Britain’s Camilla will not wear disputed Koh-i-Noor diamond for coronation

Queen Mary's Crown will be used for the Coronation of Britain's Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey. (Reuters)
Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

  • The Koh-i-Noor, one of the largest cut diamonds in the world, was taken from India by the East India Company during the colonial era and presented to Queen Victoria
  • It is set in a crown last worn by Charles’s grandmother during her coronation
LONDON: Camilla, wife of Britain’s King Charles, will wear the crown of Queen Mary for her coronation in May, Buckingham Palace said, avoiding the use of a crown featuring the disputed 105-carat Koh-i-Noor diamond which India has demanded be returned.
The Koh-i-Noor, one of the largest cut diamonds in the world, was taken from India by the East India Company during the colonial era and presented to Queen Victoria. It is set in a crown last worn by Charles’s grandmother during her coronation.
Pakistan, part of British-ruled India, and Afghanistan have also claimed ownership of it since Indian independence in 1947.
Camilla will wear the Queen Mary crown, commissioned and worn by the consort of King George V for the 1911 coronation. Some changes will be made to it, the palace said, to inset jewels unique to the occasion and to reflect her own style.
“The choice of Queen Mary’s Crown by Her Majesty is the first time in recent history that an existing crown will be used for the Coronation of a Consort instead of a new commission being made, in the interests of sustainability and efficiency,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.
Charles automatically became king of 15 realms, including Canada, New Zealand and Australia, on the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth in September, but his and queen consort Camilla’s official coronation will take place on May 6 at London’s Westminster Abbey.
The Queen Mary crown will be reset with the Cullinan III, IV and V diamonds, in tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth, the palace said. The diamonds were part of her personal collection and were often worn by her as broaches.
Four of the crown’s eight detachable arches will also be removed, the palace said. The crown was taken off display at the Tower of London for the modification work to be carried out.
The last time a queen consort’s crown was re-used was in the 18th century.

LONDON: An asteroid that exploded over northern France early on Monday stunned onlookers after lighting up the night sky in a flash of pink.

The one-meter-long asteroid, named Sar2667, burnt up in the mesosphere, the third layer of the earth’s atmosphere, shortly before 3 a.m. local time, leaving hundreds of spectators in awe.

The explosion created a “shooting star” effect that was visible from across most of southern England and Wales, and as far south as Paris, France.

Users took to social media to share footage of the event, describing the shooting star that “lit up the sky with a pink flash” as “spectacular.”

 

Known as an “airburst,” the event was just the seventh time in history that an asteroid impact has been predicted in advance.

The European Space Agency (ESA) announced the expected airburst time on Twitter on Sunday. It was first reported by Hungarian geographer and asteroid hunter Krisztian Sarneczky.

The forecast was described by ESA as “a sign of the rapid advancements in global asteroid detection capabilities.”

 

The ESA detection system, known as Meerkat, found that the asteroid would “safely strike” the Earth’s atmosphere near Rouen, northern France, creating a “fireball” effect.

Asteroids, sometimes referred to as minor planets, are rocky objects left over from the early formation of the solar system. They vary in size, ranging from one to more than 1000 km in diameter.

Authorities have detected more than 1.1 million asteroids orbiting the sun, but the actual number is believed to be higher.

The last asteroid that was predicted to enter the Earth’s atmosphere was seen in the sky above Ontario, Canada in November last year.

Although events of this magnitude occur several times a year, physicist and airburst specialist Mark Boslough said that the Sar2667 explosion was “special” because it is the first time that a collision has happened “with enough warning to get data.”

It is particularly relevant for experts trying to acquire data to better predict the future collision of asteroids with the Earth’s atmosphere.

In October, NASA announced the success of an experiment to test a method of planetary defense against near-Earth objects such as asteroids.

