You are here

  • Home
  • Boy killed as car plows into Jerusalem-area bus stop -Israel’s Army Radio

Boy killed as car plows into Jerusalem-area bus stop -Israel’s Army Radio

Boy killed as car plows into Jerusalem-area bus stop -Israel’s Army Radio
Israeli police forensic team work at the site of a car-ramming attack at a bus stop in Ramot, a Jewish settlement in east Jerusalem, on Feb. 10, 2023. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8c7c9

Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

Boy killed as car plows into Jerusalem-area bus stop -Israel’s Army Radio

Boy killed as car plows into Jerusalem-area bus stop -Israel’s Army Radio
  • Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the incident as a terrorist attack
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Two people including a child were killed and several injured when a driver rammed his car into a group of people at a bus stop on the outskirts of Jerusalem on Friday, Israeli emergency services said.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the incident as a terrorist attack and ordered security forces to be reinforced.
A volunteer medic with United Hatzalah ambulance service, who gave his name as Ariel Ben-David, told Army Radio: “Everyone was lying out, thrown about, in very bad condition. To our regret, one child did not survive.”
Police said the driver had been shot.
The incident occurred during a period of high tension following an attack in which a lone Palestinian gunman shot seven people outside a synagogue last month.
Footage circulated on social media showed a blue car that had crashed into a pole in front of the bus stop in the Ramot area, a part of Jerusalem that was annexed by Israel after the 1967 Middle Eastern war.

Topics: Israeli Jerusalem car attack

Related

Barcelona mayor brands Israel apartheid state, cuts ties
World
Barcelona mayor brands Israel apartheid state, cuts ties
Row over West Bank outpost exposes Israel Cabinet split
Middle-East
Row over West Bank outpost exposes Israel Cabinet split

Turkiye and Syria earthquake disaster must not be politicized, UN chief tells Arab News

Turkiye and Syria earthquake disaster must not be politicized, UN chief tells Arab News
Updated 10 February 2023
Ephrem Kossaify

Turkiye and Syria earthquake disaster must not be politicized, UN chief tells Arab News

