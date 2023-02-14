You are here

Oil Updates — Crude down; UAE energy minister says no need for early OPEC+ meeting
Brent crude futures fell by 67 cents, or 0.77 percent, to $85.94 per barrel at 09.00 a.m. Saudi time, while US crude futures fell by 93 cents, or 1.16 percent, to $79.21 per barrel. (Shutterstock)
Updated 14 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Oil prices fell on Tuesday after the US government said it would release more crude from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve as mandated by lawmakers, defying expectations from some traders that the release could be canceled or delayed.

Brent crude futures fell by 67 cents, or 0.77 percent, to $85.94 per barrel at 09.00 a.m. Saudi time, while US crude futures fell by 93 cents, or 1.16 percent, to $79.21 per barrel.

The US Department of Energy said after the previous session ended that it would sell 26 million barrels of oil from the SPR, a release that would likely push the reserve to its lowest level since 1983.

No need for an early OPEC+ meeting: UAE energy minister

There is no need for the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, and its allies, known as OPEC+, to meet earlier than scheduled, the UAE energy minister said on Monday, following Russia’s announcement at the end of last week it would unilaterally cut output.

“I do not see a requirement for a meeting. The market is balanced,” Suhail Al-Mazrouei said when asked whether the OPEC+ would bring forward their next planned meeting.

Russia said on Friday, it will cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day next month after the West imposed price caps on Russian oil and oil products.

OPEC+ agreed in October to cut oil production targets by 2 million bpd until the end of 2023.

An OPEC+ ministerial committee is set to meet in early April with a full ministerial meeting planned for June 4.

(With input from Reuters) 

Updated 12 sec ago
Nirmal Menon

Updated 12 sec ago
Nirmal Menon

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index lost 23.15 points — or 0.22 percent — on Tuesday to close at 10,496.59. 

While MSCI Tadawul 30 Index fell 0.30 percent to 1,434.66, the parallel market Nomu closed 42.25 percent lower at 19,398.79. 

TASI’s total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR3.81 billion ($1.02 billion) as 80 stocks of the listed 224 advanced and 125 receded. 

Almarai Co. was the best performer on Tuesday as its share price surged 5.86 percent to SR56. 

The other top performers were Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co., Alamar Foods Co., Perfect Presentation for Commercial Services Co., also known as 2P, and Electrical Industries Co..

Leading franchise leader Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. was the worst-performing stock of the day as its share price slipped 4.01 percent to SR16.26. 

Other poor performers were Saudi Industrial Investment Group, Arab National Bank, Riyadh Cables Group Co. and Jazan Energy and Development Co..

Among sectoral indices, 12 of the 21 listed on the stock exchange advanced while the rest declined. 

The Food & Beverages Index was the biggest gainer as it closed 3.41 percent to 4,937.38, led by the rich gains posted by Almarai Co.. Out of the 10 constituents of the sector, five were in green while the rest were in the red. 

The Software & Services Index also jumped 2.78 percent to 40,217.67, driven by a 4.24 percent boost in the share price of 2P to SR177.20. Public Investment Fund-owned Elm Co. also rose 3.19 percent to close at SR394.80. 

On the announcements front, Americana Restaurants International informed the stock exchange that it posted a 27 percent increase in net profit to SR972.1 million in 2022 from SR764.7 million a year earlier. 

The positive performance was driven by 15.9 percent higher year-on-year revenue as new restaurants opened. Revenues increased 15.9 percent to SR8.92 billion in 2022 from SR7.69 billion in the previous year.  

Earnings per riyal increased 27.1 percent to SR0.12 from SR0.09 during the period under review. The food chain’s fourth-quarter net profit rose 28 percent to SR237.61 million from SR184.99 million in the year-earlier period. However, its share price on Tuesday declined 2.51 percent to SR3.88. 

Jahez International Co. for Information System Technology stated that Alamat International Co., a major shareholder, transferred 1.25 million shares, or 11.93 percent of Jahez capital, to its current shareholders, according to a filing to Tadawul.  

The transfer was made on Feb. 13, resulting in a change in Jahez’s major shareholders’ list. The company’s shares closed flat at SR649.

Updated 14 February 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Updated 14 February 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Driven by strong growth in the non-oil sector, Abu Dhabi’s economy saw year-on-year growth of 10.5 percent in the first nine months of 2022, in what was the fastest expansion in the Middle East and North Africa region, according to Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi. 

Thanks to government efforts to diversify the economy, boost the private sector’s contribution and invest in human capital, Abu Dhabi continued to grow across its various sectors at the end of the third quarter of 2022.   

