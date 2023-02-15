You are here

Saudi Arabia's World Defense Show set for expansion due to increased demand

Saudi Arabia’s World Defense Show set for expansion due to increased demand
The inaugural exhibition attracted 600 exhibitors, over 100 military delegations, and 85 participating countries and saw an attendance of more than 65,000 visitors overall.  (AN Photo/File)
RIYADH: Following the successful inaugural edition last year that witnessed SR29.7 billion ($7.916 million) worth of deals being signed during the four-day event, the World Defense Show is set to return next year in Riyadh amid the Kingdom’s push to localize 50 percent of its military equipment spending by 2030.    

The General Authority for Military Industries on Tuesday confirmed that the second edition of the defense show will be held on Feb. 4-8, 2024, with an aim to provide an ideal platform to exchange knowledge and technology for local and international firms.   

The inaugural exhibition attracted 600 exhibitors, over 100 military delegations, and 85 participating countries and saw an attendance of more than 65,000 visitors overall.  

Such is the popularity of the event, the venue has been expanded to accommodate an additional 9,000 sq. m in exhibitor space, according to Andrew Pearcey, CEO of the World Defense Exhibition.    

“We have big ambitions for 2024, and our team is working tirelessly to deliver a truly fantastic show once again, with strategically crafted networking programs set to feature delegations, governments, global defense industry original equipment manufacturers, and investors,” he said, adding: “Since the resounding success of the sold out inaugural World Defense Show in 2022, we have really been humbled and so very pleased with the overwhelming interest from exhibitors and new defense ecosystem constituents keen to participate.”

The leading industry event will showcase the most advanced technologies in the defense and security industries and encourage the Kingdom’s localization efforts and support the strategic goals of the Saudi Vision 2030 blueprint, it said in a press release.  

Announcing the event, GAMI Governor Ahmad bin Abdulaziz Al-Ohali acknowledged the roles of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in offering their unwavering support in bolstering the defense sector and achieving the Kingdom’s strategic independence.  

“The exhibition will provide an ideal environment to exchange knowledge on successful international and local experiences while introducing the latest technologies and innovations used in the field,” said Al-Ohali in a press statement. 

He pointed out that the key aim of the event will be to strengthen the Kingdom’s international partnerships and create major new investment opportunities.  

Saudi Arabia had earlier announced its plans to invest more than $20 billion in its domestic military industry over the next decade as part of aggressive plans to boost local military spending. 

This throws open investment opportunities for all manufacturers and international service providers who share the Kingdom’s vision of supporting technology transfer, talent development, and the localization of the industry.  

 

Topics: GAMI Saudi Defense Military

Closing Bell: TASI pulls up its bootstraps, closes 75 points higher at 10,407 

Closing Bell: TASI pulls up its bootstraps, closes 75 points higher at 10,407 
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index gained 74.64 points — or 0.73 percent — on Wednesday to close at 10,496.59. 

While MSCI Tadawul 30 Index rose 0.81 percent to 1,446.26, the parallel market Nomu moved up 0.06 percent to 19,409.88. 

TASI’s total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.13 billion ($1.10 billion) as 112 stocks of the listed 224 advanced and 98 receded. 

The Saudi Stock Exchange’s performance was in stark contrast to the global cues, with S&P 500 losing 0.03 percent to end the session at 4,136.13 after earlier rising by 0.54 percent and falling as much as 1.02 percent. 

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.46 percent to 34,089.27 while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.57 percent to 11,960.15. 

The Australian Stock Exchange’s S&P-ASX200 closed lower, dropping 1.06 percent to 7,352.20 and setting a new 20-day low. 

Likewise, London’s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index on Tuesday ended flat at 7,953.85 and 7,213.81, respectively, while the German DAX dropped 0.11 percent to 15,380.56. 

Back in Saudi Arabia, Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group was the best performer on Wednesday as its share price surged 5.17 percent to SR244. 

Other top performers were Al-Baha Investment and Development Co., Yamama Cement Co., Saudi Aramco Base Oil Co. and City Cement Co. 

The worst performer of the day on TASI was Al Gassim Investment Holding Co., which shed 6.77 percent to SR26.15. 

Among sectoral indices, 15 of the 21 listed on the stock exchange advanced while the rest declined. 

On the announcements front, Yamama Cement Co. informed the stock exchange that it reported a 131.5 percent increase in net profit after zakat and tax to SR355.8 million in 2022 from SR153.7 million a year earlier, following higher sales value and volume and better “other income” proceeds. 

Its revenues increased 39 percent to SR1.02 billion in 2022 from SR735.84 million. Moreover, in the fourth quarter of 2022, the cement company turned a net profit of SR134.2 million against a net loss of SR18.86 million during the same period last year. 

Yamama Cement Co.’s board of directors also recommended a 10 percent cash dividend, at SR1 per share, doling out SR202.5 million, for 2022. Yamama’s share price closed 3.78 percent higher to SR28.85. 