Turkiye and Syria earthquake disaster must not be politicized, UN chief tells Arab News
  • Speaking as the first UN aid convoy crossed the border into Syria, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said much more assistance is required
  • Mechanisms for delivery of aid to Syria have long caused friction in the Security Council between Russia, an ally of the Syrian regime, and the West
Updated 10 February 2023
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK CITY: The tragedy unfolding in Turkiye and Syria this week is “a moment in which we all must be together to support the people” affected by it, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told Arab News on Thursday as he called for political differences to be set aside.
“People who have been so generous supporting others, as both Syrians and Turkish have been in the past with refugees from Syria, in Turkiye, and from Iraq, in Syria,” he added.
“Turkiye is home to the largest number of refugees in the world and has shown unparalleled generosity to its Syrian neighbors. Indeed, up to 3.6 million Syrians have lived in Turkiye for more than a decade. Many of them are now victims of the earthquake.”
Guterres said he previously visited Aleppo and met some of the Syrians who had “warmly welcomed Iraqi refugees fleeing violence and war, integrating them into their society. There were more than 1 million Iraqi refugees in Syria. They were not in camps, they were received by the communities and integrated into community life in enormous generosity.”
As he reflected on his past visits, which took place while he served as high commissioner for refugees, to the areas now devastated by the earthquake, Guterres said he had been “deeply moved by the solidarity of people who opened their homes and their hearts. Now those homes have been destroyed and those hearts are breaking. A center of solidarity is now an epicenter of suffering.
Guterres was speaking on the day the first UN relief convoy crossed the border into northwestern Syria, four days after the earthquake hit, and he voiced dismay at the slow pace of the aid operation.
He said the convoy included six trucks carrying shelter materials and other “desperately needed relief supplies” but added that this is only a fraction of the aid needed in the rebel-controlled area.
“More help is on the way but much more, much more is needed,” Guterres said.
The Syrian government wants all international aid to pass through Damascus, using a system known as “cross-line operations.” This means that relief supplies are delivered to authorities in the capital, who then distribute it where it is needed, including to rebel-held parts of the country.
The alternative, which the Syrian regime is opposed to, is “cross-border” aid that bypasses Damascus and is shipped directly to the affected areas by other nations. These direct deliveries have provided a critical lifeline for millions of Syrians in the northwest of the war-torn country, as part of the massive international humanitarian response to the long-running conflict.
Humanitarian experts have long argued that although cross-line operations can be an important supplement to this cross-border lifeline, they cannot match the size and scope of direct-delivery operations.
Aid agencies have also accused Syrian President Bashar Assad’s regime of withholding basic goods and services, including food and clean water, from millions of Syrians in opposition areas as a tool of war.
Arguments about the mechanisms for the delivery of humanitarian aid to Syria have for years resulted in showdowns between Russia, an ally of the Assad regime, and the West within the UN Security Council.
The council approved the opening of four border crossings when international aid deliveries to Syria began in 2014. In January 2020, Russia used its power of veto to force the closure of all but one of them. Moscow argues that cross-border international aid operations violate Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and so all aid should be delivered through the cross-line mechanism.
In the aftermath of Monday’s earthquake, the EU and the US reiterated that they will only send aid directly to the Syrian people and restated their opposition to any form of normalization of relations with the Assad regime.
Meanwhile, aid agencies have called for the closed border crossings to be reopened to help them respond to the current emergency.
Guterres told Arab News that “cross-line (delivery of aid) is very important. We should do everything we can in cross-line. But (this) disaster is (of) such proportions that we need both cross-line and cross-border. We need to intensify all forms. And my appeal is for this question not to be politicized.”
Describing the earthquake as one of the biggest natural disasters of all time — the death toll stood at almost 20,000 on Thursday and is expected to rise — Guterres said this is “not a moment to politicize or to divide but it is obvious that we need massive support. And so I will be, of course, very happy if the Security Council could reach a consensus to allow for more crossings to be used, as we need also to increase our capacity to deliver on cross-line operations into Idlib.”
He also called for the lifting of all international sanctions “of any kind” on Syria.
“This is a moment in which everybody must make very clear that no sanctions of any kind interfere with relief to the population of Syria in the present moment,” said Guterres.
Stephane Dujarric, a spokesperson for Guterres, said that the secretary-general will consult with members of the Security Council about the possibility of reopening border crossings for the delivery of aid to Syria.
“We, as the UN, can only use a second border crossing if there is a (Security Council) resolution (to do so),” he said. “There are a lot of legal issues and it is a delicate issue.”

Topics: Turkiye Syria Earthquake UN Antonio Guterres

Related

UK teams continue search for survivors in quake-hit Turkish province as ‘critical’ 72-hour rescue window lapses
Middle-East
UK teams continue search for survivors in quake-hit Turkish province as ‘critical’ 72-hour rescue window lapses
Quake forces Syrian family from Aleppo home after surviving war
Middle-East
Quake forces Syrian family from Aleppo home after surviving war

US announces $85m in aid for quake-hit Turkiye, Syria

US announces $85m in aid for quake-hit Turkiye, Syria
Updated 09 February 2023
AP

US announces $85m in aid for quake-hit Turkiye, Syria

US announces $85m in aid for quake-hit Turkiye, Syria
  • The funding will also support safe drinking water and sanitation to prevent the outbreak of disease
  • The United States has already sent rescue teams to Turkiye
Updated 09 February 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: The United States on Thursday announced an initial $85 million package for emergency relief after a devastating earthquake in Turkiye and Syria.
The US Agency for International Development that the funding will go to partners on the ground “to deliver urgently needed aid for millions of people” including through food, shelter and emergency health services.
The funding will also support safe drinking water and sanitation to prevent the outbreak of disease, the agency said in a statement.
The announcement comes after Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier Thursday spoke by telephone with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to discuss the NATO’s ally needs.
“We are proud to join the global efforts to help Turkiye just as Turkiye has so often contributed its own humanitarian rescue experts to so many other countries in the past,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters as he described the call.
The United States has already sent rescue teams to Turkiye and has contributed concrete breakers, generators, water purification systems and helicopters, officials said.
Assistance in Syria is going through local partners as the United States refuses to deal with Syrian President Bashar Assad as Washington demands accountability over abuses during the brutal civil war.

