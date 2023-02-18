Saudi foreign minister meets counterparts in Munich

MUNICH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany on Saturday.
The two men reviewed Saudi-Dutch relations and ways to support and enhance them, as well as discussing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and international efforts to resolve the crisis, in addition to a number of issues affecting the regional and international arenas.
Prince Faisal also held talks with Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg. They discussed ways to enhance dialogue between their two countries on issues of common concern, and touched on the issues discussed at the conference and the importance of multilateral action to achieve international peace and security.
The foreign minister also met with his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and reviewed Saudi-Pakistani relations.
Updated 18 February 2023
Lama Alhamawi
RIYADH: America’s Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Arabian Peninsula Affairs Daniel Benaim expressed concern over the impact of Iran’s supply of weapons to Russia and reaffirmed America’s commitment to advancing regional security at a press roundtable hosted in the US Embassy’s Quincy House in Riyadh on Thursday.
Benaim was part of a high-level US delegation that visited Riyadh from Feb. 13 to 16 and included Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley; acting coordinator for counterterrorism and Acting US Special Envoy for the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS Christopher Landberg; and Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Middle East Dana Stroul.
“Iran’s continuing supply of drones and other armaments to Russia for its aggression and brutal attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine will affect the security and safety of this region, and I think we should all be concerned by what Iran is getting in return for helping Russia’s brutal assault on civilians in Ukraine,” Benaim said.
Our efforts together include ambitious plans to deploy clean energy and develop technologies that will play a clear role in the energy transition of the world.
Daniel Benaim, Deputy assistant secretary of state for Arabian Peninsula affairs, US
“We can expect that to include different kinds of support to Iran’s defense industry and Iran’s capabilities to further destabilize this region, including through its proxies. It’s a very concerning prospect and something we all need to take very seriously,” he added.
The deputy assistant secretary said that he had come to Riyadh to have a series of conversations and make sure that “our partners in the region and, frankly, our own people in this region, who are also under threat from Iran and its proxies in multiple countries, have a strong and robust security cooperation.”
The delegation visited the Kingdom to participate in the US-Gulf Cooperation Council Working Group, highlighting shared priorities including Iran, counterterrorism, integrated air and missile defense, and maritime security.
Benaim explained that there were multiple senior US military officials delivering cutting-edge briefings on maritime awareness threats at sea as well as the latest thinking on how to best deter the threats of missiles and drones.
Discussing counterterrorism efforts against Iran, Benaim said: “There is a great deal of innovation happening by our adversaries and we need to be innovative and nimble as well in how we respond together, and that conversation was happening this week.
“We have certainly seen Iran provide a range of weapons and training and advanced equipment, such as drones and other support, to Houthi militants in Yemen,” he added.
“The unlawful transfer of lethal aid from Iran is irresponsible and dangerous and leads to violence and instability across the Middle East.”
Benaim also reaffirmed that the US is committed to working closely with Gulf states to help combat Iranian aggression.
“Alongside our partners, the United States will continue to deter and interdict this kind of lethal material entering the region, as was demonstrated by our recent actions, including the seizure of weapons and explosives and component parts on multiple occasions over the past few months,” he said.
Benaim explained that the challenges to regional and international security posed by Iran’s nuclear issues and Iran’s decision to walk away from negotiations were both discussed in depth.
“These two were really important and deep consultations that (resulted in) a clear picture of the path forward,” he said.
“The Iranians lost the opportunity for a swift return to the full implantation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in September when they turned their backs on a deal that was on the table and approved by all,” Benaim added. “JCPOA has not been on our agenda for months now. What remains very much alive is President (Joe) Biden’s absolute commitment to never allowing Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon, as was reiterated and made clear in this week’s meetings.”
Benaim stressed that it is vital that the region is secure and that partnerships in defense and counterterrorism are strong.
“As we heard at the GCC, as well from member states, we believe — and our partners believe — that diplomacy is the best way to achieve that goal; diplomacy backed by strong security cooperation and partnership. But President Biden has been very clear that we have not removed any option from the table and that a military option remains as a last resort,” he said.
