

Topics: King Abdul Aziz and his Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba) Ibdaa

Saudi minister of health at the opening of Arab Health 2023 in Dubai

Saudi minister of health at the opening of Arab Health 2023 in Dubai
Updated 31 January 2023
Arab News

Saudi minister of health at the opening of Arab Health 2023 in Dubai

Saudi minister of health at the opening of Arab Health 2023 in Dubai
  • He visited the Made in Saudi Arabia pavilion and reviewed the Kingdom’s efforts in the field of health care
Updated 31 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Health Fahad Al-Jalajel attended the opening of the medical equipment exhibition Arab Health 2023 in Dubai, in the presence of the host city’s ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum.
Al-Jalajel met the UAE Minister of Health and Prevention Abdul Rahman Mohammed Al-Owais on the sidelines of the exhibition on Monday to discuss topics of common interest.
They also spoke about opportunities for the two Arab nations to cooperate in the future within the health sector.
Al-Jalajel toured the exhibition and met the representatives of several health companies, while looking at the latest technological developments.
He visited the Made in Saudi Arabia pavilion and reviewed the Kingdom’s efforts in the field of health care. He also met entrepreneurs and manufacturers of Saudi products and looked at ways to strengthen and promote their role.
The minister discussed opportunities to enable advanced technologies in the sector to further benefit the Kingdom’s society.
It is an aim of Arab Health 2023, which continues until Feb. 4, to make health care in the region more sustainable and innovative.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Dubai Arab Health