Related

Turkiye and Syria earthquake disaster must not be politicized, UN chief tells Arab News
Middle-East
Turkiye and Syria earthquake disaster must not be politicized, UN chief tells Arab News
Exclusive A Syrian man assists rescuers clear debris as he looks for family members in Syria’s Idlib province. (AFP) video
Middle-East
Syria earthquake survivor: ‘Horror similar to doomsday, God help us’

Row over West Bank outpost exposes Israel Cabinet split

Row over West Bank outpost exposes Israel Cabinet split
Updated 09 February 2023
AFP

Row over West Bank outpost exposes Israel Cabinet split

Row over West Bank outpost exposes Israel Cabinet split
  • Netanyahu vowed in December to expand settlements across the West Bank, as he returned to power at the helm of the most right-wing government in Israeli history
Updated 09 February 2023
AFP

JERUSALEM: Cracks have emerged within Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s hardline government, with a row over the demolition of a settlement outpost in the occupied West Bank testing the fledgling coalition.

Netanyahu vowed in December to expand settlements across the West Bank, as he returned to power at the helm of the most right-wing government in Israeli history.

But a split over policy on the ground surfaced last month, when Israeli troops moved in to dismantle a wildcat outpost in the northern West Bank dubbed Or Haim on orders from Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Despite such outposts being considered illegal by the state, two far-right members of the Cabinet, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Public Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, objected to its demolition.

“There won’t be one law for the Arabs and another for the Jews ... law is law!” said Ben-Gvir, calling for the demolition of unauthorised Palestinian construction in the largest part of the West Bank where Israel exercises civil as well as security control.

Ben-Gvir has authority over border police operating in the West Bank, while Smotrich has taken on an additional role overseeing civil affairs in the Palestinian territory.

Netanyahu backed Gallant over the outpost affair, saying settlements must be “coordinated in advance with the prime minister and security officials, which was not done in this case.”

While the Or Haim outpost consisted of just a handful of makeshift structures, the handling of its demolition hints at problems within the coalition.

Gideon Rahat, senior fellow at the Israel Democracy Institute, said the situation has “very dangerous potential for the state of Israel.”

“It’s not normal to have two people that have parallel responsibilities when it comes to the use of force,” he said, with Smotrich sitting in the second ministerial post created in the Defense Ministry.

Smotrich boycotted a Cabinet meeting in protest over the handling over the affair.

Israeli soldiers returned to the Or Haim site two days after the initial evacuation, to expel settlers attempting to rebuild in the area.

“While this seems like a small conflict that was resolved, it shouldn’t be there in the first place,” said Rahat.

The issue is bound to resurface because there are dozens of similar outposts dotted across the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since the Six-Day War of 1967.

All settlements in occupied territory are deemed illegal under international law, but Israel distinguishes between wildcat outposts, built without its permission, and state-approved settlements which are home to an estimated 475,000 Israelis.

Topics: Palestine Israel

Related

Israeli court delays demolition of West Bank village again
Middle-East
Israeli court delays demolition of West Bank village again
The Israeli government is taking measures to suppress the Palestinian collective national identity
Middle-East
How Israel’s new right-wing government impacts Palestinians

Lavrov backs Sudan’s bid to lift UN sanctions

Lavrov backs Sudan’s bid to lift UN sanctions
Updated 09 February 2023
AFP

Lavrov backs Sudan’s bid to lift UN sanctions

Lavrov backs Sudan’s bid to lift UN sanctions
  • Foreign minister welcomes Khartoum’s efforts ‘to attract Russian investments’
Updated 09 February 2023
AFP

KHARTOUM: Russia’s top diplomat Sergei Lavrov held talks in Khartoum on Thursday with Sudanese officials, pledging support for their call to lift long-standing UN sanctions on the African nation.

Lavrov’s two-day visit is part of Russian efforts to shore up influence on the African continent amid broad international attempts to isolate Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine last year.

“We stand with the Sudanese side in its endeavour to lift the sanctions imposed by the United Nations Security Council,” Lavrov told a press conference, standing alongside Khartoum’s acting Foreign Minister Ali Al-Sadiq.

Sadiq emphasized the need for the two countries to cooperate at the United Nations and to push “for reform ... in the Security Council.”

Sudan has recently repeated calls for Security Council to lift sanctions and an arms embargo imposed during conflict in the country’s Darfur region in 2005.

Lavrov also held talks on Thursday with army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, who in October 2021 led a military coup that derailed Sudan’s transition to civilian rule and triggered cuts to crucial Western aid.

