IT spending in the Middle East, Türkiye, and Africa will come close to $100bn in 2023: International Data Corp

IT spending in the Middle East, Türkiye, and Africa will come close to $100bn in 2023: International Data Corp
Jyoti Lalchandani, IDC’s group vice president and regional managing director for the META region (Supplied)
Updated 10 February 2023
Arab News

IT spending in the Middle East, Türkiye, and Africa will come close to $100bn in 2023: International Data Corp

IT spending in the Middle East, Türkiye, and Africa will come close to $100bn in 2023: International Data Corp
Updated 10 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Spending on information and communications technology across the Middle East, Türkiye, and Africa will top $233.8 billion this year, an increase of 3.9% over 2022, according to a forecast from the International Data Corp..

The market intelligence and advisory services firm believes telecommunications services spending will increase 3.6 percent year-on-year in 2023 to reach $133.9 billion, with IT investment set to grow 4.3 percent over the same period to hit $99.9 billion. 

As the region’s digital economy increasingly takes shape, IDC forecasts that the amount put into digital transformation in the META region will top $48.8 billion in 2023 and accelerate at a compound annual growth rate of 16 percent over the coming years to cross the $74 billion mark in 2026.

Jyoti Lalchandani, IDC’s group vice president and regional managing director for the META region, said: “The region will continue to face several headwinds throughout 2023, including volatile demand, high inflation, interest rate hikes, supply chain uncertainties, and currency fluctuations. 

“In order to navigate these storms of disruption, organizations will need to invest in strengthening their digital resiliency so they are better positioned to succeed in new market environments as conditions continue to change.”

The findings were revealed at the 2023 edition of IDC Directions Middle East, Türkiye, and Africa conference, held in the Dubai International Financial Centre.

Lalchandani used his address to the event to explain that the shift toward a “digital-first” approach requires enterprises to transition from traditional infrastructure that is inefficient, inflexible, and difficult to scale, to highly responsive, resilient, and adaptable infrastructure that spans edge, core, and cloud.

He also outlined IDC's predictions for the META region in 2023, including that spending on public cloud services will grow at 25 percent to surpass $10.4 billion this year, and software as a service apps will account for 43.2 percent of public cloud software spending.

Cloud managed services will grow 16.1 percent to surpass $1 billion in 2023 and $1.4 billion by 2025, while spending on artificial intelligence will increase 16.3 percent to reach $7.9 billion this year.

PIF announces completion of second green bond issuances totaling $5.5bn

PIF announces completion of second green bond issuances totaling $5.5bn
Updated 10 February 2023
Arab News

PIF announces completion of second green bond issuances totaling $5.5bn

PIF announces completion of second green bond issuances totaling $5.5bn
Updated 10 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has raised $5.5 billion through its second green bond issuance, it has announced.

The sovereign wealth fund will use the money to finance its sustainable investments, in accordance with its Green Finance Framework.

The issuance follows PIF’s inaugural green bond in October 2022, the first-ever such financial instrument issued by a sovereign wealth fund and the first-ever 100 year green bond. 

Fahad AlSaif, head of Global Capital Finance Division at the fund, said: “PIF’s second green bond issuance underlines the role that PIF is playing in supporting Saudi Arabia’s green agenda, as well as diversifying the local economy and unlocking new and sustainable sectors. 

“Strong demand from international institutional investors for this second issuance is a testament to the ongoing success of PIF’s capital raising strategy, its credit profile and financial strength.”

This latest bond issuance was more than six times oversubscribed, with books exceeding  $33 billion. It was issued in three tranches, comprising $1.75 billion for seven years; $2 billion for 12 years; and $1.75 billion for 30 years.

The bond was sold to a wide range of institutional investors globally, including Asia.

The issuance reflects PIF’s role as the driver of economic transformation in Saudi Arabia and as one of the largest and most impactful investment funds in the world, in addition to demonstrating PIF’s commitment to its Green Finance Framework. 

As with its inaugural bond issuance, PIF will allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds of the issuance to fund eligible green projects in accordance with its Green Finance Framework, which include projects in the space of renewable energy, energy efficiency, sustainable water management, pollution prevention and control, green buildings and clean transportation.

The PIF plans to invest more than $10 billion by 2026 in qualified green projects, and the Saudi Green Initiative as a whole is aiming to plant 50 billion trees and restore an area equivalent to 200 million hectares of degraded land, which will in turn reduce global carbon levels by 2.5 percent.

