You are here

  • Home
  • KSRelief aid efforts continue for people in Pakistan and Niger

KSRelief aid efforts continue for people in Pakistan and Niger

KSRelief aid efforts continue for people in Pakistan and Niger
KSRelief distributed 400 food packages to those affected by the floods in Pakistan’s Sindh province. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8tzp8

Updated 14 February 2023
Arab News

KSRelief aid efforts continue for people in Pakistan and Niger

KSRelief aid efforts continue for people in Pakistan and Niger
Updated 14 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center’s (KSRelief ) humanitarian efforts in Pakistan and Niger continue with the provision of food parcels  and winter bags for people in need.
In Niger, the center distributed 400 food packages to families as part of the security food project by the Kingdom.
In Pakistan, the agency has also extended its help to the people of Sindh province and distributed 300 winter bags to families affected by floods.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Saudi Arabia Pakistan

Related

The Big 5 Saudi 2023 doubles in size in its new venue Riyadh Front
Corporate News
The Big 5 Saudi 2023 doubles in size in its new venue Riyadh Front
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (File/SPA/KUNA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi, Kuwaiti crown princes discuss bilateral relations during phone call

Saudi plane carrying 35 tons of aid lands in Syria’s Aleppo

Saudi plane carrying 35 tons of aid lands in Syria’s Aleppo
Updated 14 February 2023
Arab News

Saudi plane carrying 35 tons of aid lands in Syria’s Aleppo

Saudi plane carrying 35 tons of aid lands in Syria’s Aleppo
  • So far, the kingdom has sent eight planes with aid to help those affected by the earthquake
Updated 14 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: A Saudi plane carrying 35 tons of aid landed in Syria’s Aleppo International Airport on Tuesday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The aid includes food, medical and shelter materials weighing 35 tons and 322 kilograms, the statement added. 

This comes within the framework of the Saudi relief air bridge, being run by the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid, to help those affected by the earthquake in Syria and Turkey.

So far, the kingdom has sent eight planes with aid to help those affected by the earthquake. 

Topics: Turkiye Syria Earthquake Saudi Arabia

Related

UK appeal raises $72.8m for victims of Turkiye, Syria earthquakes
Middle-East
UK appeal raises $72.8m for victims of Turkiye, Syria earthquakes
A Rohingya refugee in India poses for a photo on Feb. 11, 2022 with donations she purchased to help survivors of the earthquake.
Middle-East
Rohingya community in India raises funds for Turkiye-Syria earthquake survivors

Saudi Social Innovation Forum to promote entrepreneurship

Saudi Social Innovation Forum to promote entrepreneurship
Updated 13 February 2023
Ghadi Joudah

Saudi Social Innovation Forum to promote entrepreneurship

Saudi Social Innovation Forum to promote entrepreneurship
  • SIF will bring together leaders of social entities, projects and practitioners from around the world to communicate and exchange ideas on social innovation
Updated 13 February 2023
Ghadi Joudah

RIYADH: The Social Innovation Forum (SIF) will launch in Riyadh from Feb. 15-16, 2023, Fahad Al-Harthi, president of ASBAR and SIF, announced during a press conference on Sunday.

Under the patronage of Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, governor of Riyadh, the forum aims to create positive influence, support social entrepreneurship and promote the concept of social creativity.

In its second edition, SIF will bring together leaders of social entities, projects and practitioners from around the world to communicate and exchange ideas on social innovation.

SIF first launched in Madinah in the western region of the Kingdom.

Al-Harthi told Arab News: “In this past year since the first launch, we concluded agreements that allowed us and our partners to collaborate with eight universities, all of which are convinced that they introduce the culture of social innovation into educational materials and into semester activities.”

The universities include Taibah University, the University of Prince Mugrin and Qassim University.

The forum seeks to stimulate a global movement in social entrepreneurship, provide a platform for learning and knowledge exchange, and promote partnerships between regional and global entrepreneurs.

Al-Harthi added: “Social innovation can be profitable while reflecting positively on people’s lives. Social innovation can be profitable, nonprofit, or even both.”

The forum’s agenda includes more than 20 sessions, lectures and workshops, where experts and specialists in the fields of social innovation and social entrepreneurship will take part.

The sessions will host more than 200 local, Arab, and international speakers from Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Kuwait, the UAE, Lebanon, Vietnam, South Africa, Denmark, Sweden, UK, US, the Netherlands and Italy.

This year, SIF will announce and honor the winners of the 2023 Sindyan Award for Social Innovation.

The award is the first of its kind in the Kingdom and will be given to five winners on the opening day.

Topics: Social Innovation Forum 2023 Saudi Arabia

Related

The booth displayed several research projects and initiatives. (Supplied) photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s KAUST forges new partnerships, showcases smart initiatives and innovations
Saudi Arabia’s real estate plans leading the world in innovation
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s real estate plans leading the world in innovation

Saudi, Kuwaiti crown princes discuss bilateral relations during phone call

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (File/SPA/KUNA)
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (File/SPA/KUNA)
Updated 13 February 2023
Arab News

Saudi, Kuwaiti crown princes discuss bilateral relations during phone call

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (File/SPA/KUNA)
  • Issues of common interest were also discussed during the phone call
Updated 13 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The crown princes of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait discussed bilateral relations during a phone call on Monday.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah also discussed aspects of bilateral cooperation and ways to enhance it in various fields.

