You are here

  • Home
  • Prince Harry ‘boasting’ over Taliban kills: UK defense minister

Prince Harry ‘boasting’ over Taliban kills: UK defense minister

Prince Harry ‘boasting’ over Taliban kills: UK defense minister
Prince Harry speaks with U.S. military cadets during a visit to the United States Military Academy in West Point, N.Y., June 25, 2010. (AP Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b4jx7

Updated 23 February 2023
Arab News

Prince Harry ‘boasting’ over Taliban kills: UK defense minister

Prince Harry ‘boasting’ over Taliban kills: UK defense minister
  • Royal ‘let down’ former military colleagues with comments in memoir: Ben Wallace
  • Ben Wallace: ‘For an infanteer to go over the top, that person is supported by hundreds of people behind them’
Updated 23 February 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Prince Harry was “boasting” over his recollection of killing 25 Taliban fighters and has “let down” his former military colleagues, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said in a radio interview, The Times reported.

The minister is the most senior figure to criticize the prince over his comments, which were part of the recently released memoir “Spare.”

In the book, Prince Harry claims to have killed 25 fighters while serving as an Apache helicopter pilot during the War in Afghanistan.

He said: “So my number is 25. It’s not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me.

“When I found myself plunged in the heat and confusion of combat, I didn’t think of those 25 as people. They were chess pieces removed from the board. Bad people eliminated before they could kill good people.”

Wallace, who served with the armed forces in Northern Ireland and elsewhere, said during the interview on LBC: “Look, I think you’d have to ask Prince Harry … I frankly think boasting about tallies or talking about tallies does two things.

“It distorts the fact that the army is a team game. For an infanteer to go over the top, that person is supported by hundreds of people behind them, whether they’re in headquarters in Britain, whether they’re in the royal logistic corps, who helped them get there.

“It’s a team, and so it’s not about who can shoot the most or who doesn’t shoot the most.

“If you start talking about who did what, what you are actually doing is letting down all those other people, because you’re not a better person because you did and they didn’t.”

In a previous interview with The Sunday Times, Wallace spoke about his military experience in Northern Ireland.

He said: “The (Irish Republican Army) were very, very active. We had over 100 incidents: would-be bombings, shootings, riots.

“We had two soldiers die, one murdered, one committed suicide. There were some scary times, but I never felt scared.

“I can remember lying in bed and hearing a machine gun open up against the fence a few meters away from me. I was on the way to the cookhouse and they threw some grenades against the fence that blew up. Someone tried to throw a bomb at me once.”

Prince Harry has faced criticism from the UK’s military community over his memoir.

Derek Hunt, who campaigns for veteran mental health welfare, and whose son Nathan served in Afghanistan and later committed suicide, condemned “Spare” in comments to MailOnline.

He said: “However he tries to justify his comments, what he said cannot be unsaid. This is too painful for too many people to be discussed so loosely in public.

“Veterans were not crying out for this debate, they have spent years trying to forget about the realities of combat, such as taking people’s lives.

“If the disclosure was part of his therapy, then it should have stayed between him and his therapist.

“I think he has brought back a lot of memories for those men and women who served and are trying to forget. If all this was for their benefit, then Harry has made a mistake.”

Topics: Prince Harry Ben Wallace Afghanistan Northern Ireland

Related

More than half of Britons believe Prince Harry put the UK in danger by saying he killed 25 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan
World
63% of Britons say Prince Harry’s Taliban kill claim put UK in danger: poll
Prince Harry slams media reports of ‘boasting’ about 25 Taliban kills as ‘dangerous lie’
World
Prince Harry slams media reports of ‘boasting’ about 25 Taliban kills as ‘dangerous lie’

Ukraine’s warplane demand currently makes no sense -Germany’s Scholz

Ukraine’s warplane demand currently makes no sense -Germany’s Scholz
Updated 15 sec ago

