Anthem for Charles III’s coronation written by Lloyd Webber

Britain's Prince Charles meets Andrew Lloyd Webber during a visit to the Royal Albert Hall to discuss the arts and creativity in school, in London, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. (AP)
Britain's Prince Charles meets Andrew Lloyd Webber during a visit to the Royal Albert Hall to discuss the arts and creativity in school, in London, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. (AP)
Updated 18 sec ago
AP

  • New pieces were composed by artists with roots in all four of the United Kingdom’s constituent nations, as well as in the Commonwealth and foreign countries that have sent so many people to its shores
LONDON: Andrew Lloyd Webber, the English composer who created the scores for blockbuster musicals such as “Cats,’’ “The Phantom of the Opera’’ and “Evita,’’ has written the anthem for King Charles III’s coronation, adapting a piece of church music that encourages singers to make a “joyful noise.”
The work by Webber is one of a dozen new pieces Charles commissioned for the grand occasion taking place May 6 at Westminster Abbey. It includes words adapted from Psalm 98 and is scored specifically for the abbey’s choir and organ.
“I hope my anthem reflects this joyful occasion,” Webber said in a statement distributed by Buckingham Palace.
The program for the king’s coronation ceremony includes older music and new compositions as the palace seeks to blend traditional and modern elements that reflect the realities of modern Britain. New pieces were composed by artists with roots in all four of the United Kingdom’s constituent nations, as well as in the Commonwealth and foreign countries that have sent so many people to its shores.
The service will include works by William Byrd (1543–1623), George Frideric Handel (1685–1759), Edward Elgar (1857–1934), Henry Walford Davies (1869–1941), William Walton (1902–1983), Hubert Parry (1848–1918) and Ralph Vaughan Williams (1872–1958), whose music has featured in previous coronations, along with a piece from the contemporary Welsh composer Karl Jenkins.
There will also be new works by Sarah Class, Nigel Hess, Paul Mealor, Tarik O’Regan, Roxanna Panufnik, Shirley J. Thompson, Judith Weir, Roderick Williams and Debbie Wiseman.
“The decision to combine old and new reflects the cultural breadth of the age in which we live,’’ said Andrew Nethsingha, the organist and master of choristers at Westminster Abbey.
“Coronations have taken place in Westminster Abbey since 1066. It has been a privilege to collaborate with his majesty in choosing fine musicians and accessible, communicative music for this great occasion,” Nethsingha said.
In all, six orchestral commissions, five choral commissions and one organ commission — spanning the classical, sacred, film, television and musical theater genres — were created for the coronation.
The program will also include personal touches, including a musical tribute to Charles’ late father, Prince Philip, who was born a Greek prince. The new monarch requested Greek Orthodox music, which will be performed by the Byzantine Chant Ensemble.
Though specifics on some of the material are being kept under wraps, one hymn will definitely be part of the service: Handel’s “Zadok the Priest.”
The hymn, with its robust chorus of “God Save the King,” has been played at every coronation since it was commissioned for the coronation of King George II in 1727.

 

King Charles III

Updated 19 February 2023
AP

  • Some passages relating to weight, mental health, gender and race were altered in new editions
Updated 19 February 2023
AP

