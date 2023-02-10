You are here

Virtuoso 4-goal show confirms Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived in Saudi football

Virtuoso 4-goal show confirms Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived in Saudi football
Nassr's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (R) shoots to score his team's third goal from a penalty during the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Wehda and Al-Nassr at the King Abdulaziz Stadium in Mecca (AFP)
Updated 14 sec ago
John Duerden

Virtuoso 4-goal show confirms Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived in Saudi football

Virtuoso 4-goal show confirms Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived in Saudi football
  • After a low-key start to life at Al-Nassr, the Portuguese legend has exploded into top form as the Riyadh club eye league title glory
Updated 14 sec ago
John Duerden

There are usually a few nerves when a team goes into a big game missing their — and the league’s — top goalscorer. These, however, are not normal times in the Rohsn Saudi League, or for Al-Nassr.

Anderson Talisca may have been suspended, but up stepped Cristiano Ronaldo to give a virtuoso performance and announce he has well and truly arrived in Saudi football.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner scored all four goals on Thursday night in the win over Al-Wehda that did more than just put Al-Nassr back on top of the standings.

With two goals in each half, the forward, 38, reminded a sell-out crowd and those watching around Saudi Arabia and the rest of the world that he is not just a legend of the game — a big name to lift the profile of the club and league. The reason that he is all those things is because he is, first and foremost, a world-class talent.

There were no spectacular volleys or overhead kicks, though such strikes will surely come sooner or later, but the goals were expertly taken from a striker who knows perhaps better than anyone else how to put the ball in the net. At this rate, with five goals in three games, the former Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United star may end up catching Talisca and his current 13 goals.

Although Ronaldo now has over 500 league goals in his career, his hunger for more goals was striking. Whether his last goal was scored two games ago or two minutes, the desire remains. The frustration last weekend when he missed chances in a 2-2 draw at Al-Fateh was clear for all to see and it took a last-minute penalty to get him off the mark in Saudi Arabia. 

The fact that the spot-kick was his only goal for the five-time UEFA Champions League winner in the first two league games in Saudi Arabia makes this four-goal haul even better. Ronaldo knows, as does anyone who has watched football in the country for years or just a few weeks, that goals are not easy to come by. It does not matter who you are, what record you have or where you are from, only those with dedication and determination to go with talent end up successful. 

Had four goals come in the first game from those famous boots, there would have been international comments that the league was too easy even though this was a meeting between a title challenger and a newly-promoted team. In the past few weeks, it has become clear that there is a lot more to this league. 

If that is not proof enough, there is more to be found in Morocco as Al-Nassr’s bitter Riyadh rivals, Al-Hilal, are 90 minutes away from being crowned world champions. After defeating African champions Wydad AC and South American champions Flamengo, the Blues take on Real Madrid on Saturday. Whatever happens in Rabat, Al-Hilal have shown quality, composure and determination at the FIFA Club World Cup and deserve to be in the final. The reputation of the league is going from strength to strength.

On Sunday Al-Hilal will return home to resume domestic battles but will know that Al-Nassr are looking very dangerous indeed. Ronaldo has his eye in. His relief and then delight was there for all to see as he collected the match-ball from the referee and they then posed for a photograph together. Nobody has scored four goals in Saudi Arabia just three games after making their debut.

“I am pleased with my goals in today’s match,” Ronaldo said, “but my greatest happiness lies in helping my colleagues achieve victory. We are happy with the great victory, collecting points, and returning again to the top of the Saudi League.”

That is now where Al-Nassr plan to stay. It was an important win as Al-Shabab had won 4-2 earlier in the day to go top. If Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal win their games in hand then there will be just one point separating the top four. With the margins fine and the pressure high, that is when Cristiano Ronaldo and his goals, experience and mentality can make a difference.

Now he looks to be fully settled, fully firing and happy with his lot. Talisca is going to come back rested and hungry, Luiz Gustavo in midfield is going from strength to strength and the team is starting to play more fluently. There is still a long way to go but even if Al-Hilal return to Saudi Arabia as newly-crowned world champions to go straight into action against Al-Feiha, they will know that Al-Nassr are going to take some stopping.