Benaim also spoke about future strategic partnerships between the Kingdom and the US in areas other than defense.
“This is an 80-year strategic relationship built up over generations with lots to discuss and lots to do,” Benaim said. “Our efforts together include ambitious plans to deploy clean energy and develop technologies that will play a clear role in the energy transition of the world.”
He added that building greater collaboration between energy experts in the two countries can enhance efforts to combat the climate crisis and contribute to the deployment of cleaner energy resources, not just in the US and Saudi Arabia, but around the world.
“There are lots of exciting projects underway between our two countries in fields like green hydrogen and electric vehicles, not to mention tourism, entertainment, and a whole range of other issues, where the Kingdom is changing and the US is eager to be a partner through our businesses … and bring about some of those economic transformations.”
The 12th Saudi aircraft recently landed at Gaziantep Airport, carrying 75 tons of food parcels, medical supplies and other relief items
Updated 18 February 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center recently sent 10 trucks carrying aid to earthquake-hit areas in Syria.
The trucks, which crossed through the Bab Al-Salameh border, carried tons of food, shelter and other life-saving items to be distributed among victims of the disaster, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Meanwhile, the Kingdom has sent 12 relief planes to affected areas in Turkiye, carrying food, tents, blankets, rugs, shelter bags and medical supplies.
The 12th Saudi aircraft recently landed at Gaziantep Airport, carrying 75 tons of food parcels, medical supplies and other relief items.
The shipments were part of the Saudi relief mission on the directives of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to help quake victims.
A Saudi search-and-rescue team is also carrying out operations in 46 locations in three Turkish cities, helping to recover bodies from the rubble.
The team, which received high-level training on dealing with disasters and accidents, includes rescuers, medics, engineers and doctors, as well as telecommunications, safety and security specialists.
The team is equipped with specialized vehicles, technical tools, and medical and communication devices.
The Saudi team of the General Directorate of Saudi Civil Defense has been classified high on the INSARAG Search-and-Rescue Directory. It has represented the Kingdom in joint drills in several countries, and also joined relief efforts in areas hit by floods and other natural disasters around the world.
Saudi Arabia is also offering virtual health assistance to quake survivors in Syria and Turkiye.
The Seha Virtual Hospital, which was launched by the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health last year, is supporting the medical efforts of the Saudi Red Crescent Authority to help alleviate the suffering of the earthquake survivors in the two countries.
Health Ministry spokesperson Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly said he was honored to see Saudi male and female specialists in various fields working in the virtual hospital and providing care to survivors.
He added: “This is an extension of the humanitarian relief work in which Saudi Arabia’s efforts are combined through the relief air bridge that the KSrelief operates and supports.”
Specialists are supporting the efforts of Saudi Red Crescent Authority colleagues on the ground in Turkiye and Syria, he said.
Specialist teams included cardiologists, internists, pediatricians, dermatologists, infectious disease specialists, obstetricians, gynecologists and ophthalmologists.
He said that they provided the necessary medical support and advice to their colleagues in the region through video communication.
Who’s Who: Abdulrahman Maghrabi, executive director for partnerships at ROSHN
Updated 18 February 2023
Arab News
Abdulrahman Maghrabi is the executive director for partnerships at ROSHN, the largest real estate company in Saudi Arabia.
He specializes in partnerships, public-private-partnership transactions and privatization projects.
Maghrabi has enjoyed a successful career across a wide range of sectors, including real estate, education, water and other infrastructure-related segments.
Throughout his professional journey, he has worked with both international and local companies, dedicating his skill set to projects which will have a tangible impact on the Kingdom’s infrastructure objectives.
Maghrabi joined ROSHN in 2020 to lead the establishment and management of ROSHN partnerships. This key entity of the national real estate developer was established to forge domestic and international strategic partnerships that support ROSHN in its aim to provide a higher quality of life across the Kingdom.
Before joining ROSHN, Maghrabi worked for Tatweer Buildings Co., where he led the first social infrastructure PPP initiative in the Kingdom as part of the school buildings program.