Ukraine’s warplane demand currently makes no sense -Germany’s Scholz

Ukraine’s warplane demand currently makes no sense -Germany’s Scholz
Updated 15 sec ago
BERLIN: The question of whether to arm Ukraine with warplanes “currently makes no sense,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in an interview in which he was asked to address growing calls for western powers to do so.
Interviewed by ZDF public television, Scholz, who earlier faced criticism for perceived foot-dragging over sending Ukraine tanks, said other countries’ difficulties in meeting Ukraine’s demands vindicated his decision to move in lockstep with them.
Earlier this month, Germany agreed to send, and allow other countries to send, heavy battle tanks to help Ukraine take the offensive against Russian troops in its east. Despite this, deliveries have been slow because of donors’ limited supplies.
“Maybe this is an indication of why it’s so important to coordinate with each other, with the US, for example, and to prepare these decisions carefully so they work.”
Ukraine is now asking for warplanes, though Germany does not have any of the F-16 fighters that have been mentioned in this context.
Speaking on the eve of the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion, Scholz said he feared that the conflict could become “a very long-lasting war,” but added that Germany and the west would support Ukraine for as long as needed.
Russian President Vladimir Putin would eventually have to understand that his war aims — which Scholz noted had several times been revised down since the start of the conflict — were unachievable.
Scholz, who will head to India on Saturday in a bid to rally support for Ukraine against Russia, said he was not deterred by signs that many large, emerging countries were reluctant to condemn Russia.
“There are only a few countries on Russia’s side,” he said.

Only 22 Afghans resettled under UK refugee scheme

Only 22 Afghans resettled under UK refugee scheme
Updated 6 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

Only 22 Afghans resettled under UK refugee scheme

Only 22 Afghans resettled under UK refugee scheme
  • Scheme promised to resettle 5,000 in Britain within first year of operation
  • Lack of viable route to UK forcing Afghans to make risky Channel crossings by boat, charity says
Updated 6 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A UK government program for the urgent relocation of Afghan refugees has resettled only 22 Afghans, including eight children, the Guardian reported on Thursday.

In January 2022, the government launched the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme to help those forced to flee Afghanistan, many of whom assisted British authorities in Kabul before the Taliban takeover in August 2021. It promised to take up to 20,000 people and resettle 5,000 in Britain within its first year of operation.

“We will never forget the brave sacrifice made by Afghans who chose to work with us at great risk to themselves,” Boris Johnson, the prime minister at the time, said. 

However, the number of Afghans making it to the UK through official channels is lower than anticipated.

Under pathway two of the scheme, only 22 people have been resettled after being referred by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, the Guardian reported.

The pathway is the only available route for Afghans who are not already in the UK for resettlement. Pathway one is open only for those who were notified by the government that they could relocate to the UK but were unable to board a flight. 

One refugee charity told the newspaper that the lack of a viable operational route to the UK was forcing desperate Afghans to make dangerous crossings via the Channel.

The number of Afghan nationals arriving in the UK on small boats increased sixfold last year to 8,633. Afghans have recently overtaken Albanians as the most common nationality to undertake the voyage.

“The fact that the number of Afghans coming across the Channel increased sixfold, but only 22 arrived on the Afghan resettlement scheme, shows how the government needs to urgently rethink its approach and expand access to refugee visas,” Refugee Council CEO Enver Solomon told the Guardian.  

“We need an asylum system that isn’t just about control but also about compassion and competence,” he added.

The Home Office said about 24,500 vulnerable people were brought to safety from Afghanistan, including British nationals, their families and Afghans who served in the UK. 

“Supporting the resettlement of eligible Afghans remains a top priority,” a Home Office spokesperson said. 

“We have so far welcomed over 7,600 arrivals under ACRS, including those who were evacuated, as well as those (who were) called forward during the evacuation of Afghanistan but were unable to travel and Afghan families who have been referred to the UK by the UNHCR,” they added.

 

Topics: ACRS (Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme)

Related

Charities urge UK govt to honor pledge to resettle Afghan families
World
Charities urge UK govt to honor pledge to resettle Afghan families
UK refugee scheme resettled just 4 Afghans since Taliban takeover, data shows
World
UK refugee scheme resettled just 4 Afghans since Taliban takeover, data shows

