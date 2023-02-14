You are here

OPEC raises forecast for China-led oil demand growth in 2023

OPEC raises forecast for China-led oil demand growth in 2023
Global oil demand will rise this year by 2.32 million barrels per day, according to OPEC (Shutterstock)
Updated 14 February 2023
Reuters

  • OPEC expects oil demand to rise by 590,000 bpd in 2023
  • Producer group also raised global economic growth forecast
LONDON: The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has raised its 2023 forecast for global oil demand growth in its first upward revision for months, citing China’s relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions and slightly stronger prospects for the world economy, according to Reuters.

Global oil demand will rise this year by 2.32 million barrels per day, or 2.3 percent, OPEC said on Tuesday in a monthly report. The projection was 100,000 bpd higher than last month’s forecast.

Higher demand could support oil prices that have held relatively steady since the end of last year and stand at a little less than $86 a barrel. OPEC had kept its 2023 demand growth forecast steady for the past two months after a series of downgrades.

“Key to oil demand growth in 2023 will be the return of China from its mandated mobility restrictions and the effect this will have on the country, the region and the world,” OPEC said in the report.

“Concern hovers around the depth and pace of the country’s economic recovery and the consequent impact on oil demand.”

OPEC expects Chinese demand to grow by 590,000 bpd in 2023, up from last month’s forecast at 510,000 bpd. China’s oil consumption dropped for the first time in years in 2022, held back by its COVID-19 containment measures.

The OPEC report was upbeat on economic prospects, nudging up its 2023 global growth forecast to 2.6 percent from 2.5 percent, though it said that a relative slowdown remained evident and cited high inflation and expected further increases to interest rates.

Other upside factors for oil are the likelihood that the US Federal Reserve will manage a soft landng for the US economy and further commodity price weakness, OPEC said.

On the flipside, it noted a number of factors that could curb economic growth and oil demand.

“Downside risks are apparent and may include further geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe, China’s ongoing domestic challenges amid the pandemic and potential spillovers from China’s still fragile real estate sector,” OPEC said.

The report also showed that OPEC’s crude oil production fell in January after the wider alliance, known as OPEC+, pledged output cuts to support the market. Output declined in Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Iran, offsetting increases elsewhere.

OPEC said its crude oil output in January fell by 49,000 bpd to 28.88 million bpd.

Riyadh Development Co. aiming for $270m revenue under new strategy

Riyadh Development Co. aiming for $270m revenue under new strategy
Riyadh Development Co. aiming for $270m revenue under new strategy

Riyadh Development Co. aiming for $270m revenue under new strategy
RIYADH: Riyadh Development Co. hopes to pull in SR1 billion ($270 million) in revenue over the next 10 years by becoming an active real estate developer instead of just an investor.

The firm’s new strategy was announced by its chairman Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf as he set out plans to turn the company, known as ARDCO, into a full-fledged holding company.

Bin Ayyaf, who is also mayor of Riyadh, said he wants the company to become a key player in human and urban development not only in the Kingdom’s capital, but in the country at large, according to a statement.

ARDCO CEO Jehad Alkadi argued that the new strategy will enable the company to become involved in projects worth more than SR6 billion, as well as helping the firm double its net income over the next 10 years.

As well as becoming an active real estate developer, ARDCO will also look to buy revenue generating assets, as well as create new opportunities for investment and finance emerging sectors.

The prime focus of the new strategy revolves around three major pillars: Improving and expanding the fresh produce business, notable growth in real estate development and fostering sustainability.

Closing bell: TASI sheds 23 points to close at 10,496 

Closing bell: TASI sheds 23 points to close at 10,496 
Closing bell: TASI sheds 23 points to close at 10,496 

Closing bell: TASI sheds 23 points to close at 10,496 
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index lost 23.15 points — or 0.22 percent — on Tuesday to close at 10,496.59. 

While MSCI Tadawul 30 Index fell 0.30 percent to 1,434.66, the parallel market Nomu closed 42.25 percent lower at 19,398.79. 

TASI’s total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR3.81 billion ($1.02 billion) as 80 stocks of the listed 224 advanced and 125 receded. 

Almarai Co. was the best performer on Tuesday as its share price surged 5.86 percent to SR56. 

The other top performers were Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co., Alamar Foods Co., Perfect Presentation for Commercial Services Co., also known as 2P, and Electrical Industries Co..

Leading franchise leader Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. was the worst-performing stock of the day as its share price slipped 4.01 percent to SR16.26. 

Other poor performers were Saudi Industrial Investment Group, Arab National Bank, Riyadh Cables Group Co. and Jazan Energy and Development Co..