LONDON: Critics are accusing the British publisher of Roald Dahl’s classic children’s books of censorship after it removed colorful language from works such as “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and “Matilda” to make them more acceptable to modern readers.
A review of new editions of Dahl’s books now available in bookstores shows that some passages relating to weight, mental health, gender and race were altered. The changes made by Puffin Books, a division of Penguin Random House, first were reported by Britain’s Daily Telegraph newspaper.
Augustus Gloop, Charlie’s gluttonous antagonist in “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” which originally was published in 1964, is no longer “enormously fat,” just “enormous.” In the new edition of “Witches,” a supernatural female posing as an ordinary woman may be working as a “top scientist or running a business” instead of as a “cashier in a supermarket or typing letters for a businessman.”
The word “black” was removed from the description of the terrible tractors in 1970s “The Fabulous Mr. Fox.” The machines are now simply “murderous, brutal-looking monsters.”
Booker Prize-winning author Salman Rushdie was among those who reacted angrily to the rewriting of Dahl’s words. Rushdie lived in hiding for years after Iran’s Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in 1989 issued a fatwa calling for his death because of the alleged blasphemy in his novel “The Satanic Verses.” He was attacked and seriously injured last year at an event in New York state.
“Roald Dahl was no angel but this is absurd censorship,’’ Rushdie wrote on Twitter. “Puffin Books and the Dahl estate should be ashamed.’’
The changes to Dahl’s books mark the latest skirmish in a debate over cultural sensitivity as campaigners seek to protect young people from cultural, ethnic and gender stereotypes in literature and other media. Critics complain revisions to suit 21st century sensibilities risks undermining the genius of great artists and preventing readers from confronting the world as it is.
The Roald Dahl Story Company, which controls the rights to the books, said it worked with Puffin to review the texts because it wanted to ensure that “Dahl’s wonderful stories and characters continue to be enjoyed by all children today.”
The language was reviewed in partnership with Inclusive Minds, a collective which is working to make children’s literature more inclusive and accessible. Any changes were “small and carefully considered,” the company said.
It said the analysis started in 2020, before Netflix bought the Roald Dahl Story Company and embarked on plans to produce a new generation of films based on the author’s books.
“When publishing new print runs of books written years ago, it’s not unusual to review the language used alongside updating other details, including a book’s cover and page layout,’’ the company said. “Our guiding principle throughout has been to maintain the storylines, characters, and the irreverence and sharp-edged spirit of the original text.”
Puffin didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.
Dahl died in 1990 at the age of 74. His books, which have sold more than 300 million copies, have been translated into 68 languages and continue to be read by children around the world.
But he is also a controversial figure because of antisemitic comments made throughout his life.
The Dahl family apologized in 2020, saying it recognized the “lasting and understandable hurt caused by Roald Dahl’s antisemitic statements.”
Regardless of his personal failings, fans of Dahl’s books celebrate his use of sometimes dark language that taps into the fears of children, as well as their sense of fun.
PEN America, a community of some 7,500 writers that advocates for freedom of expression, said it was “alarmed” by reports of the changes to Dahl’s books.
“If we start down the path of trying to correct for perceived slights instead of allowing readers to receive and react to books as written, we risk distorting the work of great authors and clouding the essential lens that literature offers on society,” tweeted Suzanne Nossel, chief executive of PEN America.
Laura Hackett, a childhood Dahl fan who is now deputy literary editor of London’s Sunday Times newspaper, had a more personal reaction to the news.
Laura Hackett, a childhood Dahl fan who is now deputy literary editor of London's Sunday Times newspaper, had a more personal reaction to the news.

"The editors at Puffin should be ashamed of the botched surgery they've carried out on some of the finest children's literature in Britain," she wrote. "As for me, I'll be carefully stowing away my old, original copies of Dahl's stories, so that one day my children can enjoy them in their full, nasty, colorful glory."

Updated 17 February 2023
Arab News

  • Site has established its position as a leading destination for nature and wildlife tourism
  • Visitors enjoy a lively interaction in the natural landmark as they experience 12 different safari environments
Updated 17 February 2023
Arab News

SHARJAH: The Environment and Protected Areas Authority on Friday celebrated the first anniversary of the opening of the world’s largest safari park outside Africa, the Sharjah Safari project.
Opened by Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Sharjah’s ruler, 12 months ago, the location has enhanced the visitor experience to the UAE and established its position as a leading destination for nature and wildlife tourism.
The attraction has boosted travel, ecotourism, hospitality and entertainment in the region, reported the Emirates News Agency.
The project has hosted a wide range of international conferences and events, and attracted hundreds of thousands of both local and international visitors.
Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, EPAA’s chairperson, told of her great pride in the pioneering world tourism and environmental project.
She said: “Dr. Sheikh Sultan personally supervised the implementation of this vital and qualitative scientific project and is keen to continue its development to achieve the desired goals.”
She added that more than 600,000 visitors had been to the park since its opening, its guests enjoying 12 different safari environments inspired by Africa.
Sharjah Safari Park boasts more than 50,000 animals from 120 species, and Al Suwaidi said that the location had planted more than 100,000 trees.
She added that last November a rare scimitar oryx was born there, a species that was declared extinct in the wild in 2000.
She said: “Due to its picturesque environmental and natural location, the project has hosted many important events, including the 22nd Sharjah International Conservation Forum for Arabia’s Biodiversity.”
It has also hosted a metaverse media workshop, organized by the Sharjah Media Council, and the Sharjah International Cycling Tour.
In addition, a team of photographers participating in the International Photography Festival visited the park to capture images of its natural environment and gardens.

Updated 16 February 2023
Arab News

  • A funeral and memorial service were held but when the ‘body’ was exhumed it was found to be a plastic doll wrapped in a white shroud
  • The woman reportedly took out life insurance policies with three companies but they became suspicious when no medical reports about her death were provided
Updated 16 February 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: A Jordanian woman is being investigated for allegedly faking her own death and funeral, using a dummy corpse, in an attempt to trick insurance companies into paying out $2 million.
Authorities said the woman, working with a number of accomplices, took out life insurance policies with three insurers, Sky News Arabia reported. Her death was announced in October 2022, and a funeral and memorial event took place.
A Jordanian security official said lawyers contacted the insurance companies to claim the payouts on the policies, worth a total of $2 million. According to media reports, the companies became suspicious when the claimants failed to provide copies of official medical reports, and they alerted the police. As part of the investigation, the “body” was exhumed and found to be a plastic doll wrapped in a white shroud.
The Jordan Insurance Federation alerted all insurers about the case and told them to cooperate with police and other agencies to help prevent future fraudulent schemes and to investigate any previous suspicious cases.
 