Maghrabi played an instrumental role in reducing the total cost of ownership of public school buildings in Saudi Arabia, while maintaining the quality of educational infrastructure.
He started his career in the utility sector where his expertise was honed largely in deal structuring, privatization and operations.
Between 2011 and 2013, he served as director of operations and business development at Nesma Water and Energy, and between 2008 and 2011 he held the position of senior privatization performance specialist at the National Water Co., driving a successful privatization program in Jeddah that became a model for later PPP activity in Saudi Arabia.
Saudi economy and planning minister visits world’s largest startup campus Station F in Paris
Updated 18 February 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim visited the world’s biggest startup campus in Paris, on the sidelines of his official visit to France, the ministry announced on Saturday.
The minister was briefed on the wide range of programs and initiatives that Station F offers that are “focused on innovation to empower the next generation of entrepreneurs,” the ministry said in a statement.
Alibrahim was on a multi day visit to Paris, where he attended the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development Ministerial Meeting on Responsible Business Conduct in the global economy in Paris on Friday.
“A great opportunity to engage in, discuss the latest thinking and action, and move forward enterprises’ contribution to sustainable growth,” he said in a tweet.
He also held talks with French Minister of Economy, Finance and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty Bruno Le Maire to discuss strengthening economic relations, investment opportunities, and topics of common interest.
How archaeologists recreated the face of Hinat — a Nabataean woman buried in Saudi Arabia’s Hegra 2,000 years ago
Hinat had a prestigious tomb in the necropolis surrounding her home in AlUla in northwest Saudi Arabia
First discovered in 2008, a life-size recreation of her face is now on display at the Hegra Welcome Centre
Updated 18 February 2023
Jonathan Gornall
LONDON: She lived and died aged about 40 some 2,000 years ago, in the fabled Nabataean city of Hegra.
Now the face of one of the ancestors of today’s Saudis has been brought back to life, thanks to an extraordinary collaboration between archaeologists, academics, forensic scientists and specialist model makers.
Meet Hinat, once a woman of substance who was sufficiently wealthy to have had a prestigious tomb made for her and her descendants, carved painstakingly out of one of the rock outcrops in the necropolis surrounding her home in the Valley of AlUla, in northwest Saudi Arabia.
Since Feb. 6, the striking, life-size face of Hinat has greeted visitors to the Hegra Welcome Center in AlUla, marking 15 years since Hegra became the Kingdom’s first archaeological site to be inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.
Such are the striking similarities between Hinat and those who call AlUla home today that some of those who have seen her felt they were meeting a relative, said Leila Chapman, a narrative experience expert at the Royal Commission for AlUla.
Chapman says she showed a photograph of the reconstruction to a group of AlUla heritage guides, all of whom were recruited from the area, “and one of the team said: ‘That’s my auntie!’ Someone else said: ‘That’s my grandmother!’ — all of them felt somehow related to her.”
It was, she said, lovely seeing the reaction and responses of the people of AlUla, “and that’s what I’m really excited about — that kind of face-to-face engagement.
“For me, having seen the whole process, from the creation of the wireframe, the layering of the skin, the selection of the eye color and hair, down to the way jewelry was used, suddenly all these elements came together, and it was: ‘Oh, this isn’t just a project — this is a human being’.”
For Dr. Helen McGauran, a heritage curatorial expert at RCU, who led the Hinat initiative, “the reconstruction itself didn’t surprise me, but what did surprise me was my reaction to it.
“As an archaeologist, I’ve excavated human remains, so I’m very used to that. But when I first saw the completed image of her, it really took my breath away. I felt a connection, a real emotional resonance with a real person, rather than something that had been excavated as an object.
“This was a project I had lived with over quite a long period of time, and had seen through from conception to fruition, and I felt very personally connected to her in a way that I hadn’t been expecting.”
At the heart of the AlUla valley is an ancient oasis that has hosted successive communities and civilizations for millennia. An important hub on historic trade routes, it bears the imprint of virtually every major period from prehistory to the present day, including the site of Hegra, situated in the far south of what was the Nabataean Kingdom.