France’s lynx at high risk of extinction

France’s lynx at high risk of extinction
Updated 14 February 2023
AFP

France’s lynx at high risk of extinction

France’s lynx at high risk of extinction
  • Researcer said there are 150 lynxes remianing, population to go extinct in less than 30 years
Updated 14 February 2023
AFP

PARIS: The elusive Eurasian lynx is at risk of vanishing completely from France, according to a study Monday that called for urgent measures to boost the population of isolated wild cats.
There are at most 150 adult lynx hidden in the mountains of northeastern France, cut off from healthier wild cat populations in Germany and Switzerland, according to the scientists behind the genetic study published in the journal Frontiers in Conservation Science.
“Given the rapid loss of genetic diversity, we estimate that this population will go extinct in less than 30 years,” said co-author Nathan Huvier of the Center Athenas, a wildlife refuge in eastern France.
“This population urgently needs new genetic material to become sustainable.”
The lynx, which disappeared in France in the early 20th century, was reintroduced in the 1970s, spreading through the Jura mountains along the French-Swiss border, where the majority of the population remains.
Huvier said poaching may be occurring but that the main threat to the lynxes is cars because their territory is “highly fragmented” by roads.
Last year conservationists in the area recorded 22 collisions with vehicles. Only one lynx survived.
To study the population in the Jura, the researchers collected genetic samples between 2008 and 2020 from lynxes that were treated for injuries, orphaned cubs or those that were found dead.
They compared 78 of the samples to reference data from the parent population in central Europe’s Carpathian Mountains in central Europe.
The researchers found that while the total French population is estimated to be between 120 and 150 individuals, there are only an estimated 38 lynxes thought to have sufficient genetic diversity for healthy breeding.
The authors warned that without a breeding program to introduce new genetic material into the population, it will likely collapse.
“The lynx is an apex predator and thus a keystone of its ecosystem,” Huvier told AFP.
“The fact that it is back in France is excellent news and that’s why it is so important to protect this population (as well as all the other populations) and help it to develop further.”
French authorities last year expressed concern at the decline of the lynx population and launched a national plan to restore the species.
But calls to boost the population by introducing more lynxes have met with resistance from hunters and farmers, who prefer that the animal’s population is left to increase naturally.

Argentina says mafia groups are spurring Russian birth tourism

Argentina says mafia groups are spurring Russian birth tourism
Updated 13 February 2023
Reuters

Argentina says mafia groups are spurring Russian birth tourism

Argentina says mafia groups are spurring Russian birth tourism
  • Thousands of expectant Russian mothers have arrived in Argentina over the last year, including 33 on a single flight last week
  • Russians can travel to Argentina without a visa, where all newborns are granted citizenship automatically, making it an attractive destination for so-called birth tourism
Updated 13 February 2023
Reuters

BUENOS AIRES: Argentine officials have blamed organized “mafias” for promoting birth tourism to the South American country by Russian mothers-to-be amid a boom in numbers traveling there since the invasion of Ukraine looking to get their children citizenship.
Thousands of expectant Russian mothers have arrived in Argentina over the last year, including 33 on a single flight last week, which threw a spotlight on the trend. Some were detained and officials launched a crackdown on the practice.
Florencia Carignano, head of Argentina’s immigration office, wrote on Twitter on Sunday that “mafia organizations were profiting by offering packages to obtain our passport to people who do not actually want to reside in our country.”
Russians can travel to Argentina without a visa, where all newborns are granted citizenship automatically, making it an attractive destination for so-called birth tourism.
“We detected a significant increase in the entry of Russian citizens in recent months. That is why we decided to investigate and we interviewed 350 of them who were in advanced pregnancy,” Carignano said.
“In the interviews we discovered that this organization offers people, in exchange for a large sum of money, a birth tourism package with the Argentine passport as the main reason for the trip.”
Carignano said that the immigration office had passed data related to the case to the country’s judiciary with the aim of defending the integrity of Argentina’s passport issuance.

