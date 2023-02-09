Liberia official praises Saudi Arabia’s efforts to facilitate pilgrims

Tawal signs strategic partnership with Electromin

RIYADH: Tawal, an ICT infrastructure service provider, signed a strategic partnership with Electromin, a technology-driven electronic vehicle solutions and services provider, during the second edition of the LEAP tech conference with the aim of enhancing the Kingdom’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

“We are pleased to launch this partnership with Electromin, a leading mobility solutions provider in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We seek to launch initiatives and programs that help mitigate the negative effects of environmental challenges and contribute to the Saudi Green Initiatives in achieving net zero emissions by 2060,” said TAWAL CEO Mohammed Alhakbani.

“Through this partnership, Tawal is committed to building ICT solutions for national and global development and moving to carbon neutrality. Creating future-ready infrastructure is a key element of our sustainability strategy,” he added.

The agreement was signed during the four-day conference to further expand the installation of EV charging stations in the Kingdom.

These EV charging stations will be powered by Tawal’s network of towers spread across the Kingdom.

“The collaboration between Electromin and Tawal can revolutionize e-mobility solutions in Saudi Arabia. By combining our companies’ unique capabilities — from innovative e-mobility technology to cutting-edge integrated ICT infrastructure — we can create a positive impact within the Kingdom’s constantly evolving ecosystem,” said Kalyana Sivagnanam, CEO of Electromin.

“Our joint alliance is therefore aligned with national priorities for progress and prosperity,” added Sivagnanam.

On the sidelines of the LEAP tech conference, Alhakbani said: “We are very delighted to be participating for the second year in a row. It’s a good gathering to network and to meet all stakeholders and industry leaders and to celebrate the achievement that has been done so far in the Kingdom, as well as to look at the prospect and the future of digitization in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“With Tawal being the leading ICT infrastructure service provider in the region, we are here to reinforce our position and showcase several of our new and innovative products,” he said.

The CEO explained that, during LEAP, they have signed five memorandums of understanding with end customers and with technology service providers.

“We’re signing multiple MoUs and agreements with various entities, be it government entities, private sector or mega-city developers, the likes of NEOM, Saudi downtown, as well as, for example, the Dakher, where we are providing them with solutions and infrastructure that could help them in their business as well,” he said.

Alhakbani highlighted the company’s strategy, with the Kingdom moving towards 5G and smart cities: “We’re focusing on the local market for serving all operators as we signed MSA’s (Master Services Agreement) with each and every mobile operator in the Kingdom, as well as helping them in enhancing their coverage of 5G coverage through different products.

“We are also focusing on the region as well. So we started our operation in Pakistan as well as we are prospecting for different opportunities in the region.”

Tawal has over 16,000 towers across Saudi Arabia and aims to further expand its know-how to roll out infrastructure and increase the coverage of 5G.

“So the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Vision is very clear. One of the important pillars is the digital economy and the digital infrastructure. And we saw that very clearly during the pandemic where having a reliable and sustainable infrastructure was extremely important for the community as well as for the economy,” Alhakbani said, adding: “We are doing it in an efficient way by also taking into consideration sustainability and trying to reduce carbon emission as much as possible.”