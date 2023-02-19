You are here

Foreigners resume cutting Chinese bond holdings in January 
Foreign holdings of yuan-denominated bonds traded on China's interbank market stood at 3.28 trillion yuan ($477.7 billion) at end-January. (Shutterstock)
Reuters

Reuters

SHANGHAI: Foreign investors resumed cutting their holdings of China's onshore bonds in January following a rare increase a month earlier, official data showed over the weekend, as improved risk appetite drew cash into equities and pressured debt markets. 

Foreign holdings of yuan-denominated bonds traded on China's interbank market stood at 3.28 trillion yuan ($477.7 billion) at end-January, down from 3.39 trillion yuan at the end of last year, the central bank's Shanghai head office said. 

Prior to the rise recorded in December, overseas institutional investor outflows had run for a record 10 straight months, the longest streak on record. And foreigners sold a total of 610 billion yuan worth of Chinese interbank bonds in 2022. 

A buoyant dollar in light of the US Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes, yuan weakness and COVID-induced disruptions in China were among the major factors discouraging foreign capital last year. 

Beijing's abrupt exit from its stringent zero-COVID strategy in December and its shift to a pro-growth policy stance have raised market hopes for a strong economic recovery this year. 

China's stock market enjoyed the reopening-driven rally, with foreign investors snapping up record Chinese equities worth $27.7 billion last month, the highest monthly inflow on record, according to the country's FX regulator. 

Global investors have been reducing their holdings of Chinese government bonds, a source of secure returns during the pandemic years, as they seek juicier returns from stock markets in the reopened economy. 

Cosmo Zhang, credit analyst at Vontobel, said he does not expect the foreign capital inflows into the Chinese onshore sovereign or quasi-sovereign yuan bond markets to be as huge as two or three years ago, as the Fed's monetary tightening has effectively made yields on Chinese bonds less attractive. 

"Additionally, China's exports this year are not promising and current account surplus will shrink. These all put downward pressure on yuan exchange rate against the dollar," Zhang said. 

Topics: China Bond US interest

Reuters

Reuters

BERLIN: International Energy Agency head Fatih Birol has warned of possible energy shortages next winter as relatively little new liquefied natural gas is coming to the market while China's consumption is set to rise this year. 

European governments made many correct decisions over the last year to ensure energy supply, such as building more LNG terminals to replace pipeline deliveries of Russian gas, Birol told Reuters on the sidelines of the annual Munich Security Conference on Saturday. 

But they also got lucky, he said, with a mild winter dampening demand while economic weakness in China led to the first drop in consumption there for 40 years. 

"For this winter it is right to say that we are off the hook. If there are no last-minute surprises, we should get through...maybe with some bruises here and there," said Birol. "But the question is...what happens next winter?" 

An additional 23 billion cubic meters of LNG is expected this year, Birol said, adding that even with only a small increase in economic output as pandemic restrictions ease, China would likely swallow 80 percent of the extra gas. 

"Even though we have enough LNG import terminals, there may not be enough gas to import and therefore it will not be easy this coming winter for Europe," he said, noting this would likely push prices up again. 

"It is not right to be relaxed, it is not right now to celebrate". 

Even with a renewed push to develop new gas fields, it would be years before they came online, he said. 

Households and firms, therefore, need to continue efforts to reduce gas usage while renewable energy output needs to expand faster, he said. 

Klaus Mueller, head of the German network agency which regulates gas and electricity markets, in an interview with Deutschlandfunk on Sunday also said he could not exclude possible gas shortages next winter, especially as Germany would now have to fill storage facilities without Russian pipeline gas. 

"We can manage it but will have to really make a big effort," he said, adding that it would be good not to let storage levels drop too far below the current 71.52 percent. 

In the interview, Birol also warned countries that had decided to phase out nuclear energy to reconsider if this was the best time to do so, saying the temporary extension of Germany's last nuclear plants until April for example was a step in the right direction. 

"We need all energy sources to help us for the next winter," he said. 

Topics: IEA LNG gas Russia EU

Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: UAE-based aviation firm Helio Aviation Technologies focusing on designing and manufacturing aircraft is set to present its latest solutions at the International Defense Exhibition and Conference that kick-starts on Feb. 20 in Abu Dhabi.

UAE’s Strategic Development Fund, the investment arm of Tawazun Council, has announced that  HelioTech, one of its latest additions to its venture investment portfolio, will focus on the design and manufacturing of its own proprietary and unique vertical take-off and landing aircraft for commercial and security applications.

It said HelioTech will initially concentrate on the development and production of manned and unmanned single-engine helicopters using coaxial technology. 

At the IDEX, which will run till Feb. 24, HelioTech will be showcasing a selection of its products for the non-civilian market at SDF’s stand within the Tawazun Council pavilion, WAM reported. 

“The launch of HelioTech is a significant step in advancing the UAE’s aviation, defense and security industry and will contribute to the growth and diversification of Abu Dhabi’s economy,” said Tareq Abdulraheem Al Hosani, secretary general of Tawazun Council.

Tawazun Council is an industry enabler responsible for the creation and development of a sustainable defense and security industry in the UAE. 