His arrival in Sudan marked the latest stop in a tour that has included Mali and Mauritania. 

Last month, Lavrov visited Eritrea, Angola, Eswatini and South Africa.

The Russian diplomat also met with Al-Burhan’s deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

Sudan and Russia have been “cooperating in the fields of economy and investment,” Lavrov said, hailing Sudanese efforts “to attract Russian investments.”

Counterpart Sadiq said Sudan would take part in a Moscow-Africa forum slated to take place in Russia in July.

Sudan relied militarily on Russia under former President Omar Bashir, who was ousted in 2019 following three decades in power marked by international isolation and crippling US sanctions.

Its military leaders who toppled Bashir maintained ties with Moscow while a transitional government sought to repair relations with the US and the West.

Earlier this week, special envoys and representatives including from the United States, Norway, Britain, Germany and France arrived in Sudan.

US Ambassador to Sudan John Godfrey said on Wednesday on Twitter that the representatives came “to support” a December deal signed between Sudan’s military leaders and civilian factions.

Washington delisted Sudan as a state sponsor of terror in December 2020, and last year appointed its first ambassador to Khartoum in nearly 25 years.

Topics: Sudan Russia UN sanctions

Related

Israel FM: Fully normalized ties with Sudan later this year
Middle-East
Israel FM: Fully normalized ties with Sudan later this year
Saudi Arabia congratulates Sudan on launching final phase of political process
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia congratulates Sudan on launching final phase of political process

UK rescuers save mother, child trapped for 68 hours under collapsed building in Turkiye

UK rescuers save mother, child trapped for 68 hours under collapsed building in Turkiye
Updated 09 February 2023
Arab News

UK rescuers save mother, child trapped for 68 hours under collapsed building in Turkiye

UK rescuers save mother, child trapped for 68 hours under collapsed building in Turkiye
  • Onlookers chanted the Arabic words for ‘God is Greatest’ in a video capturing the moment they were rescued
Updated 09 February 2023
Arab News

LONDON: British volunteer rescuers have saved a mother and her 5-year-old child who were trapped for 68 hours under a collapsed building in the Turkish city of Kahramanmaras, the Daily Mail reported.  

The home of 33-year-old Serap Topal and her son Mehmet was reduced to rubble when the 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck on Monday.

The two were trapped in darkness for three days, covered in dust and debris, with the mother in pain from crush injuries. They were finally rescued by workers from SARAID, a British volunteer group, along with a German search-and-rescue team. 

A video capturing the moment they were rescued shows Serap bursting into tears of fatigue and relief, while a volunteer carries Mehmet, who appears unhurt. Onlookers can be heard chanting the Arabic words for “God is Greatest.” 

Entire streets in Kahramanmaras, the closest city to the quake’s epicenter, were reduced to rubble. Hundreds of tents were set up as shelters in a sports stadium. About 50 bodies covered in blankets lay on the floor of a sports hall.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who declared a state of emergency in 10 provinces and sent troops to help, visited Kahramanmaras on Wednesday, and said there had been early problems with road and airport access to the region, but “we are better today.”

The death toll from the Turkiye-Syria earthquakes passed 16,000  on Thursday, with the World Health Organization estimating the final toll could exceed 20,000.

 

Topics: Turkiye Syria Earthquake

Related

UK teams continue search for survivors in quake-hit Turkish province as ‘critical’ 72-hour rescue window lapses
Middle-East
UK teams continue search for survivors in quake-hit Turkish province as ‘critical’ 72-hour rescue window lapses

Latest updates

Boy killed as car plows into Jerusalem-area bus stop -Israel’s Army Radio
Boy killed as car plows into Jerusalem-area bus stop -Israel’s Army Radio
Salon du Chocolat in Jeddah offers Saudi confectioners chance to shine
Salon du Chocolat in Jeddah offers Saudi confectioners chance to shine
Virtuoso 4-goal show confirms Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived in Saudi football
Virtuoso 4-goal show confirms Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived in Saudi football
‘Moon Knight’ star May Calamawy to attend Middle East Film & Comic Con in Abu Dhabi
‘Moon Knight’ star May Calamawy to attend Middle East Film & Comic Con in Abu Dhabi
PIF announces completion of second green bond issuances totaling $5.5bn
PIF announces completion of second green bond issuances totaling $5.5bn

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.