You are here

  • Home
  • Global luxury sector to get a boost on China’s reopening

Global luxury sector to get a boost on China’s reopening

Global luxury sector to get a boost on China’s reopening
With the restrictions having restrained consumption, the reopening of the Chinese economy is being looked at as a growth opportunity for 2023. (Reuters/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mzpm4

Updated 19 February 2023
AFP

Global luxury sector to get a boost on China’s reopening

Global luxury sector to get a boost on China’s reopening
  • 2023 to be the ‘year of Chinese consumer,’ analyst predicts
Updated 19 February 2023
AFP

PARIS: After a year of record sales and profits despite slowing global growth the luxury sector is looking to the reopening of China to deliver further expansion in 2023.

The world’s largest luxury group LVMH posted a 23-percent jump in sales to a record of €79 billion ($86 billion) in 2022 and saw profits climb 17 percent to €14 billion.

The company’s chief executive, Bernard Arnault, wants to continue along that path in 2023, “at the risk of becoming boring.”

LVMH’s rivals also managed blistering growth in sales and profits last year.

Sales at Hermes jumped 29 percent to €11.6 billion and profits soared 38 percent to a record €3.4 billion.

Kering, despite a tough time for its flagship brand Gucci, still managed a 15-percent increase in sales to €20 billion, while profits rose 14 percent to €3.6 billion.

Ferrari also saw sales race to a new record of €5 billion, delivering 13,221 vehicles last year.

The 2022 results were barely dented by the disruption in China linked to end of its coronavirus-related travel restrictions and their progressive lifting at the end of the year, with LVMH calling the month of December an “air pocket.”

Only Hermes escaped unscathed.

“There was no drop in traffic in our stores,” said Hermes chief executive Axel Dumas.

The company’s sales rose 30.7 percent in its Asia-Pacific region excluding Japan.

The gradual reopening of China — which abandoned the last of the draconian travel restrictions of its zero-COVID policy on Jan. 8 — should help its economy expand by 5.2 percent in 2023, according to the International Monetary Fund’s latest forecast.

With the restrictions having restrained consumption, the reopening of the Chinese economy is being looked at as a growth opportunity for 2023.

Analysts at UBS say 2023 will be the “year of the Chinese consumer,” noting that the pandemic restrictions pushed down the share of Chinese consumers in global luxury spending to 17 percent last year, compared with 33 percent before the pandemic.

“The Chinese clientele is much more important than it was in 2019,” LVMH’s Financial Director Jean-Jacques Guiony told journalists.

Guiony does not expect Chinese tourists to return to Europe, where they traditionally spent heavily on luxury goods, before next year.

Instead, luxury groups are focusing on Chinese consumers at home.

LVMH’s Arnault said it was no secret that China needs growth and that the government would likely take steps to facilitate economic expansion as the country reopens.

“If that is indeed the case — and it began in the month of January — we have every reason to be confident, even optimistic about the Chinese market,” he said at the presentation of LVMH’s 2022 results.

China is a “volcano ready to explode,” said Arnaud Cadart at asset manager Flornoy Ferri.

“There is an incredible amount of savings that has been built up, an incredible reserve in the hands of the well-off class which wants to purchase luxury goods,” he added.

Cadart estimated the luxury market in China could jump by 30 percent this year.

Kering’s chief executive Francois-Henri Pinault visited China at the end of January and said he was amazed by the people thronging stores “like the virus had never been in China.”

“This is a good sign,” said Pinault, who also welcomed moves by Chinese authorities to boost domestic consumption.

Topics: China

Related

Blinken warns China’s Wang Yi against aiding Russia in Ukraine
World
Blinken warns China’s Wang Yi against aiding Russia in Ukraine
Foreigners resume cutting Chinese bond holdings in January 
Business & Economy
Foreigners resume cutting Chinese bond holdings in January 

Canada unveils sustainable jobs plan for future green economy

Canada unveils sustainable jobs plan for future green economy
Updated 19 February 2023
Reuters

Canada unveils sustainable jobs plan for future green economy

Canada unveils sustainable jobs plan for future green economy
  • The plan includes steps such as setting up a sustainable jobs secretariat to coordinate government policies and a partnership council to promote consultation with provinces, labor unions and others
Updated 19 February 2023
Reuters

ALBERTA: Canada has released a long-awaited sustainable jobs plan, laying out how the federal government plans to help train workers for roles in the coming clean energy economy as the world aims for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The plan, to be followed by legislation later this year, includes steps such as setting up a sustainable jobs secretariat to coordinate government policies and a partnership council to promote consultation with provinces, labor unions and others.