Issues of common interest were also discussed during the phone call. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Kuwait Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Related

Saudi foreign minister meets Kuwait’s crown prince
Saudi Arabia
Saudi foreign minister meets Kuwait’s crown prince
Saudi Arabia reaffirms rejection of Israeli settlements in Palestinian territory
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia reaffirms rejection of Israeli settlements in Palestinian territory

Minister highlights growth of Saudi economy as ranking highest among G20 countries

Minister highlights growth of Saudi economy as ranking highest among G20 countries
Updated 13 February 2023
Ghadi Joudah

Minister highlights growth of Saudi economy as ranking highest among G20 countries

Minister highlights growth of Saudi economy as ranking highest among G20 countries
  • Minister of Commerce Majid Al-Qasabi was rounding up some of the most important developments and achievements in the Kingdom over the past year
  • Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing Majid Al-Hogail discussed rising home ownership, housing loan facilities, and efforts to tackle the effects of heavy rain
Updated 13 February 2023
Ghadi Joudah

RIYADH: Majid Al-Qasabi, the Saudi minister of commerce, and Majid Al-Hogail, minister of municipal and rural affairs and housing, on Monday reviewed some of the important developments and achievements in the Kingdom during 2022.

Speaking in Riyadh during the latest briefing by the Center for Government Communications, Al-Qasabi said: “Our economy is the highest among G20 countries, and the Kingdom ranked first in terms of ease of starting a business.”

A report by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, published in October last year, stated that Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product growth was expected to reach 9.9 percent, the highest level among G20 nations.

Al-Qasabi added that the Kingdom is a major contributor to humanitarian aid efforts and had already pledged “more than SR324 million” ($86.4 million) to help those affected by the earthquakes in Syria and Turkiye last week.

Summarizing the achievements of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last year, Al-Qasabi said the prince undertook more than 10 international visits, received visits by 65 leaders, and launched 21 projects and strategies.

Meanwhile, the Kingdom hosted 26 international conferences, 15 international sporting events, and won 94 international scientific awards, he added.

Commenting on the high prices of automobiles, Al-Qasabi said: “There is no truth (to allegations of) limiting the import of cars to authorized agents. There are global challenges in production, shipping and supply chains.”

To prevent possible violations of the rules, he added, the Ministry of Commerce has launched an initiative that tracks new vehicles from their arrival in the country until licenses are issued for them.

He invited anyone aware of any breaches of regulations to file a report by calling 1900, or through official online systems and apps.

Al-Hogail discussed a number of issues including the supply of real estate, housing loan facilities, improvements to the urban landscape, and the effects of heavy rain.

Regarding efforts to provide housing solutions for people most in need, he said: “8,000 families were served through the Ehsan (charitable) platform.”

The ministry provided 30,000 housing units in 2022 for families in greatest need and aims to provide 95,000 by 2025, he added. Home ownership is rising among Saudis, he said, and has reached 60 percent of the population.

“More than 1.4 million families benefited from housing support, and there were also nine different housing and financing options available to enable ownership,” said Al-Hogail, adding that the goal is to offer 365,000 additional housing units by 2025.

He also talked about the effects of the heavy rain the Kingdom has experienced and said: “The budget for drainage and flood-prevention projects is SR16 billion, for projects in all regions of the Kingdom, and SR9 billion for projects in Jeddah Governorate.”

Topics: Saudi economy G20 Majid Al-Qasabi Majid Al-Hogail

Related

Developing asset management to help boost Saudi economy, says Alkhabeer CEO
Business & Economy
Developing asset management to help boost Saudi economy, says Alkhabeer CEO
Saudi economy minister, World Customs Organization chief discuss cooperation
Saudi Arabia
Saudi economy minister, World Customs Organization chief discuss cooperation

What’s love got to do with relationship? Everything, say Saudi couples on Valentine’s Day

What’s love got to do with relationship? Everything, say Saudi couples on Valentine’s Day
Updated 14 February 2023
Jasmine Bager
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

What’s love got to do with relationship? Everything, say Saudi couples on Valentine’s Day

What’s love got to do with relationship? Everything, say Saudi couples on Valentine’s Day
  • For many, what count most are friendship, appreciation, respect and attention to detail
  • For some, love is grand gestures; for others, friendship and kindness are more important
Updated 14 February 2023
Jasmine Bager Sulafa Alkhunaizi

DHAHRAN/RIYADH: Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Cupid’s bow and arrow struck several happy couples and built lives based on shared love, appreciation, and respect. But there’s more to it behind the scenes. Arab News asks couples what the secret to their happy unions is.