He added: “HelioTech aligns with SDF’s mandate to invest in financially and strategically rewarding investments through partnerships which contribute toward the UAE’s private sector and Abu Dhabi’s technological capabilities.” 

The aircraft maker's new production and design plant is located in the Al Bateen Executive airport free zone. 

Abdulla Naser Al Jaabari, managing director and CEO of SDF said that the launch is a testament to SDF’s “confidence that advanced VTOL technologies will play a major role in future of the aerospace, mobility and defense industries.” 

“SDF is committed to positioning HelioTech as a leader in the industry, and as part of its strategic roadmap, business expansion and technological advancement, we will be integrating and creating synergies with some of SDF’s current international portfolio,” added Al Jaabari. 

Al Jaabari further pointed out that SDF is also planning to partner with international industry players and investors to further expand and develop the business. 

Topics: UAE aviation aircraft IDEX

Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: The volume of global investment in carbon capture and storage projects has hit $6.4 billion in 2022, said Fatih Yilmaz, an expert in the Climate and Sustainability Program at the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center. 

Speaking during a panel discussion on carbon management techniques with the International Energy Forum and the Clean Energy Forum in Riyadh, Yilmaz highlighted that the average investment in CCUS projects ranged from $2 billion to $3 billion annually until 2022. 

This indicates that last year witnessed a jump in the rate of investments in the sector, which further implies the need to invest in clean hydrogen. 

Citing a recent study by the International Energy Agency which listed CCUS as one of the seven pillars of achieving net-zero by 2050, he added that there is an underlying need to reach a capacity to capture and store 8 million tons of carbon dioxide by 2050. 

The world striving to achieve net-zero carbon emissions goals needs a new approach to attract investments to scale up carbon capture and storage capacity, said experts who participated in the roundtable.   

“We cannot achieve net-zero without carbon capture, and we need to scale up carbon capture and storage over the coming years to deliver it,” said KAPSARC President Fahad Alajlan. 

He added that the world needs a new approach to attract financiers to support CCUS initiatives. 

Stressing on the importance of the roundtable, the KAPSARC president said such events will allow experts to share their knowledge and identify ways to promote carbon management technologies. 

Speaking at the event, IEF Secretary General Joseph McMonigle, added: “We need to make 2023 the year of CCUS, and enhance collaboration to improve the investment in and usage of this technology.” 

The panel, which comprised representatives from industry, government and academia also discussed ways to enhance investment momentum in CCUS projects to reach zero neutrality. It also addressed how large-scale investments can be de-risked through clear and cohesive policies.  

Delegates also spoke about how carbon market initiatives and environmental, social and governance standards advance the circular carbon economy. In addition, they identified the CCUS synergies between hydrogen and material transitions. 

A research consulting center, KAPSARC has so far published more than 700 research papers on topics ranging from climate change policy and governance to energy and economic diversification. 

Topics: KAPSARC carbon Net Zero

Nirmal Narayanan 

Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Base Oil Co., also known as Luberef, recorded SR1.97 billion ($530 million) net profit after Zakat and tax in 2022, registering a 32 percent increase over the previous year.  

The company’s net profit in the fourth quarter of 2022 tripled to SR763.19 million, from SR220.81 million in the same period of 2021, a filing made to the Saudi stock exchange showed. 

In percentage terms, Luberef’s net profit climbed 60.7 percent in the fourth quarter from SR474.79 million recorded in the third quarter of last year. 

The total comprehensive income of Luberef in 2022 rose 37.42 percent year-on-year to SR2.02 billion, the bourse filing showed.  

Luberef attributed the rise in total comprehensive income to a number of factors including an increase in base oil and by-product crack margins and sales volumes. 

As the profit of the company surged, its board of directors has recommended a 50 percent cash dividend, or SR5 per share, for the second half of 2022, the company said in the statement.  

It should be also noted that this is the first cash distribution for Luberef since its listing in December 2022.  

The Tadawul statement further added that the dividend distribution date will be announced later.  

In December 2022, during an exclusive interview with Arab News, Mohammed Y. Al-Qahtani, senior vice president of downstream, Saudi Aramco said that Luberef’s listing on the Saudi Stock Exchange was an important milestone.  

“As an integral part of Saudi Arabia’s supply chain and a driving force in the Kingdom’s industrialization ambitions, Luberef’s listing will provide an important strategic dimension to propel the company’s growth strategy and help realize its vision to be the leading supplier of premium base oils and specialty products.,” said Al-Qahtani.  

He also added that Luberef’s listing will help fuel the company’s “growth trajectory and unlock new opportunities for all stakeholders.”  

In its initial public offering, Luberef raised $1.32 billion, as the listing drew strong demand from investors in the Kingdom and internationally. 

In the IPO, Luberef sold shares owned by private equity company Jadwa Investment, which held 30 percent of the Aramco unit after acquiring the stake from Exxon Mobil in 2007.  

Now, Aramco owns the remaining 70 percent, as the energy giant did not sell any of its shares during the offering.