Among sectoral indices, 12 of the 21 listed on the stock exchange advanced while the rest declined. 

The Food & Beverages Index was the biggest gainer as it closed 3.41 percent to 4,937.38, led by the rich gains posted by Almarai Co.. Out of the 10 constituents of the sector, five were in green while the rest were in the red. 

The Software & Services Index also jumped 2.78 percent to 40,217.67, driven by a 4.24 percent boost in the share price of 2P to SR177.20. Public Investment Fund-owned Elm Co. also rose 3.19 percent to close at SR394.80. 

On the announcements front, Americana Restaurants International informed the stock exchange that it posted a 27 percent increase in net profit to SR972.1 million in 2022 from SR764.7 million a year earlier. 

The positive performance was driven by 15.9 percent higher year-on-year revenue as new restaurants opened. Revenues increased 15.9 percent to SR8.92 billion in 2022 from SR7.69 billion in the previous year.  

Earnings per riyal increased 27.1 percent to SR0.12 from SR0.09 during the period under review. The food chain’s fourth-quarter net profit rose 28 percent to SR237.61 million from SR184.99 million in the year-earlier period. However, its share price on Tuesday declined 2.51 percent to SR3.88. 

Jahez International Co. for Information System Technology stated that Alamat International Co., a major shareholder, transferred 1.25 million shares, or 11.93 percent of Jahez capital, to its current shareholders, according to a filing to Tadawul.  

The transfer was made on Feb. 13, resulting in a change in Jahez’s major shareholders’ list. The company’s shares closed flat at SR649.

Abu Dhabi’s economy expands 10.5% in first nine months of 2022  

Abu Dhabi’s economy expands 10.5% in first nine months of 2022  
Abu Dhabi’s economy expands 10.5% in first nine months of 2022  

Abu Dhabi’s economy expands 10.5% in first nine months of 2022  
RIYADH: Driven by strong growth in the non-oil sector, Abu Dhabi’s economy saw year-on-year growth of 10.5 percent in the first nine months of 2022, in what was the fastest expansion in the Middle East and North Africa region, according to Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi. 

Thanks to government efforts to diversify the economy, boost the private sector’s contribution and invest in human capital, Abu Dhabi continued to grow across its various sectors at the end of the third quarter of 2022.   

“Abu Dhabi’s robust economy continues to prove its superiority driven by … its ability to attract foreign direct investments and agile policies that enabled our economy to achieve the strongest growth in the region,” Ahmed Al Zaabi, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development said.  

According to statistical estimates that SCAD announced, the non-oil sectors contributed 50.3 percent to the gross domestic product, with an increase of 39 billion dirhams ($10.6 billion) to reach 417.3 billion dirhams in total by the end of the third quarter of 2022.  

Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector experienced an exponential 20.3 percent growth compared to the same period the previous year, as investors have been attracted to Abu Dhabi’s renowned waterfront and island communities.  

The accommodation and food services sector in Abu Dhabi also grew 20.2 percent in the first nine months of 2022. 

According to data from the Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi welcomed 4.1 million international visitors in the same period, with Indian visitors accounting for 12 percent of all non-Emirati hotel guests in Abu Dhabi, totaling 480,000 visitors, a 31 percent increase from the previous year.  

During the first nine months of 2022, the wholesale and retail trade sector reached 45 billion dirhams, with a 17.4 percent increase year-on-year. This sector accounted for 5.4 percent of Abu Dhabi’s nine-month GDP, according to SCAD.  

The transport and storage sector recorded growth of 11.4 percent during the nine-month period, boosting the Emirate’s GDP by 1.7 percent.  

Abu Dhabi Airports reported this month that the Emirate’s five airports handled a combined total of 15.9 million passengers in 2022, tripling passenger volumes from a year ago.  

The manufacturing sector in the UAE’s capital grew 8.1 percent, contributing 8 percent to the GDP during the first nine months of 2022.  

The Abu Dhabi government will invest 10 billion dirhams across six industrial programs to more than double the size of the Emirate’s manufacturing sector to 172 billion dirhams by 2031, according to the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy announced last year.  

The new strategy will boost Abu Dhabi’s trade with international markets, with the aim of increasing the Emirate's non-oil exports by 143 percent to 178.8 billion dirhams by 2031.  

Meanwhile, the city’s financial sector grew by 6.9 percent in the first nine months of 2022 on an annual basis, with a value of 28 billion dirhams, according to SCAD. The sector accounted for 5.5 percent of the GDP.  