Saudi Co. for Hardware’s board of directors recommended repurchasing up to 350,000 shares or 0.97 percent of the company’s total shares, as treasury shares financed from the company’s internal cash resources.  

The repurchase results from the board’s viewpoint that the market price of the company’s shares is less than fair value. The company’s share price ended slightly higher at SR29.15. 

Arabia Insurance Cooperative Co. won an SR62 million contract from Al Hokair Group, including Cenomi Centers, Cenomi Retail and other subsidiaries, to provide general insurance services. AICC’s share price rose marginally higher to SR11.

Topics: Closing Bell Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Moody's assigns Egypt's first sukuk program a (P)B3 rating amid risk concerns

Moody’s assigns Egypt’s first sukuk program a (P)B3 rating amid risk concerns
RIYADH: Egypt’s first proposed sovereign $5 billion sukuk offering has been assigned a (P)B3 rating by Moody’s Investor Service, meaning it is considered speculative and subject to high credit risk.

The categorization from the credit rating agency reflects the government’s issuer rating, according to a statement.

The anticipated Trust Certificate Issuance Programme is issued by the Egyptian Financial Company for Sovereign Taskeek, which is fully owned by the Ministry of Finance.  

Moody’s revealed that the trust certificates, or sukuk, issued under the program are to be obligations of the Egyptian government.  

“Proceeds from the sukuk issuance will be used by the Company to purchase the usufruct rights to eligible real estate assets,” noted the agency.  

In turn, the amounts received by the government from the sukuk issuance will be put into financing Egypt’s investment and development projects.  

The agency also made clear that the sukuk ratings does not offer an opinion on the structure’s compliance with Shariah law.  

Earlier this month, Moody’s lowered Egypt's sovereign rating by one notch to B3 from B2, citing the country's reduced external buffers and shock absorption capacity. 

The agency changed its outlook for Egypt to stable from negative as the economy transitions toward a more export and private sector-led growth model under a flexible exchange rate regime.  

Liquidity risks associated with a more difficult external debt service schedule over the next two years are partly mitigated by a new International Monetary Fund program that includes a state-owned asset sale strategy. 

“These measures will ultimately take time to tangibly reduce Egypt's external vulnerability risks,” according to a note from Moody’s.  

Egypt has continued to face a foreign currency shortage despite the government allowing the Egyptian pound to depreciate sharply in recent months. 

The country's headline inflation surged to a higher-than-expected 25.8 percent in January, its fastest in more than five years, showed statistics agency CAPMAS.  

“Notwithstanding the clear commitment to a fully flexible exchange rate, the government’s capacity to manage the implications for inflation and social stability is yet to be established,” stated Moody’s.

As for the economy’s credit profile, it “remains supported by the government’s track record of primary surpluses, solid trend growth and a large and dedicated domestic funding base to meet the government's large funding needs at over 30 percent of Gross Domestic Product.” 

Topics: Moody's Investor Service Egypt Sukuk

Oil producers have 'unprecedented opportunity' to lead clean energy transitions: IEA official 

Oil producers have ‘unprecedented opportunity’ to lead clean energy transitions: IEA official 
RIYADH: As the world is moving ahead to achieve sustainable goals, oil and gas producers have an unprecedented opportunity to be at the forefront of the clean energy transition, according to a top official of a global energy body.  

Speaking at the 13th International Energy Forum, Mary Burce Warlick, deputy executive director of the International Energy Agency, reiterated that clean energy investments should touch $2 trillion by 2030. 

“Despite the emergence of a new energy economy led by low-carbon energy sources, the role of oil and gas will remain prominent, even in a low-carbon energy system,” she said. 

Warlick said oil and gas producers can be world leaders when it comes to developing synthetic fuels or hydrogen that are expected to become some of the energy demand drivers of the future. 

She further noted that leading economies are trying to accelerate the transition toward lower and medium energy sources to achieve the dual objective of energy security and tackling climate change challenges. 

Talking of extreme climate events like heatwaves and earthquakes, she said these are not only affecting individuals and societies but also disrupting the resilience of global energy systems.  

“Last year, we have seen an intensification of extreme climate events. Beyond the tragic immediate impacts these events have had on individuals and communities, these phenomena are putting a strain on the resilience of the energy systems, whether they are dominated by hydrocarbons or lower carbon energy,” Warlick noted.  

The IEA official said that COVID-19 restrictions will be a key factor that will determine the oil market balance in 2023.  

According to her, China will make up nearly half of this year’s oil demand growth after the Asian giant relaxed several restrictions surrounding the pandemic. 

In its monthly oil report, the IEA said that oil demand, globally, will rise by 2 million barrels per day, with China making up 900,000 bpd. 

The report further added that jet fuel is set to form a central plank in the global demand rebound as air travel has rebounded after the pandemic.  

It should be also noted that the IEA projection is short of a forecast of 2.3 million bpd by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries. 