Canada said it is also planning to improve labor market data collection and advance funding for skills development, although the document did not outline any new government spending. From 2025 the government plans to release a new sustainable jobs plan every five years.

“Canada has what it takes to become the clean energy and technology supplier of choice in a net-zero world,” Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said in a news release.

Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been promising sustainable jobs legislation since 2019. But in Canada, the world’s fourth-largest crude oil producer, the concept of retraining workers for clean energy jobs, also called a “Just Transition,” became a lightening rod for criticism.

In the crude-producing province Alberta, conservative Premier Danielle Smith has accused Trudeau of wanting to phase out the oil and gas sector.

The Alberta government is “perplexed” by the jobs plan not mentioning a liquefied natural gas export strategy and has “grave concerns” about it not recognizing the provinces’ right to manage their own natural resources, Smith said in a statement on Friday.

“This kind of dysfunctional communication by the federal government with our province cannot continue if Canada is to have any chance of achieving its 2050 emissions reduction targets,” she said.

The federal government said enormous clean energy opportunities are emerging in oil-producing provinces, from hydrogen to critical minerals. There will also be sustainable jobs in conventional energy industries as Canadian producers aim to lower the carbon intensity of their crude, according to the document.

“Rather than a shortage of jobs, in Canada we are much more likely to see an abundance of sustainable jobs with a shortage of workers required to fill them,” the plan said.

Think tanks Clean Energy Canada expects jobs in the sector will grow by 3.4 percent annually over the next decade, nearly four times faster than the Canadian average.

Topics: Canada clean energy

Related

US down Canada, Brazil’s Marta makes winning return
Sport
US down Canada, Brazil’s Marta makes winning return
Too warm in Canada: world’s largest ice rink may not open photos
Offbeat
Too warm in Canada: world’s largest ice rink may not open

Algeria taking steps to boost economic ties with Saudi Arabia

Algeria taking steps to boost economic ties with Saudi Arabia
Updated 19 February 2023
Arab News

Algeria taking steps to boost economic ties with Saudi Arabia

Algeria taking steps to boost economic ties with Saudi Arabia
Updated 19 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Algeria is keen on boosting economic ties with Saudi Arabia, Algerian Ambassador to the Kingdom Mohamed Ali Boughazi was quoted as saying by Asharq Al-Awsat.

“For our part, we will strive to do our utmost to raise the relations of cooperation between our two countries to the highest levels,” affirmed Boughazi.

The top diplomat told the newspaper that the two countries share similar view on many political and economic issues, which he said was evident from the coordination between the two countries in international forums such as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and OPEC+. 

The ambassador also expressed his country’s support for the Kingdom’s bid to organize Expo 2030. “The number of agreements signed between the two countries exceeded 30,” Boughazi said.

He said the agreements cover several economic sectors and include the establishment of an investment company and joint business council.

“We will seek to raise economic cooperation to the highest levels,” he was quoted as saying.

“Our priority now is to work on intensifying mutual visits between investors and businessmen from both countries,” he added.

Talking about the current trade volume between the two countries, the diplomat said it does not reflect the true potential. 

“A new investment law was issued that gives many advantages and provides many facilities for resident and non-resident investors,” revealed Boughazi, adding that conditions are very favorable for Saudi businessmen to invest in Algeria. “We will work with the Saudis to overcome difficulties and implement mature investment projects,” he said.

Boughazi stressed his country’s desire to cooperate with new Saudi initiatives in the fields of green economy and clean energy.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Algeria

Related

Saudi becoming a global leader in arts, says Algerian American rapper and filmmaker
Saudi Arabia
Saudi becoming a global leader in arts, says Algerian American rapper and filmmaker
Algeria’s Tebboune to visit Russia in May: Presidency
Middle-East
Algeria’s Tebboune to visit Russia in May: Presidency

Closing bell: Saudi bourse sheds 55 points as food index takes a hit 

Closing bell: Saudi bourse sheds 55 points as food index takes a hit 
Updated 19 February 2023
Arab News

Closing bell: Saudi bourse sheds 55 points as food index takes a hit 

Closing bell: Saudi bourse sheds 55 points as food index takes a hit 
Updated 19 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index on Sunday lost 55.28 points — or 0.52 percent — to close at 10,493.17. 