Russia to cut oil output by around 5 percent in March

Russia to cut oil output by around 5 percent in March
Updated 10 February 2023
Reuters

Russia to cut oil output by around 5 percent in March

Russia to cut oil output by around 5 percent in March
Updated 10 February 2023
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia will cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day, or around 5 percent of output, in March, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday, after the West imposed price caps on Russian oil and oil products, according to Reuters.

The price of Brent crude rose on the news of the output cut from Russia, the world’s second-largest oil exporter after Saudi Arabia, increasing by more than 2.5 percent on the day to $86.6 per barrel.

“As of today, we are fully selling the entire volume of oil produced, however, as stated earlier, we will not sell oil to those who directly or indirectly adhere to the principles of the ‘price cap’,” Novak said in a statement.

“In this regard, Russia will voluntarily reduce production by 500,000 barrels per day in March. This will contribute to the restoration of market relations.”

The Kremlin said on Friday that Russia had held talks with some members of The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, group regarding its decision to cut output.

Novak said later that Russia had not held any formal consultations as the cuts were voluntary.

Two OPEC+ delegates told Reuters that OPEC+ plans no action after Russia announced oil output cuts.

As Russia navigates the maze of restrictions which the West has imposed in an attempt to choke off its revenue from oil, the production cut indicates that the price cap on Russian oil products has had some impact.

The G7, the EU and Australia agreed to ban the use of Western-supplied maritime insurance, finance and brokering for seaborne Russian oil priced above $60 per barrel from Dec. 5 as part of Western sanctions on Moscow over the conflict in Ukraine.

The EU also imposed a ban on purchases of Russian oil products and set price caps from Feb. 5. In turn, Russia has banned deals involving any application of the price cap mechanisms.

Output Cut

The last big fall in Russian oil output was in April when it collapsed by nearly 9 percent following the introduction of Western sanctions over Ukraine. Since then, Russia has managed to set up logistic chains for its oil sales, mostly in Asia.

Russia’s decision to cut oil production was announced only nine days after an OPEC+ panel, in which Russia is a member, endorsed the oil producer group’s current output policy, leaving production cuts agreed last year in place.

“Russia believes that the ‘price cap’ mechanism in the sale of Russian oil and oil products is an interference in market relations and a continuation of the destructive energy policy of the countries of the collective West,” Novak said.

His spokesperson said later that the cuts will relate to crude oil only, without gas condensate, a type of light oil.

Russia’s oil output last year defied numerous predictions of a decline, rising by 2 percent to 535 million tons – 10.7 million barrels per day – thanks to a jump in sales to Asia, especially, to India and China.

However, following a raft of new sanctions from the West, Russia is facing more challenges in selling oil, a key source of revenue for the state budget, which posted a $25 billion deficit in January.

Lower export volumes shrank Russia’s current account surplus by 58.2 percent to $8 billion in January, squeezing Russia’s capital buffers at a time when Moscow is ramping up budget spending. 

Advanced Electronics Co. signs 8 new agreements to drive Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation

Advanced Electronics Co. signs 8 new agreements to drive Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation
Updated 10 February 2023
Arab News

Advanced Electronics Co. signs 8 new agreements to drive Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation

Advanced Electronics Co. signs 8 new agreements to drive Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation
Updated 10 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Advanced Electronics Co. has signed eight agreements, memorandums of understanding and deals to increase cooperation with government agencies and international companies as part of its contribution to the digital transformation strategy in the Kingdom.

The agreements by the firm, a subsidiary of Saudi Arabian Military Industries, included one with the Ministry of Sports to provide digital transformation support concerning smart stadiums, digital solutions, cybersecurity and infrastructure.

Advanced Electronics also inked a cooperation agreement with the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture to support initiatives to improve digital infrastructure, while a MoU was signed with Saudi Arabia Railways to provide security solutions, managed services, and IT infrastructure solutions. 

A MoU was also penned with the Saudi Electricity Company to provide infrastructure solutions, transfer and localize technologies, and a contract for operating digital technical infrastructure and technical support was signed with the General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information.

The deals were announced after the company participated in the LEAP 23 International Technical Conference, held in Riyadh, from Feb. 6 to 9.

Advanced Electronics Co. CEO, Ziad Al-Musallam, said the agreements will contribute to the development of the digital infrastructure of the Kingdom in various sectors and represent a quantum leap in the digital transformation process as an enabler to achieve the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, according to a statement on the Saudi Press Agency.

Other deals included cooperation agreements with Chronolife, Intelligent Security Systems, and Advanced Technology and Cybersecurity. These deals include providing support in the areas of infrastructure development, infrastructure projects in government sectors, and enabling the smart cities sector.