Asian flavors make Middle East entry at Gulfood expo

Asian flavors make Middle East entry at Gulfood expo
Updated 34 min 7 sec ago

Asian flavors make Middle East entry at Gulfood expo

Asian flavors make Middle East entry at Gulfood expo
  • India, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Philippines among Asian nations at food exhibition
  • Biggest Gulfood yet features over 5,000 participants from more than 120 countries
Updated 34 min 7 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Coffee, spices and a variety of tropical fruits from Asia are making a splash at one of the Gulf’s biggest food expos this week, as countries seek to introduce the region’s unique flavors and products to the global market.
More than 5,000 participants from over 120 countries are taking part in the Gulfood 2023 exhibition — its biggest edition yet — which concludes on Friday in Dubai.
India’s pavilion is said to be the biggest this year, with about 300 companies and a spotlight on millets, a “nutri-cereal” that the UN has been promoting because of its nutritional value and sustainability. India is a leading producer of the grain.
“We regard Gulfood as a very important exhibition for India’s agriculture and food product exports,” Sunjay Sudhir, India’s ambassador to the UAE, told Arab News on Thursday.
“There is an increasing focus on millets this year because the UN has declared 2023 as the year of the millets,” he said. “You will find a lot of companies which make food products from millets also being represented in the Gulfood 2023.”
For some countries, taking part in the exhibition is imperative.
“It’s a must for us to participate,” Husin Bagis, Indonesia’s ambassador to the UAE, said.
“We are hoping that it will help boost our export, at least first to the UAE and later globally,” Bagis said, adding that Indonesia has been a regular participant at the event.
“The competition is tight, but thankfully Indonesia is known for its products; we have our cooking oil, our coffee, our spices.”
A Sri Lankan delegation led by the country’s Exports Development Board is also at the event, as the crisis-hit country looks to attract additional foreign business, particularly by tapping into the Middle East’s focus on food security, which surfaced after the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions upended global supply chains.
“We can have a networking with them and capture new market opportunities created due to the COVID-19 situation,” EDB Assistant Director Gayani Wijetilake told Arab News.
“There are big emerging demands for products — natural, healthy products. We have that opportunity to promote our Sri Lankan brands.”
International visitors are also getting a taste of Filipino products at the exhibition, with the official delegation promoting products layered with flavors popular in the Philippines, such as banana and coconut.
“We’re so blessed with really tasty food products. We want to share it with people so that they can enjoy also the bounties of our land,” Assistant Secretary Glenn G. Penaranda, officer-in-charge of the trade promotions group under the Philippine Department of Trade and Industry, told Arab News.
Penaranda is on the final leg of an official trip to the region that began earlier this month, as the Philippines seeks to promote its food products to members of the Gulf Cooperation Council.
“If our Arab friends tasted our products, that will really help further increase interest and a positive experience with our food products,” he said.
Ellie Aben in Manila, Mohammed Rasooldeen in Colombo, and Sheany Yasuko Lai in Jakarta contributed to this report.

Topics: Gulfood expo Gulfood 2023 Dubai

Related

Special Crisis-hit Sri Lanka prepares for Gulfood 2023 to attract more foreign exchange
World
Crisis-hit Sri Lanka prepares for Gulfood 2023 to attract more foreign exchange
Emirati startups showcase innovative products at Gulfood 2023
Corporate News
Emirati startups showcase innovative products at Gulfood 2023

12,000 UK asylum seekers could get refugee status without face-to-face interviews

12,000 UK asylum seekers could get refugee status without face-to-face interviews
Updated 23 February 2023
Arab News

12,000 UK asylum seekers could get refugee status without face-to-face interviews

12,000 UK asylum seekers could get refugee status without face-to-face interviews
  • Home Office move aims to cut asylum backlog for 5 nationalities already with 95% of claims accepted
  • New plan could have ‘devastating’ impact non-English speakers, trauma sufferers: British Red Cross
Updated 23 February 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Around 12,000 asylum seekers to the UK will be considered for refugee status without the need for face-to-face interviews, the BBC reported on Thursday.

Nationals from Afghanistan, Eritrea, Libya, Syria, and Yemen who applied before July must fill out a 10-page questionnaire, which will be used by the Home Office to decide on their cases.

The 40 questions must be completed in English and returned within 20 working days, or the Home Office may consider the asylum application has been withdrawn. The form suggests using “online translation tools” if necessary.

UK government officials told the BBC that the usual security and criminal checks would still stand.

The new scheme aims to reduce the asylum backlog, which Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has promised to end in 2023.

The Home Office told the BBC the move was not an asylum amnesty but would simplify the process for five nationalities which have already had 95 percent of claims accepted.

However, the British Red Cross has warned that the 20-day limit could have “devastating” consequences for asylum seekers.

Christina Marriott, executive director of strategy and communications at the British Red Cross, told The Guardian: “These men, women, and children may not speak English and are likely traumatized from fleeing persecution and war.

