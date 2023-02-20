You are here

Williams set to saddle first Saudi runner
Royal Ascot-winning trainer Ian Williams will be hoping for success in Saudi on Saturday. Credit: Focus On Racing.
  • G3 Longines Red Sea Turf Handicap presents Enemy with toughest challenge yet
Riyadh: UK trainer Ian Williams is set to have his first runner in Saudi Arabia, when 6-year-old Enemy lines up in the $2.5 million G3 Longines Red Sea Turf Handicap (3,000 meters) on Saturday.

A date at The Saudi Cup meeting was always on the agenda for Enemy, but it was dependent on how he performed on his reappearance this season, as Williams explained.

“He needed to go up in the weights to get in. That meant his first run this year in Dubai was an important part of getting into this race,” Williams said.

“He won impressively there and interestingly it was his first run back after a procedure on his wind. It was also over a mile-and-a-half (2,400 meters) rather than his preferred distance of closer to two miles.”

Enemy has contested some of the biggest staying races in the UK, facing the world’s highest-rated staying horses like Stradivarius and Kyprios in last year’s G1 Goodwood Cup, but this could be his toughest assignment to date.

He will be joined in the 3,000 meter contest by 2021 Ascot Gold Cup winner Subjectivist, as well last year’s York Ebor winner Trawlerman, while 2021 German Derby winner Sisfahan and Yasutoshi Ikee’s Silver Sonic are other notable contenders.

“I think it’s a very strong field, with Subjectivist and Trawlerman in there. There are some very good European horses and it’s certainly as tough a field as he’s ever run in, but he merits his chance after his recent performances,” Williams said.

“I think the trip will suit him well. He stays well and he’d like a decent early pace so he can drop his head. Given a choice between a mile-and-a-half and a mile-and-seven-furlongs (3,000 meters), we’d probably always vouch for the longer trip.”

Enemy was given a patient ride by Richard Kingscote when winning at Meydan last time but, despite stepping back up to what should be more like his optimum trip, Williams suggested they may try to ride the son of Muhaarar differently at King Abdulaziz Racecourse.

“I’m not sure how much we’ll hang on to him in Saudi. It’s a very different track that doesn’t have the wide-open space and galloping nature of Meydan,” Williams said, adding: “Richard Kingscote will ride him again and between us we’ll make a decision on exactly how we feel the race is going to be run.

“He’s been in great form, and we’ve been looking forward to the opportunity to run in Saudi. He’ll be my first runner there, it’s a challenge and great to be a part of it.”

The G3 Longines Red Sea Turf Handicap is the fifth race on Saudi Cup night, which culminates in the $20 million Saudi Cup.

RIYADH: The Saudi Industrial Development Fund, known as SIDF, approved 111 loans amounting to SR14 billion ($3.7 billion) in 2022 in sectors including industry, energy, mining, and logistics. 

The organization has revealed that small and medium enterprises obtained 87 loans, representing 79 percent of the total approved, while 40 loans were provided to factories.

Lending from the fund was directed at qualitative and strategic projects that would contribute to increasing the local content and raising the quality of local industries. 

The industry sector took SR13.4 billion in 102 loans followed by the logistics sector with five loans at SR552 million.

The energy sector with two loans at SR225 million, and finally the mining sector with two loans at a value of SR55 million. 

The net value of approved loans to the fund’s clients since its inception exceeded SR180.6 billion in 2022, while the total amounts disbursed since inception reached SR142 billion. 

SIDF concluded last year by launching a set of new initiatives, products and programs, most notably the Industrial Investment Fund Company – the competitive accelerator and facilitated financing tracks under the umbrella of the Local Industry Stimulation Initiative of the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources.

Topics: Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF)

“Always very happy by your side,” the proud mother captioned a post shared on Monday afternoon. (Instagram)
DUBAI: Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother, Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro, has been busy exploring Riyadh since she landed in Saudi Arabia’s capital last week — and she most recently took to Instagram to share a rare selfie alongside her famous son.

“Always very happy by your side,” the proud mother captioned a post shared on Monday afternoon.

Earlier this week, she was spotted at an unidentified mall in the capital, days after she delighted Saudi fans by posting a selfie with her grandson, Cristiano Jr.

“Already with my boy,” Dolores dos Santos Aveiro captioned the image shared late last week, in which the Al-Nassr footballer’s son can be seen wearing a traditional Saudi thobe.