There were more than 250,000 registrations for the LEAP 23 event, more than double the number who signed up in 2022.

A host of investment announcements were made, with programs worth $2.43 billion revealed on day three of the event, following the $9 billion of deals revealed by the Kingdom’s Minister of Information Abdullah Al-Swaha at the event opening.

This is in addition to eight other investment funds worth $646 million launched during the event to stimulate innovation and digital entrepreneurship.  

Oil Update - Prices jump more than 2 percent on Russian plan to cut output

Oil Update - Prices jump more than 2 percent on Russian plan to cut output
Updated 10 February 2023
Reuters

Oil Update - Prices jump more than 2 percent on Russian plan to cut output

Oil Update - Prices jump more than 2 percent on Russian plan to cut output
Updated 10 February 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices jumped more than 2 percent on Friday, heading for weekly gains, as Russia announced plans to reduce oil production next month after the West imposed price caps on the country’s oil and oil products, according to Reuters.

Brent crude futures rose $1.71, or 2.02 percent, to $86.21 a barrel by 1148 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up $1.57, or 2.01 percent, at $79.63. Both contracts were on course for weekly gains above 8 percent.

Russia plans to reduce its crude oil production in March by 500,000 barrels per day, or about 5 percent of output, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.

“The Russian economy is fraying in the face of Western sanctions,” PVM analyst Stephen Brennock said.

The G7 economies, the EU and Australia agreed to ban the use of Western-supplied maritime insurance, finance and brokering for seaborne Russian oil priced above $60 a barrel from Dec. 5 as part of Western sanctions over Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

The EU also banned purchases of Russian oil products and set price caps from Feb. 5.

The latest measures will crimp the Kremlin’s fossil fuel earnings and exacerbate its fiscal woes by the end of the year, Brennock added.

The announcement marked a turnaround for bearish sentiment that characterised trade on Thursday and Friday morning against a backdrop of recession fears in the United States and weak demand data from China.

Goldman Sachs lowered its Brent 2023 price forecast to $92 a barrel from $98/bbl and its 2024 price forecast to $100/bbl from $105/bbl.

China’s consumer price index in January increased from December, with inflation approaching the target of about 3 percent set by the government last year.

The latest US oil inventory data this week also raised fears of a slowdown in the world’s biggest economy, with crude stocks having climbed to their highest since June 2021.

This was followed by a rise in weekly US jobless claims.

Norway’s sovereign wealth fund pulls out of Adani

Norway’s sovereign wealth fund pulls out of Adani
Updated 10 February 2023
AFP

Norway’s sovereign wealth fund pulls out of Adani

Norway’s sovereign wealth fund pulls out of Adani
  • The fund, which is set up to put the country’s oil and gas revenues to work, held some $200 million worth of shares in Adani group at the end of 2022
Updated 10 February 2023
AFP

OSLO: Norway’s $1.2 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, said Thursday it has completely divested its assets in the troubled Indian conglomerate Adani.
The fund, which is set up to put the country’s oil and gas revenues to work, held some $200 million worth of shares in the group at the end of 2022.
It had a stake of 0.14 percent in Adani Green Energy, 0.17 percent in Adani Total Gas and 0.3 percent in Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone.
“Since year-end, so the five weeks since year-end, we have further reduced our exposure in Adani companies significantly,” said Christopher Wright, the head of environmental, social and governance (ESG) risk monitoring at the fund.
“So today for all intents and purposes, we have no exposure left,” Wright added.
Between 2014 and 2023, the fund had already divested from six subsidiaries of the Adani conglomerate, mainly for environmental reasons, namely their role in deforestation and their high greenhouse gas emissions.
The business empire of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani lost around $120 billion in value after US short-selling investment group Hindenburg Research accused it of artificially inflating share prices in a report released in January.
It clawed back some of that this week after pledging to repay $1.1 billion worth of early loans in a move meant to reassure investors.
Hindenburg accused Adani of artificially boosting the share prices of its units by funnelling money into the stocks through offshore tax havens.
Adani has repeatedly denied the allegations and accused the US investment firm of a “maliciously mischievous” reputational attack.
Last year, the Norwegian fund divested from a record 74 companies worldwide, judging their ESG practices to be detrimental to their profitability, and from 13 others after recommendations from an ethics council.
The fund has investments in about 9,000 companies, as well as bonds and real estate, and is governed by ethical rules that prohibit it from investing in companies that commit serious human rights abuses, manufacture nuclear weapons, or are involved in coal and tobacco.
 

