Saudi authority launches campaign to preserve environment

RIYADH: The Imam Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Royal Reserve Development Authority launched a “This is your land” campaign on Feb. 13 to highlight the importance of protecting the environment from pollution and poor waste management.

In a statement, the authority said the campaign was launched to foster “a sense of individual and collective responsibility for preserving the environment and caring for the sustainability of its resources, as its beneficiaries.”

Last November the authority launched a major program that resulted in the removal of over 55,000 bags of discarded plastics and construction waste from various areas in the capital city.

The authority said the awareness campaign “will involve individuals in the responsibility of preserving the natural environment for the sustainability of its resources and the safety of its living organisms.” This was part of the Kingdom’s mission to protect its wilderness areas.

The authority, which oversees two royal reserves — the Imam Abdulaziz bin Muhammad Royal Reserve and King Khalid Royal Reserve — also aims to maintain ecological balance and restore biodiversity in the areas.

The two royal reserves are ecotourism attractions near the city of Riyadh, as well as historical landmarks with a varied landscape of valleys and mountains and abundant biodiversity, including fungi and indigenous tree species such as jujube and acacia.

The authority is working to rehabilitate the Kingdom’s ecosystems and enrich the local biodiversity as one of Saudi Arabia’s green initiatives.