Topics: Cristinao Ronaldo Saudi Arabia football Al-Nassr

Win or lose, Club World Cup final a sign of Saudi Arabia progress

Win or lose, Club World Cup final a sign of Saudi Arabia progress
Updated 10 February 2023
AP

Win or lose, Club World Cup final a sign of Saudi Arabia progress

Win or lose, Club World Cup final a sign of Saudi Arabia progress
  • In 2016, Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman unveiled Vision 2030, a project which aims to diversify an economy dependent on oil
  • Staging major events makes up another strand of the country’s strategy to develop its sporting industry
Updated 10 February 2023
AP

SALE, MOROCCO: Regardless of whether Al-Hilal can beat Real Madrid in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup on Saturday and become the first Asian team to win the title, these are jubilant times for sport in Saudi Arabia.

In 2016, Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman unveiled Vision 2030, a project which aims to diversify an economy dependent on oil. Government figures have noted that sports and entertainment industries play a central role in the vision.

Al-Hilal beat South American champion Flamengo of Brazil 3-2 in the semifinals of the Club World Cup earlier this week in Morocco, already a famous victory for the team from Riyadh.

“Flamengo was surprised by the skill of our players,” Al-Hilal coach Ramon Diaz said. “They did not expect us to play in such an excellent way. We dominated the match, and we deserved to win and go to the final.”

Salem Al-Dawsari scored twice against the team from Brazil.

“We deserved to go to the final and we promise that we will try and bring the trophy to Saudi Arabia,” the winger said. “We did not come to Morocco just to participate. We came to play in our name and the name of Saudi Arabia.”

It was not the first time that Al-Dawsari has made international headlines. He scored the winning goal as Saudi Arabia rallied for a 2-1 comeback win over Argentina in the group stage of last year’s World Cup in Qatar, a victory that shocked the world and stunned the eventual champion.

Back in Riyadh on Thursday, Cristiano Ronaldo thrilled a sellout crowd by scoring four goals in Al-Nassr’s 4-0 win over Al-Wehda in the Saudi Professional League. The Portuguese star was released from his contract by Manchester United in November and signed a deal with Al-Nassr, reportedly worth up to $200 million a year, the following month.

The five-time Ballon D’Or winner has lifted the international profile of the Saudi Professional League, which has signed a deal with IMG to sell broadcasting rights of its games overseas. According to reports, deals have been agreed with 36 territories.

Staging major events makes up another strand of the country’s strategy to develop its sporting industry. On Feb. 1, Saudi Arabia was confirmed as host for the 2027 Asian Cup, the continent’s biggest soccer tournament that is held every four years.

“The Kingdom is transforming before our eyes and we are filled with excitement for what it will look like in 2027,” Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal said.

There have been reports that Saudi Arabia will bid to co-host the 2030 World Cup.

The country stages other international sports such as Formula One and is behind high-profile golf and boxing promotions and there are also bigger events on the agenda. Last August, Al-Faisal expressed interest in the 2034 Asian Games as well as the Olympics.

“Definitely, the Olympics would be an ultimate goal for us … we’re open to that and I think we can,” Al-Faisal said.

Topics: In Focus: FIFA Club World Cup Morocco 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo scores four to pass 500 league goals

Cristiano Ronaldo scores four to pass 500 league goals
Updated 10 February 2023
AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo scores four to pass 500 league goals

Cristiano Ronaldo scores four to pass 500 league goals
  • Ronaldo, four days after his 38th birthday, scored twice in each half to help Al-Nassr defeat Al-Wehda 4-0
Updated 10 February 2023
AFP

RIYADH: Cristiano Ronaldo scored all of Al Nassr’s goals in a 4-0 rout of Al Wehda in the Saudi league on Thursday as he passed the 500 league goal mark in his club career.
The 38-year-old Portuguese star now has 503 goals scored for five different teams stretched across five leagues.
He hit three for Sporting Lisbon in his fledgling career, 103 for Manchester United over two spells, 311 for Real Madrid and 81 at Juventus.
Ronaldo now has five for Al Nassr who he joined after the World Cup following his bitter divorce from United.
On Thursday, he hit the 500 mark in the 21st minute with a left-footed strike.
He made it 2-0 with his right foot just before the interval before his hat-trick arrived from the penalty spot eight minutes into the second half.
It was his 61st career hat-trick.
He added a fourth just after the hour mark when he was first to a rebound.
Ronaldo had opened his account for his new employers last Friday with a stoppage-time penalty in a 2-2 away draw against Al Fateh.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who holds the all-time records for Champions League and international goals, is banking more than 400 million euros for his surprise move to Saudi, according to sources close to Al Nassr.
The giant sum includes 200 million euros for promoting Saudi Arabia’s expected joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup, the sources told AFP.
Ronaldo has become a figurehead for the conservative kingdom’s push to improve its reputation through sports — a process that has drawn accusations of “sportswashing,” or trying to sanitise its human rights record.