“Abu Dhabi’s robust economy continues to prove its superiority driven by … its ability to attract foreign direct investments and agile policies that enabled our economy to achieve the strongest growth in the region,” Ahmed Al Zaabi, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development said.  

According to statistical estimates that SCAD announced, the non-oil sectors contributed 50.3 percent to the gross domestic product, with an increase of 39 billion dirhams ($10.6 billion) to reach 417.3 billion dirhams in total by the end of the third quarter of 2022.  

Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector experienced an exponential 20.3 percent growth compared to the same period the previous year, as investors have been attracted to Abu Dhabi’s renowned waterfront and island communities.  

The accommodation and food services sector in Abu Dhabi also grew 20.2 percent in the first nine months of 2022. 

According to data from the Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi welcomed 4.1 million international visitors in the same period, with Indian visitors accounting for 12 percent of all non-Emirati hotel guests in Abu Dhabi, totaling 480,000 visitors, a 31 percent increase from the previous year.  

During the first nine months of 2022, the wholesale and retail trade sector reached 45 billion dirhams, with a 17.4 percent increase year-on-year. This sector accounted for 5.4 percent of Abu Dhabi’s nine-month GDP, according to SCAD.  

The transport and storage sector recorded growth of 11.4 percent during the nine-month period, boosting the Emirate’s GDP by 1.7 percent.  

Abu Dhabi Airports reported this month that the Emirate’s five airports handled a combined total of 15.9 million passengers in 2022, tripling passenger volumes from a year ago.  

The manufacturing sector in the UAE’s capital grew 8.1 percent, contributing 8 percent to the GDP during the first nine months of 2022.  

The Abu Dhabi government will invest 10 billion dirhams across six industrial programs to more than double the size of the Emirate’s manufacturing sector to 172 billion dirhams by 2031, according to the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy announced last year.  

The new strategy will boost Abu Dhabi’s trade with international markets, with the aim of increasing the Emirate's non-oil exports by 143 percent to 178.8 billion dirhams by 2031.  

Meanwhile, the city’s financial sector grew by 6.9 percent in the first nine months of 2022 on an annual basis, with a value of 28 billion dirhams, according to SCAD. The sector accounted for 5.5 percent of the GDP.  

 

Updated 14 February 2023
Arab News

Updated 14 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Remittances from Kenyan workers in Saudi Arabia rose $117 million in 2022, an annual increase of 63 percent as Nairobi seeks a bilateral professionals framework deal with Riyadh. 

The Kenyan central bank announced that the Kingdom has become the fastest-growing source of wages into Kenya, with money being sent from Saudi Arabia hitting $302 million.

Estimates indicate about 200,000 Kenyans have secured employment in the Kingdom with 60 percent as professionals in sectors like healthcare, ICT, and construction, Business Daily Africa reported. 

Diaspora remittances from Saudi Arabia have been growing at the fastest pace among the major source countries in the aftermath of the pandemic shocks that left thousands jobless as Kenyan firms showed caution when it came to growing their workforce. 

In November, Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Alfer Mutua, visited Riyadh and said he already initiated preliminary talks aimed to develop the recruitment framework.

He added that, upon his visit, he found the majority of Kenyan migrant workers in the Kingdom are living a decent livelihood. 

“There are many opportunities. One of the things we have been debating on is that we don’t want a lot of Kenyans to go there as domestic workers. We have got a lot of people who have finished university in Kenya who can work in the ICT and the motor industry,” Mutua said. 

He added that the agreement between the two countries will facilitate more workers to be allowed into the Kingdom.

Updated 14 February 2023
  Arab News 

Updated 14 February 2023
  Arab News 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund has invested a total of $1.3 billion in four local construction companies, as part of the fund’s capital increase initiatives. 

The Public Investment Fund has acquired stakes in Nesma & Partners Contracting Co., El Seif Engineering Contracting Co., AlBawani Holding Co., and Almabani General Contractors Co., according to a press release. 

These new transactions are part of PIF’s strategy to support and enable key strategic sectors in Saudi Arabia, in line with the goals outlined in Vision 2030, the Fund said in a statement. 

It further noted that these investments will enable the construction services sectors to scale up capacity, expand capabilities, stimulate growth, drive the adoption of advanced technologies and improve local supply chains for current and future projects in the Kingdom. 

PIF’s investments are also expected to help these companies expand their operations and businesses beyond Saudi Arabia. 

“These partnerships demonstrate PIF’s commitment to unlocking the capabilities of key strategic sectors in Saudi Arabia, including the construction & building components and services sector, which has been identified as one of 13 strategic sectors locally,” said Yazeed A Al-Humied, deputy governor and head of MENA Investments at PIF. 