By the first century B.C., Hegra had eclipsed nearby Dadan as the key stopping point on trade routes linking southern Arabia to Egypt and the Mediterranean. The Mada’in Salih Archaeological Project began its archaeological work at the Hegra site in 2002.
Hinat’s tomb was first excavated in 2008 at the start of a joint French-Saudi archaeological investigation of the stunning necropolis that surrounded the city of Hegra, itself long lost beneath the sands of the AlUla valley, and where work continues to this day.
Since then, more than 100 monumental tombs, with decorated facades dating from the first century B.C. to the first century A.D., have been excavated and documented at Hegra.
But back in 2008, during the first season of excavations, the attention of the archaeologists was drawn to one particular tomb on the east slope of Jabal Al-Ahmar, which they would later designate IGN 117.
Over the entrance was carved an intriguing inscription. “This is the tomb which Hinat, daughter of Wahbu, made for herself and for her children and her descendants forever,” it read.
No one, it continued, “has the right to sell it or give it in pledge or write for this tomb a lease.”
It was dated “in the twenty-first year of King Maliku, King of the Nabataeans” — approximately 60 A.D.
Unlike most of the tombs at Hegra, this one seemed not to have been disturbed. The entrance, carved high up on the rock face, had been hidden, perhaps for centuries, by drifting sands. Two of the stone slabs that had formed the door were still in place, and the burial chamber beyond was filled with sand.
Under that sand, over several seasons of careful excavation, the archaeologists found the remains of about 80 individuals who had been buried at different periods — the remains of Hinat, her family and their descendants.
Most of the bones were scattered — or “disarticulated,” in the terminology used by archaeologists. But one skeleton, that of a mature female, was almost complete and, because of its location in the tomb, which implied it was one of the first inhumations, it was concluded that it could easily have been Hinat herself.
It was the skull from this skeleton, which was sufficiently preserved to ensure adequate information for successful reconstruction, that was selected by archaeological project co-director Laila Nehme and project anthropologist Nathalie Delhopital.
There followed a one-day scientific roundtable event, which drew together leading experts on Hegra, the Nabataeans and the archaeology of AlUla. This, according to a spokesperson for the RCU, “saw a lively discussion around the likely appearance of Hinat, her potential status in society and what she may have worn.”
The conference “established the scientific boundaries and guidance for the accuracy and character of the reconstruction, and resulted in the writing of a profile with reference imagery for clothing, hair and jewelry,” the spokesperson said.
“They were joined by a multidisciplinary production team, bringing together expertise in forensic anthropology and reconstruction, and physical model making.”
In short, said McGauran, the resulting reconstruction “is a wonderful meeting point between science and art.
“Through pioneering efforts such as this, which bring together professional rigor and careful artistic interpretation, we are able to deepen our understanding of the lives and culture of the Nabataeans — a civilization that has gifted the world the extraordinary site of Hegra, and continues to be a source of knowledge and inspiration.”
No one, however, can say for certain that the selected skull is really that of Hinat.
“We don’t know,” said McGauran. “It’s quite difficult with these tombs to say which individual is the one named on the inscription. They were used over hundreds of years. You can make inferences about which the earliest burials were, and which the later ones were, but that’s probably about it.”
Regardless, Hinat, as she is affectionately known by the archaeologists who discovered her, is a visitor from a different time, an ambassador from a distant past. She has fascinating tales to tell, and the reconstruction of her head puts a human face on the years of painstaking archaeological work that is continuing to uncover the secrets of AlUla’s vibrant past.
“The opportunity for our visitors to come face to face with a Nabataean woman at the actual site of Hegra — where she lived and was honored by her family — is hugely exciting,” said Chapman.
“We are especially excited that AlUla’s people will see this recreation of their ancient ancestor.”
The RCU is charged with preserving and developing AlUla, a region of outstanding natural and cultural significance, as a sustainable destination for visitors, and a place where people can come to live, work and raise families against the backdrop of some of the most spectacular scenery Saudi Arabia has to offer.
It is fitting that they will be welcomed at the start of this adventure by Hinat, a woman whose family called this place home two millennia ago.