Topics: Saudi Pro League Al-Nassr Al-Wehda Cristiano Ronaldo

Jake Paul promises knockout of Tommy Fury in Riyadh

Jake Paul promises knockout of Tommy Fury in Riyadh
Updated 09 February 2023
Arab News

Jake Paul promises knockout of Tommy Fury in Riyadh

Jake Paul promises knockout of Tommy Fury in Riyadh
  • Latest global boxing event at Kingdom’s Diriyah
  • Saudi champions to feature on Feb. 26 undercard
Updated 09 February 2023
Arab News

YouTube star-turned-boxer Jake Paul is promising to knock out Tommy Fury in Riyadh when they clash in their highly anticipated matchup in Riyadh on Feb. 26.

Paul was speaking at the bout’s official press confidence at the capital city’s Faisaliah Hotel on Wednesday night. The fight will see the two pugilists place their undefeated records on the line, with the winner not only winning bragging rights but also lucrative future boxing opportunities.

Billed as “The Truth,” the main event and undercard promises a night of non-stop action live from the Diriyah Arena, which has been organized by the Ministry of Sport in association with Saudi Boxing Federation, Skill Challenge Entertainment, Most Valuable Promotions and Queensberry Promotions.

Prince Fahd bin Abdulaziz bin Fahd bin Saad, executive board member of Skill Challenge Entertainment, said it was a privilege to have the backing of the Saudi leadership, represented by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“With their incredible support, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has become a global destination for the most important sporting events — with ‘The Truth’ and Jake Paul versus Tommy Fury the latest example of our country’s proud position.

“We had a great ambition to organize and host a fight of this profile, intrigue, and interest and today, we have succeeded in achieving this goal. We are equally proud that Feb. 26 will witness several exciting fights prior to the main event, including a crop of Saudi Arabian champions, who have the opportunity to compete as part of this global showpiece.”

Having initially gained international fame and popularity as an actor and social media personality, Paul (6 wins, no losses and 4 knockouts) has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the world of boxing since turning his attention to the sport. Now a global phenomenon, the American enters the contest in inspired form following a final round stoppage victory over UFC legend Anderson Silva in October.

“I’ve always grown up watching big fights, watching boxing, but to be here in Saudi Arabia with such amazing people, for such a massive fight, is incredible. I’d like to say thank you to the Kingdom, Ministry of Sport and Prince Khaled for having me here,” said Paul. “The fanbase here is amazing. The opportunity to meet so many fans here in the past while with the WWE was a big reason behind me wanting to return.”

Asked what Saudi Arabia and the world can expect on fight night, the 26-year-old was emphatic in his response: “I’m going to knock this kid (Fury) out in four rounds or less. I’ve put every single opponent on the canvas — everyone I’ve fought has touched the ground. Tommy has no power, no idea what’s coming his way. He’s unprofessional, he’s not a real businessman, he’s not even a real fighter — and I’m going to prove it. That’s why this fight is called ‘The Truth.’ On Feb. 26, the truth will come out.”

Standing in his way is Fury (8-0, 4 KOs), who has also amassed an impressive record to date and comes with a strong boxing pedigree having been born into the sport. The half-brother of WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, Britain’s Tommy Fury aims to build his own legacy in the ring and is equally confident of victory. Much like Paul, he too will be backed by strong support from afar given his family links and self-made popularity as a reality television personality in the UK, setting the scene for an enthralling encounter.

Paul versus Fury is the latest headline boxing event to grace Saudi shores, following “Clash on the Dunes” between Andy Ruiz Jr. and Anthony Joshua in 2019 and last year’s “Rage on the Red Sea,” which again featured Joshua in a second meeting with pound-for-pound great Oleksandr Usyk.

These events have demonstrated the Kingdom’s emergence as the world’s fastest-growing sports destination. This has inspired a 300 percent increase in boxing nationwide, 35 percent increase in sports participation and a 150 percent surge in female sports participation, as well as investment in all levels of boxing and the sports industry.

There is also a packed undercard featuring Ilunga Makabu verses Badou Jack for the WBC cruiserweight title, and emerging Saudi talent.