PIF said its investment in four national champions will support local capacity expansion across the sector and stimulate private sector participation and investment to meet current and future demand, in line with Vision 2030.

Abdulaziz Al Turki, chairman of Nesma & Partners Contracting Co. said that this partnership will "strengthen our position as one of the leading construction companies in Saudi Arabia, and will empower us to contribute towards achieving the Vision 2030 objectives."  

On his part, Khaled El Seif, chairman of El Seif Engineering Contracting Co., said: "The investment will support the growth and development of the sector and will contribute to scaling up capacity and private sector local content, enabling us to deliver world-leading projects in the country as we strive to become the leading player in the sectors in which we operate." 

Earlier in January, data released by the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute suggested that the PIF has maintained the sixth spot in the list of top sovereign wealth funds in the world with assets worth $607.42 billion. 

The PIF is leading the economic diversification journey in Saudi Arabia through strategic international and national investments. 

Currently, the PIF owns 71 companies in 10 different sectors and has created more than 500,000 direct and indirect jobs. 

In November 2022, PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan said that the fund is planning to create even more employment opportunities. 

“We want to create 1.8 million jobs, and these are quality jobs. It is not only the figures we are looking at, but the quality of these figures, the quality of these jobs,” said Al-Rumayyan. 

Al-Rumayyan also noted that the PIF has a detailed strategy to increase the fund’s assets to reach between $2 to $3 trillion by the end of this decade. 

“We have a complete plan from now till 2030, on how to reach a trillion and reach between $2 to $3 trillion, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is determined to reach it,” he said. 

Updated 14 February 2023
Arab News

Updated 14 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Mining Co., the largest multi-commodity mining and metals company in the Middle East, is set to raise the company’s capital by 50 percent to SR36.91 billion ($9.84 billion), according to a filing to Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange.

The capital will be raised through a one-for-two bonus share distribution, and the capital top-up will be financed through capitalizing SR12.31 billion from retained earnings and statutory reserve.

The number of shares after the increase is expected to hit 3.69 billion, up from 2.46 billion, the filing added.

By raising the capital the company, also known as Ma'aden, is eyeing to strengthen its capital base, thus contributing to future growth plans.

The filing comes a day after the company reported an 87 percent surge in its net profit for the year 2022, bringing in SR12.3 billion.

In a press release, Ma’aden noted that the rise was driven by higher sales and elevated commodity prices, and the company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization increased 51 percent at the end of the reporting period.

“Ma’aden delivered its safest and most profitable year ever. The transformation initiated a year ago is showing results. Financially, sales and profits grew by 50 percent and 87 percent respectively with working capital improvements contributing to record cash generation levels and the further strengthening of our balance sheet,” said Robert Wilt, CEO of Ma’aden.

He added: “We are investing in the next generation of low-cost, long-life projects, improving exploration and project delivery capabilities, and putting health, safety, and the well-being of our people at the center of our plans for the future.”

Wilt further pointed out that Ma’aden’s operations are focussed on sustainable growth and financial discipline supported by a capital allocation framework set to deliver long-term shareholder value.  

Saudi Arabia issues 69 new mining licenses in December

As Saudi Arabia’s mining sector grows, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources issued 69 new licenses in December 2022, according to the latest figures.

A report, released by the National Industrial and Mining Information Center, noted that the Ministry issued 46 building materials and quarry licenses, 12 for exploration, four surplus mineral ore licenses and an exploitation license.

The number of valid mining licenses in the sector reached 2,272 by the end of December 2022, which includes 1,383 building material and quarry licenses, 635 exploration licenses, 178 exploitation licenses, 43 reconnaissance licenses and 33 surplus mineral ore licenses.

The report further pointed out that the Riyadh region accounted for the largest number of valid mining licenses, at 511, followed by the Makkah region with 429, and the Eastern Province with 378.

The Madinah region has 244 licenses,  the Asser region has 189, and the Tabuk region has 141.

Bids invited for licencing of five exploration sites in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources has invited bids from international and local mining groups for the pre-qualification stage of the licensing for five exploration sites in the Kingdom.

The exploration sites included in the bid are the Muhaddad site, which spans across an area of 138.69 sq km in the Asir region, Ar Radainiyah site and Umm Hadid site which covers 75.86 sq km and 246.35 sq. km respectively in the Riyadh region, Bir Umq site which has an area of 187.37 sq. km in the Al Madinah region, and the 283.81 sq. km Jabal Sahabiyah site in Asir region.

The licensing rounds for these five exploration sites are expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2022.