World’s oldest dog Bobi, 30, is also one of the luckiest

World’s oldest dog Bobi, 30, is also one of the luckiest
Updated 13 February 2023
AFP

World’s oldest dog Bobi, 30, is also one of the luckiest

World’s oldest dog Bobi, 30, is also one of the luckiest
  • Bobi was recognized by Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest dog on February 1
Updated 13 February 2023
AFP

LEIRIA: Bobi, a 30-year-old guard dog who cheated death in his first days, is living out the end of his life as a celebrity in central Portugal after being declared the world’s oldest dog ever.
When he was recognized by Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest dog on February 1, he broke a nearly century-old record previously held by Bluey, an Australian cattle dog who died in 1939 at the age of 29 years and five months.
A purebreed Rafeiro, a Portuguese livestock guard dog whose normal life expectancy is between 12 and 14, Bobi was not supposed to live at all, never mind make it this long.
He was born on May 11, 1992, along with three other pups in a wood storage shed owned by the Costa family in the small village of Conqueiros in central Portugal.
Because the family owned so many animals, the father decided they couldn’t keep the newborn puppies and the parents took them from the shed the next day, while the mother dog Gira was out, said Leonel Costa, who was eight years old at the time.
But they didn’t realize they had left one puppy behind — his coloring made him blend in with the surrounding wood.
Leonel and his sister were heartbroken that the puppies were being killed.
But then they noticed that Gira kept returning to the shed, had a look and discovered the surviving puppy.
They decided to keep his existence a secret until he could open his eyes.
“We knew they wouldn’t do anything to him then and that Bobi would remain with us. So we kept the secret,” Leonel told AFP.
“Afterwards, we were punished, but it was worth it,” he said.
Today Bobi is living out his twilight years oblivious that he is a world record holder, except for the media visits following the Guinness classification.
“We didn’t expect this reaction,” Leonel said.
Leonel attributes Bobi’s longevity to the tranquility of country living and his human diet, which includes lots of meat and fish.
“He has always eaten what we eat,” he said.
He has never been chained up or put on a leash and used to roam the woods around the village.
Today walking has become difficult, so he spends most of the time hanging out in the yard with cats or napping after meals.
Many of the Costa dogs have lived a long life. Bobi’s mother Gira lived to 18 years and another dog lived to 22.
“We see situations like this as a normal result of the life they have, but Bobi is one of a kind,” Leonel told Guinness.

Oldest schoolhouse for Black children in US moved to museum

Oldest schoolhouse for Black children in US moved to museum
Updated 12 February 2023
AP

Oldest schoolhouse for Black children in US moved to museum

Oldest schoolhouse for Black children in US moved to museum
  • The Bray School was established in 1760 at the recommendation of Benjamin Franklin, chairman of a London-based Anglican charity named after philanthropist Reverend Thomas Bray
Updated 12 February 2023
AP

WILLIAMSBURG, Virginia: A building believed to be the oldest surviving schoolhouse for Black children in the US was hoisted onto a flatbed truck and moved a half-mile Friday to Colonial Williamsburg, a Virginia museum that continues to expand its emphasis on African American history.
Built 25 years before the American Revolution, the original structure stood near the college campus of William & Mary. The pinewood building held as many as 30 students at a time, some of them free Black children studying alongside the enslaved.
Hundreds of people lined the streets to celebrate its slow-speed trip into the heart of the living history museum, which tells the story of Virginia’s colonial capital through interpreters and restored buildings.

