Saudi authority launches campaign to preserve environment

Dr. Talal Al-Harigi, IARDA’s CEO (second from the right), is opening the doors for the oryx to return to its original habitat in March 2022. (SPA)
Dr. Talal Al-Harigi, IARDA's CEO (second from the right), is opening the doors for the oryx to return to its original habitat in March 2022. (SPA)
Updated 23 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

Saudi authority launches campaign to preserve environment

Saudi authority launches campaign to preserve environment
  • 2 royal reserves in Riyadh targeted for protection
  • Major ecotourism attractions, abundant biodiversity
Updated 23 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: The Imam Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Royal Reserve Development Authority launched a “This is your land” campaign on Feb. 13 to highlight the importance of protecting the environment from pollution and poor waste management.

In a statement, the authority said the campaign was launched to foster “a sense of individual and collective responsibility for preserving the environment and caring for the sustainability of its resources, as its beneficiaries.”

Last November the authority launched a major program that resulted in the removal of over 55,000 bags of discarded plastics and construction waste from various areas in the capital city.

The authority said the awareness campaign “will involve individuals in the responsibility of preserving the natural environment for the sustainability of its resources and the safety of its living organisms.” This was part of the Kingdom’s mission to protect its wilderness areas.

The authority, which oversees two royal reserves — the Imam Abdulaziz bin Muhammad Royal Reserve and King Khalid Royal Reserve — also aims to maintain ecological balance and restore biodiversity in the areas.

The two royal reserves are ecotourism attractions near the city of Riyadh, as well as historical landmarks with a varied landscape of valleys and mountains and abundant biodiversity, including fungi and indigenous tree species such as jujube and acacia.

The authority is working to rehabilitate the Kingdom’s ecosystems and enrich the local biodiversity as one of Saudi Arabia’s green initiatives.

Topics: Saudi Arabia environment sustainability

Updated 14 February 2023
Arab News

King Faisal University creates sparks with electric car project

King Faisal University creates sparks with electric car project
  • KFU qualified, with its electric KFU Car project, for the second phase of the Shell Eco-marathon Asia 2023, a regional energy efficiency contest that will be held in Indonesia
  • Teams from across the Asia-Pacific and Middle East will have a final demonstration at the Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit in Lombok
Updated 14 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: King Faisal University, represented by the college of engineering, qualified for the second phase of the Shell Eco-marathon Asia 2023, a regional energy efficiency contest that will be held in Indonesia in July.

The university qualified with its electric KFU Car project for a single-seater urban vehicle that is environmentally friendly. The car’s internal structure, auxiliary equipment and electrical circuits were installed as part of the project.

Mohammed Al-Ohali, rector of the university, said during a reception for the project team members that this achievement is a paradigm shift that aims to achieve the Saudi Vision 2030 goals.

“These include developing human capacities, national industries and logistics, and reflecting the university’s institutional identity related to energy and environment, in particular.”

Shell Eco-marathon Asia 2023 is a regional competition that encourages energy efficiency and consists of three phases.

The first phase involves the preparation of the design and engineering drawings, the second concerns preparation of the internal structure, and the third concludes with testing of the car on a racetrack.

Teams from across the Asia-Pacific and Middle East will have a final demonstration at the Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit in Lombok, Indonesia.

Topics: King Faisal University (KFU) Shell Eco-marathon Asia 2023 Mohammed Al-Ohali electric cars Indonesia

Saudi project clears 1,387 Houthi mines in Yemen

Saudi project clears 1,387 Houthi mines in Yemen
Updated 14 February 2023
Arab News

Saudi project clears 1,387 Houthi mines in Yemen

Saudi project clears 1,387 Houthi mines in Yemen
  • Special teams destroyed hundreds of anti-personnel and anti-tank mines, unexploded ordnances, and other explosive devices
Updated 14 February 2023
Arab News

Riyadh: An ongoing Saudi program to clear landmines in Yemen saw 1,387 devices laid by the Iran-backed Houthis dismantled in the first week of February.

Overseen by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, special teams destroyed hundreds of anti-personnel and anti-tank mines, unexploded ordnances, and other explosive devices.

The KSrelief project, known as Masam, is one of several initiatives undertaken by Saudi Arabia on the orders of King Salman to help the Yemeni people.

Masam teams clear routes for much-needed humanitarian aid aimed at supporting the country’s citizens.

The demining operations took place in Marib, Aden, Jouf, Shabwa, Taiz, Hodeidah, Lahij, Sanaa, Al-Bayda, Al-Dhale, and Saada.

A total of 386,282 mines have been cleared since the start of the project.

The Saudi project trains local demining engineers and provides them with modern equipment. It also offers support to Yemenis injured by the devices.

Topics: Yemen mines

Saudi Cabinet confirms Kingdom’s support for Turkey to overcome quake disaster

Saudi Cabinet confirms Kingdom’s support for Turkey to overcome quake disaster
Updated 14 February 2023
Arab News

Saudi Cabinet confirms Kingdom's support for Turkey to overcome quake disaster

Saudi Cabinet confirms Kingdom’s support for Turkey to overcome quake disaster
Updated 14 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Cabinet reiterated on Tuesday the Kingdom’s support for Turkiye after a devastating earthquake struck its southern region, in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency. 

The Cabinet said it was “following developments of the humanitarian situation following the earthquake, and the Kingdom's efforts to reduce its effects on the peoples of Turkey and Syria, through participating in rescue work and sending aid that includes food, medical and shelter materials.” 

More than 158,000 people have evacuated the vast swathe of southern Turkiye hit by the quake, one of the deadliest tremors in the region's modern history.
The disaster, with a combined death toll in Turkiye and neighboring Syria now exceeding 37,000, has devastated whole cities in both countries, leaving survivors homeless in the bitter cold, at times sleeping on piles of rubble.

So far, the kingdom has sent eight planes with aid to help those affected by the earthquake in Turkiye and Syria.  

Topics: Turkiye Syria Earthquake

Saudi plane carrying 35 tons of aid lands in Syria’s Aleppo

Saudi plane carrying 35 tons of aid lands in Syria’s Aleppo
Updated 14 February 2023
Arab News

Saudi plane carrying 35 tons of aid lands in Syria's Aleppo

Saudi plane carrying 35 tons of aid lands in Syria’s Aleppo
  • So far, the kingdom has sent eight planes with aid to help those affected by the earthquake
Updated 14 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: A Saudi plane carrying 35 tons of aid landed in Syria’s Aleppo International Airport on Tuesday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The aid includes food, medical and shelter materials weighing 35 tons and 322 kilograms, the statement added. 

This comes within the framework of the Saudi relief air bridge, being run by the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid, to help those affected by the earthquake in Syria and Turkey.

So far, the kingdom has sent eight planes with aid to help those affected by the earthquake. 

Topics: Turkiye Syria Earthquake Saudi Arabia

KSRelief aid efforts continue for people in Pakistan and Niger

KSRelief aid efforts continue for people in Pakistan and Niger
Updated 14 February 2023
Arab News

KSRelief aid efforts continue for people in Pakistan and Niger

KSRelief aid efforts continue for people in Pakistan and Niger
Updated 14 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center’s (KSRelief ) humanitarian efforts in Pakistan and Niger continue with the provision of food parcels  and winter bags for people in need.
In Niger, the center distributed 400 food packages to families as part of the security food project by the Kingdom.
In Pakistan, the agency has also extended its help to the people of Sindh province and distributed 300 winter bags to families affected by floods.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Saudi Arabia Pakistan