Updated 16 February 2023
AFP

  • Shisha smokers would be liable to a maximum of 10 days in prison and a fine of $0.45 to $15
  • Mali's anti-drug agency has carried out dozens of arrests in Bamako
Updated 16 February 2023
AFP

DAKAR: The authorities in Mali have begun a crackdown on hookah smoking after giving a grace period to shisha bars to adjust to a ban.
The country's anti-drug agency says it has carried out dozens of arrests in the capital Bamako and seized water pipes after the six-month moratorium expired.
Bars where small groups of smokers -- primarily young men -- hang out to chat and puff on hookahs have flourished in Bamako in recent years.
But their days became numbered when the junta-dominated government on August 15 announced a surprise ban.
It warned that shisha smokers would be liable to a prison term of one to 10 days and a fine of 300 to 10,000 CFA francs ($0.45 to $15).
The Central Narcotics Office (OCS) in a Facebook posting said there had been "vigorous" raids by its agents in Bamako on Tuesday night, culminating in "about 50 individuals in prison and a large amount of seized material."
It published photos of young men and women being taken away in the back of pickup trucks and a picture of a pile of water pipes.
"The grace period given by the authorities for importers, distributors, sellers and consumers of shisha in Mali is over," the OCS said.
The ban has divided opinion in Mali.
The country is overwhelmingly Muslim, and interpretations of Islam are generally unfavourable to cigarettes and to shisha.
But it is also a secular nation that tolerates alcohol, even if consumption is limited to certain public places and most shops and restaurants do not serve it.
Shishas, or hookahs, typically burn tobacco flavoured with fruit to provide a sweetened taste. The smoke is inhaled in through a long rubber tube, passing through water to cool it down. "Shisha" is also the term sometimes used for the tobacco product.
A working group of the World Health Organization (WHO) warned in 2017 about the danger of shisha smoking.
The practice is up to 10 times more harmful than cigarettes but is not targeted by the same awareness campaigns as with tobacco, it said.

Updated 15 February 2023
Reuters

  • The Volume technology brings the movie to life and makes the experience more immersive
  • The new Ant-Man film has an overall rating of 55 percent on Rotten Tomatoes
Updated 15 February 2023
Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Scott Lang, aka Ant-Man, and his allies return to the big screen on Friday, years after the origin story in 2015's "Ant-Man" cameos in other Marvel films, and the 2018 sequel "Ant-Man and the Wasp."
"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" is the first movie in phase five of Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe. It takes the superhero and his resizing powers into the Quantum realm, a subatomic world where he meets new challenges.
Directed by Peyton Reed of "The Mandalorian" fame, the film stars Paul Rudd as Scott/Ant-Man, Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne/The Wasp, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne, and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym. The third installment adds Jonathan Majors as the new antagonist, Kang the Conqueror.
Lilly's face lit up when asked about her first time seeing the film set in a circular studio with high-definition panels.
"When we were in the Volume, suddenly there were thousands of LED screens building the world for us, creating the characters for us," she said.
Reality melted away and brought her into the fantasy world that many children grew up reading about in the Marvel comic books, she noted.
The Volume technology used to bring the set to life is like an LED screen that wraps around an entire soundstage where anything can be projected, Rudd said.
"It was the most elaborate, unbelievable thing I've ever seen, and it does help because it gives you a sense, especially with something like this, where the environment is so specific and so imaginative and unfamiliar."
Disney artists assembled new environments, creatures, buildings and an entire internal history and logic to make the Quantum realm come to life.
It was key for Reed to be able to look at old science fiction books, comic books, heavy metal magazines, movies and things that he loved as a kid and as an adult to populate the Quantum realm.
Reed told the team's artists that no idea was too crazy because "anything can happen in the subatomic world."
At the center of the immersive world, Majors believed Kang's role was to inform Scott of what was at stake in the Quantum realm "as well as what they're really up against."
Despite the eye-catching technology, most critics have given the film mediocre reviews, resulting in a "rotten" rating of 55 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.
Nick Schager, entertainment critic for "The Daily Beast," wrote that "Rudd gets swallowed up by the consuming CGI insanity of his latest comic book extravaganza," referring to computer generated imagery. (Reporting by Danielle Broadway and Rollo Ross; Editing by Mary Milliken and Richard Chang)