Speaking about his upcoming title defense, reigning champion Makabu said: “I wish to extend my appreciation to the Kingdom’s leadership and Ministry of Sport for the opportunity to be here in Saudi Arabia. Becoming world champion was always a dream of mine, but my mission now is to defend my title in a country committed to developing the sport of boxing. I’m proud to be here and look forward to showcasing my skills on such a big stage.”

Commenting on his upcoming world title fight and the opportunity to compete in Saudi Arabia once again, Jack said: “I feel blessed. As a Muslim, to fight in the motherland of my faith, for a world title, is truly amazing. To become the first Muslim to win a world title in Saudi Arabia would be historic and I’m very thankful and proud to have this opportunity.”

Topics: boxing Saudi Arabia Jake Paul

Saez eyes Saudi Cup Jockeys Challenge prize

Saez eyes Saudi Cup Jockeys Challenge prize
Updated 08 February 2023
Arab News

Saez eyes Saudi Cup Jockeys Challenge prize

Saez eyes Saudi Cup Jockeys Challenge prize
  • Leading US-based jockey jets in alongside Brazilian female rider Jeane Alves
  • Luiz Saez: I finished second on Casa Creed in the 1351 Turf Sprint last year and am all set to ride him again in that race
Updated 08 February 2023
Arab News

Luiz Saez will ride in the International Jockeys Challenge (IJC) at King Abdulaziz Racecourse in Riyadh on Feb. 24, the opening day of The Saudi Cup meeting.

Born in Panama, where he rode 37 winners before relocating to the USA, Saez will be returning to the scene of his second placing in the 1351 Turf Sprint presented by stc aboard Casa Creed last year, and is also set to ride the William Mott-trained seven-year-old once again.

Saez, said: “I’m having a good year so far and am really looking forward to the Saudi trip. The IJC looks like a great group of jockeys, so it should be fun!

“I finished second on Casa Creed in the 1351 Turf Sprint last year and am all set to ride him again in that race, so hopefully he can go one better. The turf was lovely, so I’m pleased to see there are two races on the turf this year in the IJC too.”

Saez, who also rode at the inaugural Saudi Cup meeting in 2020, will be joined by leading Brazilian female rider and two-time champion apprentice, Jeane Alves.

Alves became the first woman to win a G1 contest in Brazil, winning the 2015 Grande Premio Jockey Club Brasileiro, and has since gone on to ride across the world, including the UK, UAE, Belgium, Sweden and Macau. The 2023 IJC marks Alves’ first trip to Saudi Arabia.

Alves, said: “I am delighted to be invited to ride in the International Jockeys Challenge at The Saudi Cup meeting. I’m excited to be riding against some of the world’s best Jockeys, like Joao Moreira, who was one of my inspirations when I started, and of course, the legend, Frankie Dettori.”

Each of the four IJC races carry a prize fund of $400,000, with a further $100,000 reward for winning the challenge itself.

The 14 jockeys are made up of seven international female riders, five international men and two local men with the jockeys receiving 15 percent of prize money won in each of the four races.

Topics: Saudi Cup International Jockeys Challenge (IJC) Luiz Saez Jeane Alves

Andre Carrillo played through pain barrier to help Al-Hilal defeat Flamengo

Andre Carrillo played through pain barrier to help Al-Hilal defeat Flamengo
Updated 08 February 2023
Arab News

Andre Carrillo played through pain barrier to help Al-Hilal defeat Flamengo

Andre Carrillo played through pain barrier to help Al-Hilal defeat Flamengo
  • Peruvian star was injured in win over Wydad, leaving his place in lineup against Brazilian club in doubt
Updated 08 February 2023
Arab News

Al-Hilal’s Peruvian star Andre Carrillo has revealed how he played with a painful injury during the Saudi club’s sensational 3-2 win against Flamengo in the FIFA Club World Cup semifinal on Tuesday night.

Carrillo had suffered an injury which saw him limp off the pitch in the previous match against Wydad, casting doubt on his ability to take part in the Tangiers semifinal.

“My participation was still not confirmed in the morning, and I did the impossible in order to take part in the match,” he said.

“I endured the injury and insisted on participating. I asked the medical staff for a pain-killing injection to participate in such an important meeting.”

In Saturday’s final Al-Hilal will meet the winner of the second semifinal between Egypt’s Al-Ahly and Spain’s Real Madrid, taking place on Wednesday night in Rabat.

Topics: FIFA Club World Cup 2022 Saudi Arabia Al-Hilal