Topics: Saudi Aramco Tadawul TASI shares

Nour El-Shaeri

  • CEO believes venture funding will begin to see a decrease in growth rate this year but Saudi companies will compensate via mergers and acquisitions
Updated 19 February 2023
Nour El-Shaeri

CAIRO: Driven by Saudi Arabia’s unprecedented growth in its startup ecosystem, the Kingdom’s venture capital funding increased by 72 percent last year compared to 2021 with investments reaching $987 million across 144 deals, according to MAGNiTT.

However, the leading startup and venture capital data firm cautioned that, as global economic uncer- tainty and investor fatigue rises, the venture market might be most vulnerable to taking a hit.

In an interview with Arab News, Philip Bahoshy, founder of MAGNiTT, said he believed that venture funding will begin to see a decrease in growth rate this year but Saudi companies will compensate via mergers and acquisitions.

Rise in M&A activities

“We will continue to see a record number of M&A activities,” he said. “Companies that are unable to raise funds will potentially merge and well-funded companies, specifically in Saudi Arabia, will look for inorganic growth by acquiring companies in other geographies.”

M&A activity is also driven by exits and initial public offerings as Bahoshy stated Saudi companies will start to go public in the local market more than in other Middle Eastern countries.

“Well-funded companies in Saudi Arabia that are supported through government initiative funds are likely to become acquirers of startups, than being acquired,” he added.

In 2022, the Middle East and North Africa region saw 17 M&A compared to 41 in 2021 while Saudi Arabia alone witnessed 10 M&A transactions last year compared to five the year before, a 100-percent increase. “I anticipate a country like Saudi Arabia that has very specific government initiatives, support for startups, and fund of funds will continue to deploy capital and grow year on year,” Bahoshy reiterated.

Bahoshy went on to say that international companies and corporates will also start to make acquisition moves in the region because of low valuations.

Bahoshy added that other geographies in the MENA region will witness a slight decline in funding activity driven by two main reasons: the lack of liquidity and geopolitical challenges.

“When you compare 2022 to 2021, you see a slowdown in that aggressive growth, driven by parallels to global economics where increased inflation has driven to increase interest rates, a slowdown in the public markets transpiring into lower valuations, and a slowdown of liquidity in the private markets, not completely dissimilar to what’s been seen at a global level,” he further explained.

Growth in Saudi venture markets

Saudi Arabia managed to grow when leading venture markets in the region witnessed a downfall in investments in 2022 like the UAE’s 20 percent year-on-year decrease in funding.

Bahoshy explained that Saudi Arabia’s rise in these tough times was mostly powered by government focus on startups and the support provided by funds and companies which will also decide the Kingdom’s continued growth.

“It is very much driven by how many companies will be raising $50 million, $100 million, $150 million and being able to raise that level of capital in this challenging economic environment that we’ll see that growth year on year,” he added.

Industry prospects

In 2022, the financial technology sector, also known as fintech, was the industry of choice for investors attracting almost 25 percent of the total startup investments in the Kingdom. Bahoshy expects fintech to continue to dominate the funding space in Saudi Arabia with the launch of financial develop- ment initiatives and the activation of open banking.

“As a standout industry in 2023, I anticipate it will remain financial services, however, what you do tend to see is in this type of environment, the software as a service enterprise solutions industry remains extremely appealing for investors,” he stated.

Bahoshy added that sustain- ability, healthcare and educa- tion will be growing sectors in the upcoming year as these sectors are ripe for disruption and development.

Last year, edtech, short for educational technology, saw a 2,000-percent increase in funding year-on-year while information

technology solutions witnessed an 819-percent increase, according to MAGNiTT’s 2022 report.

Upcoming trends

As the region opens up to the world, more international investors are putting their cash in companies and startups that are making the ecosystem more attractive.

Last year, international investors made almost 44 percent of all investments in the Kingdom with Emirati investors making 16 percent and US-based funds amounting to 11 percent.

Bahoshy anticipates the international investor trend to grow even further as more countries will direct their capital into Saudi Arabia and the region.

“I expect there to be a slowdown from international investment in our region from the US and potentially Europe,” Bahoshy stated. “However, I predict regions like Southeast Asia, Japan, China, now that the COVID restrictions have been removed and travel has been eased, to direct their capital into Saudi Arabia and the region given there is a natural affinity for our region.”

He added that as the region is rich with sovereign wealth funds more capital will be deployed from the Middle East to global and local entities.

Bahoshy believes that 2023 will be a tough year for the startup ecosystem given global economic uncertainties but added that the market will start to pick up pace by the first quarter of next year.

“Effectively for the next six to nine months, I think that it’ll be a real slowdown in investment activity, which will continue into the end of the year, and that the pickup will only happen in the first quarter of 2024,” he said.

Moreover, the slowdown in investment activity is set to hit late-stage and early-stage ventures but it will not have much of an impact on series A-stage startups.

“The sweet spot that we anticipate is in the series A or late seed stage, that’s a ticket size between $1 million and $5 million of investment because it’s not super early, where it’s risky. Companies are likely to have shown product market fit and have had to focus on monetization, if not positive unit economics,” Bahoshy explained.

Topics: MAGNiTT VENTURE CAPITAL Philip Bahoshy