“They need our support and compassion, not rushed and complicated bureaucracy that will only increase suffering.

“We know from experience that government communications with people seeking asylum often falls short – translations are rarely provided, and forms are lost in transit. This time limit could have devastating impacts on people who need protection,” she added.

Sile Reynolds, head of asylum advocacy at Freedom from Torture, told The Guardian: “Plans for an asylum claim questionnaire – requiring people to complete a complex form, often without any legal advice, in a language they don’t understand and to a 20-day deadline – could see many asylum claims wrongly withdrawn, leaving those individuals at risk of return to torture or persecution.”

Marriott also expressed “deep concern” about the suggestion that applications be withdrawn if refugees did not complete the document on time.

However, Home Office officials told the BBC that if no response was received, a follow-up notification would be sent, and each application would be considered on its own merits.

The number of asylum seekers in the UK awaiting a decision on their case has reached a new high of approximately 166,000 people.

In 2022, the number of asylum claims in the UK was almost 75,000, the highest in nearly two decades. More than three-quarters of decisions made were in favor of granting asylum, the highest number in three decades.

According to a recent Migration Observatory analysis, the recent increase in applications was only one factor contributing to the current backlog, claiming that slow decision-making had allowed the backlog to accumulate over several years.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees welcomed the new scheme and said the agency would work with the Home Office to facilitate its implementation, The Guardian reported.

 

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) immigration asylum seekers

Related

UK risks ‘unintended consequences’ over failure to repatriate ex-Daesh fighters: govt adviser
World
UK risks ‘unintended consequences’ over failure to repatriate ex-Daesh fighters: govt adviser
UK government must address Islamophobia, violence against asylum seekers
World
UK government must address Islamophobia, violence against asylum seekers

2 drivers jailed in the UK for the death of an 8-year-old hit while crossing road

2 drivers jailed in the UK for the death of an 8-year-old hit while crossing road
Updated 23 February 2023
Arab News

2 drivers jailed in the UK for the death of an 8-year-old hit while crossing road

2 drivers jailed in the UK for the death of an 8-year-old hit while crossing road
  • Vehicles were being driven at more than twice the permitted speed limit
  • Drivers sentenced to 4 years and 8 months, banned from driving for 5 years after release
Updated 23 February 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Two men have received prison sentences for causing the death of an 8-year-old British Muslim boy by dangerous driving, the Metro reported on Thursday.

Kevin Jones, 36, and Thomas McGrath, 24, were driving their cars at more than twice the speed limit on a road in Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester, in July 2020.

Jones’ BMW hit Safiullah Asif as he crossed the road while playing with his brother and cousin, the Metro reported. The child died in hospital two days later.

While Jones stopped his car after the crash, McGrath did not.

Both men were sentenced to four years and eight months in prison for causing death by dangerous driving after appearing at Bolton Crown Court on Thursday. They will each face a five-year driving ban on their release.

Police Constable Adam Scott, an officer with Greater Manchester’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, told The Sun: “First of all, our thoughts remain with the family of Safiullah Latif Asif, who grieve and miss their son every single day.

“We are pleased with today’s result, and we hope that this goes some way to help Safiullah’s family, knowing that both Jones and McGrath are off the streets and cannot hurt anyone else.

“This was an extremely serious road traffic collision, and we would urge everyone to adhere to speed limits and behave in a responsible way on the roads.

“As this case has shown, standards of driving like this result in the loss of lives, and in this case a young boy’s life.”

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) Car Crash

Related

UK arrests woman as Albanian traffickers targetted
World
UK arrests woman as Albanian traffickers targetted
UK couple and accomplice hid Iraqis in sofas in smuggling operation
World
UK couple and accomplice hid Iraqis in sofas in smuggling operation

Latest updates

Regional integration is key to food and energy security, says US envoy
Jose W. Fernandez participates in Oman-US Strategic Dialogue. (@State_E)
Ukraine’s warplane demand currently makes no sense -Germany’s Scholz
Ukraine’s warplane demand currently makes no sense -Germany’s Scholz
Russian RT videos flood YouTube despite ban
Russian RT videos flood YouTube despite ban
Only 22 Afghans resettled under UK refugee scheme
Only 22 Afghans resettled under UK refugee scheme
West must support Iranian democratic revolution: UK MPs
West must support Iranian democratic revolution: UK MPs

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.