 

Remittance from Kenyan workers in Saudi Arabia rose $117m in 2022 as Nairobi eyes new labor deal 

Remittance from Kenyan workers in Saudi Arabia rose $117m in 2022 as Nairobi eyes new labor deal 
Remittance from Kenyan workers in Saudi Arabia rose $117m in 2022 as Nairobi eyes new labor deal 

Remittance from Kenyan workers in Saudi Arabia rose $117m in 2022 as Nairobi eyes new labor deal 
RIYADH: Remittances from Kenyan workers in Saudi Arabia rose $117 million in 2022, an annual increase of 63 percent as Nairobi seeks a bilateral professionals framework deal with Riyadh. 

The Kenyan central bank announced that the Kingdom has become the fastest-growing source of wages into Kenya, with money being sent from Saudi Arabia hitting $302 million.

Estimates indicate about 200,000 Kenyans have secured employment in the Kingdom with 60 percent as professionals in sectors like healthcare, ICT, and construction, Business Daily Africa reported. 

Diaspora remittances from Saudi Arabia have been growing at the fastest pace among the major source countries in the aftermath of the pandemic shocks that left thousands jobless as Kenyan firms showed caution when it came to growing their workforce. 

In November, Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Alfer Mutua, visited Riyadh and said he already initiated preliminary talks aimed to develop the recruitment framework.

He added that, upon his visit, he found the majority of Kenyan migrant workers in the Kingdom are living a decent livelihood. 

“There are many opportunities. One of the things we have been debating on is that we don’t want a lot of Kenyans to go there as domestic workers. We have got a lot of people who have finished university in Kenya who can work in the ICT and the motor industry,” Mutua said. 

He added that the agreement between the two countries will facilitate more workers to be allowed into the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia’s PIF invests $1.3bn in four local construction companies 

Saudi Arabia’s PIF invests $1.3bn in four local construction companies 
Saudi Arabia’s PIF invests $1.3bn in four local construction companies 

Saudi Arabia’s PIF invests $1.3bn in four local construction companies 
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund has invested a total of $1.3 billion in four local construction companies, as part of the fund’s capital increase initiatives. 

The Public Investment Fund has acquired stakes in Nesma & Partners Contracting Co., El Seif Engineering Contracting Co., AlBawani Holding Co., and Almabani General Contractors Co., according to a press release. 

These new transactions are part of PIF’s strategy to support and enable key strategic sectors in Saudi Arabia, in line with the goals outlined in Vision 2030, the Fund said in a statement. 

It further noted that these investments will enable the construction services sectors to scale up capacity, expand capabilities, stimulate growth, drive the adoption of advanced technologies and improve local supply chains for current and future projects in the Kingdom. 

PIF’s investments are also expected to help these companies expand their operations and businesses beyond Saudi Arabia. 

“These partnerships demonstrate PIF’s commitment to unlocking the capabilities of key strategic sectors in Saudi Arabia, including the construction & building components and services sector, which has been identified as one of 13 strategic sectors locally,” said Yazeed A Al-Humied, deputy governor and head of MENA Investments at PIF. 

PIF said its investment in four national champions will support local capacity expansion across the sector and stimulate private sector participation and investment to meet current and future demand, in line with Vision 2030.

Abdulaziz Al Turki, chairman of Nesma & Partners Contracting Co. said that this partnership will "strengthen our position as one of the leading construction companies in Saudi Arabia, and will empower us to contribute towards achieving the Vision 2030 objectives."  

On his part, Khaled El Seif, chairman of El Seif Engineering Contracting Co., said: "The investment will support the growth and development of the sector and will contribute to scaling up capacity and private sector local content, enabling us to deliver world-leading projects in the country as we strive to become the leading player in the sectors in which we operate." 

Earlier in January, data released by the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute suggested that the PIF has maintained the sixth spot in the list of top sovereign wealth funds in the world with assets worth $607.42 billion. 

The PIF is leading the economic diversification journey in Saudi Arabia through strategic international and national investments. 

Currently, the PIF owns 71 companies in 10 different sectors and has created more than 500,000 direct and indirect jobs. 

In November 2022, PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan said that the fund is planning to create even more employment opportunities. 

“We want to create 1.8 million jobs, and these are quality jobs. It is not only the figures we are looking at, but the quality of these figures, the quality of these jobs,” said Al-Rumayyan. 

Al-Rumayyan also noted that the PIF has a detailed strategy to increase the fund’s assets to reach between $2 to $3 trillion by the end of this decade. 

“We have a complete plan from now till 2030, on how to reach a trillion and reach between $2 to $3 trillion, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is determined to reach it,” he said. 

