RSG launches new water sports and diving brands – Wama and Galaxea

RIYADH: Red Sea Global has revealed two new brands as part of its diving and water sports offering.

Wama, named from combining the word ‘water’ in English and Arabic, is responsible for creating water sport adventures, while Galaxea is named after a coral prevalent in the Red Sea and will offer diving experiences that let guests explore life below the water.

The latter company is working closely with Saudi Water Sports & Diving Federation, alongside PADI International, to ensure that all diving facilities operated by Galaxea lead in regenerative tourism standards.

John Pagano, group CEO of RSG, said: “Creating experiences is just as important as building hotels, and Wama and Galaxea are sure to deliver unforgettable adventures for our guests.

“Whether it’s kayaking, canoeing, stand-up paddleboarding, foiling, kite surfing, sailing, or exploring the Red Sea’s incredible submarine world, Wama and Galaxea will create extraordinary moments and beautiful memories that last a lifetime.”

He added: “What’s more, these brands have been created with sustainability at their core and will continue to build on our ambition to deliver a regenerative approach to tourism development and operations.”

The multi-project developer behind the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism destinations, The Red Sea and AMAALA, rebranded as RSG last year, promised the establishment of a series of RSG-owned subsidiary businesses.

According to RSG, these subsidiary businesses would prioritize stringent sustainability standards while continuing to support the evolution of developments into destinations that will play a critical role in the Saudi tourism sector.

Wama and Galaxea are the first two subsidiary businesses to be announced since then, ahead of The Red Sea welcoming its first guests this year.