While MSCI Tadawul 30 Index fell 0.53 percent to 1,436.68, the parallel market Nomu rose 0.59 percent to 19,371.57. 

TASI’s total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR3.18 billion ($850 million) as 52 stocks of the listed 224 advanced and 157 receded. 

Among sectoral indices, 13 of the 21 listed on the stock exchange advanced while the rest declined. 

The Food & Staples Retailing Index went down as the worst-performing sector as five of its six constituents fell, finishing 226 points lower to 9,209.35 

Alamar Foods Co. was the worst performer on Sunday as its share price plunged 5.04 percent to SR154.40. 

National Co. for Learning and Education, Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. and Al Gassim Investment Holding Co. fell by about 4 percent to SR82.40, SR62.30 and SR24.80, respectively. 

Astra Industrial Group was the best performer on Sunday as its share price surged 4.73 percent to SR57.60. 

Other top performers of the day were Alinma Hospitality REIT Fund, Americana Restaurants International, Etihad Etisalat Co. and Halwani Bros. Co. 

On the announcements front, Almarai Co. informed the Saudi Stock Exchange that its subsidiary, Almarai Investment Holding Co., on Feb. 17, purchased 48 percent of PepsiCo’s ownership in International Dairy and Juice Ltd for SR255 million. 

The deal raises Almarai’s shareholding in IDJ to 100 percent from 52 percent, the company said in a statement to Tadawul. 

The company funded the purchase through its internal cash flows, and the full ownership of IDJ will allow it to widen its presence in the region. 

IDJ was a joint venture between Almarai and PepsiCo. Its principal activities consist of manufacturing and distribution of food & beverage in Egypt and Jordan and exporting worldwide. 

The statement added that PepsiCo remained a trusted and valued partner since the formation of the joint venture in 2009. Almarai Co.’s share price increased slightly to close at SR55.30. 

Retal Urban Development Co. also announced that it purchased land plots in Al-Muhammadiyah in Jeddah, for SR143.8 million, excluding the real estate transaction tax. 

The statement said that the company purchased land plots of over 23,970 sq. m from Al-Nahla Trading and Contracting Co. 

Retal said the purchase would be financed through available credit facilities and internal resources and aimed to develop residential villas on these plots.  

The deal was executed without any preferential conditions, the statement added. Retal’s share price, however, fell 2.2 percent to SR129.20. 

Meanwhile, Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group’s board of directors recommended a 9.3 percent cash dividend, at SR0.93 per share, totaling SR325.50 million, for the fourth quarter of 2022.  

The company will release the dividends on March 13. Its share price, however, slipped marginally to close at SR240.80. 

Topics: Tadawul TASI shares stock

Related

Closing bell: TASI dips 24 points as investors get cold feet 
Business & Economy
Closing bell: TASI dips 24 points as investors get cold feet 
Closing Bell: TASI pulls up its bootstraps, closes 75 points higher at 10,407 
Business & Economy
Closing Bell: TASI pulls up its bootstraps, closes 75 points higher at 10,407 

International Defense Conference kicks off in Abu Dhabi with 25% rise in participant numbers

International Defense Conference kicks off in Abu Dhabi with 25% rise in participant numbers
Updated 19 February 2023
Arab News

International Defense Conference kicks off in Abu Dhabi with 25% rise in participant numbers

International Defense Conference kicks off in Abu Dhabi with 25% rise in participant numbers
Updated 19 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The 16th edition of the International Defense Conference kicked off on Feb. 19 in Abu Dhabi, with 17 speakers including global leaders, ministers, and senior officials discussing social and economic impacts and risks of widespread adoption of new technologies in the defense sector. 

The one-day conference is hinged on the theme titled: “Adaption, Exploration, Transformation: Reimagining Security, Society, and the Human Experience in an age of Disruption.” 

