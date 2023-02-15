You are here

What We Are Reading Today: Art's Properties

What We Are Reading Today: Art’s Properties
Author: David Joselit

In this provocative new account, David Joselit shows how art from the nineteenth to the twenty-first centuries began to function as a commodity, while the qualities of the artist, nation, or period themselves became valuable properties.

Joselit explores repatriation, explaining that this is not just a contemporary conflict between the Global South and Euro-American museums, noting that the Louvre, the first modern museum, was built on looted works and faced demands for restitution and repatriation early in its history.

Joselit argues that the property values of white supremacy underlie the ideology of possessive individualism animating modern art, and he considers issues of identity and proprietary authorship.

What We Are Reading Today: China 2049

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 12 February 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: China 2049

Photo/Supplied
Updated 12 February 2023
Arab News

Authors: David Dollar, Yiping Huang, Yang Yao

The book tells us how China reforms its economy as it aspires to become the next economic superpower.
In this book, economists from China’s leading university and America’s best-known think tank offer in depth analyses of major challenges.  
The book discusses whether China has enough talent, right policy and institutional mix to transit from input-driven to innovation-driven economy, and what does aging mean, in terms of labor supply, consumption demand and social welfare expenditure, according to a review on goodreads.com. It discusses whether Beijing contains environmental and climate change risks,
and how should the financial system be transformed in order to continuously support economic growth.

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