“Saudi style,” a user posted, along with a heart emoji. 

Another fan wrote, “I hope his father wears it.” 

Topics: Cristiano Ronaldo Riyadh

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has announced the establishment of the Strategic Office for the Development of the Northern Border region to enhance the quality of life in the area.

The office will aim to raise the level of development in cities and governorates of the northern region by investing in economic, natural and historical elements in the area. 

The development project will be responsible for launching qualitative initiatives and programs that contribute to creating an attractive investment environment for capital, which will achieve a great development and economic renaissance and provide job opportunities, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

Moreover, the office will coordinate between government agencies to support development in the cities and governorates of the northern borders, organizing their development mechanisms, and measuring the performance of government agencies, by reemploying potential and natural resources. 

The Crown Prince’s announcement comes as an extension of a number of strategic offices and development agencies in several regions to address difficulties and obstacles that prevent maximizing the utilization of economic growth. 

The office greatly reflects the Kingdom’s keenness to turn all cities and regions into major attractions for internal and external investments in addition to global tourism, political, economic, cultural and sports events. 

The northern border area occupies an area of 133 square kilometers of the Kingdom’s territory, is inhabited by 400,000 people and contributes SR27 billion ($7.2 billion) to the gross domestic product. 

The area holds a huge stock of phosphate, equivalent to seven percent of the global reserve, as well as large reserves of natural gas. 

Riyadh also spread into the region with fields of herbs and pastures as well as 15,000 kilometers of natural reserves. The area is home to many archaeological sites that date back to pre-Islamic times such as the foundations of the wall of the Dawqara, and the Rafha governorate, which was a station for pilgrims, and the archaeological sites in Lina, Luke and the historical village of Zabala.   

Topics: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Strategic Office for the Development of the Northern Border region

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy Abdulaziz bin Salman has met with US Senator Mitch McConnell to discuss the Kingdom’s efforts to lead the global energy transition, Saudi Press Agency reported.

This came as part of a meeting held at the minister’s office in Riyadh on Feb. 19 which witnessed the participation of other members of the US Senate who are visiting the Kingdom.

The officials focused on the energy field in particular and examined the local as well as regional initiatives pursued by the Kingdom, including the Saudi Green Initiative and the Green Middle East Initiative.

There was also discussion around the Kingdom’s continuous works in the field of clean energy technologies in an attempt to manage emissions of hydrocarbons, renewable energy sources, and clean hydrogen.

Moreover, the officials also reviewed the historical cooperation and friendship between the two countries in all fields in addition to discussing developments in the global energy market conditions.

Just last month, the Kingdom’s foreign minister Faisal bin Farhan told a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos that the “strong partnership” between Saudi Arabia and the US in ensuring energy market stability will be a key factor in the global economic recovery.

“We have a strong partnership with the US and we continue to work through that partnership,” he said.

“Saudi Arabia is committed to transitioning toward a clean energy future, but the switch could take decades,” he added.

 

Topics: Saudi US business

  • Actor reportedly linked Muslims to terrorism with ‘Allahu akbar’ joke at Lord’s Cricket Ground
  • Marylebone Cricket Club CEO describes claim as ‘factually incorrect’
LONDON: UK actor and broadcaster Stephen Fry has been accused of making an Islamophobic remark at an event at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London, The Times reported on Monday.

The 65-year-old, who is president of ground owners Marylebone Cricket Club, was said to have linked Muslims with terrorism in a joke at a cricketing dinner.

One member, Chris Waterman, described the comment as “egregious” and deserving of disciplinary action.

He said in opening remarks, Fry referred to the Allahakbarries cricket club, founded in 1890 by author J. M. Barrie.

The name of the amateur team, which was active until 1913, was based on the mistaken interpretation that “Allahu akbar” meant “Heaven help us” in Arabic.

Fry reportedly said: “The term ‘Allahu akbar,’ when used today, is usually followed by a loud bang.”

However, other members said they had not heard the comment, with MCC CEO Guy Lavender describing Waterman’s account as “factually incorrect.”

Lavender added: “The dinner in question was enjoyed by those that attended and we have not received any other complaint from attendees in this regard.”

Topics: Lord’s Cricket Ground Marylebone Cricket Club Stephen Fry Islamophobia

