stc Bahrain awarded for CSR efforts

RIYADH: stc Bahrain has been awarded as the “Most Socially Responsible” at the 10th annual International Finance Awards held in Dubai. The award was given to stc Bahrain due to its impactful role in the local community through initiatives that drive innovation, connectivity and empowers locals in Bahrain.
stc Bahrain has been at the forefront of building the future for the next generation by empowering the youth with education and development opportunities, spreading environmental awareness, and empowering locals with the tools and resources they need to contribute to Bahrain’s thriving economy as part of the Economic Vision 2030.
stc Bahrain CEO Nezar Banabeela said: “We are honored to accept this award in acknowledgement of our contribution to the community through impactful initiatives in Bahrain. As key digital enablers, we aim to become a source of inspiration for the community through our initiatives that are a contribution to the digital transformation and community development in the kingdom of Bahrain.”
As part of its CSR program, stc Bahrain recently launched Jeel ICT, which will train citizens to develop the skillset of Bahraini youth in technical areas.