Topics: Saudi energy IEA Net-zero

Cloud technology firm Zoho Corp. to invest $30m to support SMEs in Saudi Arabia

Cloud technology firm Zoho Corp. to invest $30m to support SMEs in Saudi Arabia
RIYADH: Indian software company Zoho Corp. is set to invest $30 million in Saudi Arabia to encourage technology adoption across its small and medium enterprises. 

During the second edition of the Saudi technology event LEAP 2023 in Riyadh, the company said it would allocate $30 million worth of wallet credit and annual digital training to advance technology reach in the SME sector in the Kingdom.  

“In 2022, Saudi Arabia was globally the fastest growing market for us. We have been doing extremely well here,” Hyther Nizam, president of the Middle East and African region of Zoho Corp., told Arab News.  

The company has been present in the Kingdom for the last five years and intends to bolster Saudi economic sustainability and its wide-sweeping digitalization goals. 

As part of its investment plans, the technology firm will also open its first office in Riyadh, besides its current office in Jeddah. It also plans to continue hiring local talent and expand in the UAE. 

“UAE and Saudi Arabia are Zoho’s top two markets in the Middle East and Africa region, with each presenting equally attractive opportunities for growth and expansion,” Sridhar Vembu, CEO and co-founder of Zoho, told Arab News.  

“Zoho’s fundamental vision is led by efforts to make innovative solutions accessible and affordable to businesses of all sizes. With this at the core, we allocate necessary resources to cater to these rapidly growing markets to empower more people and organizations.” 

The cloud software vendor has been in the business for 25 years and has around 12,000 employees. It has 80 million registered users using its software worldwide from over 50 countries.  

The company, explained Nizam, has over 55 applications catering to sales support, marketing, HR and finance, to list a few. “We have more than half a million registered organizations paying customers using Zoho,” he said.  

Zoho’s increased collaboration with local government entities has also led to its investment in digital infrastructure through Saudi’s Personal Data Protection Law. 

“Over the next year, we aim to continue leading the way in the MEA to make Saudi Arabia our No. 1 market in the region while allocating necessary resources to help achieve the goals of Vision 2030 by lowering the technical barriers to entry for the business community,” added Nizam. 

The cloud company also provides solutions in the Arabic language, including Zoho CRM, Zoho Creator, Zoho Desk and Zoho Bigin.  

Furthermore, its e-commerce platform Zoho Commerce is among the few vendors in the market to offer natively integrated Arabic language right-to-left capabilities that enable merchants to create e-commerce websites in Arabic.  

“Saudi is going through one of the biggest transformations in the world today with specific needs that the market has in terms of localization of language, features, compatibility, compliance with government and financial regulations,” Ali Shabdar, regional director of MEA, Zoho Corp. told Arab News. 

Topics: LEAP 2023 Zoho Corp Cloud technology

Renewables alone cannot achieve Paris agreement goals: OPEC Secretary General

Renewables alone cannot achieve Paris agreement goals: OPEC Secretary General
RIYADH: Renewable energy sources alone will not successfully achieve the climate goals outlined in the Paris agreement, according to the Secretary General of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries.

Speaking at the 13th International Energy Forum in Riyadh, Haitham Al-Ghais noted that energy poverty is one of the most crucial challenges the world should address as it progresses in its energy transition journey. 

The Paris Agreement is an international treaty on climate change that was produced in 2015, and compels signatories to work towards limiting the global temperature increase to 1.5 °C above pre-industrial levels.

“There are multiple pathways to attain our common goals of the energy transition. There is no one-size solution, and renewables alone cannot achieve the Paris agreement goals. The overall focus needs to be on emissions reductions and the use of all fuels to meet these goals,” said Al-Ghais. 

He added: “Moving on to the topic of the energy transition. There are several realities we should consider while addressing it. The first is energy poverty. Today over 700 million people worldwide do not have access to electricity, while 2.2 billion people still use inefficient and polluting cooking systems,” he added. 

During the speech, the OPEC secretary general reiterated the fact that the organization is always extending its complete support to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. 

“The OPEC has warned about the dangers of underinvestments many years ago. While emphasizing the importance of investments, allow me to reiterate the fact that OPEC fully supports the aim of reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” he said. 

According to Al-Ghais, an impartial, data-based, fact-driven analysis while making policies in the energy sector will help keep politics away from the decision-making of the industry. 

He further pointed out that the resources and expertise of the oil industry can be harnessed to help develop efficient technological solutions like carbon capture utilization and storage, circular carbon economy framework and hydrogen. 

On Feb. 14, OPEC raised its 2023 forecast for global oil demand growth in its first upward revision for months, citing China’s relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions and slightly stronger prospects for the world economy. 

In its monthly report, OPEC noted that the oil demand will rise this year by 2.32 million barrels per day, or 2.3 percent, a projection which is 100,000 bpd higher than last month’s forecast. 

 

Topics: International Energy Forum (IEF) OPEC Haitham Al-Ghais Renewable Energy Paris Agreement