Employees of Colonial Williamsburg talk as what is believed to be the oldest schoolhouse for Black children in the United States is slowly moved down a street in Williamsburg, Va., to the living history museum, Friday Feb. 10, 2023. (AP)

For historians and descendants alike, the Bray School contradicts the belief that all enslaved Americans were uneducated. But the school’s faith-based curriculum — created by an English charity — also justified slavery and encouraged students to accept their fate as God’s plan.
“Religion was at the heart of the school, and it was not a gospel of abolition,” said Maureen Elgersman Lee, director of William & Mary’s Bray School Lab.
“There was this need to proselytize and to bring salvation while still not doing anything to destabilize the institution of slavery,” Lee said. “Save the soul, but continue to enslave the body. It was the here versus the hereafter.”
It was a brand of duplicity that fit easily into the larger contradictions of the country’s founding, when the Democracy being forged explicitly denied rights and freedoms to many of its people.
Williamsburg is less than 10 miles from Jamestown, which England established in 1607. The colony was supplied with enslaved Africans for labor just a dozen years later. A century and half after that, Black people, most of them still enslaved, represented just over half of Williamsburg’s 2,000 people.
The Bray School was established in 1760 at the recommendation of Benjamin Franklin, chairman of a London-based Anglican charity named after philanthropist Reverend Thomas Bray. The charity also set up schools in other cities, including New York and Philadelphia.
The curriculum ranged from spellers to the Book of Common Prayer. But even within the schools’ paternalistic framework, the education could still be empowering, perhaps even subversive.
“I was going through a facsimile of one of the books, and there are words like ‘liberty,’” Lee said. “What did learning those words do to expand these children’s sense of themselves? Their sense of the world?”
Isaac Bee, a Bray School student, would run away as an adult from a slave owner named Lewis Burwell. An ad that Burwell placed in The Virginia Gazette in 1774 offered a cash bounty for his return and warned that Bee could read.
The white teacher, a widow named Ann Wager, lived upstairs at the school, and taught an estimated 300 to 400 students, whose ages ranged from 3 to 10, according to surviving records.
The Williamsburg Bray School operated until 1774; only Philadelphia’s reopened after the Revolutionary War. The structure became a private home for many years before it was incorporated into William & Mary’s campus.
The former schoolhouse eventually was moved from its original spot to make way for a dormitory. The original structure had 1.5 stories, with a small upstairs. It was expanded over the years to include two full stories, and was last used as an office for ROTC, the college program that prepares military officers.
Historians believed they had identified the original Bray School building, but it wasn’t confirmed until 2021, through the use of dendrochronology, a scientific method that examines tree rings in lumber to determine the wood’s harvest date.
“This is a remarkable story of survival,” said Matthew Webster, Colonial Williamsburg’s executive director of architectural preservation and research. “And for us, it’s so important to put it back (to its original state) and tell the full and true story.”
The Bray School was exceptional: Although Virginia waited until the 1800s to impose anti-literacy laws, white leaders across much of Colonial America forbid educating enslaved people, fearing literacy would encourage their liberty. South Carolina criminalized teaching slaves to write English in 1740.
Inside the schoolhouse, the original post at the bottom of the walnut staircase still stands, its square top rounded and nicked from centuries of use, Webster said, adding that it’s a “very powerful piece for a lot of people.”
For Tonia Merideth, the Bray School Lab’s oral historian, the building stirred up many emotions upon her first visit. It was material proof against the narrative that her ancestors were illiterate and dumb.
“Everything that I learned about my ancestors was wrong,” she said. “They could learn. They did learn. They were able.”
Merideth added: “Regardless of the intentions of the school, the children were still taking that education and possibly serving it for their own good and aiding in their community.”
Merideth can trace her roots to the Armistead family, which enslaved people in the Williamsburg area and is known to have sent at least one child, named Locust, to the Bray School. But only three years of student lists have survived.
The moving of the Bray School is part of Colonial Williamsburg’s ongoing reckoning over its past storytelling of Black history and the nation’s origin story. The museum was founded in 1926 but did not tell Black stories until 1979.
In 2021, it uncovered the brick foundation of one of the nation’s oldest Black churches. Last year, archaeologists began to excavate graves at the site.
The Bray School’s new location is right next door.
“We’re going back and we’re getting that school and we’re getting that legacy,” Merideth said. “And we’re bringing it back to the historic area.”
 

 

