stc Bahrain awarded for CSR efforts

Roshn promotes quality of life with Riyadh marathon sponsorship

RIYADH: Roshn Group, one of the major projects of the Public Investment Fund, was the official sponsor of the second edition of Riyadh International Marathon, in which more than 15,000 athletes participated. The group lauded the success of the marathon, which was organized by the Saudi Sports for All Federation, with the support of the Ministry of Sports, the Quality of Life Program, and the Saudi Athletics Federation.

“We are proud to sponsor Riyadh International Marathon because we are committed to improving the quality of life and public health of people in our projects by providing green spaces, sports tracks for walking, jogging and cycling, as well as playgrounds and gyms,” said Ghada Al-Rumayyan, chief marketing and communications officer at Roshn Group.

“As sports and physical health are among the most important concerns of Roshn’s communities, we strive to promote one of Saudi Vision 2030’s objectives of increasing physical activity in the Kingdom by 40 percent before 2030. Furthermore, this sponsorship is part of YUHYEEK, our social responsibility initiative program.”

Shaima bint Saleh Al-Husseini, executive director of the Saudi Sports for All Federation, expressed gratitude to Roshn Group for its support and contribution to the success of the sporting event, which she said aims to meet the aspirations of Saudi society to participate in all-age sports programs. “We aim to bring about change and growth by organizing these high-quality sporting events and to convert Saudi society into a healthy one that values physical activity in accordance with the efforts of the Quality of Life Program and the aspirations of Saudi Vision 2030,” Al-Husseini said.

“We will work with our partners to achieve even greater success in the future in order to better serve our country and society,” she added.

In order to enhance the fitness level of runners and spectators over the course of two days, Roshn participated in the Marathon Village by erecting a pavilion specifically for that purpose. More than 150 Roshn staff members and their families took part in various races as well. Along with activating its booth in Riyadh City Boulevard to support the competition over the past few days, Roshn also partnered with Prince Sultan Bin Abdulaziz City for Humanitarian Services to register more than 10 participants with special needs for the 4-km race as part of expanding its interest in targeted community events.

Roshn’s sponsorship of Riyadh International Marathon comes in the framework of its collaboration with the Saudi Sports for All Federation.

In the course of its support for Saudi Vision 2030’s efforts to build a vibrant and effective society, the group aims to develop the real estate sector, humanize cities, and deliver a human-centered real estate experience through its projects in different parts of the Kingdom.