Held one day prior to the International Defense Exhibition and Conference and the Naval Defense & Maritime Security Exhibition, the event is organized by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Co. in collaboration with the UAE’s Ministry of Defense and the UAE defense and security acquisitions authority, also known as the Tawazun Council. 

The 2023 edition of the conference expects to host 1,800 participants, reflecting a 25 percent increase from the previous event. 

Panel discussions touched upon issues relating to talent development and human capital management, the impact of emerging technologies on modern operations, and the future of warfare. 

The International Defense Conference will also host 1,350 participating firms, reflecting a 50 percent surge in participation compared to 2021 figures. 

When compared to the first edition back in 1993, the figure reflects a 285 percent increase in company participation. 

“The current edition is expected to attract more than 130,000 visitors including VIPs, decision-makers, and specialists from all over the world, with a growth rate of 209 percent over the 2021 edition,” said Managing Director and CEO of ADNEC Group Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri in a press statement. 

He added: “The number of participating countries has increased to reach 65, with a growth rate of 10 percent compared to the 2021 edition, and 200 percent compared to the first edition of the event.” 

Both IDEX and NAVDEX aim to offer a global platform through which the latest innovations in international defence, as well as the sector’s developments with regard to advanced technology and equipment, are showcased and discussed. 

Topics: UAE Defence exhibition

Foreigners resume cutting Chinese bond holdings in January 

Foreigners resume cutting Chinese bond holdings in January 
Updated 19 February 2023
Reuters

Foreigners resume cutting Chinese bond holdings in January 

Foreigners resume cutting Chinese bond holdings in January 
Updated 19 February 2023
Reuters

SHANGHAI: Foreign investors resumed cutting their holdings of China's onshore bonds in January following a rare increase a month earlier, official data showed over the weekend, as improved risk appetite drew cash into equities and pressured debt markets. 

Foreign holdings of yuan-denominated bonds traded on China's interbank market stood at 3.28 trillion yuan ($477.7 billion) at end-January, down from 3.39 trillion yuan at the end of last year, the central bank's Shanghai head office said. 

Prior to the rise recorded in December, overseas institutional investor outflows had run for a record 10 straight months, the longest streak on record. And foreigners sold a total of 610 billion yuan worth of Chinese interbank bonds in 2022. 

A buoyant dollar in light of the US Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes, yuan weakness and COVID-induced disruptions in China were among the major factors discouraging foreign capital last year. 

Beijing's abrupt exit from its stringent zero-COVID strategy in December and its shift to a pro-growth policy stance have raised market hopes for a strong economic recovery this year. 

China's stock market enjoyed the reopening-driven rally, with foreign investors snapping up record Chinese equities worth $27.7 billion last month, the highest monthly inflow on record, according to the country's FX regulator. 

Global investors have been reducing their holdings of Chinese government bonds, a source of secure returns during the pandemic years, as they seek juicier returns from stock markets in the reopened economy. 

Cosmo Zhang, credit analyst at Vontobel, said he does not expect the foreign capital inflows into the Chinese onshore sovereign or quasi-sovereign yuan bond markets to be as huge as two or three years ago, as the Fed's monetary tightening has effectively made yields on Chinese bonds less attractive. 

"Additionally, China's exports this year are not promising and current account surplus will shrink. These all put downward pressure on yuan exchange rate against the dollar," Zhang said. 

Topics: China Bond US interest

Latest updates

US art fair visitor accidentally smashes $42,000 Koons sculpture
US art fair visitor accidentally smashes $42,000 Koons sculpture
UN chief ‘strongly condemns’ N. Korea missile launches as Pyongyang threatens to turn Pacific Ocean into ‘firing range’
UN chief ‘strongly condemns’ N. Korea missile launches as Pyongyang threatens to turn Pacific Ocean into ‘firing range’
Floods, landslides kill at least 19, cause havoc in Brazil’s Sao Paulo state
Floods, landslides kill at least 19, cause havoc in Brazil’s Sao Paulo state
Atalanta push for top 4 falters with surprise loss to Lecce
Atalanta push for top 4 falters with surprise loss to Lecce
Alcaraz beats Norrie on clay for 1st title since US Open
Alcaraz beats Norrie on clay for 1st title since US Open

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.