From the time of Plato and Aristotle onwards, philosophy has offered different theories of love, and long-term relationships can be wonderful — but require hard work. For many, it is the grand, extravagant gestures.

For others, it is the small ones that make a difference. To brave the question, “what makes love last?” Arab News asked married couples about what makes love last and their hearts dance.

For many, friendship and attention to detail count most, such as in the case of Muath Aziz, 31, and Luluwah Alghamdi, 28, who have been together since 2017.

“To me, friendship and kindness are a critical part of marriage,” Alghamdi said. “To be able to live with someone who you can laugh with and dance with and just be able to be yourself around him. No masks of any sort. Life has its ups and downs and having to go through it with your friend who’s reliable and supportive is priceless.”

As for Aziz, he believes that marriage is easy, simply a lifestyle change that requires adaption, investment, and kindness. Still, the most essential and crucial is finding a partner to have fun with.

“Instead of making breakfast for one, you make it for two. And instead of buying one bowl of ice cream, you buy two, paying attention to what flavors your partner favors. Yes you might have differences on what temperature the AC to be set at night, or where to store the tea and sugar, but that can always be resolved. That’s, of course, as long as the two are transparent and are listening to each other,” he told Arab News.

Sharing that same sentiment is Wedad Alahmed, who has been married for 33 years. She told Arab News that a good marriage requires that you look at it as a true friendship and partnership with communication as a critical component. “Understanding one’s partner’s thoughts, inspirations, and expectations is a must. A good marriage is about respect, honesty, and making a space for differences and a strong connection,” she said. 

Ghassan Abduladhim and Shadi Albayat told Arab News that their successful marriage is mainly due to communication, and that being friends is always an added perk to the union.

“A marriage would be blissful and fulfilling if love and attraction mature through married life into a sort of friendship, where conditional tolerance and acceptance morph into empathic inclusiveness, reciprocally embracing and celebrating differences,” Abduladhim told Arab News. “Openness and all sort of communication skills are keys.”

Sharing her husband’s sentiments, the mother of four girls added that a happy marriage is a deep friendship “that is growing every single day. Trust and equality in your rights and responsibilities.”

For many couples, the anticipation and rush before their wedding day go by in a blur until the big day arrives, commencing the beginning of a new partnership. With a flurry of wedding guests zipping by, last-minute flower arrangements, makeup and hair, and so much more, photographers are the one constant that is available, watching every quiet and calm moment, capturing intimate connections and spontaneous moments of the day.

Tasneem Al-Sultan, a professional photographer in the Kingdom, has had a successful time being the preeminent local wedding photographer for over a decade in her Eastern Province hometown in Saudi Arabia. Word quickly spread around the block that her bridal shoots were creative and beautiful, as she filled the frame with elegant and fun moments that captured the essence of couples walking side-by-side into matrimony. Soon, her wedding photography repertoire expanded to include the rest of the Kingdom — and abroad.

In many ways, she became an active witness to each couple’s first walk into love.

“‘Saudi Tales of Love,’ which I retitled ‘And Then There Were Women,’ is about Saudi women’s intimate access and their stories about love of marriage, divorce. And I follow, as a wedding photographer that is divorced,” she told Arab News.

Al-Sultan enjoys being there to elevate the moment two people — with their families — vow to unite. She is also there to shed light on what many refer to as “the most important day of their lives.” As a wedding photographer, she is constantly surrounded by different versions of love.

According to AlSultan, the ‘perfect wedding’ might be a myth to strive to be on and encourages couples to look beyond that day and to truly dig into themselves to carve out the best version of love that makes sense to them. She stresses that the spotlight should be on building a healthy life together for the future and not obsess over how the cake looks or how the playlist flows on that one night.

“The wedding is just a big party to show how happy you are and to celebrate with everyone you know, but it is not about all the small details — the flowers and the colors, and the venue. We need to forget that this is all about the event and more about what this event means for the rest of your life,” added Al-Sultan.

After her experience documenting so many weddings, one thing is still clear: The lights in her eyes never dim when she talks about love.

She never lost faith in the process. And while her marriage did not last, she still strives to freeze the loving tenderness she has witnessed all along within her frames, whether between a romantic couple or a parent or friend. Each of her pictures speaks a thousand words and tells a million different strands of love story. Capturing that magical spark in a moment transcends time and space.

Does she still believe in love?

“Yes! Always,” she said with a laugh.

Topics: Valentine’s Day 2023 Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

Tax officials raid BBC India offices after critical documentary
Tax officials raid BBC India offices after critical documentary
Wamid wants to focus on building capabilities and leveraging data, says CEO  
Wamid wants to focus on building capabilities and leveraging data, says CEO  
Muqassa’s efforts and initiatives increasing confidence in the Saudi market: CEO
Muqassa’s efforts and initiatives increasing confidence in the Saudi market: CEO
Qatar donates World Cup mobile homes to earthquake survivors
Qatar donates World Cup mobile homes to earthquake survivors
Arab National Bank’s net profit leaps 41% to $820m in 2022  
Arab National Bank’s net profit leaps 41% to $820m in 2022  

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.